Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 25
Since last week the lunar intrigue, for me personally, is moving into the next week, because the news candle has not completed the reversal and the orders are open, presumably, "against the wool" and a profitable move I expect not much to the nearest support. In view of the fact that there are signs of a "bullish" reversal, a fresh calculation of levels will show where to place buy limits.
..................Имеется один, но весьма существенный повод для сомнений, который, на наш взгляд, необходимо изложить. Для нас остается открытым следующий вопрос: смогут ли "евробыки" в условиях экстремально тонкого июльского рынка найти достаточно "рыночной воли" для того, чтобы поэтапно преодолеть "вязкие" уровни сопротивлений на 1.3650, а затем и 1.3700?
Perhaps the US dollar/Canadian dollar pair's reaction to the publication of the Canadian unemployment rate report for June, at 12:30 GMT, will tell us the answer to this question. Economists expect unemployment to remain at the same level as the previous reading at 7.0%. It is worth mentioning here, that this pair often plays the role of a leading indicator, anticipating the weakness/strength of the USD.
July 17 Eurodollarfunt - I'll try to buy not too far away and as I go I'll see........ or lose 10pp for the chents:
The pound will close soon. In these times, to open on the pound, I think, should be cautious and not far:
euro pound
There is a feeling that the order will kick out - the fan is still wide, the Puria slips have just started to turn, 35 nearby..........
There is a feeling that the order will kick out - the fan is still wide, the Puria slips have just started to turn, 35 nearby..........
insinuations of depth sense confirmed........
...... no entry on the news either, I'll risk leaving it for next week.
The buy is supposed to be short-term till 35750,......... if the news will go to 36000,then I will move the buy point to 37500,.......... if it will start to go between the pivots MR4-R4,then I will buy to close and look for a sell till 34000.
...........Tomorrow the Canadian must be laid out seriously, with the pound has not yet decided - to touch it to buy to 73 or already wait, and there to watch the sale......