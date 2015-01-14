Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 4

New comment
 
gnawingmarket:
I.e. to sell, it makes sense to wait for a mid-term break of the trend line by the body of the candle and a pullback upwards again to the trend line...... the more the slab is close.

My forecast for usdjpy so far is as follows:


 
SEVER11:

my prognosis so far is this:


Is that a prediction of what and where?
 
barabashkakvn:
Is this a forecast of what and where?
It starts herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/31803
 
SEVER11:

my forecast for usdjpy so far is as follows:


I see. Who does not want to lose June in this pair, you can see where the market will go by Thursday (or during the week) - if up to the plate, then you can sell on a pullback to 101.8...... if it will fall, then I do not see any options - then wait for a buy near 101.8................ if the aliens do not come.
 

...........And yet, I think that the trade above (the red plate) will be visited by the senka:

 

Frank pulled out a refill.

 

#GBPUSD #forecast #H1

 
Market_Wizard:

#GBPUSD #forecast #H1

Thank you. Interesting to watch. I don't see an entry on intraday or medium term yet.
 

Counting on my 30-40 pp on Tuesdays........... but may turn around smoothly...........

 
Market_Wizard:

#GBPUSD #forecast #H1

tweet tags?
1234567891011...38
New comment