Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 28
There has been talk that September could be a tipping point for the dollar - the charts match. Magic!
......... Naturally, let's not rub our hands together in advance.......... anything can happen in times of change.
For now, we'll see:
I think the ECB deliberately blew up the market and the fall is more like a GEP.......... so I expect a return to the profit area:
I think the ECB deliberately blew up the market and the fall is more like a GEP.......... so I expect a return to the profit area:
Very brave decision. They are preparing a new package of sanctions there. Russia has said it will respond to them. So the EUR (on top of a lot of other developments) may yet fall to its lows in recent years.
Yes, bold, Idler calls them "kamikazes". Ahead is the support area - if it rises at least to 3170 - we should cover.......... - we will see.
The dips of 2008,2009 are "impressive", as in an abyss, but the trend spread has a damping tendency, if you look at the chart, the existing downtrend follows - 23, many sources mention 21.
In the pound, too, below the support is serious, I want it to rise at least to 65-65.5 and surely to the 19th.....
I'm a little early to be shopping this time:
............... my grandfather told me, "Haste is good for catching fleas."
They kicked me out of 4, allegedly for inciting, but they swear and smear at each other with politics like cesspools.........democrats...................
Yep......Evil that fears being found out is probably big (Chinese proverb)
Is it drawing rails or what........... then you have to remove the tee and cover by the fact................
Meditating on the eurodollar:
The pair are drawing a rail-reassuringly(!):