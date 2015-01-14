Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let's see
Let's see
Events Calendar
EURJPY/Prediction/H1
EURUSD / Forecast / H1
On the first screen I closed at 173.65... so decided
On the second screenshot I entered the trade as planned:
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/nzdusdh4__1.png
to continue...
Personally, I would be interested in buying if the price returns to the trend line (green)
Target--plate up at 1.09.........We'll see.
............If it bounces off the bidding, it will close b/w.
Sales zakrylis https://c.mql5.com/3/41/usdchfh1__3.png, ostalis limitniki to purchase:
tweaked this one
ghttps://c.mql5.com/3/41/usdchfm30__1.png
it went like this
we're going according to plan:
Almost there.
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/audusdm15__1.png
Calendar of events
EURAUD
EURJPY
EURUSD