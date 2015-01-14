Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 17

New comment
 

Let's see

 

Let's see

 

Events Calendar

EURJPY/Prediction/H1

EURUSD / Forecast / H1

 
SEVER11:

On the first screen I closed at 173.65... so decided

On the second screenshot I entered the trade as planned:

https://c.mql5.com/3/41/nzdusdh4__1.png

to continue...


 

Personally, I would be interested in buying if the price returns to the trend line (green)

 

Target--plate up at 1.09.........We'll see.

 


............If it bounces off the bidding, it will close b/w.

 
SEVER11:

Sales zakrylis https://c.mql5.com/3/41/usdchfh1__3.png, ostalis limitniki to purchase:


tweaked this one

ghttps://c.mql5.com/3/41/usdchfm30__1.png

it went like this


 
SEVER11:

we're going according to plan:


Almost there.

https://c.mql5.com/3/41/audusdm15__1.png

 

Calendar of events

EURAUD

EURJPY


EURUSD

1...101112131415161718192021222324...38
New comment