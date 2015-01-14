Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm in a slump - I'll bear it:
I'm going through a slump - I'll bear it:
what patience will end:
...... In addition, the bank of England expects economic growth to slow down in the second half of the year. British GdP grew as forecasted in Q2 (+0.8%), but this is clearly not enough to support the falling pound. the central bank's next meeting is on August 7 - we will closely follow the regulator's rhetoric. recall that the referendum on separation from the uK will take place on September 18 - the proximity of this event is also a negative factor for the pound.
The eurodollar is not straightforward and unambiguous either:
.......подытоживая общую картину, заметим, что американские отчеты в минувшую пятницу оставили больше вопросов, нежели прояснили ситуацию.
The long-term forecast for the eur/usd will remain negative while the pair trades below $1.3530/$1.3600. Fundamental factors are not in favor of the pair.
The chart analysis and the fundamentals may overlap, but there is a fly in the ointment for the determined bears:
...... Bearish net positions on the EUR have reached a high since late November 2012. It implies that if the US data fails to live up to expectations, there is a risk of a sharp bounce in the pair as shorts close.
Going by the gauges:
Going by the gauges:
I have mistakenly deleted my forecasting chart, but we can see that the development is predictable so far:
........... I don't like D1 - it's too long period - the whole August the pair is turning. I tried to use indicator strategy for M15 while I was in the next ban. On demo I see lifetime of trades on this strategy about a week. My virtual deposit of 1000 green almost doubled in a fortnight:
We'll see, it's too early to beat our chests, we're working.
I see from the new strategy, that the usdjpy pair activated the limit at 103.516, then sat the limit at 103.906 and 104---most likely to reach them as well. Those orders will be closed at 102.700 or thereabouts. I do not place T-bills and Takes in order not to confuse the broker - it will not run away into the forest, miracles do not happen, anyway, it will be able to reverse somewhere to the support:
The new strategy has usdjpy activating the limit at 103.516, then Limit is at 103.906 and 104---most likely to reach it. Those orders will be closed at 102.700 or thereabouts. I do not place T-bills and Takes in order not to confuse the broker - it will not run away into the forest, miracles do not happen, anyway, it will be able to reverse somewhere to the support:
It is still possible to have time for the electric train to 102.500
You can buy up to 84
Getting ready to roll back:
I see from the new strategy, that the usdjpy has activated the limit at 103.516, then I have set a limit at 103.906 and 104---most likely to reach them as well. Those orders will be closed at 102.700 or thereabouts. I do not place T-bills and Takes in order not to confuse the broker - it will not run away into the forest, miracles do not happen, anyway, it will be able to reverse somewhere to the support:
It is still possible to have time for the electric train to 102.500
Too beautifully drawn extremum ........No way was it possible to resist here, not to throw the Crowd:
I'll risk withstanding the drawdown, although there is a risk-secondarilythe market goes to 105.5..... know a trader who withstands a drawdown of 200pp(!), I think even to break through resistance or after...the market needs to come back to the trade: