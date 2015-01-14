Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 35
Audi:
........ Actually a buy for H1, but another strong reversal level (blue) worries, as if we don't have to share (which is not bad either) .....and the wedge formed from above is more likely to break down. At the moment the intraday is more of a sell.
To continue the theme. No comment. The forecast is clear and the stretches only confirm that the pair is oversold:
..........but dough can be thrown to collect buyers' stops for example here:
............ The pair belongs to the main group and there is money here, I think.
One trade moved to the next week:
The refill has been closed:
It's not clear yet. it's more likely to roll over.
EVRCHF:
Set a limit of 20500-targeted 21200.
GBPUSD:
Limit sat activated, guessing up to 60600-60400. H4 chart:
If it goes higher, I'm going to take a pivot on R1 and MR3(you can see it on the chart) and the target will then be the S1 pivot.
Who, where does one see the rouble at the end of the year...?
Will there be a correction/no correction? If so, to what extent?
P.S. Or is it long overdue to withdraw everything from everywhere - put it in the rur...? ??? :-)
The ruble is not trading, but I see that the ruble should be bought on the MICEX according to the law of trading-buy cheap ........... (do not confuse the ruble with a currency pair), the pair should be sold somewhere, if only because it is at the top of the chart.
Maybe someone else will tell us about the ruble.........
AUDCHF: Gaining a sit-down position.
EVRCHF H1:
I would not advise following my example without thinking: