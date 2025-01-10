Forecast and levels for AUD - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.03 08:21
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-10-03 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Identified Trend Channels
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.17 13:50
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2019-10-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.30 08:14
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2019-10-30 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.04 13:30
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-11-04 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.05 11:35
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2019-11-05 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.26 07:50
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Debelle Speech and range price movement
2019-11-25 23:50 GMT | [AUD - RBA Deputy Gov Debelle Speech]
[AUD - RBA Deputy Gov Debelle Speech] = Speech titled "Employment and Wages" at the Australian Council of Social Service National Conference, in Canberra.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Deputy Gov Debelle Speech news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.28 10:38
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Private Capital Expenditure and range price movement
2019-11-28 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Private Capital Expenditure]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Private Capital Expenditure] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of new capital expenditures made by private businesses.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Private Capital Expenditure news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.03 06:43
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2019-12-03 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.04 10:58
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-12-04 00:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After