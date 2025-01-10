Forecast and levels for AUD - page 27

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Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 20:25

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng IndexFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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...

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Next day chart (just to compare about were the price was going to) -

AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.01 06:16

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2022-02-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent. It also decided to cease further purchases under the bond purchase program, with the final purchases to take place on 10 February.

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    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


     

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    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 05:25

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

    2022-02-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

    • past data is 64.8K
    • forecast data is 28.3K
    • actual data is 12.9K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "The unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. The Australian economy added 12,900 jobs last month, defying expectations for a flat reading following the increase of 64,8oo jobs in December."

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      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

      ==========

      The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


       

      Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

      Press review

      Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.01 07:14

      AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

      2022-03-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

      • past data is 0.10%
      • forecast data is 0.10%
      • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

      [AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

      ==========

      From official report :

      At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent.

        ==========

        AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

        AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

        All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


         

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        Press review

        Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.17 10:03

        AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

        2022-03-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

        • past data is 28.3K
        • forecast data is 36.0K
        • actual data is 77.4K according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

        [AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

        ==========

        From rttnews article :

        "The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. The Australian economy added 77,400 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 37,000 jobs following the gain of 12,900 jobs in the previous month".

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          AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

          AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

          ==========

          Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

          Same system for MT4:

          1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
          2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
          3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
          4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

           

          Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

          Press review

          Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.05 09:48

          AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

          2022-04-05 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

          • past data is 0.10%
          • forecast data is 0.10%
          • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

          if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

          [AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

          ==========

          From official report :

          "At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent. The strength of the Australian economy is evident in the labour market, with the unemployment rate falling further to 4 per cent in February. Underemployment is also at its lowest level in many years. Job vacancies and job ads are at high levels and point to continuing strong growth in employment over the months ahead. The RBA's central forecast is for the unemployment rate to fall to below 4 per cent this year and to remain below 4 per cent next year".

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            AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

            AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

            ==========

            The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


             

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            Forecast for AUD/USD

            Vytautas Paliokas, 2022.04.20 23:48

            AUD/USD price can continue to grow. Moving averages indicate the presence of a short-term bullish trend. 

            Confirmation signal in favor of the decline in the AUD/USD currency pair will be a bounce from the resistance line on the relative strength index (RSI). 

            I will look for buying opportunities at level 0.7415


            audusd


             

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            Press review

            Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.27 07:18

            AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

            2022-04-27 01:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

            • past data is 1.3%
            • forecast data is 0.5%
            • actual data is 2.1% according to the latest press release

            if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

            [AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

            ==========

            From official report :

            • "The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.1% this quarter".
            • "Over the twelve months to the March 2022 quarter, the CPI rose 5.1%".
            • "The most significant price rises were New dwelling purchase by owner-occupiers (+5.7%) and Automotive fuel (+11.0%)".

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                AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

                AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event

                ==========

                Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:



                 

                Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

                Press review

                Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.03 10:34

                AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

                2022-05-03 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

                • past data is 0.10%
                • forecast data is 0.25%
                • actual data is 0.35% according to the latest press release

                if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

                [AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

                ==========

                From rttnews article :

                "Australia's central bank raised its key interest rate as inflation picked up more than expected largely due to supply-side disruptions. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to lift the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 35 basis points. Markets had expected a 15 basis-point hike".

                ==========

                AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

                AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

                ==========

                Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

                ==========

                Same systems for MT4/MT5:

                The beginning

                1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
                2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
                3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
                4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
                5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
                6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

                After 

                1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
                2. Asctrend indicator in depth
                3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
                4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread

                 

                Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

                Press review

                Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.11 15:34

                Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, AUD/USD and Hang Seng Index (HK50):  United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

                2022-05-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

                • past data is 0.3%
                • forecast data is 0.5%
                • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

                if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

                [USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

                ==========

                From official report :

                "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.2 percent in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.3 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent in April following a 0.3-percent advance in March".

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                USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

                USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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                AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event  


                AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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                Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

                Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

                ==========

                Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

                All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


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