Forecast and levels for AUD - page 27
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 20:25
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng Index : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Next day chart (just to compare about were the price was going to) -
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.01 06:16
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-02-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 05:25
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2022-02-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From rttnews article :
"The unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. The Australian economy added 12,900 jobs last month, defying expectations for a flat reading following the increase of 64,8oo jobs in December."
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.01 07:14
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-03-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.17 10:03
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2022-03-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. The Australian economy added 77,400 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 37,000 jobs following the gain of 12,900 jobs in the previous month".
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.05 09:48
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-04-05 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Forecast for AUD/USD
Vytautas Paliokas, 2022.04.20 23:48
AUD/USD price can continue to grow. Moving averages indicate the presence of a short-term bullish trend.
Confirmation signal in favor of the decline in the AUD/USD currency pair will be a bounce from the resistance line on the relative strength index (RSI).
I will look for buying opportunities at level 0.7415
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.27 07:18
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2022-04-27 01:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.03 10:34
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-05-03 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Australia's central bank raised its key interest rate as inflation picked up more than expected largely due to supply-side disruptions. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to lift the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 35 basis points. Markets had expected a 15 basis-point hike".
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.11 15:34
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, AUD/USD and Hang Seng Index (HK50): United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-05-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
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From official report :
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.2 percent in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.3 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent in April following a 0.3-percent advance in March".
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
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Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: