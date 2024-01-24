Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - page 109
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They are similar (almost all fitting type of calculations tend to produce similar results - which is logical given that the data is the same and they should fit to that data)
As of the CPU : if you use large number of harmonics and a big value for past data, it will be slow (it is calculating number of harmonics loops x past bars calculations (x some internal loos for each calculation - you get the picture :))). Attaching versions that can be set to calculate on each tick or just on a new bar (but on a new bar, all changes of the current price will be ignored if you use the last bar in history set to 0). It will lessen the CPU lad and added one more code change that should help when changing time frames or symbol (even though I did not have problems with 4 instances added (like the example) of the old version(s), but try it out now (set the calculate on every tick to false in all and see what it does then)
HI Mladen
Good Day to you
I would like to say thank you so much . Whatever u write has brought so much knowledge to my mind and definately to others too.
My problem is i downloaded these indicators from post#1067 and i have mt4 and put on a M5 chart EURUSD but i see nothing.
how can i create say a chart like yours or the one attached
ema - extrapolated 1.1.mq4
i cant see anything. Pl help
Regards to You
i see another different thing. i put on FBS mt4 i see the indicator working . then i tried them again on XM mt4 it didnt work. so i uninstalled and reinstalled mt4 . it still didnt work. Now i realise there are s many indi i downloaded which havent been working on xm.
any idea please?
thanks once again
I have to update this comment ...........
Thank you sir for the link which says this is a bug in mt4.............https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://www.forex-station.com/viewtopic.php?t=8472297
Bless you
Hello everyone!
It is more convenient to investigate the fast Fourier transform.
For MT5
Goetzel cycles(look at Goertzel algorithm page in wikipedia)
Fast Fourier Transform
CodeBase
The articles