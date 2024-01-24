Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - page 110
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Hello,
since weeks I am looking for an possibility to find out the main frequenzies of a price chart. I read a lot of posts an im getting more and more confused. Main problem seem to be that most indicators are for MT4. But I use MT5.
I think that the Goertzel Browser can calculate the main frequenzies (frequnzies with the highest amplitude) of a price chart? Is there an actual version for MT5? Or are there other ideas, maybe faster, to find out the frequenzies?
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Goetzel cycles
(look at Goertzel algorithm page in wikipedia)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Advanced links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.29 12:56
Hodrick-Prescott filter
The Hodrick-Prescott filter is used in macroeconomics, especially in real business cycle theory to separate the cyclical component of a time series from raw data. It has a zero lag. There is a common disadvantage of such zero lag filters - the recent values are recalculated.
More information on one sided HP filter you can find here : statistics - Hodrick–Prescott filter (one-sided version) - Mathematica Stack Exchange or here time series - Formula for one-sided Hodrick-Prescott filter - Cross Validated and in pdf file attached to this post.
Forum threads (thanks to mladen)
- goertzel_browser_5.2.1 indicator - the post,
- goertzel_browser_5.3 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.4 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.4_nrp indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.5 indicator - the post (standalone indicator)
- goertzel_browser_5.51 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.52 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.53 indicator - the post
- goertzel_browser_5.1_cs_detrendampsmooth_1 indicator - the post
The articles
CodeBase
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Hello,
since weeks I am looking for an possibility to find out the main frequenzies of a price chart. I read a lot of posts an im getting more and more confused. Main problem seem to be that most indicators are for MT4. But I use MT5.
I think that the Goertzel Browser can calculate the main frequenzies (frequnzies with the highest amplitude) of a price chart? Is there an actual version for MT5? Or are there other ideas, maybe faster, to find out the frequenzies?
You are using outdated spectrometr. One of the updated versions is here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/183798/page87
Hi, Mladen,
Is it also possible to make such a spectrometer for volumes?
It was not made (at least not by me an not to my knowledge) for MT5
@Mladen: How complicated is it to adapt it to MT5. Is it copy-paste or what is the problem?
What alternatives do I have to find the main freuquencies on a chart at MT5?
Hello to all!!
Please can onebody help me with this ?
I am trying to install fast furius , but i find with this problem ... I have everything charge in its folder also .dll
thankss in advance!!!
I am trying to work with the indicator palgoertzelbrowser3 that I found here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179807/page42
post #418
But it does not work, I have attached it.
I began to try to fix it by adding #property strict
I then declared all variables that needed to be declared (syntax errors).
I now get array out of range 156.98 in the experts tab. Does this mean that there is a problem with this section of the code?:
Or is there a problem elsewhere? I have attached my modified version of the code I called palgoertzelbrowser4
Hello everyone!
It is more convenient to investigate the fast Fourier transform.
For MT5
Hi , Why most of you guys want to see the future, rather than to extract a average cycle,
Then plot it to aligh the bottoms like hurst did.
If you can see the past right, then it's enough.