Economic Calendar
Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q
|High
|-0.6%
|
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-1.2%
|
-0.6%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
GDP (Gross Domestic Product) q/q ratio reflects the amount of all goods and services produced in Japan in the specified quarter compared to the previous quarter. This calculation takes into account private consumption, government expenditure, cost of all companies, and net exports of the country. In Japan, it includes non-market services, such as government services and private housing rental fees, but usually does not include unpaid activities such as volunteering or unpaid chores.
Currently Japan is the third largest country in the World GDP ranking, after U.S. and China. The GDP of Japan has been declining since the late 1990s. This decrease is due to the low real growth rate and full deflation. In recent years, there is an assumption that the economic rise cannot be felt even if the GDP grows in Japan.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is the broadest standard of economic activity, and is an important indicator for determining the state of the nation's economy. The quarterly rate fluctuations in GDP generally indicate economic growth. Measures higher than expected are considered positive/bullish for JPY, while lower than expected are interpreted as negative/bearish for JPY.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
