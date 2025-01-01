//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- demande l'historique des transactions et des ordres

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- en boucle sur la liste des transactions dans l'historique du compte

int total=HistoryDealsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- obtient le ticket de la prochaine transaction (la transaction est automatiquement sélectionnée pour obtenir ses propriétés)

ulong ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- obtient le type et l'orientation de la transaction et affiche l'en-tête de la liste des propriétés de la transaction sélectionnée

string type=DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_TYPE));

string entry=DealEntryDescription((ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_ENTRY));

PrintFormat("String properties of an deal %s entry %s #%I64u:", type, entry, ticket);



//--- affiche toutes les propriétés de la transaction sélectionnée sous l'en-tête

HistoryDealPropertiesStringPrint(ticket, 13);

}

/*

résultat :

String properties of an deal Buy entry In #2785021084:

Symbol: EURUSD

Comment: Test PositionGetString

External ID:

String properties of an deal Buy entry Out #2497993663:

Symbol: EURUSD

Comment: [tp 1.08639]

External ID:

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Affiche dans le journal les propriétés réelles de la transaction |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryDealPropertiesStringPrint(const ulong ticket, const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

string value ="";



//--- définit le texte d'en-tête et la largeur du champ d'en-tête

//--- si la largeur de l'en-tête est passée à la fonction égale à zéro, alors la largeur sera la taille de la ligne d'en-tête + 1

header="Symbol:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- récupère et affiche dans le journal le symbole de la transaction avec la largeur d'en-tête spécifiée

if(!HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- affiche le commentaire de la transaction dans le journal

header="Comment:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_COMMENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- affiche l'identifiant de la transaction dans un système de trading externe

header="Extarnal ID:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_EXTERNAL_ID, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retourne la description du type de la transaction |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE : return("Balance");

case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT : return("Credit");

case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE : return("Additional charge");

case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION : return("Correction");

case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS : return("Bonus");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION : return("Additional commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY : return("Daily commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY : return("Monthly commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return("Daily agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY: return("Monthly agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST : return("Interest rate");

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED : return("Canceled buy deal");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED : return("Canceled sell deal");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND : return("Dividend operations");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED : return("Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations");

case DEAL_TAX : return("Tax charges");

default : return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retourne la méthodde de changement de position |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)

{

switch(entry)

{

case DEAL_ENTRY_IN : return("In");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT : return("Out");

case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT : return("Reverce");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY : return("Out by");

case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE : return("Status record");

default : return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);

}

}