CCurve

The CCurve class works with the properties of the curves generated on the chart.

Description

The CCurve class sets, installs and receives the coordinates and various properties of the curves when working with the CGraphic class.

There are three curve plotting modes: dots, lines and histogram. Separate parameters are implemented for each plotting mode in the class.

Declaration

class CCurve : public CObject

Title

#include <Graphics\Curve.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CCurve

Class methods

Method Description Type Get the curve type Name Get the curve name Color Get the curve color XMax Get the maximum value of the X function XMin Get the minimum value of the X function YMax Get the maximum value of the Y function YMin Get the minimum value of the Y function Size Get the number of dots defining a curve PointsSize Get/set the linear size of dots defining a curve PointsFill Get/set the flag for filling dots defining a curve PointsColor Get/set the dot filling color GetX Gets X values of all curve dots to the array GetY Gets Y values of all curve dots to the array LinesStyle Get/set a line style when plotting a curve using lines LinesIsSmooth Get/set the smoothing flag when drawing using lines LinesSmoothTension Get/set the curve smoothing parameter when drawing using lines LinesSmoothStep Get/set the length of the approximating lines for smoothing when plotting by lines LinesWidth Get/set a line width when plotting a curve using lines HistogramWidth Get/set the width of columns when plotting using a histogram CustomPlotCBData Get/set the pointer to the object to be used in the custom curve plotting mode. CustomPlotFunction Get/set the pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode. PointsType Get/set the flag pointing at the type of dots used when plotting a dotted curve. StepsDimension Get/set the value indicating the dimension used in step-type curve rendering. TrendLineCoefficients Get/set trend line ratios for writing them into an array. TrendLineColor Get/set a color of a trend line for a curve. TrendLineVisible Get/set the trend line visibility flag. Update Update the curve coordinates. Visible Get/set the flag defining if a function is visible on the chart.