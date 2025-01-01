- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
CCurve
The CCurve class works with the properties of the curves generated on the chart.
Description
The CCurve class sets, installs and receives the coordinates and various properties of the curves when working with the CGraphic class.
There are three curve plotting modes: dots, lines and histogram. Separate parameters are implemented for each plotting mode in the class.
Declaration
class CCurve : public CObject
Title
#include <Graphics\Curve.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CCurve
Class methods
Method
Description
Get the curve type
Get the curve name
Get the curve color
Get the maximum value of the X function
Get the minimum value of the X function
Get the maximum value of the Y function
Get the minimum value of the Y function
Get the number of dots defining a curve
Get/set the linear size of dots defining a curve
Get/set the flag for filling dots defining a curve
Get/set the dot filling color
Gets X values of all curve dots to the array
Gets Y values of all curve dots to the array
Get/set a line style when plotting a curve using lines
Get/set the smoothing flag when drawing using lines
Get/set the curve smoothing parameter when drawing using lines
Get/set the length of the approximating lines for smoothing when plotting by lines
Get/set a line width when plotting a curve using lines
Get/set the width of columns when plotting using a histogram
Get/set the pointer to the object to be used in the custom curve plotting mode.
Get/set the pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode.
Get/set the flag pointing at the type of dots used when plotting a dotted curve.
Get/set the value indicating the dimension used in step-type curve rendering.
Get/set trend line ratios for writing them into an array.
Get/set a color of a trend line for a curve.
Get/set the trend line visibility flag.
Update the curve coordinates.
Get/set the flag defining if a function is visible on the chart.