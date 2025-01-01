DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurve 

CCurve

The CCurve class works with the properties of the curves generated on the chart.

Description

The CCurve class sets, installs and receives the coordinates and various properties of the curves when working with the CGraphic class.

There are three curve plotting modes: dots, lines and histogram. Separate parameters are implemented for each plotting mode in the class.

Declaration

   class CCurve : public CObject

Title

   #include <Graphics\Curve.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CCurve

Class methods

Method

Description

Type

Get the curve type

Name

Get the curve name

Color

Get the curve color

XMax

Get the maximum value of the X function

XMin

Get the minimum value of the X function

YMax

Get the maximum value of the Y function

YMin

Get the minimum value of the Y function

Size

Get the number of dots defining a curve

PointsSize

Get/set the linear size of dots defining a curve

PointsFill

Get/set the flag for filling dots defining a curve

PointsColor

Get/set the dot filling color

GetX

Gets X values of all curve dots to the array

GetY

Gets Y values of all curve dots to the array

LinesStyle

Get/set a line style when plotting a curve using lines

LinesIsSmooth

Get/set the smoothing flag when drawing using lines

LinesSmoothTension

Get/set the curve smoothing parameter when drawing using lines

LinesSmoothStep

Get/set the length of the approximating lines for smoothing when plotting by lines

LinesWidth

Get/set a line width when plotting a curve using lines

HistogramWidth

Get/set the width of columns when plotting using a histogram

CustomPlotCBData

Get/set the pointer to the object to be used in the custom curve plotting mode.

CustomPlotFunction

Get/set the pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode.

PointsType

Get/set the flag pointing at the type of dots used when plotting a dotted curve.

StepsDimension

Get/set the value indicating the dimension used in step-type curve rendering.

TrendLineCoefficients

Get/set trend line ratios for writing them into an array.

TrendLineColor

Get/set a color of a trend line for a curve.

TrendLineVisible

Get/set the trend line visibility flag.

Update

Update the curve coordinates.

Visible

Get/set the flag defining if a function is visible on the chart.

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Compare