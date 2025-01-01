- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesEndStyle (Set method)
Get the flag indicating lines end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.
|
ENUM_LINE_END LinesEndStyle()
Return Value
A value of the flag indicating lines end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.
LinesEndStyle (Get method)
Set the flag indicating lines end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.
|
void LinesEndStyle(
Parameters
end_style
[in] A value of the flag indicating line end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.