DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveLinesEndStyle 

LinesEndStyle (Set method)

Get the flag indicating lines end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.

ENUM_LINE_END  LinesEndStyle()

Return Value

A value of the flag indicating lines end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.

LinesEndStyle (Get method)

Set the flag indicating lines end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.

void  LinesEndStyle(
   ENUM_LINE_END  end_style      // flag value
   )

Parameters

end_style

[in]  A value of the flag indicating line end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.