LinesEndStyle (Set method)

Get the flag indicating lines end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.

ENUM_LINE_END LinesEndStyle()

Return Value

A value of the flag indicating lines end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.

LinesEndStyle (Get method)

Set the flag indicating lines end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.

void LinesEndStyle(

ENUM_LINE_END end_style

)

Parameters

end_style

[in] A value of the flag indicating line end plotting style when using lines to plot a curve.