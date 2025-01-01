MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveCustomPlotCBData
CustomPlotCBData (Get method)
Get the pointer to the object to be used in the custom curve plotting mode.
|
void* CustomPlotCBData()
Return Value
Pointer to the object for the custom curve plotting mode.
CustomPlotCBData (Set method)
Set the pointer to the object to be used in the custom curve plotting mode.
|
void CustomPlotCBData(
Parameters
cbdata
[in] The pointer to the object to be used in the custom curve plotting mode