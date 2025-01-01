CustomPlotCBData (Get method)

Get the pointer to the object to be used in the custom curve plotting mode.

void* CustomPlotCBData()

Return Value

Pointer to the object for the custom curve plotting mode.

CustomPlotCBData (Set method)

Set the pointer to the object to be used in the custom curve plotting mode.

void CustomPlotCBData(

void* cbdata

)

Parameters

cbdata

[in] The pointer to the object to be used in the custom curve plotting mode