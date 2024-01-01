CustomPlotFunction (Get method)

Get the pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode.

PlotFucntion CustomPlotFunction()

Return Value

Pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode.

CustomPlotFunction (Set method)

Set the pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode.

void CustomPlotFunction(

PlotFucntion func

)

Parameters

func

[in] Pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode

Example:

This curve consisting of bars is built using the following code: