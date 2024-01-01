DocumentationSections
CustomPlotFunction (Get method)

Get the pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode.

PlotFucntion  CustomPlotFunction()

Return Value

Pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode.

CustomPlotFunction (Set method)

Set the pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode.

void  CustomPlotFunction(
   PlotFucntion  func      // pointer to the function
   )

Parameters

func

[in]  Pointer to the function implementing the custom curve plotting mode

Example:

Custom curve plotting mode

This curve consisting of bars is built using the following code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                CandleGraphic.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CCandle                                                    |
//| Usage: class to represent the candle                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CCandle: public CObject
  {
private:
   double            m_open;
   double            m_close;
   double            m_high;
   double            m_low;
   uint              m_clr_inc;
   uint              m_clr_dec;
   int               m_width;
 
public:
                     CCandle(const double open,const double close,const double high,const double low,
                                                       const int width,const uint clr_inc=0x000000,const uint clr_dec=0xF5F5F5);
                    ~CCandle(void);
   double            OpenValue(void)            const { return(m_open);     }
   double            CloseValue(void)           const { return(m_close);    }
   double            HigthValue(void)           const { return(m_high);     }
   double            LowValue(void)             const { return(m_low);      }
   uint              CandleColorIncrement(voidconst { return(m_clr_inc);  }
   uint              CandleColorDecrement(voidconst { return(m_clr_dec);  }
   int               CandleWidth(void)          const { return(m_width);    }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CCandle::CCandle(const double open,const double close,const double high,const double low,
                                 const int width,const uint clr_inc=0x000000,const uint clr_dec=0xF5F5F5):
                                 m_open(open),m_close(close),m_high(high),m_low(low),
                                 m_clr_inc(clr_inc),m_clr_dec(clr_dec),m_width(width)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CCandle::~CCandle(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom method for plot candles                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PlotCandles(double &x[],double &y[],int size,CGraphic *graphic,CCanvas *canvas,void *cbdata)
  {
//--- check obj
   CArrayObj *candles=dynamic_cast<CArrayObj*>(cbdata);
   if(candles==NULL || candles.Total()!=size)
      return;
//--- plot candles  
   for(int i=0; i<size; i++)
     {
      CCandle *candle=dynamic_cast<CCandle*>(candles.At(i));
      if(candle==NULL)
         return;
      //--- primary calculate
      int xc=graphic.ScaleX(x[i]);
      int width_2=candle.CandleWidth()/2;
      int open=graphic.ScaleY(candle.OpenValue());
      int close=graphic.ScaleY(candle.CloseValue());
      int high=graphic.ScaleY(candle.HigthValue());
      int low=graphic.ScaleY(candle.LowValue());
      uint clr=(open<=close) ? candle.CandleColorIncrement() :  candle.CandleColorDecrement();
      //--- plot candle
      canvas.LineVertical(xc,high,low,0x000000);
      //--- plot candle real body
      canvas.FillRectangle(xc+width_2,open,xc-width_2,close,clr);
      canvas.Rectangle(xc+width_2,open,xc-width_2,close,0x000000);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   int count=10;
   int width=10;
   double x[];
   double y[];
   ArrayResize(x,count);
   ArrayResize(y,count);
   CArrayObj candles();
   double max=0;
   double min=0;
//--- create values 
   for(int i=0; i<count; i++)
     {
      x[i] = i;
      y[i] = i;
      //--- calculate values
      double open=MathRound(50.0+(MathRand()/32767.0)*50.0);
      double close=MathRound(50.0+(MathRand()/32767.0)*50.0);
      double high=MathRound(MathMax(open,close)+(MathRand()/32767.0)*10.0);
      double low=MathRound(MathMin(open,close) -(MathRand()/32767.0)*10.0);
      //--- find max and min
      if(i==0 || max<high)
         max=high;
      if(i==0 || min>low)
         min=low;
      //--- create candle
      CCandle *candle=new CCandle(open,close,high,low,width);
      candles.Add(candle);
     }
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"CandleGraphic",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"CandleGraphic");
     }
//--- create curve
   CCurve *curve=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_CUSTOM,"Candles");
//--- sets the curve properties
   curve.CustomPlotFunction(PlotCandles);
   curve.CustomPlotCBData(GetPointer(candles));
//--- sets the graphic properties
   graphic.YAxis().Max((int)max);
   graphic.YAxis().Min((int)min);
//--- plot 
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }