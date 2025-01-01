MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveYMin TypeNameColorXMaxXMinYMaxYMinSizePointsSizePointsFillPointsColorGetXGetYLinesStyleLinesIsSmoothLinesSmoothTensionLinesSmoothStepLinesEndStyleLinesWidthHistogramWidthCustomPlotCBDataCustomPlotFunctionPointsTypeStepsDimensionTrendLineCoefficientsTrendLineColorTrendLineVisibleUpdateVisible YMin Returns the minimum value of the Y function (real numbers only). double YMin() Return Value Minimum value of the Y function (real numbers only). YMax Size