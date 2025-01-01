- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
Update
Update the curve coordinates.
The version for working by Y coordinate. Passed array indexes are used as X coordinates here.
|
void Update(
This version uses X and Y coordinates.
|
void Update(
The version for working with CPoint2D points.
|
void Update(
The version for working with a pointer to the CurveFunction function.
|
void Update(
Parameters
x[]
[in] X coordinates.
y[]
[in] Y coordinates.
points[]
[in] Curve coordinates.
function
[in] A pointer to the function describing a curve
from
[in] Initial value of the function argument
to
[in] End value of the function argument
step
[in] Argument increment