Update

Update the curve coordinates.

The version for working by Y coordinate. Passed array indexes are used as X coordinates here.

void Update(

const double& y[]

)

This version uses X and Y coordinates.

void Update(

const double& x[],

const double& y[]

)

The version for working with CPoint2D points.

void Update(

const CPoint2D& points[]

)

The version for working with a pointer to the CurveFunction function.

void Update(

CurveFunction function,

const double from,

const double to,

const double step

)

Parameters

x[]

[in] X coordinates.

y[]

[in] Y coordinates.

points[]

[in] Curve coordinates.

function

[in] A pointer to the function describing a curve

from

[in] Initial value of the function argument

to

[in] End value of the function argument

step

[in] Argument increment