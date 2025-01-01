文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveVisible 

Visible（获得方法）

获得定义函数在图表是否可见的标识。

void  Visible(
   const bool  visible      // 
   )

返回值

定义函数在图表可见的标识值。

Visible（设置方法）

设置定义函数在图表是否可见的标识。

void  Visible(
   const bool  visible      // 标识值
   )

参数

visible

[in]  定义函数在图表可见的标识值。