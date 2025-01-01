- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
Visible（获得方法）
获得定义函数在图表是否可见的标识。
|
void Visible(
返回值
定义函数在图表可见的标识值。
Visible（设置方法）
设置定义函数在图表是否可见的标识。
|
void Visible(
参数
visible
[in] 定义函数在图表可见的标识值。