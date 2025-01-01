MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveStepsDimension
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
StepsDimension (Get method)
Get the value indicating the dimension used in step-type curve rendering.
|
int StepsDimension()
Return Value
Dimension used in step-type curve rendering.
StepsDimension (Set method)
Set the value indicating the dimension used in step-type curve rendering.
|
void StepsDimension(
Parameters
dimension
[in] Dimension (0 or 1).
Note
0 — x (the horizontal line is followed by the vertical one).
1 — y (the vertical line is followed by the horizontal one).