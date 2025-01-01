StepsDimension (Get method)

Get the value indicating the dimension used in step-type curve rendering.

int StepsDimension()

Return Value

Dimension used in step-type curve rendering.

StepsDimension (Set method)

Set the value indicating the dimension used in step-type curve rendering.

void StepsDimension(

const int dimension

)

Parameters

dimension

[in] Dimension (0 or 1).

Note

0 — x (the horizontal line is followed by the vertical one).

1 — y (the vertical line is followed by the horizontal one).