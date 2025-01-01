문서화섹션
Visible (Get method)

함수가 차트에 표시되는지 여부를 정의하는 플래그 가져오기.

void  Visible(
   const bool  visible      // 
  \)

값 반환

차트에서 함수 가시성을 정의하는 플래그의 값.

Visible (Set method)

함수가 차트에 표시되는지 여부를 정의하는 플래그를 설정.

void  Visible(
   const bool  visible      // 플래그 값
  \)

매개변수

visible

[in]  차트에서 함수 가시성을 정의하는 플래그 값