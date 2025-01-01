MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveXMin TypeNameColorXMaxXMinYMaxYMinSizePointsSizePointsFillPointsColorGetXGetYLinesStyleLinesIsSmoothLinesSmoothTensionLinesSmoothStepLinesEndStyleLinesWidthHistogramWidthCustomPlotCBDataCustomPlotFunctionPointsTypeStepsDimensionTrendLineCoefficientsTrendLineColorTrendLineVisibleUpdateVisible XMin Returns the minimum value of the X function (real numbers only). double XMin() Return Value Minimum real number among all the function arguments. XMax YMax