TrendLineVisible (Get method)

Get the trend line visibility flag.

bool TrendLineVisible()

Return Value

A value of the flag that specifies if a trend line is visible.

TrendLineVisible (Set method)

Set the trend line visibility flag.

void TrendLineVisible(

const bool visible

)

Parameters

visible

[in] A value of the trend line visibility flag.

Example:

Below is the code of the mentioned trend line and its plotting on the chart: