- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineVisible (Get method)
Get the trend line visibility flag.
|
bool TrendLineVisible()
Return Value
A value of the flag that specifies if a trend line is visible.
TrendLineVisible (Set method)
Set the trend line visibility flag.
|
void TrendLineVisible(
Parameters
visible
[in] A value of the trend line visibility flag.
Example:
Below is the code of the mentioned trend line and its plotting on the chart:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+