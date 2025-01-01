DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCCurveVisible 

Visible (méthode Get)

Retourne le flag définissant si une fonction est visible sur le graphique.

void  Visible(
   const bool  visible      // 
   )

Valeur de Retour

Une valeur du flag définissant la visibilité d'une fonction sur le graphique.

Visible (méthode Set)

Définit le flag définissant si une fonction est visible sur le graphique.

void  Visible(
   const bool  visible      // valeur du flag
   )

Paramètres

visible

[in]  Une valeur du flag définissant la visibilité d'une fonction sur le graphique.