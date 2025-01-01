- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
Visible (méthode Get)
Retourne le flag définissant si une fonction est visible sur le graphique.
|
void Visible(
Valeur de Retour
Une valeur du flag définissant la visibilité d'une fonction sur le graphique.
Visible (méthode Set)
Définit le flag définissant si une fonction est visible sur le graphique.
|
void Visible(
Paramètres
visible
[in] Une valeur du flag définissant la visibilité d'une fonction sur le graphique.