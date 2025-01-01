DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Scientific Charts CCurve LinesSmoothTension 

LinesSmoothTension (Get method)

Returns the curve smoothing parameter when drawing using lines.

double  LinesSmoothTension()

Return Value

Smoothing parameter value

Note

The 'tension' value is within the (0.0; 1.0] range.

LinesSmoothTension (Set method)

Sets the curve smoothing parameter when drawing using lines.

void  LinesSmoothTension(
   const double  tension      // parameter value
   )

Parameters

tension

[in]  Smoothing parameter value.

Note

The 'tension' value is within the (0.0; 1.0] range.