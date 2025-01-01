LinesSmoothTension (Get method)

Returns the curve smoothing parameter when drawing using lines.

double LinesSmoothTension()

Return Value

Smoothing parameter value

Note

The 'tension' value is within the (0.0; 1.0] range.

LinesSmoothTension (Set method)

Sets the curve smoothing parameter when drawing using lines.

void LinesSmoothTension(

const double tension

)

Parameters

tension

[in] Smoothing parameter value.

Note

The 'tension' value is within the (0.0; 1.0] range.