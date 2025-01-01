MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveLinesSmoothTension
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesSmoothTension (Get method)
Returns the curve smoothing parameter when drawing using lines.
double LinesSmoothTension()
Return Value
Smoothing parameter value
Note
The 'tension' value is within the (0.0; 1.0] range.
LinesSmoothTension (Set method)
Sets the curve smoothing parameter when drawing using lines.
void LinesSmoothTension(
Parameters
tension
[in] Smoothing parameter value.
Note
The 'tension' value is within the (0.0; 1.0] range.