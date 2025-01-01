MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveYMax TypeNameColorXMaxXMinYMaxYMinSizePointsSizePointsFillPointsColorGetXGetYLinesStyleLinesIsSmoothLinesSmoothTensionLinesSmoothStepLinesEndStyleLinesWidthHistogramWidthCustomPlotCBDataCustomPlotFunctionPointsTypeStepsDimensionTrendLineCoefficientsTrendLineColorTrendLineVisibleUpdateVisible YMax Returns the maximum value of the Y function (real numbers only). double YMax() Return Value Maximum value of the Y function (real numbers only). XMin YMin