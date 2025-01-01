- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
Visible（取得メソッド）
チャート上に関数を表示するかどうかを定義するフラグを取得します。
|
void Visible(
戻り値
チャート上に関数を表示するかどうかを定義するフラグの値
Visible（設定メソッド）
チャート上に関数を表示するかどうかを定義するフラグを設定します。
|
void Visible(
パラメータ
visible
[in] チャート上に関数を表示するかどうかを定義するフラグの値