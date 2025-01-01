ドキュメントセクション
Visible（取得メソッド）

チャート上に関数を表示するかどうかを定義するフラグを取得します。

void  Visible(
  const bool  visible      // 
  ）

戻り値

チャート上に関数を表示するかどうかを定義するフラグの値

Visible（設定メソッド）

チャート上に関数を表示するかどうかを定義するフラグを設定します。

void  Visible(
  const bool  visible      // フラグ値
  ）

パラメータ

visible

[in]  チャート上に関数を表示するかどうかを定義するフラグの値