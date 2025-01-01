MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresIndicator Constants
- Price Constants
- Smoothing Methods
- Indicators Lines
- Drawing Styles
- Custom Indicator Properties
- Indicator Types
- Data Type Identifiers
Indicators Constants
There are 37 predefined technical indicators, which can be used in programs written in the MQL5 language. In addition, there is an opportunity to create custom indicators using the iCustom() function. All constants required for that are divided into 5 groups:
- Price constants – for selecting the type of price or volume, on which an indicator is calculated;
- Smoothing methods – built-in smoothing methods used in indicators;
- Indicator lines – identifiers of indicator buffers when accessing indicator values using CopyBuffer();
- Drawing styles – for indicating one of 18 types of drawing and setting the line drawing style;
- Custom indicators properties are used in functions for working with custom indicators;
- Types of indicators are used for specifying the type of technical indicator when creating a handle using IndicatorCreate();
- Identifiers of data types are used for specifying the type of data passed in an array of the MqlParam type into the IndicatorCreate() function.