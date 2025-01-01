Data Type Identifiers

When creating an indicator handle using the IndicatorCreate() function, an array of MqlParam type must be specified as the last parameter. Accordingly, the MqlParam structure, describing indicator, contains a special field type. This field contains information about the data type (real, integer or string type) that are passed by a particular element of the array. The value of this field of the MqlParam structure may be one of ENUM_DATATYPE values.

ENUM_DATATYPE

Identifier Data type TYPE_BOOL bool TYPE_CHAR char TYPE_UCHAR uchar TYPE_SHORT short TYPE_USHORT ushort TYPE_COLOR color TYPE_INT int TYPE_UINT uint TYPE_DATETIME datetime TYPE_LONG long TYPE_ULONG ulong TYPE_FLOAT float TYPE_DOUBLE double TYPE_STRING string

Each element of the array describes the corresponding input parameter of a created technical indicator, so the type and order of elements in the array must be strictly maintained in accordance with the description.