DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresIndicator ConstantsData Type Identifiers 

Data Type Identifiers

When creating an indicator handle using the IndicatorCreate() function, an array of MqlParam type must be specified as the last parameter. Accordingly, the MqlParam structure, describing indicator, contains a special field type. This field contains information about the data type (real, integer or string type) that are passed by a particular element of the array. The value of this field of the MqlParam structure may be one of ENUM_DATATYPE values.

ENUM_DATATYPE

Identifier

Data type

TYPE_BOOL

bool

TYPE_CHAR

char

TYPE_UCHAR

uchar

TYPE_SHORT

short

TYPE_USHORT

ushort

TYPE_COLOR

color

TYPE_INT

int

TYPE_UINT

uint

TYPE_DATETIME

datetime

TYPE_LONG

long

TYPE_ULONG

ulong

TYPE_FLOAT

float

TYPE_DOUBLE

double

TYPE_STRING

string

Each element of the array describes the corresponding input parameter of a created technical indicator, so the type and order of elements in the array must be strictly maintained in accordance with the description.

 

 