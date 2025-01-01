- Price Constants
When creating an indicator handle using the IndicatorCreate() function, an array of MqlParam type must be specified as the last parameter. Accordingly, the MqlParam structure, describing indicator, contains a special field type. This field contains information about the data type (real, integer or string type) that are passed by a particular element of the array. The value of this field of the MqlParam structure may be one of ENUM_DATATYPE values.
ENUM_DATATYPE
|
Identifier
|
Data type
|
TYPE_BOOL
|
bool
|
TYPE_CHAR
|
char
|
TYPE_UCHAR
|
uchar
|
TYPE_SHORT
|
short
|
TYPE_USHORT
|
ushort
|
TYPE_COLOR
|
color
|
TYPE_INT
|
int
|
TYPE_UINT
|
uint
|
TYPE_DATETIME
|
datetime
|
TYPE_LONG
|
long
|
TYPE_ULONG
|
ulong
|
TYPE_FLOAT
|
float
|
TYPE_DOUBLE
|
double
|
TYPE_STRING
|
string
Each element of the array describes the corresponding input parameter of a created technical indicator, so the type and order of elements in the array must be strictly maintained in accordance with the description.