Uninitialization Reason Codes

Uninitialization reason codes are returned by the UninitializeReason() function. The possible values are the following:

Constant Value Description REASON_PROGRAM 0 Expert Advisor terminated its operation by calling the ExpertRemove() function REASON_REMOVE 1 Program has been deleted from the chart REASON_RECOMPILE 2 Program has been recompiled REASON_CHARTCHANGE 3 Symbol or chart period has been changed REASON_CHARTCLOSE 4 Chart has been closed REASON_PARAMETERS 5 Input parameters have been changed by a user REASON_ACCOUNT 6 Another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings REASON_TEMPLATE 7 A new template has been applied REASON_INITFAILED 8 This value means that OnInit() handler has returned a nonzero value REASON_CLOSE 9 Terminal has been closed

The uninitialization reason code is also passed as a parameter of the predetermined function OnDeinit(const int reason).

Example: