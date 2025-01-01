- Predefined Macro Substitutions
- Mathematical Constants
- Numerical Type Constants
- Uninitialization Reason Codes
- Checking Object Pointer
- Other Constants
Uninitialization Reason Codes
Uninitialization reason codes are returned by the UninitializeReason() function. The possible values are the following:
|
Constant
|
Value
|
Description
|
REASON_PROGRAM
|
0
|
Expert Advisor terminated its operation by calling the ExpertRemove() function
|
REASON_REMOVE
|
1
|
Program has been deleted from the chart
|
REASON_RECOMPILE
|
2
|
Program has been recompiled
|
REASON_CHARTCHANGE
|
3
|
Symbol or chart period has been changed
|
REASON_CHARTCLOSE
|
4
|
Chart has been closed
|
REASON_PARAMETERS
|
5
|
Input parameters have been changed by a user
|
REASON_ACCOUNT
|
6
|
Another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings
|
REASON_TEMPLATE
|
7
|
A new template has been applied
|
8
|
This value means that OnInit() handler has returned a nonzero value
|
REASON_CLOSE
|
9
|
Terminal has been closed
The uninitialization reason code is also passed as a parameter of the predetermined function OnDeinit(const int reason).
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+