DoEasy. Controls (Part 13): Optimizing interaction of WinForms objects with the mouse, starting the development of the TabControl WinForms object

Contents

Concept

The graphical objects of the library for creating GUI controls currently have a drawback: when hovering the mouse over some objects, they change their appearance, but when you move the cursor away from the object area, it does not always restore its original state. This happens if two objects are close to each other. The direction, in which the cursor moves away from the object, affects this as well. If the movement is from bottom to top or from left to right, then the objects correctly respond to the cursor. In case of the opposite directions, graphical objects do not restore their original state when the cursor is moved away from the object area. However, as soon as we place the objects at a greater distance from each other, they begin to behave correctly.

This issue prevented us from creating some objects. We had to place their components at a considerable distance from each other than the components of similar objects from the MS Visual Studio control set. Analyzing this behavior, I came to the conclusion that in order for an object to change its appearance to its original one, it should first enter the form area the graphical objects are located at. This forces them to be located at a distance from each other (at least 4 pixels).

I will fix this issue in the current article. In addition, I will also optimize switching the color of graphical objects when they interact with the mouse. Besides, I will start developing the TabControl graphical object, which is a set of tabs you can place various WinForms objects on. Unfortunately, during the development of this control, I bumped into an equally critical mistake in planning the library structure, namely, the logic for creating the names of graphical objects. Our name of the graphical object currently consists of the name of the program with the addition of the name of the panel along with the endings "_Elm00", "_Elm01", "_Elm02".

For example, if the program is called "Program", and three empty panel objects are created on the chart, then the names of these three panels will be "Program_WFPanel1", "Program_WFPanel2" and "Program_WFPanel3". In this case, the names of the panel objects are given by the user of the library, who creates the name of the created panel from their program. In our case, these are WFPanel1, WFPanel2 and WFPanel3. If we attach another object to the first panel, the library will automatically create a name for it, and it will be like this: Program_WFPanel1_Elm00.

If you create an attached element inside another attached element, then the name will become even longer: Program_WFPanel1_Elm00_Elm00. If we create another element on the first attached one, then its name will be WFPanel1_Elm00_Elm01. After creating another one, the name will be WFPanel1_Elm00_Elm02 and so on. Accordingly, if we create new attached objects on each attached object, then the name will become longer, since the entire hierarchy of all attached objects is written in it. The name of the graphic resource should not exceed 63 characters. In the CCanvas Standard library class, a graphical resource is created and its name is user-specified (library-generated) plus the number of milliseconds since the system started, plus a pseudo-random integer in the range from 0 to 32767 (in the Create method):



m_rcname= "::" +name+ ( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ());

So, there is very little free character space left for a name of an object specified in the program and generated by the library.

Therefore, the concept of constructing the names of the graphical elements of the library adopted earlier has become inviable. I already encountered this when developing the TabControl graphical element. It is no longer possible to attach any other graphical elements to its tabs. The name of the graphical resource becomes too long and the Create() method of the CCanvas class returns false.

In the current article, I will prepare the necessary base for creating the TabControl WinForm object, create class blanks for its full-fledged creation, but will not develop them further here. Instead, I will create a layout of this control from "improvised tools" that I will use to check the future functionality and appearance required for this object. In the next article, I will implement a new mechanics for creating the names of the graphical elements of the library and start making a full-fledged TabControl WinForms object using the classes prepared here for its creation and the experience gained from developing the layout.







Improving library classes

When hovering the mouse pointer over the TabPage object, or when clicking on a tab title, the elements of the object should behave in a certain way - some should change their color, while the title of the tab should increase slightly in size showing that it has been selected. The frames of the object elements receive their own colors corresponding to the state of the object when it is selected or the cursor is hovered over it. For all such possible states, we define macro substitutions that will store the default color values of different modes of the object components.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, set the following macro substitutions:

#define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON ( C'0xC9,0xDE,0xD0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON ( C'0xA6,0xC8,0xB0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON ( C'0xB8,0xD3,0xC0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_MOUSE_DOWN (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_MOUSE_OVER (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY ( 0 ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_DOWN_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_OVER_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_DOWN_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_OVER_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_DOWN_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_OVER_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_DOWN_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_OVER_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0xD9,0xD9,0xD9' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xD9,0xD9,0xD9' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xD9,0xD9,0xD9' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_DOWN_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_OVER_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_X ( 1 ) #define DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_Y ( 0 ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define DEF_CHECK_SIZE ( 12 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE ( 3 )

Here we have two macro substitutions defining the gap between rows in ListBox controls. Previously, we were forced to use 4 pixels high and 6 pixels wide. Now, after fixing the error of changing the appearance of elements when interacting with the mouse, we can specify the minimum gaps between rows in height and rows in width.







Add three new types to the enumeration of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, };

We will need these new types of graphical elements to specify the type of either the WinForms TabControl object itself, or its components — the tab header (TabHeader) or the tab (TabPage). In other words, the object will consist of a set of tabs, and the tabs will consist of a panel where the attached objects will be placed, as well as of the title of the panel, clicking on which will make the corresponding tab active.



The tab title of the TabControl graphical element can be placed in four positions: right, left, top and bottom.

Let's create a new enumeration to specify its location:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE { CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, };





When creating the names of the constants, a small inaccuracy was previously made: our button can be a toggle button, but the state of the button "pressed/released" is not a toggle state. It is better to rename the pressed state to StateOn in the names of enumeration constants.

Therefore, all enumerations that mention the color of the pressed state, which was previously named "COLOR_TOGGLE", have now been renamed to "COLOR_STATE_ON". All corrections to the names of the enumeration constants have already been made in the library, and here we only mention them for information purposes.

Below is an example of renaming some constants in the discussed file in the enumeration of the integer properties of the graphical element on canvas:



CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_STATE_ON, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,





At the very end of the same enumeration, add three new integer properties and increase the number of integer object properties from 85 to 88:

CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 88 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add three new properties to the end of the list of possible criteria for sorting graphical elements on canvas:

SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_MULTILINE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

Now we will be able to sort and select graphical elements by three new properties.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add new message indices of the library:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

..

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, };

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Нажата" , "Pressed" }, { "Отжата" , "Depressed" }, { "Сверху" , "Top" }, { "Снизу" , "Bottom" }, { "Слева" , "Left" }, { "Справа" , "Right" }, { "Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart" },

...

{ "Элемент управления \"CheckedListBox\"" , "Control element \"CheckedListBox\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ButtonListBox\"" , "Control element \"ButtonListBox\"" }, { "Заголовок вкладки" , "Tab header" }, { "Элемент управления \"TabPage\"" , "Control element \"TabPage\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"TabControl\"" , "Control element \"TabControl\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },

..

{ "Горизонтальное отображение столбцов в элементе управления ListBox" , "Display columns horizontally in a ListBox control" }, { "Ширина каждого столбца элемента управления ListBox" , "The width of each column of the ListBox control" }, { "Несколько рядов вкладок в элементе управления" , "Multiple rows of tabs in a control" }, { "Местоположение вкладок внутри элемента управления" , "Location of tabs inside the control" }, { "Местоположение объекта внутри элемента управления" , "Location of the object inside the control" }, { "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" }, };





I have added the new types of graphical elements, as well as their descriptions. So now we are able to access the text message indices in the method returning the description of the graphical element type of the base graphical object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : "Unknown" ); }





The tab title of TabControl can be located on the four sides of a graphical object. Also, later we may have other objects, for which it will be necessary to specify their location inside their container. Therefore, let's make a public function returning the description of the graphical element location side in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

string AlignmentDescription( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { switch (alignment) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT); break ; default : return "Unknown" ; break ; } }

Depending on the passed type of the object location inside the container, the corresponding text message is returned.







Now let's talk a little about optimization.

When hovering the cursor over an object, that object can change its color. Currently, the method of changing the color acts immediately. It does not matter that the color may already be exactly the one you need to change it to. Accordingly, in this case, we excessively load the system by changing the color to exactly the same one. To avoid this, we need to check the color before changing it. If the specified color of the object is exactly the same as we want to change it to, then we do not need to do anything except exiting the method.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, namely in the color setting method, make the announced improvements:

void SetBackgroundColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { if ( this .BackgroundColor()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); if (set_init_color) this .SetBackgroundColorInit( this .BackgroundColor()); } void SetBackgroundColors( color &colors[], const bool set_init_colors) { if (:: ArrayCompare (colors, this .m_array_colors_bg)== 0 ) return ; this .SaveColorsBG(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]); if (set_init_colors) this .SetBackgroundColorsInit(colors); } void SetBackgroundColorMouseDown( const color colour) { if ( this .BackgroundColorMouseDown()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBGMouseDown(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsMouseDown( color &colors[]) { if (:: ArrayCompare (colors, this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn)== 0 ) return ; this .SaveColorsBGMouseDown(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]); } void SetBackgroundColorMouseOver( const color colour) { if ( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBGMouseOver(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsMouseOver( color &colors[]) { if (:: ArrayCompare (colors, this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr)== 0 ) return ; this .SaveColorsBGMouseOver(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]); }

In those methods where one color is used, we compare the color of the object with the color passed to the method. In the methods applying the color array, we need to compare two arrays for equality. We do this using the ArrayCompare() function returning zero if compared arrays are equal.



At the very end of the protected constructor, add the name of the class and the type of the created object into a string displaying the error of its creation:

else { :: Print ( DFUN, CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .m_name); } }

Previously, during the debugging, as well as if the object was not created, the appropriate entry with its name was sent to the log. This was not enough, since it was not clear, from which class the message was displayed and what type of object it was. Now it will be easier to find the right class the error message comes from.

But at the same time, the object type will not always be specified correctly, since almost all graphical elements have a complex inheritance hierarchy, and their type changes as all the constructors in its hierarchy are successfully handled, starting from the simplest one and ending with the last one, in which the correct type of created object is to be indicated. But there is also a positive side here. Knowing what type of object we are creating, and seeing at what stage its creation was erroneously terminated, we can already know where (in which class) we should look for an error since the type, in whose class the constructor has erroneously terminated its work, will now be displayed.







We have the methods for working with the color of a graphical element in different classes of different controls, which is justified — if the object does not have properties whose color needs to be changed, then there is no need to create methods in it to work with the missing property. Unlike the object, its descendant already has this property and is able to handle it. Therefore, we implement the methods for handling the supported property.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object class file, add previously described changes to the color handling methods:

void SetBorderColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { if ( this .BorderColor()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); if (set_init_color) this .SetBorderColorInit(colour); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColorMouseDown( const color colour) { if ( this .BorderColorMouseDown()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); } color BorderColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetBorderColorMouseOver( const color colour) { if ( this .BorderColorMouseOver()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); } color BorderColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); }





In the method that draws the form frame, a simple frame was previously drawn by default. But if the FRAME_STYLE_NONE (there is no frame) frame style is passed to the method, the method still draws a simple frame. In many objects, the type of the frame is checked before calling this method, and the method is called only if the object has a frame. But still, in order to take into account possible future omissions, let's implement the default frame absence, while the simple frame will be drawn in the 'switch' operator case:

void CForm::DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { switch (style) { case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL : this .DrawFrameBevel( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP : this .DrawFrameStamp( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT : this .DrawFrameFlat( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE : this .DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; default : break ; } }





In the last mouse event handler, add the condition that the last mouse event was the undefined state, while the current status is the button beyond the form not being pressed and the state being undefined:



void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT ) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

Such situations also need to be handled to reset the colors of the object to a normal state. But the most important thing in this method for optimizing the work with the mouse is the fact that the object was redrawn each time. In other words, when the color was changed, the object was completely redrawn with new colors. Accordingly, all objects attached to it were also redrawn, which led to visually noticeable "blinks" of the graphical interface. Now redraw has been removed and the objects simply change their color without being forced to completely redraw them. At the same time, the color that is already equal to the one, it should be changed to, remains unchanged. We simply exit the color change method. We have already set these changes above.

Now the interaction of graphical elements with the cursor works correctly. I do not exclude further improvements to optimize and correct the identified shortcomings in the future.







As mentioned above, some methods for handling the color of objects are located in those classes whose objects support these properties. The methods for working with text color when interacting with the cursor are located in the base object class of WinForms objects. Here we will finalize the methods for working with the text of objects for optimization.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh of the base WinForms object class, namely inits protected section, declare the variable for storing the initial text color in the object "enabled" status:

class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : color m_fore_color_init; color m_fore_state_on_color_init; private :





Let's improve the methods for optimizing the color handling just as we did above:

void SetForeColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color) { if ( this .ForeColor()==clr) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetForeColorInit(clr); } color ForeColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); } void SetForeColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color_init=clr; } color ForeColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_fore_color_init; } void SetForeColorOpacity( const uchar value) { if ( this .ForeColorOpacity()==value) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar ForeColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetForeColorMouseDown( const color clr) { if ( this .ForeColorMouseDown()==clr) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color ForeColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetForeColorMouseOver( const color clr) { if ( this .ForeColorMouseOver()==clr) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color ForeColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); }





Add the methods for changing the text color when interacting with the mouse cursor while the object is enabled:

color ForeColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } void SetForeStateOnColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_fore_state_on_color_init=clr; } color ForeStateOnColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_fore_state_on_color_init; } void SetForeStateOnColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { if ( this .ForeStateOnColor()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON,colour); if (set_init_color) this .SetForeStateOnColorInit(colour); } color ForeStateOnColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON); } void SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown( const color colour) { if ( this .ForeStateOnColorMouseDown()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); } color ForeStateOnColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver( const color colour) { if ( this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_OVER,colour); } color ForeStateOnColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_OVER); }

Now we can change the color of the text when interacting with the mouse and in different states of the object, just as its other colors change — the background and the frame.



In the class constructor, add setting the enabled object text color:

CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeStateOnColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }

By default, the colors of the text in the "enabled" state do not change when you hover and click on the object — they are equal to the color of the text in the normal state of the object. In objects of derived classes, these colors can be changed to visually display the interaction of the object with the mouse.







At the very end of the method returning the description of the element integer property, add the code blocks for returning the description of new graphical element properties:

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); }

I should have added the first two blocks in the previous article. It is better late than never...





In the CheckBox WinForms object, we have so far drawn a checkbox according to hard-coded coordinates inside its field. This is not correct, because when the field is resized, the checkbox will be stretched or compressed along the same hard-coded coordinates. So instead of using the coordinates with an indent in pixels from the edges of the checkbox, we should use relative coordinates as a percentage of the field size. Let's fix this.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh, namely in the method displaying the checkbox for the specified state, we will calculate the relative coordinates of the checkbox in the "checked" and "undefined" states. I will make calculations in real values, then reduce them to integers and pass the coordinates to the CCanvas class primitive drawing methods:

void CCheckBox::ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { this .DrawRectangleFill( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y, this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth(), this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight(), this .CheckBackgroundColor(), this .CheckBackgroundColorOpacity()); this .DrawRectangle( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y, this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth(), this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight(), this .CheckBorderColor(), this .CheckBorderColorOpacity()); double x=( double ) this .m_check_x; double y=( double ) this .m_check_y; double w=( double ) this .m_check_w; double h=( double ) this .m_check_h; int array_x[]={ int ( x+w* 0.2 ), int ( x+w* 0.45 ), int ( x+w* 0.85 ), int ( x+w* 0.45 )}; int array_y[]={ int ( y+h* 0.5 ), int ( y+h* 0.6 ), int ( y+h* 0.3 ), int ( y+h* 0.75 )}; switch (state) { case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED : this .DrawPolygonFill(array_x,array_y, this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); this .DrawPolygonAA(array_x,array_y, this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE : this .DrawRectangleFill( int ( x+w* 0.3 ), int ( y+h* 0.3 ), int ( x+w* 0.7 ), int ( y+h* 0.7 ), this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break ; default : break ; } }

Now the checkmark will be correctly displayed when the size of the checkbox field is changed.

Let's make improvements to the button object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh.



In the declaration of the method setting the color for the "enabled" status, add three formal color parameters for the "enabled" status:

void SetStateOnColors( const color back, const color back_down, const color back_over, const color fore, const color fore_down, const color fore_over, const bool set_init_color);

Outside the class body, namely in the method implementation code, add setting the passed colors to the object properties:

void CButton::SetStateOnColors( const color back, const color back_down, const color back_over, const color fore, const color fore_down, const color fore_over, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetBackgroundStateOnColor(back,set_init_color); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(back_down); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(back_over); this .SetForeStateOnColor(fore,set_init_color); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown(fore_down); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver(fore_over); }





In the method setting the control Toggle flag, add passing the text color for different states of the enabled object interaction with the mouse cursor:

void SetToggleFlag( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE,flag); if ( this .Toggle()) this .SetStateOnColors ( this .BackgroundStateOnColor(), this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(), this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(), this .ForeStateOnColor(), this .ForeStateOnColorMouseDown(), this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() , true ); }

In the method setting the Toggle control status, add setting colors to the object properties depending on the button states:

void SetState( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,flag); if ( this .State()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundStateOnColor(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeStateOnColor(), false ); this .UnpressOtherAll(); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); } }

All methods having the "ColorToggleON" string in their names have been renamed. The string has been replaced with "StateOnColor", while all enumeration constants have been renamed accordingly. As an example, here is the method setting the main background color for the 'enabled' status:

void SetBackground StateOnColor ( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_ COLOR_STATE_ON ,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl,arr,DFUN); if (set_init_color) this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init,arr,DFUN); }

In the class constructor, add setting colors for the enabled button for three states of interaction with the mouse:

CButton::CButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetToggleFlag( false ); this .SetState( false ); this .Redraw( false ); }

In the mouse cursor event handlers relative to the button, add setting the text color according to the interaction status:

void CButton::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); } void CButton::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseDown(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown() : this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseDown() : this .ForeColorMouseDown(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseDown(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); } void CButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundStateOnColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor(! this .State() ? this .ForeColorInit() : this .ForeStateOnColorInit(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .Redraw( false ); }

In the last mouse event handler, add restoring an object text color depending on its status (enabled/disabled):

void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColor() : this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColor() : this .ForeColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

In the method that sets the button state as "released" for all Buttons of the same group in the container, add setting the color of the text and frame to their original values:

void CButton::UnpressOtherAll( void ) { CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, this .Name(),NO_EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, this .Group(),EQUAL); if (list!=NULL) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CButton *obj=list.At(i); if (obj==NULL) continue ; obj.SetState( false ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.BackgroundColorInit(), false ); obj.SetForeColor(obj.ForeColorInit(), false ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BorderColorInit(), false ); obj.Redraw( false ); } } }

Now buttons will be able to change the color of the text displayed on them depending on the state of the button (pressed/released) when interacting with the mouse cursor.



In the ElementsListBox object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ElementsListBox.mqh, in the method that returns the coordinates of the next object placed in the list, we are now able to use the default values set in the previously created macro substitutions instead of hard-coding the indents of objects from each other in pixels. The default values are now minimal. Currently, the colors change correctly regardless of the proximity of objects to each other:

void CElementsListBox::GetCoordsObj(CWinFormBase *obj, int &x, int &y) { int coord_x=x; int coord_y=y; if (! this .MultiColumn()) { x=coord_x; y=(obj== NULL ? coord_y : obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_Y ); return ; } if (obj== NULL ) { x=coord_x; y=coord_y; return ; } if (obj.BottomEdge()+ DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_Y > this .BottomEdge()) { x=( this .ColumnWidth()== 0 ? obj.RightEdgeRelative()+ DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_X : int (obj.CoordXRelative()+ this .ColumnWidth())); y=coord_y; } else { x=obj.CoordXRelative()- this .BorderSizeLeft(); y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_Y +( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? 2 : 0 ); } }

In the ListBox WinForms object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh, add the new formal parameters for specifying the column width and the flag of auto resizing the container size to fit its contents to the declaration of the method creating the list consisting of the number of strings:

public : void CreateList( const int line_count, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true );

In the method implementation code, calculate the width of the created strings depending on the column width passed to the method and add setting the colors for the "enabled" status for the created object:

void CListBox::CreateList( const int count, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true ) { CButton *obj= NULL ; int width=( new_column_width> 0 ? new_column_width : this .Width()- this .BorderSizeLeft()- this .BorderSizeRight()); CElementsListBox::CreateElements(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,count, 0 , 0 ,width, 15 ,new_column_width,autosize); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ, this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)); continue ; } obj.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); obj.SetFontSize( 8 ); obj.SetText( " ListBoxItem" + string (i+ 1 )); obj.SetBackgroundStateOnColor( clrDodgerBlue , true ); obj.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundStateOnColor(),- 5 )); obj.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundStateOnColor(),- 10 )); obj.SetForeStateOnColor( this .BackgroundColor(), true ); obj.SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ForeStateOnColor(),- 5 )); obj.SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ForeStateOnColor(),- 10 )); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderColorMouseDown(obj.BackgroundColorMouseDown()); obj.SetBorderColorMouseOver(obj.BackgroundColorMouseOver()); obj.SetToggleFlag( true ); obj.SetGroupButtonFlag( true ); } if (autosize) this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, false ); }

The container will now change its size only if the flag is set in the method inputs.



Let's make similar improvements to the CheckedListBox object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh.

In the declaration of the method that creates the specified number of CheckBox objects, add a new formal parameter — the flag of the container auto resize to fit its contents:

public : void CreateCheckBox( const int count, const int width, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true );

In the method implementation code, pass the flag to the method of creating the specified number of elements. In the end, add checking the same flag for launching the container auto resize to fit the number of new objects created in it:



void CCheckedListBox::CreateCheckBox( const int count, const int width, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true ) { CCheckBox *obj= NULL ; CElementsListBox::CreateElements(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,count, 2 , 2 ,width,DEF_CHECK_SIZE,new_column_width ,autosize ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ, this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX)); continue ; } obj.SetCheckAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); obj.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); obj.SetText( "CheckBox" + string (i+ 1 )); } if (autosize) this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, false ); }

In the method creating a new graphical object, add three pixels to the height of the created object passed to the method so that CheckBox objects are slightly larger than the specified value. This is done so that when we hover the cursor over an object, the background of the object in the list is filled with color covering the entire object, rather than strictly by its height:

CGCnvElement *CCheckedListBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w, h+ 3 ); if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); element.SetMovable(movable); element.SetCoordXRelative(element.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); element.SetCoordYRelative(element.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); return element; }

The ButtonListBox object class has been improved in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh in a similar way.



The flag of auto resizing the container to fit its contents has been added as well:

public : void CreateButton( const int count, const int width, const int height, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true );

In the method implementation code, the flag is passed to the object creation method and checked for auto resizing the container to fit the created contents:

void CButtonListBox::CreateButton( const int count, const int width, const int height, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true ) { CButton *obj= NULL ; CElementsListBox::CreateElements(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,count, 2 , 2 ,width,height,new_column_width ,autosize ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ, this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)); continue ; } obj.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); obj.SetText( "Button" + string (i+ 1 )); } if (autosize) this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, false ); }

TabControl WinForms object layout

The initially adopted concept of creating the names of graphical elements in the library prevents us from creating complex composite graphical objects, as well as attach new ones to already created objects in the growing hierarchy of their nesting (to be fixed later). So, here I will only create the layout of the TabControl in order to understand how we can implement it after applying the new concept of creating names for graphical elements.

The TabControl object should consist of a panel that will host the control tabs (TabPage objects) consisting of a button and a panel. The button (tab header - TabHeader) will activate the tab, while the panel will feature the objects that should be located on it. When one tab is activated, its panel is displayed, the button becomes slightly larger in size than the buttons of inactive tabs whose panels are hidden.

Since the tab header (TabHeader object) should work like a button while being able to grow in size, and its appearance is slightly different from the Button control, then, accordingly, this object should be a descendant of the Button control additional functionality is implemented in.

The Tab object (TabPage) should be a container object, since it needs to feature both a title button and then attach other objects to it. Most likely, it will be the Panel object the title button will be attached to, while the attached elements can be placed on the panel itself.

The TabControl object should be a panel object tab objects are attached to.

However, this is all a theory. In practice, since we are limited by the number of nested objects and we cannot create a full-fledged object attaching others to it afterwards, we will limit ourselves to creating blank classes of TabHeader and TabPage objects, while the object itself (or rather its layout prototype) is created from the container object. Three buttons and three containers for visualizing the TabControl appearance are attached to it as well.

The object will be empty and static, however, the buttons will respond to mouse clicks and hovering over them. But the active tab will not increase in size when the button is pressed, and the inactive ones will not decrease, since we still do not have such functionality for buttons. I will start implementing all this starting from the next article after we create a new concept for naming the graphical elements of the library.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\, create the TabControl.mqh file of the TabControl class.



Include the files necessary for the classes operation to it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Containers\GroupBox.mqh"

Add dummy classes below. They will serve as blanks of two classes for creating the tab header and the tab itself:

#include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Containers\GroupBox.mqh" class CTabHeader : public CButton { private : protected : public : CTabHeader( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CTabHeader::CTabHeader( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; } class CTabPage : public CContainer { private : public : CTabPage( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CTabPage::CTabPage( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; }

Since the classes implement only the minimally necessary parametric constructors, which simply indicate the type of the graphical element and the type of the graphical object of the library, there is nothing to consider here. I will implement the classes in the next article.

Next, declare the TabControl WinForms object class inherited from the container object class and place in it declarations of variables and methods for handling the class:

class CTabControl : public CContainer { private : int m_item_width; int m_item_height; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public : void CreateTabPage( const int count, const int width, const int height, const int tab_state= 1 ); void SetAlignment( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT Alignment( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); } void SetMultiline( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE,flag); } bool Multiline( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE); } void SetItemWidth( const int value ) { this .m_item_width= value ; } int ItemWidth( void ) const { return this .m_item_width; } void SetItemHeight( const int value ) { this .m_item_height= value ; } int ItemHeight( void ) const { return this .m_item_height; } void SetItemSize( const int w, const int h) { if ( this .ItemWidth()!=w) this .SetItemWidth(w); if ( this .ItemHeight()!=h) this .SetItemHeight(h); } CTabControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

In the class constructor, specify the type of the graphical element and the type of the library object, and set the default values for the properties and colors of the object:

CTabControl::CTabControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); this .SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY, true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetMultiline( false ); this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetItemSize( 58 , 20 ); this .CreateTabPage( 3 , this .Width(), this .Height()- this .ItemHeight(), 0 ); }

At the end of the consturctor code, call the method for creating three tabs.



The private virtual method creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CTabControl::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE : element= new CTabPage( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

The method is identical to exactly the same methods for creating graphical elements in other classes of container objects and simply creates new graphical elements in accordance with the type passed to the method.



The method that creates the specified number of TabPage objects:

void CTabControl::CreateTabPage( const int count, const int width, const int height, const int tab_state= 1 ) { CButton *header= NULL ; CContainer *tab= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { int x= this .BorderSizeLeft()+ 2 ; int y= this .BorderSizeTop()+ 2 ; if (!CContainer::CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,x+( this .ItemWidth()- 4 )*i,y, this .ItemWidth()- 4 , this .ItemHeight()- 2 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)); continue ; } header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,i); if (header== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)); continue ; } header.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); header.SetToggleFlag( true ); header.SetGroupButtonFlag( true ); header.SetText( "TabPage" + string (i+ 1 )); header.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); header.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY, true ); header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) header.SetBorderSize( 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) header.SetBorderSize( 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) header.SetBorderSize( 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) header.SetBorderSize( 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 ); if (!CContainer::CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,x- 2 ,header.BottomEdgeRelative(),width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER)); continue ; } tab= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,i); if (tab== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER)); continue ; } tab.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); tab.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); tab.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY, true ); tab.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR, true ); tab.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); tab.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); tab.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); tab.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); tab.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); tab.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); tab.Hide(); } header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,tab_state); tab= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,tab_state); if (header!= NULL && tab!= NULL ) { tab.Show(); header.BringToTop(); header.SetState( true ); header.SetWidth( this .ItemWidth()); header.SetHeight( this .ItemHeight()); header.Move(header.CoordX()- 2 ,header.CoordY()- 2 ); header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordXRelative()- 2 ); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordYRelative()- 2 ); header.Update( true ); } }

Since this is a temporary method that only serves to test the concept of creating tabs, we will not consider it too much as it will still undergo considerable changes in the next article. In short, the specified number of button objects are created in the loop. The size of the button objects is less than the one necessary for the title of the active tab. A container object is then created as the tab box to hold the objects attached to the tab, and the object is immediately hidden. After their creation, both objects receive default values for their properties, and the title of the active tab, the number of which is indicated in the inputs of the method, becomes active — the button receives the pressed status, its size increases to that specified in the properties, and it is brought to the foreground, while the tab field is displayed.



This is all we need in order to display the layout of the TabControl for now.



In order for us to create TabControl controls in container objects, we will make changes to the classes of container objects.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh of the container object class, namely in the method setting the parameters for the attached object, add setting the property values for the created TabHeader, TabPage and TabControl objects:

void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj, const color colour) { obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); obj.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); obj.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY); obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY); break ; default : break ; } }

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh file of the panel object class, include the TabControl object file:

#include "Container.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "TabControl.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh"

This class will now be visible to all container object classes.

In the method creating a new graphical object, add creation of the TabControl class objects:

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE : element= new CTabPage( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

Here all is standard for such methods. Depending on the type passed to the method, the corresponding object is created.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh file of the GroupBox object class, add creation of TabControl class objects similarly to how it was done in the method for creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE : element= new CTabPage( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh file of the graphical element collection class, namely in the method of post-handling the former active form under the cursor, implement passing the pointer to the current form (above which the cursor is located) into the method as a new formal parameter, as well as the event handler parameters:

void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CGCnvElement *form); void FormPostProcessing( CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam );

In the method itself, get the main object the form is attached to. Then get the list of all objects attached to the form. Next, in the loop by the obtained list, get each next attached object. Also, be sure to call the method for determining the location of the mouse cursor relative to the object. This is the main reason why objects did not change their color after moving the cursor away from them. In some cases, this state was not specified in the object, and it could not be processed:



void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if (main== NULL ) main=form; CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } :: ChartRedraw (main.ChartID()); }

Upon the loop completion, update the object chart. After this refinement, the object should interact with the mouse correctly.

In the event handler, the pointer to the current form and the values of the handler parameters are now passed to the method:

else { if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE) mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED; this .FormPostProcessing( form ,id,lparam,dparam,sparam ); }

Everything is ready for a test.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part113\ as TstDE113.mq5.

Instead of creating the CheckedListBox, ButtonListBox and ListBox objects on the second GroupBox control, create the TabControl object:

//--- If the attached GroupBox object is created if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,x, 2 ,w,h,C' 0x91 , 0xAA , 0xAE ', 0 , true , false )) { //--- get the pointer to the GroupBox object by its index in the list of bound GroupBox type objects gbox2=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 1 ); if (gbox2!= NULL ) { //--- set the "indented frame" type, the frame color matches the main panel background color, //--- while the text color is the background color of the last attached panel darkened by 1 gbox2.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox2.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox2.SetForeColor(gbox2.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox2.SetText("GroupBox2"); //--- Create the TabControl object gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 4 , 12 ,gbox2.Width()- 12 ,gbox2.Height()- 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); //--- get the pointer to the TabControl object by its index in the list of bound objects of the TabControl type CTabControl *tctrl=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tctrl!= NULL ) { //--- get the pointer to the Container object by its index in the list of bound objects of the Container type CContainer *page=tctrl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, 0 ); if (page!= NULL ) { // Here we will create objects attached to the specified tab of the TabControl object // Unfortunately, in the current state of creating the names of graphical objects of the library, // their further creation is limited by the number of characters in the resource name in the CCanvas class } } /* //--- Create the CheckedListBox object //---... //---... }

Here we simply create an object of the CTabControl class. We cannot do anything with it afterwards because when trying to attach any other object to it, the library will respond with an error due to exceeding the length of the name of the graphical resource. I will fix this in the next article.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





In the left part of the created panel, we see the correct processing of the interaction of objects with the mouse. In the right one, we can see the layout of the future TabControl control. It shows that the first tab is active, and the size of the title is slightly larger than the size of the titles of the inactive tabs. The tabs respond to mouse interaction, more precisely, to the presence of the cursor in the title area and pressing buttons. There is no other functionality, and it is not needed here now. I have merely created a control prototype. I am going to deal with its content in the following articles.







What's next?

In the next article, I will create a new algorithm for naming library graphical objects and continue developing the TabControl WinForms object.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class

DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters

DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter

DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content

DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control

DoEasy. Controls (Part 8): Base WinForms objects by categories, GroupBox and CheckBox controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 9): Re-arranging WinForms object methods, RadioButton and Button controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 10): WinForms objects — Animating the interface

DoEasy. Controls (Part 11): WinForms objects — groups, CheckedListBox WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 12): Base list object, ListBox and ButtonListBox WinForms objects





