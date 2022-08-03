DoEasy. Controls (Part 8): Base WinForms objects by categories, GroupBox and CheckBox controls

Contents





Concept

WinForms objects we create are categorized much like MS Visual Studio:

Standard controls

Containers

Menus and toolbars

Data

Components

Print

Dialog windows



Objects of all categories are inherited from the common CWinFormBase base object. Besides, objects belonging to the same category have overlapping functionality within their category. Therefore, it is worth combining all similar properties and methods of objects belonging to one category into a common class of the same category. In other words, we need to make a separate base class for each category of WinForms objects inherited from the base class of all WinForms objects. This will simplify writing the code for new objects in each category.

In this article, we will create two such objects — for container and standard control objects. Generally, in order to understand what properties and methods can be common for objects of one category, we need to create at least two objects in this category.



Let's create the GroupBox object class in the containers category — this is a container visually combining several objects inside it.

Unlike the Panel object, which is also a container, GroupBox has less functionality being just a container for visually combining objects into a common group.

In the standard controls category, create the CheckBox object. This is a checkbox with a label that can have three states: checked, unchecked and undefined. Since the object has a text label, it is inherited from the Label object. However, the functionality for drawing a checkbox (verification flag) in different states will be added to it.

All created objects are still static, i.e. they are unable to interact with the mouse. I will implement the necessary functionality after creating most of the WinForms objects planned for development.







Improving library classes

In case of created objects, we need to add the values of some properties assigned to them by default upon creation.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add new macro substitutions for these values:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR ( C'0x66,0x6C,0x6F' ) #define CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR_DARKNESS (- 2.0 ) #define CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR ( C'0xDC,0xDC,0xDC' ) #define CLR_DEF_OPACITY ( 200 ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_COLOR ( C'0x6B,0x6B,0x6B' ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY ( 127 ) #define DEF_SHADOW_BLUR ( 4 ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define DEF_CHECK_SIZE ( 12 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE ( 3 )

The checkbox flag will have the default size of 12x12 pixels in the CheckBox object.



Currently, we have Base, Panel and Label types in the WinForms section of the library object type list. They are not necessary since the same types are set in another enumeration. But here we can use them as an indication of the WinForms object category. So, let's fix the names in the enumeration so that they display only object categories:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON,

Now, in case of WinForms objects, we can use the library object type as a type and as a WinForms object category. In the enumeration of the graphical element types list, we will specify the type in its category:



enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, };





CheckBox object verification flag can have one of the three states. Let's create an enumeration to specify them:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE { CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, };





Add new properties at the very end of the enumeration of integer properties of a canvas-based graphical element,as well as increase the number of integer properties from 44 to 48:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 48 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add the new properties to the enumeration of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT_ALIGN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_ALIGN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECKED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_STATE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOCHECK, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

Now we can sort the lists and select objects by the new properties.





The BorderStyle property has different purposes for different WinForms objects. In case of a panel object, the property specifies the style of the object frame. In case of GroupBox, it sets the type of a frame drawn around the group of objects (the object itself has no frame). Accordingly, we can use the same method in different objects for different purposes.

To achieve this, let's make it virtual in the base class file of all WinForms objects \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh:

void SetFontBoldType(ENUM_FW_TYPE type); ENUM_FW_TYPE FontBoldType( void ) const { return (ENUM_FW_TYPE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE); } virtual void SetBorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,style); } ENUM_FRAME_STYLE BorderStyle( void ) const { return (ENUM_FRAME_STYLE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE); }

Redefining the method in the inherited classes allows us to create a separate method implementation for each of them.





Base object in the Containers category

When creating the second WinForms object in the Containers category, it became obvious that many properties and methods are the same and repeated from object to object. To avoid duplications and same-type methods in different objects, we need to move all of them into a single common class objects of this category will be inherited from. Thus, each of the descendant objects will receive all these methods from its parent. The methods that should differ in their implementation for different objects of the same category should be made virtual and redefined in inherited classes.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\, create a new file Container.mqh of the CContainer class. The class should be inherited from the base class of all WinForms objects of the library whose file should be included into the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" class CContainer : public CWinFormBase { }





We should move many methods from the already existing Panel container class to the new class since these methods will also be needed in other classes of the category. Since I have considered most of these methods in the sixth article when describing the Panel class, here we will simply consider the class body and implementation of its methods.

Since the class object will not have the underlay object (in contrast to the panel object), we need to somehow designate the object working area. The object area where you can place other objects bound to the container is considered a working area. Let's introduce new methods to highlight the limits of the working area:



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh" class CContainer : public CWinFormBase { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CalculateCoords(CArrayObj *list); protected : bool AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw); public : int GetWidthWorkspace( void ) const { return this .Width()-:: fmax ( this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .PaddingLeft())-:: fmax ( this .FrameWidthRight(), this .PaddingRight()); } int GetHeightWorkspace( void ) const { return this .Height()-:: fmax ( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .PaddingTop())-:: fmax ( this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .PaddingBottom()); } int GetCoordXWorkspace( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+:: fmax ( this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .PaddingLeft()); } int GetCoordYWorkspace( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+:: fmax ( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .PaddingTop()); } int GetRightEdgeWorkspace( void ) const { return this .RightEdge()-:: fmax ( this .FrameWidthRight(), this .PaddingRight()); } int GetBottomEdgeWorkspace( void ) const { return this .BottomEdge()-:: fmax ( this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .PaddingBottom()); } CArrayObj *GetListWinFormsObj( void ); CArrayObj *GetListWinFormsObjByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CWinFormBase *GetWinFormsObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index); virtual bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x) { return CGCnvElement::SetCoordX(coord_x); } virtual bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y) { return CGCnvElement::SetCoordY(coord_y); } virtual bool SetWidth( const int width) { return CGCnvElement::SetWidth(width); } virtual bool SetHeight( const int height) { return CGCnvElement::SetHeight(height); } virtual bool CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw) { CWinFormBase::Redraw(redraw); } bool ResetSizeAllToInit( void ); virtual bool ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw); void SetAutoScrollMarginWidth( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W,value); } void SetAutoScrollMarginHeight( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H,value); } void SetAutoScrollMarginAll( const int value) { this .SetAutoScrollMarginWidth(value); this .SetAutoScrollMarginHeight(value); } void SetAutoScrollMargin( const int width, const int height) { this .SetAutoScrollMarginWidth(width); this .SetAutoScrollMarginHeight(height); } int AutoScrollMarginWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W); } int AutoScrollMarginHeight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H); } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { bool prev= this .AutoSize(); if (prev==flag) return ; CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw); if (prev!= this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } void SetAutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev= this .AutoSizeMode(); if (prev==mode) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,mode); if (prev!= this .AutoSizeMode() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); } virtual void SetDockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { if ( this .DockMode()==mode) return ; CWinFormBase::SetDockMode(mode,redraw); CContainer *base= this .GetBase(); if (base!= NULL ) base.ArrangeObjects(redraw); } virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft( const uint value) { this .m_frame_width_left=( int )value; if ( this .PaddingLeft()< this .FrameWidthLeft()) this .SetPaddingLeft( this .FrameWidthLeft()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop( const uint value) { this .m_frame_width_top=( int )value; if ( this .PaddingTop()< this .FrameWidthTop()) this .SetPaddingTop( this .FrameWidthTop()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight( const uint value) { this .m_frame_width_right=( int )value; if ( this .PaddingRight()< this .FrameWidthRight()) this .SetPaddingRight( this .FrameWidthRight()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom( const uint value) { this .m_frame_width_bottom=( int )value; if ( this .PaddingBottom()< this .FrameWidthBottom()) this .SetPaddingBottom( this .FrameWidthBottom()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthAll( const uint value) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft(value); this .SetFrameWidthTop(value); this .SetFrameWidthRight(value); this .SetFrameWidthBottom(value); } CContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CContainer( const string name) : CWinFormBase(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); } ~CContainer(); };

We know other methods from the previous article considering creation of the panel object.

In the class constructor, initialize all the variables with default values:

CContainer::CContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }





In the class destructor, call the deinitialization method located in the form object class which is a parent one for the class of the base object for the library WinForms objects:

CContainer::~CContainer() { CForm::Deinitialize(); }





The method creating a new graphical object features the strings for creating all existing (and considered a bit later) WinForms objects (and more) not from the container objects category, except for an object of the same class:

CGCnvElement *CContainer::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

Why are we unable to create objects from the containers category? The reason is that they will be descendants of this very class, and it still does not know anything about them. However, it is possible to create the object of its own class (CContainer) here. Since this is the virtual method, we will be able to set the creation of descendant class objects of this class in the derived classes.





The method creating a new bound element is also taken from the panel object class and simply supplemented with new strings for setting the parameters of newly created objects:

bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,main,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor()); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) { obj.SetColorFrame(obj.ColorBackground()); } if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) { obj.SetColorFrame(obj.ColorBackground()); } if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) { obj.SetColorFrame(obj.ColorBackground()); } if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) { obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour); obj.SetColorFrame(main!= NULL ? main.ColorBackground() : obj.ForeColor()); } if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) { obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour); obj.SetColorFrame(main!= NULL ? main.ColorBackground() : obj.ForeColor()); } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

In this method, we can set all existing and future (but already specified in the Defines.mqh file) objects since the CWinFormBase base object type is created and known here as it is a parent class. All parameters set in code blocks, which define the setting of parameters for the created object, are used from the CWinFormBase class list causing neither collisions, nor errors.

This method will continue to be supplemented by code blocks handling newly created objects. If their initialization requires setting parameters unknown in the class, the method is virtual. The handling of unknown properties of new objects will be set in the redefined method of those new classes.



The method resetting the size of all bound objects to the initial ones:

bool CContainer::ResetSizeAllToInit( void ) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } res &=obj.Resize(i,obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit()); } return res; }

Here we get the list of WinForms objects only. Next, in the loop by the obtained list, set the initial size to each object.



The method adjusting the element size to fit its content:

bool CContainer::AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); CWinFormBase *maxx=list.At(CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X)); CWinFormBase *minx=list.At(CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X)); CWinFormBase *maxy=list.At(CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y)); CWinFormBase *miny=list.At(CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y)); if (maxx== NULL || minx== NULL || maxy== NULL || miny== NULL ) return false ; int min_x=minx.CoordX(); int min_y= fmin (miny.CoordY(),maxy.BottomEdge()); int w=maxx.RightEdge()-min_x; int h= int (:: fmax (miny.CoordY(),maxy.BottomEdge())-min_y); int excess_x=w- this .GetWidthWorkspace(); int excess_y=h- this .GetHeightWorkspace(); int shift_x= this .GetCoordXWorkspace()-min_x; int shift_y= this .GetCoordYWorkspace()-min_y; if (excess_x== 0 && excess_y== 0 ) return true ; bool res= true ; if (shift_x> 0 || shift_y> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (shift_x> 0 ) res &=obj.Move(obj.CoordX()+shift_x,obj.CoordY()); if (shift_y> 0 ) res &=obj.Move(obj.CoordX(),obj.CoordY()+shift_y); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()- this .GetCoordXWorkspace()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()- this .GetCoordYWorkspace()); } } return ( !res ? false : this .AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x> 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y> 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) : this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x!= 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y!= 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) ); }

The method has also been moved from the panel object. However, since the class does not have an underlay, here we use the values of the object working area parameters instead of its property values.



Currently, the method works incorrectly. I will consider its improvement together with improving the method arranging objects in the container in the order they are indexed in subsequent articles:

bool CContainer::ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); CWinFormBase *prev= NULL , *obj= NULL , *elm= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj=list.At(i); prev=list.At(i- 1 ); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthWorkspace(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; x= this .GetCoordXWorkspace(); y=(prev!= NULL ? prev.BottomEdge()+ 1 : this .GetCoordYWorkspace()); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthWorkspace(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; x= this .GetCoordXWorkspace(); y=(prev!= NULL ? prev.CoordY()-obj.Height()- 1 : this .GetBottomEdgeWorkspace()-obj.Height()- 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightWorkspace(), false )) continue ; x=(prev!= NULL ? prev.RightEdge()+ 1 : this .GetCoordXWorkspace()); y= this .GetCoordYWorkspace(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightWorkspace(), false )) continue ; x=(prev!= NULL ? prev.CoordX()-obj.Width()- 1 : this .GetRightEdgeWorkspace()-obj.Width()); y= this .GetCoordYWorkspace(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthWorkspace(), this .GetHeightWorkspace(), false )) continue ; x= this .GetCoordXWorkspace(); y= this .GetCoordYWorkspace(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) { obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false ); x= this .GetCoordXWorkspace()+obj.CoordXRelativeInit(); y= this .GetCoordYWorkspace()+obj.CoordYRelativeInit(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } obj.SetCoordXRelative(x- this .GetCoordXWorkspace()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(y- this .GetCoordYWorkspace()); } if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSizeProcess( false ); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

Both methods provided above need to be reworked. They are present here only because they were present in the panel object class. I will rework them later.

The methods below were also moved from the panel object class. They have been moved without changes:

CArrayObj *CContainer::GetListWinFormsObj( void ) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE,EQUAL_OR_MORE); } CArrayObj *CContainer::GetListWinFormsObjByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } CWinFormBase *CContainer::GetWinFormsObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObjByType(type); return (list!= NULL ? list.At(index) : NULL ); } void CContainer::CalculateCoords(CArrayObj *list) { }

This completes the topic of container objects' base class.

Now, let's create the GroupBox object new class, which is also a container for storing other WinForms objects.







'GroupBox' WinForms objects

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\, create the new file GroupBox.mqh of the CGroupBox class. The class should be inherited from the newly created base class of container objects, while its file, as well as the file of the panel object class should be included into the class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Container.mqh" #include "Panel.mqh" class CGroupBox : public CContainer { }

In the private, protected and public sections of the class, add the already familiar methods.

Since the GroupBox object features a frame encasing a group of objects, declare the method drawing such a frame in the private section:

class CGroupBox : public CContainer { private : void DrawFrame( void ); virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); protected : virtual void Initialize( void ); public : virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); virtual void SetBorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { if (( this .FrameWidthTop()< 2 || this .FrameWidthBottom()< 2 || this .FrameWidthLeft()< 2 || this .FrameWidthRight()< 2 ) && style>FRAME_STYLE_FLAT) this .SetFrameWidthAll( 2 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,style); } CGroupBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CGroupBox( const string name) : CContainer(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .Initialize(); } ~CGroupBox(){ CForm::Deinitialize(); } };

In the method setting the frame style, check the passed style. If the frame is not flat, its width should be at least two pixels. If this is the case, the width of 2 pixels is set to all frame sides.







In the parametric constructor, set initial object size and coordinates and call the initialization method:

CGroupBox::CGroupBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); this .Initialize(); }

As you can see, WinForms object type is set as GroupBox, while the library object type is set as a container.







In the method creating a new graphical object, we can create panel objects, class objects and CheckBox class objects to be implemented later in the article.



CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }





The variable initialization method:

void CGroupBox::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetFrameWidth( 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ); this .m_gradient_v= false ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this .SetColorBackground(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetColorFrame(CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetText( "GroupBox" ); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 3 ); this .SetEnabled( true ); this .SetVisible( true , false ); }

All class variables are initialized in the method using default values. Initializing values of some variables differ from the values set in the parent class.



The methods for clearing the object:

void CGroupBox::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); this .DrawFrame(); CGCnvElement::Text( 6 , 0 , this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); this .Update(redraw); } void CGroupBox::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); this .DrawFrame(); CGCnvElement::Text( 6 , 0 , this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); this .Update(redraw); } void CGroupBox::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(redraw); }

The methods are virtual. Apart from filling the entire object with a background color (the default is transparent), the frame and the object group header text above it are displayed as well.



The method drawing the frame:

void CGroupBox::DrawFrame( void ) { int w= 0 ; int h= 0 ; this .TextSize(Text(),w,h); int height= this .Height()-h/ 2 ; switch ( this .BorderStyle()) { case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT : this .DrawFrameFlat( 0 ,h/ 2 , this .Width(),height, this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL : this .DrawFrameBevel( 0 ,h/ 2 , this .Width(),height, this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP : this .DrawFrameStamp( 0 ,h/ 2 , this .Width(),height, this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); break ; default : this .DrawFrameSimple( 0 ,h/ 2 , this .Width(),height, this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); break ; } if ( this .Text()!= "" ) this .DrawRectangleFill( 5 ,h/ 2 - 1 ,w+ 7 ,h/ 2 + this .FrameWidthTop()+ 1 ,CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); }

The method logic is clarified in the code comments. In short, we need to draw a frame encasing the group of objects located in the container. The frame should be drawn along the edges of the entire object and have the style and color specified in its properties. The upper edge of the frame should not run along the top edge of the object, but along the center of the header. To calculate the initial Y coordinate of the frame, take the font height and divide it by 2. This will be the Y coordinate of the frame. The header text should not be drawn directly on the frame, i.e. there should be no frame line at the location of the text.

To achieve this, we simply erase the line in the right place by drawing a rectangle with a transparent color on top of the line. The rectangle size should exceed the label size by one pixel from each side.



The 'GroupBox' WinForms object is ready.

Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh file of the panel object class and remove all methods moved to the base class from it. Besides, include the file of the container objects base class and the file of the GroupBox class to the class file. The class is now inherited from the base container object:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Container.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" class CPanel : public CContainer

From the private section of the class, remove the variables of pointers to the objects, to whose coordinates the Dock object is bound, and the method setting the underlay using such an object, since now we will use the methods of the CContainer base class for that:

class CPanel : public CWinFormBase { private : CGCnvElement *m_obj_top; CGCnvElement *m_obj_bottom; CGCnvElement *m_obj_left; CGCnvElement *m_obj_right; CGCnvElement *m_underlay; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); virtual void GetCoords( int &x, int &y); bool CreateUnderlayObj( void ); void SetUnderlayAsBase( void );





Remove unnecessary strings from the class constructors, since they are now set in the parent class:

CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name) : CWinFormBase(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); } ~CPanel(); }; CPanel::CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }

Besides, in the constructors, set a new object type and initialization of the CContainer class instead of the previous CWinFormBase in the initialization list:

CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name) : CContainer(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .CreateUnderlayObj(); } ~CPanel(){ CForm::Deinitialize(); } }; CPanel::CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .CreateUnderlayObj(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }





In the method creating a new graphical object, set creation of new objects:

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

I will consider creating the CheckBox object below.



The remaining changes in the class are insignificant. There is no point in considering them here. You can find them in the files attached to the article. The main thing is the removal of the methods that have been moved to the base class.



Now let's create the base object for the WinForms standard control objects in the same way.







Base object in the Standard Controls category

This object is to store the methods from the text label object I considered in the previous article. Most of the methods of this object will be duplicated in other objects of this category, so we also need a base object here (and in other categories).



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ library file, create a new file CommonBase.mqh of the CCommonBase class.

The class should be inherited from the base class of the library WinForms objects, and the class file should be included into the file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" class CCommonBase : public CWinFormBase { }





The class is quite small. Let's have a look at it in its entirety:

class CCommonBase : public CWinFormBase { private : protected : virtual void AutoSetWH( void ) { return ; } virtual void Initialize( void ); public : virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); CCommonBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

Here we have declared an empty virtual method for object auto sizing. The method should be implemented in inherited classes since each class can have its own size criteria used to set the object size.



The class constructor specifies object types and all default property values.

After setting all values, the object is redrawn:

CCommonBase::CCommonBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .Redraw( false ); }





Initialization method:

void CCommonBase::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 1 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 1 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 1 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 1 ; this .m_gradient_v= false ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this .SetColorBackground(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetText( "" ); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetEnabled( true ); this .SetVisible( true , false ); }





The methods of clearing and filling the object background:

void CCommonBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CCommonBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CCommonBase::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(redraw); }

We have already encountered all these methods in other library objects. They have all been commented in the code and require no explanations. Initialization and cleanup for each object are similar, but there are slight differences in the default values of the variables and in the principles and sequence of painting the background and drawing some elements on it. For this reason, each class can have its own implementation of these methods.



Since I have moved some methods from the "Text label" object class to the class of the base objects of standard controls, we need to correct the CLabel class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh.

Instead of WinFormBase.mqh, include the base object file class to the class and inherit the class from it:

#include "CommonBase.mqh" class CLabel : public CCommonBase





In the class constructor, namely in the initialization list, set the initialization of a new parent class and set a new library object type:

CLabel::CLabel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCommonBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetMargin( 3 , 0 , 3 , 0 ); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .Redraw( false ); }

The remaining changes in the class are insignificant and have to do with the removal of the methods moved from the current class to the parent one.

You can find them in the files attached below.



'CheckBox' WinForms object

The CheckBox object is a checkbox with a label. The label and the flag can each be in nine positions relative to the object boundaries:

Top left

Center left

Bottom left

Bottom center

Bottom right

Center right

Top right

Top center

Center

With various combinations of the checkbox and text location, it is necessary to adjust the text location so that it does not overlap the checkbox if possible. The object can have its frame displayed.

Since the object has a text, while the text (and flag) size are used to automatically resize the object, it makes sense to inherit from the "Text label" object and add functionality to display the checkbox in three combinations:

Unchecked

Checked

Undefined

Undefined state occurs if CheckBox displays the status of groups of the same objects, some of which are selected, while some are not.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\, create a new file CheckBox.mqh of the CCheckBox class. The CLabel class file should be included into the file and the class should be inherited from it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Label.mqh" class CCheckBox : public CLabel { }





In the private section of the class, add the variables for storing the text label and checkbox coordinates and size, as well as the methods for changing the object size and handling text and checkbox coordinates:

class CCheckBox : public CLabel { private : int m_text_x; int m_text_y; int m_check_x; int m_check_y; int m_check_w; int m_check_h; virtual void AutoSetWH( void ); void SetCheckFlagCoords( int &x, int &y); void SetTextCoords( int &x, int &y); void SetCorrectTextCoords( void ); protected :

In the protected and public sections, declare the methods for handling the class:

protected : virtual void ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); void SetCheckWidth( const int width) { this .m_check_w=(width< 5 ? 5 : width); } void SetCheckHeight( const int height) { this .m_check_h=(height< 5 ? 5 : height); } int CheckWidth( void ) const { return this .m_check_w; } int CheckHeight( void ) const { return this .m_check_h; } public : virtual bool SetWidth( const int width) { return CGCnvElement::SetWidth(width> this .m_check_w ? width : this .m_check_w); } virtual bool SetHeight( const int height) { return CGCnvElement::SetHeight(height> this .m_check_h ? height : this .m_check_h); } void SetCheckAlign( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,anchor); } ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT CheckAlign( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN); } void SetChecked( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag); } bool Checked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED); } void SetCheckState( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,state); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE CheckState( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE);} virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); CCheckBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

All these methods are named in the method descriptions. Let's consider their implementation.

In the class constructor, set the default values for properties:

CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetCheckWidth(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetCheckHeight(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_check_x= 0 ; this .m_check_y= 0 ; this .Redraw( false ); }





The method redrawing an object:

void CCheckBox::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .ColorBackground(), 0 , true ); this .SetCorrectTextCoords(); this .Text( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .ShowControlFlag( this .CheckState()); this .Update(redraw); }

Here all is simple. First, completely erase the entire object by filling it with the background color (which is transparent by default). Next, calculate valid text coordinates relative to the checkbox, draw the text and checkbox, and update the object.







The method setting X and Y flag coordinates depending on the alignment type:

void CCheckBox::SetCheckFlagCoords( int &x, int &y) { switch ( this .CheckAlign()) { case ANCHOR_LEFT : x= 0 ; y=( this .Height()- this .CheckHeight())/ 2 ; break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : x= 0 ; y= this .Height()- this .CheckHeight()- 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_LOWER : x=( this .Width()- this .CheckWidth())/ 2 ; y= this .Height()- this .CheckHeight()- 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : x= this .Width()- this .CheckWidth()- 1 ; y= this .Height()- this .CheckHeight()- 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT : x= this .Width()- this .CheckWidth()- 1 ; y=( this .Height()- this .CheckHeight())/ 2 ; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : x= this .Width()- this .CheckWidth()- 1 ; y= 0 ; break ; case ANCHOR_UPPER : x=( this .Width()- this .CheckWidth())/ 2 ; y= 0 ; break ; case ANCHOR_CENTER : x=( this .Width()- this .CheckWidth())/ 2 ; y=( this .Height()- this .CheckHeight())/ 2 ; break ; default : x= 0 ; y= 0 ; break ; } }

The method receives the variables the calculated checkbox coordinates should be set into. Depending on the alignment method (checkbox location within the object boundaries), calculate its coordinates and set them in the variables passed to the method.





The method setting the X and Y text coordinates depending on the alignment type:

void CCheckBox::SetTextCoords( int &x, int &y) { switch ( this .TextAlign()) { case ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER : this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); x= this .FrameWidthLeft(); y= this .FrameWidthTop(); break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT : this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER); x= this .FrameWidthLeft(); y= this .Height()/ 2 ; break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM); x= this .FrameWidthLeft(); y= this .Height()- this .FrameWidthBottom(); break ; case ANCHOR_LOWER : this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM); x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .Height()- this .FrameWidthBottom(); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM); x= this .Width()- this .FrameWidthRight(); y= this .Height()- this .FrameWidthBottom(); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT : this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER); x= this .Width()- this .FrameWidthRight(); y= this .Height()/ 2 ; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP); x= this .Width()- this .FrameWidthRight(); y= this .FrameWidthTop(); break ; case ANCHOR_UPPER : this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP); x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .FrameWidthTop(); break ; default : this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .Height()/ 2 ; break ; } }

Here all is similar to the method of the checkbox coordinates calculation considered above. The text anchor point is also additionally changed here simplifying the calculation of the new text label coordinates.







The method setting valid text coordinates depending on the text alignment and checkbox:

void CCheckBox::SetCorrectTextCoords( void ) { this .SetCheckFlagCoords( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y); this .SetTextCoords( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y); int text_w= 0 , text_h= 0 ; this .TextSize( this .Text(),text_w,text_h); switch ( this .CheckAlign()) { case ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER : case ANCHOR_LEFT : case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : if ( this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER || this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_LEFT || this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ) this .m_text_x= this .CheckWidth()+ 2 ; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : case ANCHOR_RIGHT : case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : if ( this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER || this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_RIGHT || this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ) this .m_text_x= this .Width()- this .CheckWidth()- 2 ; break ; case ANCHOR_LOWER : if ( this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER || this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_LOWER || this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ) this .m_text_y= this .m_check_y; break ; case ANCHOR_UPPER : if ( this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER || this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_UPPER || this .TextAlign()== ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ) this .m_text_y= this .m_check_h; break ; default : break ; } }

Here, depending on the relative position of the checkbox and the text label, new text coordinates are set so that the text does not overlap the checkbox icon. This is not a universal solution, but all the main correlations are taken into account here. Other collisions of the two object components can be solved by changing the size of the object itself or by setting the correct ratio between the text and checkbox positions.



The method displaying the checkbox for the specified state:

void CCheckBox::ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { this .DrawRectangle( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y, this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth(), this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight(), this .ColorFrame()); int array_x[]={m_check_x+ 2 ,m_check_x+m_check_w/ 2 - 1 ,m_check_x+m_check_w- 2 }; int array_y[]={m_check_y+m_check_h/ 2 ,m_check_y+m_check_h- 3 ,m_check_y+ 3 }; switch (state) { case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED : this .DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,ColorFrame()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE : this .DrawRectangleFill(m_check_x+ 3 ,m_check_y+ 3 ,m_check_x+m_check_w- 3 ,m_check_y+m_check_h- 3 ,ColorFrame()); break ; default : break ; } }

Depending on the state of the checkbox passed to the method, we draw either a checkmark or a filled rectangle inside the checkbox boundaries. Polyline coordinates are calculated so that the proportions of the drawn checkmark always remain the same regardless of the size of the checkbox borders. A rectangle is drawn for an undefined state. So far, there is only one kind of these icons - a checkmark and a rectangle with one color. In the future, we will introduce several more types of displaying the flag states.



The method automatically setting the element width and height:



void CCheckBox::AutoSetWH( void ) { int w= 0 , h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::TextSize( this .Text()!= "" && this .Text()!= NULL ? this .Text() : " " ,w,h); w+=( this .MarginLeft()+ this .MarginRight()+ this .CheckWidth()); if (w== this .CheckWidth()) w= this .CheckWidth()+ 3 ; h+=( this .MarginTop()+ this .MarginBottom()); if (h== 0 ) h=( int ) ceil (FontSize()* 1.625 ); if (h< this .CheckHeight()) h= this .CheckHeight(); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); }

Unlike the parent class method, the virtual method considers the checkbox size when changing the object size.

Include the file of the class to the CContainer class file (open the class container file and include the class to it) so that we can create the class objects from the container class and bind them to it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh" class CContainer : public CWinFormBase





To let all new classes remain visible in the collection class of graphical elements, include the file of the CGroupBox class to the collection class in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh"

The remaining classes are included into GroupBox.mqh and are visible there.



Write the method creating the 'GroupBox' WinForms graphical object on canvas on the specified chart and subwindow:

int CreateGroupBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color text_color= clrNONE , const color frame_color= WRONG_VALUE , const int frame_width= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_FRAME_STYLE frame_style=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGroupBox *obj= new CGroupBox(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res= this .AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE ; obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive( true ); obj.SetMovable( false ); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetForeColor(text_color== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR : text_color); obj.SetColorBackground(CLR_CANV_NULL); obj.SetColorFrame(frame_color== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR : frame_color); obj.SetBorderStyle(frame_style!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE ? frame_style : FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); obj.SetFrameWidthAll(frame_width== WRONG_VALUE ? 1 : frame_width); obj.SetShadow( false ); if (redraw) obj.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ,redraw); obj.SetActiveAreaShift(obj.FrameWidthLeft(),obj.FrameWidthBottom(),obj.FrameWidthRight(),obj.FrameWidthTop()); obj.Done(); return obj.ID(); }

The method receives the parameters that are necessary for creating an object. After the object has been created successfully, these parameters are set to the object properties. The method returns the object ID obtained during its creation.



In order to have access to creating new objects from custom programs, in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh of the library main object class, write the methods for creating and receiving new objects.

The methods returning the 'GroupBox' WForm object:

CPanel *GetWFPanel( const int element_id) { CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CGroupBox *GetWFGroupBox( const string name) { string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,:: ChartID (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CGroupBox *GetWFGroupBox( const long chart_id, const string name) { string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CGroupBox *GetWFGroupBox( const int element_id) { CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

In each of the methods, get the list of objects of GroupBox type and sort the obtained list by the parameters passed to the method. If the desired object is in the list, then it is the only one in it — the pointer to it is returned from the method. If the object is not found in the list, the method returns NULL.



Add three methods for creating the 'GroupBox' WinForm object:

CGroupBox *CreateWFGroupBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color text_color= clrNONE , const color frame_color= clrNONE , const int frame_width= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE frame_style=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, const bool redraw= false ) { int obj_id = this .m_graph_objects.CreateGroupBox(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,text,text_color,frame_color,frame_width,frame_style,redraw); return this .GetWFGroupBox( obj_id ); } CGroupBox *CreateWFGroupBox( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color text_color= clrNONE , const color frame_color= clrNONE , const int frame_width= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE frame_style=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, const bool redraw= false ) { return this .CreateWFGroupBox(:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,text,text_color,frame_color,frame_width,frame_style,redraw); } CGroupBox *CreateWFGroupBox( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color text_color= clrNONE , const color frame_color= clrNONE , const int frame_width= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE frame_style=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, const bool redraw= false ) { return this .CreateWFGroupBox(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h,text,text_color,frame_color,frame_width,frame_style,redraw); }

The very first of the methods creates the GroupBox object on the chart specified by ID in the specified subwindow with parameters passed to the method. The method for creating such an object from the collection class considered above is called, and the pointer to the created object , obtained by the ID of a newly created object, is returned. All other methods call this (first) method explicitly specifying the current chart ID and the main chart window in the parameters' line.



This concludes the creation of new library objects.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part108\ as TstDE108.mq5.



Let's create a panel object and place bound objects on it: two panel objects with text label objects bound to them. Create and attach the GroupBox object below these panels. Since I have not provided the ability to create and bind the CheckBox object from container objects, let's create such an object separately from the main panel — simply on the chart to see what we got from it. Install the object parameters in the EA settings to change them quickly and clearly, and see the result.



In the global area, create two new enumerations for English and Russian compilation versions, as well as new inputs:

#ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; enum ENUM_CHEK_STATE { CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, CHEK_STATE_CHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, }; #else enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; enum ENUM_CHEK_STATE { CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, CHEK_STATE_CHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, }; #endif sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle= BORDER_STYLE_NONE; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];





In the OnInit() handler, set the code block for creating the GroupBox and CheckBox objects, and make small corrections for changing the number of created objects and their placement coordinates:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); CPanel *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(prev== NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y= 0 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,pnl,x,y, 90 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetFrameWidthAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetColorBackground(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ColorBackground(), 4 *i)); obj.SetForeColor( clrRed ); int w=obj.Width()-obj.FrameWidthLeft()-obj.FrameWidthRight()- 4 ; int h=obj.Height()-obj.FrameWidthTop()-obj.FrameWidthBottom()- 4 ; obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,obj, 2 , 2 ,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement( 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { if (i % 2 == 0 ) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity( 127 ); lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.SetFrameWidthAll( 1 ); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.Update( true ); } } } CGroupBox *gbox= NULL ; int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,pnl, 0 ,y,w, 100 , C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox=pnl.GetElement( 2 ); if (gbox!= NULL ) { gbox.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox.SetColorFrame(pnl.ColorBackground()); gbox.SetForeColor(gbox.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ColorBackground(),- 1 )); } } CCheckBox *cbox= new CCheckBox( ChartID (), 0 , "CBox" ,pnl.RightEdge()+ 20 ,pnl.CoordY()+ 10 , 100 , 60 ); if (cbox!= NULL ) { ListStorage.Add(cbox); cbox.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); cbox.SetText( "CheckBox" ); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); cbox.Redraw( true ); } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





In the OnChartEvent() handler, change the object type to avoid object type cast error:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { CPanel *panel=engine.GetWFPanel( 0 ); if (panel!= NULL && (lparam==KEY_UP || lparam==KEY_DOWN || lparam==KEY_LEFT || lparam==KEY_RIGHT || lparam==KEY_FILL || lparam==KEY_ORIGIN || lparam==KEY_INDEX)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<panel.ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=panel.GetElement(i); if (obj!= NULL ) { if (lparam==KEY_UP) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_DOWN) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_LEFT) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_RIGHT) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_FILL) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_ORIGIN) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_INDEX) { obj.SetDockMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE)i, true ); Sleep (i> 0 ? 500 : 0 ); } } } panel.Redraw( true ); }

Previously, we got the specific type of the CPanel object here, rather than the base class of the library WinForms objects. There was no error because only objects of this type (panel) participated in the test.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





As we can see, the positioning of the CheckBox object components works correctly, the GroupBox object is created on the panel and bound to it.

For now, all such objects are static — they have no functionality of interacting with the mouse. I will implement it later — for multiple WinForms objects at once.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of WinForms objects.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class

DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters

DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter

DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content

DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control





