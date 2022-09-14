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DoEasy. Controls (Part 9): Re-arranging WinForms object methods, RadioButton and Button controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 9): Re-arranging WinForms object methods, RadioButton and Button controls

MetaTrader 5Examples |
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Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Contents


Concept

In this article, I will start fixing the names of WinForms object methods and transfer the logic of their construction to the concept established for all library objects — each object has a set of integer, real and string properties that are inherent in all WinForms objects, but for each specific object it is possible to set the flag of maintaining such a property by the object. If an object does not support a property, then the flag for that property is unchecked and the object does not use it.

Previously, I stored many properties only in class variables, but nevertheless I will move all properties into the mainstream of the library general concept. This will simplify the development of, say, visual constructors of graphical objects for custom library-based programs when we simply loop through all the properties to display the property names of a graphical object being constructed and the elements for changing each property. Only properties supported by the object will be present in the list. In other words, we will have a single method for displaying properties of any object. An individual list of properties supported by an object will be built for each of the many different objects.

In the current article, I will also start working on reviving still static WinForms objects — now the library will start to "see" which element the cursor is over (since the container panel may feature multiple other elements requiring interaction). Later, I will handle such interactions of elements with the mouse and send events to respond to them.

Besides, I will create two WinForms objects — Button and RadioButton. These are the standard WinForms objects from the category of standard controls. They require no introduction. Of course, all such elements will then be improved in terms of their interactivity functions. I am starting to add the basis for various full-fledged elements. Later, we will add to them the methods for interaction with mouse and various visual effects.


Improving library classes

In case of controls, we have certain values set by default upon creation. Let's update the list of such values.

In the canvas parameters section in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add macro substitutions for the CheckBox element colors:


#define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY         (127)                      // Default color non-transparency for canvas objects
#define DEF_SHADOW_BLUR                (4)                        // Default blur for canvas object shadows

#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR       (C'0xD9,0xEC,0xEB')        // Color of control checkbox background
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY     (255)                      // Non-transparency of the control checkbox background color
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN  (C'0xBA,0xEB,0xF5')        // Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER  (C'0xCE,0xE0,0xE3')        // Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_COLOR       (C'0x2D,0x43,0x48')        // Color of control checkbox frame
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_OPACITY     (255)                      // Non-transparency of the control checkbox frame color
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN  (C'0x06,0x0B,0xAA')        // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_OVER  (C'0x06,0x0B,0xAA')        // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR       (C'0x04,0x7B,0x0D')        // Color of control checkbox
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY     (255)                      // Non-transparency of the control checkbox color
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN  (C'0x0E,0x9B,0x0B')        // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control
#define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER  (C'0x0E,0xC7,0x2E')        // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control

#define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR (C'0xCD,0xD8,0xDA')        // Standard controls background color
#define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY    (255)                      // Non-transparency of standard controls background color

#define DEF_FONT                       ("Calibri")                // Default font
#define DEF_FONT_SIZE                  (8)                        // Default font size


Add two new element types I am going to create in the article to the list of graphical element types:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD,                       // Standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED,              // Extended standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                     // Shadow object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
   //--- WinForms
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY,                    // Panel object underlay
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE,                        // Windows Forms Base
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,                   // Windows Forms container base object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,                       // Windows Forms Panel
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,                    // Windows Forms GroupBox
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE,                 // Windows Forms base standard control
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,                       // Windows Forms Label
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,                      // Windows Forms Button
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,                    // Windows Forms ChackBox
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,                 // Windows Forms RadioButton
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


In the enumeration of canvas-based graphical element integer properties, add new element properties and change the total number of integer properties from 48 to 71:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0,                          // Element ID
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,                            // Graphical element type
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,                          // Graphical element affiliation
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,                             // Element index in the list
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,                        // Chart ID
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,                         // Chart subwindow index
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,                         // Element X coordinate on the chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,                         // Element Y coordinate on the chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,                           // Element width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,                          // Element height
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,                           // Element right border
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,                          // Element bottom border
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,                  // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,                   // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,                 // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,                // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,                         // Element moveability flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,                          // Element activity flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,                     // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,                     // X coordinate of the element active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,                     // Y coordinate of the element active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,                       // Right border of the element active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,                      // Bottom border of the element active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,                          // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,                         // Element availability flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,                      // Default text color for all control objects
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,              // Default text color opacity for all control objects
   
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,                // Control background color
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,        // Non-transparency of control background color
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,     // Control background color when clicking on the control
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,     // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control
   
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,                       // Font width type
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,                    // Control frame style
   
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,                 // Control frame top size
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,              // Control frame bottom size
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,                // Control frame left size
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,               // Control frame right size
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,                    // Control frame color
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,         // Control frame color when clicking on the control
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,         // Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
   
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE,                        // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,                   // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content
//--- ...   
//--- ...
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,                     // Status of a control having a checkbox
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,                       // Auto change flag status when it is selected
   
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,          // Color of control checkbox background
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,  // Non-transparency of the control checkbox background color
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,// Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,// Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,                // Color of control checkbox frame
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,        // Non-transparency of the control checkbox frame color
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,     // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,     // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,                // Color of control checkbox
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,        // Non-transparency of the control checkbox color
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,     // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,     // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control
   
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (71)          // Total number of integer properties
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)           // Number of integer properties not used in sorting


Add new criteria, corresponding to the newly added properties, to the list of possible criteria for sorting graphical elements on canvas:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0,                       // Sort by element ID
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE,                         // Sort by graphical element type

//--- ...
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR,                   // Sort by default text color for all control objects
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,           // Sort by default text color opacity for all control objects
   
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR,             // Sort by control background text color
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,     // Sort by control background color non-transparency
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,  // Sort by control background text color when clicking on the control
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,  // Sort by control background text color when hovering the mouse over the control
   
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE,                    // Sort by font width type
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE,                 // Sort by control frame style
   
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,              // Sort by control frame top size
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,           // Sort by control frame bottom size
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,             // Sort by control frame left size
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,            // Sort by control frame right size
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_COLOR,                 // Sort by control frame color
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,      // Sort by control frame color when clicking on the control
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,      // Sort by control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
   
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE,                     // Sort by the flag of the control auto resizing depending on the content
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE_MODE,                // Sort by the mode of the control auto resizing depending on the content
//--- ...

   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_STATE,                  // Sort by status of a control having a checkbox
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOCHECK,                    // Sort by auto change flag status when it is selected
   
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,          // Sort by color of control checkbox background
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,  // Sort by non-transparency of control checkbox background color
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,// Sort by color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,// Sort by color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,                // Sort by color of control checkbox frame
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,        // Sort by non-transparency of control checkbox frame color
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,     // Sort by color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,     // Sort by color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,                // Sort by color of control checkbox
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,        // Sort by non-transparency of control checkbox color
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,     // Sort by color of control checkbox when clicking on the control
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,     // Sort by color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control
//--- Sort by real properties

//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES,                     // Sort by the graphical resource name
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT,                         // Sort by graphical element text
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Now we are able to select and sort all graphical elements by new properties.


In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER,                             // November
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER,                             // December

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_ITALIC,                    // Italic
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE,                 // Underline
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT,                 // Strikeout
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_NORMAL,                    // Normal
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_NONE,                     // None
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE,                   // Simple
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_FLAT,                     // Flat
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,                    // Embossed convex
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_STAMP,                    // Embossed concave
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT,                           // Left alignment 
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER,                         // Center alignment

...

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED,                        // Raised
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN,                        // Sunken
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW,                  // Increase only
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK,           // Increase and decrease
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_NONE,                       // Attached to the specified coordinates, size does not change
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_TOP,                        // Attaching to the top and stretching along the container width
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM,                     // Attaching to the bottom and stretching along the container width
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT,                       // Attaching to the left and stretching along the container height
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT,                      // Attaching to the right and stretching along the container height
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_FILL,                       // Stretching along the entire container width and height
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED,                 // Unchecked
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED,                   // Checked
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE,             // Undefined
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY,                               // Sunday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY,                               // Monday

...

   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY,                // Underlay of the Panel WinForms control object
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE,                    // WinForms base control
   
//--- WinForms containers
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,               // WinForms container base control
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,                // GroupBox control
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,                   // Panel control
   
//--- WinForms standard
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE,             // WinForms base standard control
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,                   // Label control
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,                // CheckBox control
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,             // RadioButton control
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,                  // Button control
   
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,                      // Graphical object belongs to a program
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,                   // Graphical object does not belong to a program

...

//--- CPanel
   MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ,   // Failed to create the underlay object
   MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE,           // Error. The created object should be of WinForms Base type or be derived from it

//--- Integer properties of graphical elements
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,                          // Element ID
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,                        // Graphical element type
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,                      // Graphical element affiliation
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,                         // Element index in the list
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,                     // Element X coordinate on the chart
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,                     // Element Y coordinate on the chart
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,                       // Element width
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,                      // Element height
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,                       // Element right border
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,                      // Element bottom border
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,              // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,               // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,             // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,            // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,                     // Element moveability flag
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_MOVABLE,                  // Movable element
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,                      // Element activity flag
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_ACTIVE,                   // Element active
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,                 // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,                 // X coordinate of the element active area
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,                 // Y coordinate of the element active area
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,                   // Right border of the element active area
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,                  // Bottom border of the element active area
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,                     // Element availability flag
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,                  // Default text color for all control objects
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,          // Default text color opacity for all control objects
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,            // Control background color
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,    // Non-transparency of control background color
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Control background color when clicking on the control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,                   // Font width type
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,                // Control frame style
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,             // Control frame top size
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,          // Control frame bottom size
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,            // Control frame left size
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,           // Control frame right size
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,                // Control frame color
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,     // Control frame color when clicking on the control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,     // Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE,                    // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_AUTOSIZE,                 // The element automatically resizes to fit the content
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,               // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,                  // Auto scrollbar flag
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_AUTOSCROLL,               // Scrollbar appears automatically 
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W,         // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H,         // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,                   // Mode of binding control borders to the container
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP,                  // Top margin between the fields of this and another control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM,               // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT,                 // Left margin between the fields of this and another control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT,                // Right margin between the fields of this and another control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,                 // Top margin inside the control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,              // Bottom margin inside the control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,                // Left margin inside the control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,               // Right margin inside the control
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN,                  // Text position within text label boundaries
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,                 // Position of the checkbox within control borders
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,                     // Control checkbox status
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,                 // Status of a control having a checkbox
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,                   // Auto change flag status when it is selected
   
//--- Real properties of graphical elements

//--- String properties of graphical elements
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,                    // Graphical element object name
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,                    // Graphical resource name
   MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,                        // Graphical element text

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:

   {"Ноябрь","November"},
   {"Декабрь","December"},
   
   {"Курсив","Italic"},
   {"Подчёркивание","Underline"},
   {"Перечёркивание","Strikeout"},
   {"Обычный","Normal"},
   
   {"Отсутствует","Enpty"},
   {"Простая","Simple"},
   {"Плоская","Flat"},
   {"Рельефная выпуклая","Bevel"},
   {"Рельефная вдавленная","Stamp"},
   
   {"Выравнивание по левой границе","Left alignment"},
   {"Выравнивание по центру","Centered"},

...

   {"Выпуклый вид","Prominent form"},
   {"Вогнутый вид","Concave form"},
   
   {"Только увеличение","Grow"},
   {"Увеличение и уменьшение","Grow and Shrink"},
   
   {"Прикреплён к указанным координатам, размеры не меняются","Attached to specified coordinates, size does not change"},
   {"Присоединение сверху и растягивание на ширину контейнера","Attached to the top and stretched to the container width"},
   {"Присоединение снизу и растягивание на ширину контейнера","Attached to the bottom and stretch to the width of the container"},
   {"Присоединение слева и растягивание на высоту контейнера","Attached to the left and stretched to the height of the container"},
   {"Присоединение справа и растягивание на высоту контейнера","Attached to the right and stretched to the height of the container"},
   {"Растягивание на ширину и высоту всего контейнера","Stretching to the width and height of the entire container"},
   
   {"Не установлен","Unchecked"},
   {"Установлен","Checked"},
   {"Неопределённый","Indeterminate"},
   
   {"Воскресение","Sunday"},
   {"Понедельник","Monday"},

...

   {"Подложка объекта-элемента управления WinForms \"Панель\"","Underlay object-control WinForms \"Panel\""},
   {"Базовый элемент управления WinForms","Base WinForms control"},
   
//--- WinForms containers
   {"Базовый элемент управления WinForms-контейнер","Basic Control WinForms Container"},
   {"Элемент управления GroupBox","Control element \"GroupBox\""},
   {"Элемент управления \"Panel\"","Control element \"Panel\""},
   
//--- WinForms standard
   {"Базовый стандартный элемент управления WinForms","Basic Standard WinForms Control"},
   {"Элемент управления \"Label\"","Control element \"Label\""},
   {"Элемент управления \"CheckBox\"","Control element \"CheckBox\""},
   {"Элемент управления \"RadioButton\"","Control element \"RadioButton\""},
   {"Элемент управления \"Button\"","Control element \"Button\""},
   
   {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"},
   {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"},

...

//--- CPanel
   {"Не удалось создать объект-подложку","Failed to create underlay object"},
   {"Ошибка. Создаваемый объект должен иметь тип WinForms Base или быть его наследником","Error. The object being created must be of type WinForms Base or be derived from it"},

//--- Integer properties of graphical elements
   {"Идентификатор элемента","Element ID"},
   {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"},
   {"Принадлежность графического элемента","Graphic element belong"},
   {"Номер элемента в списке","The number of the element in the list"},
   {"X-координата элемента на графике","X-coordinate of the element on the chart"},
   {"Y-координата элемента на графике","Y-coordinate of the element on the chart"},
   {"Ширина элемента","Element Width"},
   {"Высота элемента","Element Height"},
   {"Правая граница элемента","Element's right border"},
   {"Нижняя граница элемента","Element's bottom border"},
   {"Отступ активной зоны от левого края элемента","Active area indent from the left edge of the element"},
   {"Отступ активной зоны от верхнего края элемента","Active area indent from the top edge of the element"},
   {"Отступ активной зоны от правого края элемента","Active area indent from the right edge of the element"},
   {"Отступ активной зоны от нижнего края элемента","Active area indent from the bottom edge of the element"},
   {"Флаг перемещаемости элемента","Element mobility flag"},
   {"Элемент перемещаемый","Element can be moved"},
   {"Флаг активности элемента","Element activity flag"},
   {"Элемент активен","Element active"},
   {"Флаг взаимодействия элемента со внешней средой","Flag of the interaction of the element with the external environment"},
   {"X-координата активной зоны элемента","X-coordinate of the element's active area"},
   {"Y-координата активной зоны элемента","Y-coordinate of the element's active area"},
   {"Правая граница активной зоны элемента","Right border of the element's active area"},
   {"Нижняя граница активной зоны элемента","Bottom border of the element's active area"},
   {"Флаг доступности элемента","Element Availability Flag"},
   {"Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color for all objects in the control"},
   {"Непрозрачность цвета текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color opacity for all objects in the control"},
   {"Цвет фона элемента управления","Background color of the control"},
   {"Непрозрачность цвета фона элемента управления","Opacity of the control's background color"},
   {"Цвет фона элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when the mouse is clicked on the control"},
   {"Цвет фона элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when hovering the mouse over the control"},
   {"Тип толщины шрифта","Font weight type"},
   {"Стиль рамки элемента управления","Control's border style"},
   {"Размер рамки элемента управления сверху","Control's border size on the top"},
   {"Размер рамки элемента управления снизу","Control's border size on the bottom"},
   {"Размер рамки элемента управления слева","Control's border size on the left"},
   {"Размер рамки элемента управления справа","Control's border size on the right"},
   {"Цвет рамки элемента управления","Control's border color"},
   {"Цвет рамки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","Border color of the control when the mouse is clicked on the control"},
   {"Цвет рамки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","Border color of the control when hovering the mouse over the control"},
   {"Флаг автоматического изменения размера элемента управления под содержимое","Automatically resize a control to fit its content"},
   {"Элемент автоматически измененяет размер под содержимое","Element automatically resizes to fit the content"},
   {"Режим автоматического изменения размера элемента управления под содержимое","Mode for automatically resizing a control to fit its content"},
   {"Флаг автоматического появления полосы прокрутки","Scrollbar auto-appear flag"},
   {"Полоса прокрутки автоматически появляется","Scroll bar automatically appears"},
   {"Ширина поля вокруг элемента при автоматической прокрутке","Margin width around element when auto scrolling"},
   {"Высота поля вокруг элемента при автоматической прокрутке","Height of margin around element when auto scrolling"},
   {"Режим привязки границ элемента управления к контейнеру","Binding mode of the control's borders to the container"},
   {"Промежуток сверху между полями данного и другого элемента управления","Top spacing between the margins of this control and another control"},
   {"Промежуток снизу между полями данного и другого элемента управления","Bottom spacing between the margins of this control and another control"},
   {"Промежуток слева между полями данного и другого элемента управления","Left spacing between the margins of this control and another control"},
   {"Промежуток справа между полями данного и другого элемента управления","Right spacing between the margins of this control and another control"},
   {"Промежуток сверху внутри элемента управления","Top spacing inside a control"},
   {"Промежуток снизу внутри элемента управления","Bottom spacing inside a control"},
   {"Промежуток слева внутри элемента управления","Left spacing inside a control"},
   {"Промежуток справа внутри элемента управления","Right spacing inside a control"},
   {"Положение текста в границах текстовой метки","Text position within text label bounds"},
   {"Положение флажка проверки в границах элемента управления","The position of the checkbox within the control's bounds"},
   {"Состояние флажка проверки элемента управления","Checkbox state of the control"},
   {"Состояние элемента управления, имеющего флажок проверки","The state of a control that has a checkbox"},
   {"Автоматическое изменение состояния флажка при его выборе","Automatically change the state of the checkbox when it is selected"},

//--- String properties of graphical elements
   {"Имя объекта-графического элемента","The name of the graphic element object"},
   {"Имя графического ресурса","Image resource name"},
   {"Текст графического элемента","Text of the graphic element"},

  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+

We will need all these messages later to display the descriptions of the graphical control properties.


Control types descriptions are implemented in the method returning the description of the graphical element type, the class of the base library graphical object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh. Let's supplement it with strings returning the descriptions of new types:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical element type             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD)           :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED)  :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT)            :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ)         :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)               :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW)             :
      //---
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY)        :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE)            :
      
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER)       :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX)        :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL)           :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE)     :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL)           :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX)        :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON)     :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)          :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Depending on the graphical element type, the method returns the string with the type description.

We have ugly inconsistencies in the names of methods that set or return a color. For example, the ForeColor() method returns the text color. At the same time, the method returning the background color is named ColorBackground(). To bring the names in line with each other, let's rename the ColorBackground() method and the likes of it into BackgroundColor(). In addition, I have introduced the new properties of graphical elements featuring color properties when hovering the mouse cursor over an object and clicking on it. We should also add the methods for setting and returning these and all other new properties.

Open the file of the graphical element object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.

Since we can have a gradient background color, we will use the color array to store all gradient colors. We need to add two more such arrays — for storing the background gradient colors when hovering over and clicking the mouse pointer on the object.
In the protected section of the class, declare two such arrays:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the graphical element object                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj
  {
protected:
   CGCnvElement     *m_element_main;                           // Pointer to the initial parent element within all the groups of bound objects
   CGCnvElement     *m_element_base;                           // Pointer to the parent element within related objects of the current group
   CCanvas           m_canvas;                                 // CCanvas class object
   CPause            m_pause;                                  // Pause class object
   bool              m_shadow;                                 // Shadow presence
   color             m_chart_color_bg;                         // Chart background color
   uint              m_duplicate_res[];                        // Array for storing resource data copy
   color             m_array_colors_bg[];                      // Array of element background colors
   color             m_array_colors_bg_dwn[];                  // Array of control background colors when clicking on the control
   color             m_array_colors_bg_ovr[];                  // Array of control background colors when hovering the mouse over the control
   bool              m_gradient_v;                             // Vertical gradient filling flag
   bool              m_gradient_c;                             // Cyclic gradient filling flag
   int               m_init_relative_x;                        // Initial relative X coordinate
   int               m_init_relative_y;                        // Initial relative Y coordinate

//--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure
   virtual bool      ObjectToStruct(void);
   virtual void      StructToObject(void);
   
private:


We have the object structure accepting all the properties of a created graphical element for subsequent saving of the object's properties on the media and reading from it to restore the object when the terminal and the program are restarted.

Add all new properties to the structure:

private:
   int               m_shift_coord_x;                          // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the base object
   int               m_shift_coord_y;                          // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the base object
   struct SData
     {
      //--- Object integer properties
      int            id;                                       // Element ID
      int            type;                                     // Graphical element type
      int            belong;                                   // Graphical element affiliation
      int            number;                                   // Element index in the list
      long           chart_id;                                 // Chart ID
      int            subwindow;                                // Chart subwindow index
      int            coord_x;                                  // Element X coordinate on the chart
      int            coord_y;                                  // Element Y coordinate on the chart
      int            width;                                    // Element width
      int            height;                                   // Element height
      int            edge_right;                               // Element right border
      int            edge_bottom;                              // Element bottom border
      int            act_shift_left;                           // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
      int            act_shift_top;                            // Active area offset from the top edge of the element
      int            act_shift_right;                          // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
      int            act_shift_bottom;                         // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
      bool           movable;                                  // Element moveability flag
      bool           active;                                   // Element activity flag
      bool           interaction;                              // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
      int            coord_act_x;                              // X coordinate of the element active area
      int            coord_act_y;                              // Y coordinate of the element active area
      int            coord_act_right;                          // Right border of the element active area
      int            coord_act_bottom;                         // Bottom border of the element active area
      long           zorder;                                   // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
      bool           enabled;                                  // Element availability flag
      color          fore_color;                               // Default text color for all control objects
      uchar          fore_color_opacity;                       // Default text color opacity for all control objects
      color          background_color;                         // Control background color
      uchar          background_color_opacity;                 // Non-transparency of control background color
      color          background_color_mouse_down;              // Control background color when clicking on the control
      color          background_color_mouse_over;              // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control
      int            bold_type;                                // Font width type
      int            border_style;                             // Control frame style
      int            border_size_top;                          // Control frame top size
      int            border_size_bottom;                       // Control frame bottom size
      int            border_size_left;                         // Control frame left size
      int            border_size_right;                        // Control frame right size
      color          border_color;                             // Control frame color
      color          border_color_mouse_down;                  // Control frame color when clicking on the control
      color          border_color_mouse_over;                  // Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
      bool           autosize;                                 // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content
      int            autosize_mode;                            // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content
      bool           autoscroll;                               // Auto scrollbar flag
      int            autoscroll_margin_w;                      // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
      int            autoscroll_margin_h;                      // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
      int            dock_mode;                                // Mode of binding control borders to the container
      int            margin_top;                               // Top margin between the fields of this and another control
      int            margin_bottom;                            // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control
      int            margin_left;                              // Left margin between the fields of this and another control
      int            margin_right;                             // Right margin between the fields of this and another control
      int            padding_top;                              // Top margin inside the control
      int            padding_bottom;                           // Bottom margin inside the control
      int            padding_left;                             // Left margin inside the control
      int            padding_right;                            // Right margin inside the control
      int            text_align;                               // Text position within text label boundaries
      int            check_align;                              // Position of the checkbox within control borders
      bool           checked;                                  // Control checkbox status
      int            check_state;                              // Status of a control having a checkbox
      bool           autocheck;                                // Auto change flag status when it is selected
      color          check_background_color;                   // Color of control checkbox background
      color          check_background_color_opacity;           // Non-transparency of the control checkbox background color
      color          check_background_color_mouse_down;        // Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control
      color          check_background_color_mouse_over;        // Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control
      color          check_fore_color;                         // Color of control checkbox frame
      color          check_fore_color_opacity;                 // Non-transparency of the control checkbox frame color
      color          check_fore_color_mouse_down;              // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control
      color          check_fore_color_mouse_over;              // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control
      color          check_flag_color;                         // Color of control checkbox
      color          check_flag_color_opacity;                 // Non-transparency of the control checkbox color
      color          check_flag_color_mouse_down;              // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control
      color          check_flag_color_mouse_over;              // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control
      
      //--- Object real properties

      //--- Object string properties
      uchar          name_obj[64];                             // Graphical element object name
      uchar          name_res[64];                             // Graphical resource name
      uchar          text[256];                                // Graphical element text
     };
   SData             m_struct_obj;                             // Object structure
   uchar             m_uchar_array[];                          // uchar array of the object structure

Now we have all the necessary property fields in the structure to properly save and restore an object from the structure. Writing object properties to files will be implemented much later.

From the private section of the class, remove two variables for storing the background color and its non-transparency, since now the values of these variables are stored directly in the object properties:

   ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_text_anchor;                            // Current text alignment
   int               m_text_x;                                 // Text last X coordinate
   int               m_text_y;                                 // Text last Y coordinate
   color             m_color_bg;                               // Element background color
   uchar             m_opacity;                                // Element opacity
   
//--- Return the index of the array the order's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at


Previously, we had one SaveColorsBG method to save a color to an array of background colors. Now we will have several different gradients. Their colors are to be stored in arrays. Therefore, declare the method copying the color array to the specified array of background colors and add two more methods to save gradient background colors:

//--- Return the index of the array the order's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return(int)property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                                 }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)  const { return(int)property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;  }

//--- Copy the color array to the specified background color array
   void              CopyArraysColors(color &array_dst[],const color &array_src[],const string source);
//--- Save the colors to the background color array
   void              SaveColorsBG(color &colors[])                         { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg,colors,DFUN);      }
   void              SaveColorsBGMouseDown(color &colors[])                { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,colors,DFUN);  }
   void              SaveColorsBGMouseOver(color &colors[])                { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,colors,DFUN);  }
   
public:

The first method copies the colors from the array, passed to the method, to the array, specified in the method parameters, while two others copy the color array passed to the methods, namely to the appropriate arrays of gradient color declared above.

In the public section of the class from the method creating a graphical element, remove two variables from its inputs since they are not used anywhere in the method:

   bool              Create(const long chart_id,
                            const int wnd_num,
                            const string name,
                            const int x,
                            const int y,
                            const int w,
                            const int h,
                            const color colour,
                            const uchar opacity,
                            const bool redraw=false);


Add two methods returning the flags indicating that the object is the main and (or) base one:

//--- (1) Set and (2) return the pointer to the parent element within all groups of related objects
   void              SetMain(CGCnvElement *element)                                    { this.m_element_main=element;               }
   CGCnvElement     *GetMain(void)                                                     { return this.m_element_main;                }
//--- Return the flag indicating that the object is (1) main, (2) base
   bool              IsMain(void)                                                      { return this.GetMain()==NULL;               }
   bool              IsBase(void)                                                      { return this.GetBase()==NULL;               }
//--- Return the pointer to a canvas object
   CCanvas          *GetCanvasObj(void)                                                { return &this.m_canvas;                     }

The methods simply check if the pointers to the main and base objects are equal to NULL.
With this pointer value, the object is either main or base since if the object is bound to another one, the pointer to the main and base objects is set in the variables returned by the GetMain() and GetBase() methods. Therefore, if the pointer is equal to NULL, the object is not bound to any other object and can be either the main one for other objects in the hierarchy (the very first in the hierarchy of related objects), or the base object (other objects are attached to it, but it is not the main one itself, since in turn it is attached to another object in the common chain of the entire hierarchy).

Rename the method that sets the background color and add the methods for clicking or hovering the cursor over an object:

//--- (5) all shifts of the active area edges relative to the element, (6) opacity
   void              SetActiveAreaLeftShift(const int value)   { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs(value));       }
   void              SetActiveAreaRightShift(const int value)  { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs(value));      }
   void              SetActiveAreaTopShift(const int value)    { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs(value));        }
   void              SetActiveAreaBottomShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs(value));     }
   void              SetActiveAreaShift(const int left_shift,const int bottom_shift,const int right_shift,const int top_shift);
   void              SetOpacity(const uchar value,const bool redraw=false);
//--- Set the main background color
   void              SetBackgroundColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,colour);
                        color arr[1];
                        arr[0]=colour;
                        this.SaveColorsBG(arr);
                       }
   void              SetBackgroundColors(color &colors[])

                       {
                        this.SaveColorsBG(colors);
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,this.m_array_colors_bg[0]);
                       }
//--- Set the background color when clicking on the control
   void              SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(const color colour)
                       {
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour);
                        color arr[1];
                        arr[0]=colour;
                        this.SaveColorsBGMouseDown(arr);
                       }
   void              SetBackgroundColorsMouseDown(color &colors[])
                       {
                        this.SaveColorsBGMouseDown(colors);
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]);
                       }
//--- Set the background color when hovering the mouse over control
   void              SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(const color colour)
                       {
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour);
                        color arr[1];
                        arr[0]=colour;
                        this.SaveColorsBGMouseOver(arr);
                       }
   void              SetBackgroundColorsMouseOver(color &colors[])
                       {
                        this.SaveColorsBGMouseOver(colors);
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]);
                       }
//--- Set (1) object movability, (2) activity, (3) interaction,

Now, instead of writing values to removed variables, write values to object properties. We have considered these methods in previous articles. So, there is no point in describing them here.

Similarly, rename the methods returning the background color values and write new methods for returning the values of additional background colors:

//--- Return the number of colors set for the gradient filling of the (1) main background, when clicking (2), (3) when hovering the mouse over the control
   uint              BackgroundColorsTotal(void)         const { return this.m_array_colors_bg.Size();                                 }
   uint              BackgroundColorsMouseDownTotal(void)const { return this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn.Size();                             }
   uint              BackgroundColorsMouseOverTotal(void)const { return this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr.Size();                             }
//--- Return the main background color
   color             BackgroundColor(void)               const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR);   }
   color             BackgroundColor(const uint index)   const
                       {
                        uint total=this.m_array_colors_bg.Size();
                        if(total==0)
                           return this.BackgroundColor();
                        return(index>total-1 ? this.m_array_colors_bg[total-1] : this.m_array_colors_bg[index]);
                       }
                       
//--- Return the background color when clicking on the control
   color             BackgroundColorMouseDown(void)      const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); }
   color             BackgroundColorMouseDown(const uint index) const
                       {
                        uint total=this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn.Size();
                        if(total==0)
                           return this.BackgroundColorMouseDown();
                        return(index>total-1 ? this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[total-1] : this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[index]);
                       }
//--- Return the background color when hovering the mouse over the control
   color             BackgroundColorMouseOver(void)      const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); }
   color             BackgroundColorMouseOver(const uint index) const
                       {
                        uint total=this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr.Size();
                        if(total==0)
                           return this.BackgroundColorMouseOver();
                        return(index>total-1 ? this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[total-1] : this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[index]);
                       }
//--- Return (1) the opacity, coordinate (2) of the right and (3) bottom element edge
   uchar             Opacity(void)                       const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); }
   int               RightEdge(void)                     const { return this.CoordX()+this.m_canvas.Width();                           }
   int               BottomEdge(void)                    const { return this.CoordY()+this.m_canvas.Height();                          }

Here we also return the values set in the object properties rather than the already removed variables. I have already considered these methods before, so there is no point in repeating them here.


The ChartColorBackground() method will also be renamed (as well as all others that return color parameters and their names do not follow the general principle of constructing the names of methods working with color):

//--- Return (1) the element ID, (2) element index in the list, (3) flag of the form shadow presence and (4) the chart background color
   int               ID(void)                            const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID);                   }
   int               Number(void)                        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM);                  }
   bool              IsShadow(void)                      const { return this.m_shadow;                                                 }
   color             ChartBackgroundColor(void)          const { return this.m_chart_color_bg;                                         }
//--- Set the object above all


In the parametric class constructor, replace writing values into variables with calling the methods that do this, add saving the background color to the arrays of additional background colors (when clicking and hovering the cursor over the object) and initialize all new graphical element properties using the default values:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                           const int      element_id,
                           const int      element_num,
                           const long     chart_id,
                           const int      wnd_num,
                           const string   name,
                           const int      x,
                           const int      y,
                           const int      w,
                           const int      h,
                           const color    colour,
                           const uchar    opacity,
                           const bool     movable=true,
                           const bool     activity=true,
                           const bool     redraw=false) : m_shadow(false)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; 
   this.m_element_main=NULL;
   this.m_element_base=NULL;
   this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND);
   this.m_name=(::StringFind(name,this.m_name_prefix)<0 ? this.m_name_prefix : "")+name;
   this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id);
   this.m_subwindow=wnd_num;
   this.m_type_element=element_type;
   this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE);
   this.m_text_anchor=0;
   this.m_text_x=0;
   this.m_text_y=0;
   this.SetBackgroundColor(colour);
   this.SetOpacity(opacity);
   this.m_shift_coord_x=0;
   this.m_shift_coord_y=0;
   if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1)
      this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor();
   if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1)
      this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor();
   if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1)
      this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor();
   if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,this.m_name,x,y,w,h,redraw))
     {
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID());         // Chart ID
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());        // Chart subwindow index
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name());            // Element object name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type);                     // Graphical element type
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id);                         // Element ID
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num);                       // Element index in the list
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x);                             // Element's X coordinate on the chart
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y);                             // Element's Y coordinate on the chart
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w);                               // Element width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h);                              // Element height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,0);                      // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,0);                       // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,0);                     // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,0);                    // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable);                       // Element moveability flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity);                       // Element activity flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,false);                     // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,true);                          // Element availability flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.RightEdge());                // Element right border
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,this.BottomEdge());              // Element bottom border
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,this.ActiveAreaLeft());     // X coordinate of the element active area
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,this.ActiveAreaTop());      // Y coordinate of the element active area
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.ActiveAreaRight());      // Right border of the element active area
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.ActiveAreaBottom());    // Bottom border of the element active area
      //---
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);  // Graphical element affiliation
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0);                              // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.BackgroundColor());   // Control background color when clicking on the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.BackgroundColor());   // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,FW_NORMAL);                   // Font width type
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE);         // Control frame style
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,0);                     // Control frame top size
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,0);                  // Control frame bottom size
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,0);                    // Control frame left size
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,0);                   // Control frame right size
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,this.BackgroundColor());   // Control frame color
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control frame color when clicking on the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE,false);                        // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW); // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,false);                      // Auto scrollbar flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W,0);                 // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H,0);                 // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE); // Mode of binding control borders to the container
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP,0);                          // Top margin between the fields of this and another control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM,0);                       // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT,0);                         // Left margin between the fields of this and another control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT,0);                        // Right margin between the fields of this and another control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,0);                         // Top margin inside the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,0);                      // Bottom margin inside the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,0);                        // Left margin inside the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,0);                       // Right margin inside the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);          // Text position within text label boundaries
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);         // Position of the checkbox within control borders
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,false);                         // Control checkbox status
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED);  // Status of a control having a checkbox
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,true);                        // Auto change flag status when it is selected
      //---
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR);            // Color of control checkbox background
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY);  // Opacity of the control checkbox background color
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN);// Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER);// Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_COLOR);                  // Color of control checkbox frame
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_OPACITY);        // Opacity of the control checkbox frame color
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN);  // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_OVER);  // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR);                  // Color of control checkbox
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY);        // Opacity of the control checkbox color
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN);  // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER);  // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control
     }
   else
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",this.m_name);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In the protected constructor, write everything in the same way. The changes are almost the same as in the constructor considered above, so I will not consider them here. You can find them in the library files attached to the article.


The method creating the object structure has also been improved for writing the values of new object properties into the structure fields (let's consider it in its entirety):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the object structure                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   this.m_struct_obj.id=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID);                               // Element ID
   this.m_struct_obj.type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE);                           // Graphical element type
   this.m_struct_obj.belong=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG);                       // Graphical element affiliation
   this.m_struct_obj.number=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM);                          // Element ID in the list
   this.m_struct_obj.chart_id=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID);                        // Chart ID
   this.m_struct_obj.subwindow=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM);                   // Chart subwindow index
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X);                     // Form's X coordinate on the chart
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y);                     // Form's Y coordinate on the chart
   this.m_struct_obj.width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH);                         // Element width
   this.m_struct_obj.height=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT);                       // Element height
   this.m_struct_obj.edge_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT);                    // Element right edge
   this.m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM);                  // Element bottom edge
   this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT);       // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
   this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP);         // Active area offset from the top edge of the element
   this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT);     // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
   this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM);   // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
   this.m_struct_obj.movable=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE);                    // Element moveability flag
   this.m_struct_obj.active=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE);                      // Element activity flag
   this.m_struct_obj.interaction=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION);            // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X);             // X coordinate of the element active area
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y);             // Y coordinate of the element active area
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT);           // Right border of the element active area
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM);         // Bottom border of the element active area
   this.m_struct_obj.zorder=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER);                            // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the on-chart mouse click event
   this.m_struct_obj.enabled=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED);                    // Element availability flag
   this.m_struct_obj.fore_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR);             // Default text color for all control objects
   this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity=(uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); // Opacity of the default text color for all control objects
   this.m_struct_obj.background_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); // Element background color
   this.m_struct_obj.background_color_opacity=(uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY);      // Element opacity
   this.m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);// Control background color when clicking on the control
   this.m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);// Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control
   this.m_struct_obj.bold_type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE);                 // Font width type
   this.m_struct_obj.border_style=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE);           // Control frame style
   this.m_struct_obj.border_size_top=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP);     // Control frame top size
   this.m_struct_obj.border_size_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM);// Control frame bottom size
   this.m_struct_obj.border_size_left=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT);   // Control frame left size
   this.m_struct_obj.border_size_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT); // Control frame right size
   this.m_struct_obj.border_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR);         // Control frame color
   this.m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);// Control frame color when clicking on the control
   this.m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);// Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
   this.m_struct_obj.autosize=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE);                        // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   this.m_struct_obj.autosize_mode=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE);         // Mode of the control auto resizing depending on the content
   this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL);        // Auto scrollbar flag
   this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_w=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W);  // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
   this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_h=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H);  // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
   this.m_struct_obj.dock_mode=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE);                 // Mode of binding control borders to the container
   this.m_struct_obj.margin_top=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP);               // Top margin between the fields of this and another control
   this.m_struct_obj.margin_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM);         // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control
   this.m_struct_obj.margin_left=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT);             // Left margin between the fields of this and another control
   this.m_struct_obj.margin_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT);           // Right margin between the fields of this and another control
   this.m_struct_obj.padding_top=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP);             // Top margin inside the control
   this.m_struct_obj.padding_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM);       // Bottom margin inside the control
   this.m_struct_obj.padding_left=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT);           // Left margin inside the control
   this.m_struct_obj.padding_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT);         // Right margin inside the control
   this.m_struct_obj.text_align=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN);               // Text position within text label boundaries
   this.m_struct_obj.check_align=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN);             // Position of the checkbox within control borders
   this.m_struct_obj.checked=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED);                     // Control checkbox status
   this.m_struct_obj.check_state=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE);             // Status of a control having a checkbox
   this.m_struct_obj.autocheck=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK);                 // Auto change flag status when it is selected
   
   this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR);           // Control checkbox background color
   this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_opacity=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); // Control checkbox background color opacity
   this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);// Control checkbox background color when clicking on the control
   this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);// Control checkbox background color when hovering the mouse over the control
   this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR);                       // Control checkbox frame color
   this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_opacity=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY);       // Control checkbox frame color opacity
   this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); // Control checkbox frame color when clicking on the control
   this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); // Control checkbox frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
   this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR);                       // Control checkbox color
   this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_opacity=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY);       // Control checkbox color opacity
   this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); // Control checkbox color when clicking on the control
   this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); // Control checkbox color when hovering the mouse over the control
//--- Save real properties

//--- Save string properties
   ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ),this.m_struct_obj.name_obj);   // Graphical element object name
   ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES),this.m_struct_obj.name_res);   // Graphical resource name
   ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT),this.m_struct_obj.text);           // Graphical element text
   //--- Save the structure to the uchar array
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY,true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


and in the same way, the method that creates an object from the structure has been finalized:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the object from the structure                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::StructToObject(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,this.m_struct_obj.id);                                    // Element ID
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.type);                                // Graphical element type
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,this.m_struct_obj.belong);                            // Graphical element affiliation
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,this.m_struct_obj.number);                               // Element index in the list
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,this.m_struct_obj.chart_id);                        // Chart ID
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,this.m_struct_obj.subwindow);                        // Chart subwindow index
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,this.m_struct_obj.coord_x);                          // Form's X coordinate on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,this.m_struct_obj.coord_y);                          // Form's Y coordinate on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.width);                              // Element width
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.height);                            // Element height
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.edge_right);                         // Element right edge
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.edge_bottom);                       // Element bottom edge
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_left);            // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_top);              // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_right);          // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom);        // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,this.m_struct_obj.movable);                          // Element moveability flag
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,this.m_struct_obj.active);                            // Element activity flag
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,this.m_struct_obj.interaction);                  // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_x);                  // X coordinate of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_y);                  // Y coordinate of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_right);                // Right border of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom);              // Bottom border of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,this.m_struct_obj.zorder);                            // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,this.m_struct_obj.enabled);                          // Element availability flag
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color);                    // Default text color for all control objects
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity);    // Opacity of the default text color for all control objects
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.background_color);        // Element background color
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.background_color_opacity);       // Element opacity
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_down); // Control background color when clicking on the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_over); // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.bold_type);                      // Font width type
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,this.m_struct_obj.border_style);                // Control frame style
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,this.m_struct_obj.border_size_top);          // Control frame top size
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.border_size_bottom);    // Control frame bottom size
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,this.m_struct_obj.border_size_left);        // Control frame left size
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.border_size_right);      // Control frame right size
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.border_color);                // Control frame color
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_down);// Control frame color when clicking on the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_over);// Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE,this.m_struct_obj.autosize);                        // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,this.m_struct_obj.autosize_mode);              // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll);                    // Auto scrollbar flag
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W,this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_w);  // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H,this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_h);  // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,this.m_struct_obj.dock_mode);                      // Mode of binding control borders to the container
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP,this.m_struct_obj.margin_top);                    // Top margin between the fields of this and another control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.margin_bottom);              // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT,this.m_struct_obj.margin_left);                  // Left margin between the fields of this and another control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.margin_right);                // Right margin between the fields of this and another control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,this.m_struct_obj.padding_top);                  // Top margin inside the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.padding_bottom);            // Bottom margin inside the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,this.m_struct_obj.padding_left);                // Left margin inside the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.padding_right);              // Right margin inside the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN,this.m_struct_obj.text_align);                    // Text position within text label boundaries
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,this.m_struct_obj.check_align);                  // Position of the checkbox within control borders
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,this.m_struct_obj.checked);                          // Control checkbox status
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,this.m_struct_obj.check_state);                  // Status of a control having a checkbox
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,this.m_struct_obj.autocheck);                      // Auto change flag status when it is selected
   
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color);           // Color of control checkbox background
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_opacity); // Opacity of the control checkbox background color
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_down);// Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_over);// Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color);                       // Color of control checkbox frame
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_opacity);       // Opacity of the control checkbox frame color
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_down); // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_over); // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color);                       // Color of control checkbox
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_opacity);       // Opacity of the control checkbox color
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_down); // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over); // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control
//--- Save real properties

//--- Save string properties
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_obj));   // Graphical element object name
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_res));   // Graphical resource name
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.text));           // Graphical element text
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Both methods are identical but opposite to each other. While in the first method the appropriate object properties are set in the structure fields, in the second one, the values from the appropriate structure fields are set in the object properties.

Remove unused variables in the implementation of the method creating a graphical element object:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the graphical element object                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::Create(const long chart_id,     // Chart ID
                          const int wnd_num,       // Chart subwindow
                          const string name,       // Element name
                          const int x,             // X coordinate
                          const int y,             // Y coordinate
                          const int w,             // Width
                          const int h,             // Height
                          const color colour,      // Background color
                          const uchar opacity,     // Opacity
                          const bool redraw=false) // Flag indicating the need to redraw
                         
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(this.m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
     {
      this.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL);
      this.m_canvas.Update(redraw);
      this.m_shift_y=(int)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,wnd_num);
      return true;
     }
   CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


In the method setting the element opacity, instead of the string saving the opacity value to the variable,

this.m_opacity=value;

add its saving to the object property:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the element opacity                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity(const uchar value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,value);
   this.m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet(value);
   this.m_canvas.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Implementing the method copying the color array to the specified background color array:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Copy the color array to the specified background color array     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::CopyArraysColors(color &array_dst[],const color &array_src[],const string source)
  {
   if(array_dst.Size()!=array_src.Size())
     {
      ::ResetLastError();
      if(::ArrayResize(array_dst,array_src.Size())!=array_src.Size())
        {
         CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE);
         CMessage::ToLog(::GetLastError(),true);
         return;
        }
     }
   ::ArrayCopy(array_dst,array_src);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The method receives the array, in which we should write all the data from the source array. If the array sizes do not match, the destination array changes its size to fit the size of the source array. Then the entire content of the source array is copied to the destination array.


In the constructor of the shadow object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh, rename the names of called methods:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CShadowObj::CShadowObj(const long chart_id,
                       const int subwindow,
                       const string name,
                       const int x,
                       const int y,
                       const int w,
                       const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; 
   CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor(clrNONE);
   CGCnvElement::SetOpacity(0);
   CGCnvElement::SetActive(false);
   this.m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY;
   this.m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR;
   color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation(this.ChartBackgroundColor(),-100);
   this.m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,-50);
   this.m_shadow=false;
   this.m_visible=true;
   CGCnvElement::Erase();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The form object is an object implementing the functionality for interacting with the mouse. The base object of the WinForms library objects is its descendant. We need to improve multiple methods in the form object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.

The methods handling colors will be renamed and new ones will be added. The methods handling the object "frame" will also be renamed. They will be called "Border" instead of "Frame". In addition, other objects can be attached to the object, for example, buttons or texts can be created on the panel...
When hovering over such a panel, the library currently determines whether the cursor is hovering over the panel. However, it is not able to define if the cursor is over an object attached to the panel. Accordingly, there is no way to interact with the object attached to the panel.

To solve this issue, we need to go through the list of all objects attached to the panel and determine the most recent one in the hierarchy, over which the cursor is located. To do this, let's create a list of all objects attached to the panel. In turn, other objects can also be bound to the already attached object. That is, we need to loop through the entire hierarchy of such objects.

To do this, let's create the list which is to contain the pointers to attached objects. Let's call them interaction objects, since we are looking for the object the mouse should interact with and the method that adds to the list all other controls attached to the object. If the attached element also has its own attached objects, then the same method will be called for it, while the pointer to the list the pointers are written into will be passed to the method.

Thus, we can loop through the entire hierarchy of attached objects and get a list of pointers to them. It becomes easier after that. As soon as we determine that the cursor is hovering over the panel, we call the method of the panel, which creates a list of all attached objects. All we have to do then is find the very first object from the end of the list, which has the flag of the cursor located over it. Pass the pointer to the found object for further handling since the handler blanks have already been prepared long ago.

Remove the unnecessary variables from the protected class section:

protected:
   CArrayObj         m_list_elements;                          // List of attached elements

   CAnimations      *m_animations;                             // Pointer to the animation object
   CShadowObj       *m_shadow_obj;                             // Pointer to the shadow object
   CMouseState       m_mouse;                                  // "Mouse status" class object
   ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state;                   // Mouse status relative to the form
   ushort            m_mouse_state_flags;                      // Mouse status flags
   color             m_color_frame;                            // Form frame color
   int               m_offset_x;                               // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the cursor
   int               m_offset_y;                               // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the cursor
   CArrayObj         m_list_tmp;                               // List for storing the pointers
   int               m_frame_width_left;                       // Form frame width to the left
   int               m_frame_width_right;                      // Form frame width to the right
   int               m_frame_width_top;                        // Form frame width at the top
   int               m_frame_width_bottom;                     // Form frame width at the bottom
   int               m_init_x;                                 // Newly created form X coordinate
   int               m_init_y;                                 // Newly created form Y coordinate
   int               m_init_w;                                 // Newly created form width
   int               m_init_h;                                 // Newly created form height
//--- Initialize the variables

Now instead of the variables, all values are stored in the object properties.


From the CreateAndAddNewElement() method, remove the pointer to the main object of the hierarchy of all objects attached to each other:

//--- Create a new bound element and add it to the list of bound objects
   virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                                                CGCnvElement *main,
                                                const int x,
                                                const int y,
                                                const int w,
                                                const int h,
                                                const color colour,
                                                const uchar opacity,
                                                const bool activity);

public:

Previously, when creating attached objects, we had to explicitly specify the main object for the object being created passing the pointer to it in the method parameters. Now we will make sure that the main or base object in the hierarchy will be determined automatically, which will save the end user from needlessly specifying such an object when creating a new attached control.

Also in the protected section, declare the method for creating the list of all interaction objects and the method returning the object presence flag in the list by its name:

//--- Create a new bound element and add it to the list of bound objects
   virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,

                                                const int x,
                                                const int y,
                                                const int w,
                                                const int h,
                                                const color colour,
                                                const uchar opacity,
                                                const bool activity);
//--- Create the list of all interaction objects
   void              CreateListDepInteractObj(CArrayObj *list);
//--- Return the flag indicating the presence of the pointer to an object in the list of interaction objects by name
   bool              IsPresentInteractObj(const string name);
public:


In the public section, declare a method that creates a list of all interaction objects (although without passing the pointer to the list in the method formal parameters), as well as the method returning the pointer to the form object in the list of interaction objects by its index:

public:
//--- Create the list of all interaction objects
   int               CreateListInteractObj(void);
//--- Return the pointer to the form object in the list of interaction objects
   CForm            *GetInteractForm(const int index)    { return this.m_list_interact.At(index);  }

The first method is to be called from the object the mouse cursor is hovering over. The protected method for searching the remaining interaction objects throughout the hierarchy of the main object is to be called inside the method. The pointer to the list will be passed to each subsequent object of the hierarchy, and thus in one list of the very first object that the cursor was placed on, there will be a list of pointers to all objects attached to it.

Let's write the methods returning and setting all object frame dimensions from its properties:

//--- (1) Set and (2) return the shift of X and Y coordinates relative to the cursor
   void              SetOffsetX(const int value)               { this.m_offset_x=value;            }
   void              SetOffsetY(const int value)               { this.m_offset_y=value;            }
   int               OffsetX(void)                       const { return this.m_offset_x;           }
   int               OffsetY(void)                       const { return this.m_offset_y;           }
   
//--- Return the frame size (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides
   int               BorderSizeLeft(void)                const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT);  }
   int               BorderSizeTop(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP);   }
   int               BorderSizeRight(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT); }
   int               BorderSizeBottom(void)              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM);}
//--- Set the frame size (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides
   void              SetBorderSizeLeft(const uint value)       { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,value);        }
   void              SetBorderSizeTop(const uint value)        { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,value);         }
   void              SetBorderSizeRight(const uint value)      { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,value);       }
   void              SetBorderSizeBottom(const uint value)     { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,value);      }

//--- Update the coordinates (shift the canvas)


Let's add the method returning the list of interaction objects and the method returning the number of interaction objects in the created list:

//--- Return (1) itself, the list of (2) attached objects, (3) the list of interaction objects and (4) shadow object
   CForm            *GetObject(void)                                          { return &this;                  }
   CArrayObj        *GetListElements(void)                                    { return &this.m_list_elements;  }
   CArrayObj        *GetListInteractObj(void)                                 { return &this.m_list_interact;  }
   CShadowObj       *GetShadowObj(void)                                       { return this.m_shadow_obj;      }
//--- Return the pointer to (1) the animation object, the list of (2) text and (3) rectangular animation frames
   CAnimations      *GetAnimationsObj(void)                                   { return this.m_animations;      }
   CArrayObj        *GetListFramesText(void)
                       { return(this.m_animations!=NULL ? this.m_animations.GetListFramesText() : NULL);       }
   CArrayObj        *GetListFramesQuad(void)
                       { return(this.m_animations!=NULL ? this.m_animations.GetListFramesQuad() : NULL);       }
   
//--- Return the number of (1) bound elements, (2) interaction objects and (3) the bound element by the index in the list
   int               ElementsTotal(void)                       const { return this.m_list_elements.Total();    }
   int               InteractTotal(void)                       const { return this.m_list_interact.Total();    }
   CGCnvElement     *GetElement(const int index)                     { return this.m_list_elements.At(index);  }


From the method creating a new attached element, remove passing the pointer to the main object:

//--- Create a new attached element
   virtual bool      CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                                      CGCnvElement *main,
                                      const int x,
                                      const int y,
                                      const int w,
                                      const int h,
                                      const color colour,
                                      const uchar opacity,
                                      const bool activity,
                                      const bool redraw);
//--- Add a new attached element

We do not need this pointer now since the library will define, which object is to be main and which is the base one, on it own.


Rename the methods for setting and returning the form frame color and add new methods for handling additional form background colors:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of simplified access to object properties                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control frame color
   void              SetBorderColor(const color colour)                 { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour);                    }
   color             BorderColor(void)                            const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR);             }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control frame color when clicking the control
   void              SetBorderColorMouseDown(const color colour)        { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour);         }
   color             BorderColorMouseDown(void)                   const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);  }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
   void              SetBorderColorMouseOver(const color colour)        { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour);         }
   color             BorderColorMouseOver(void)                   const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);  }

Now the methods work not with variables but with the values found in the object properties.


In the variable initialization method, clear the list of interaction objects and set the sorted list flag for it. Instead of writing the dimensions of the form frame into variables, set them using the new methods written above:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialize the variables                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::Initialize(void)
  {
   this.m_list_elements.Clear();
   this.m_list_elements.Sort();
   this.m_list_interact.Clear();
   this.m_list_interact.Sort();
   this.m_list_tmp.Clear();
   this.m_list_tmp.Sort();
   this.m_shadow_obj=NULL;
   this.m_shadow=false;
   this.SetBorderSizeTop(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE);
   this.SetBorderSizeBottom(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE);
   this.SetBorderSizeLeft(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE);
   this.SetBorderSizeRight(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE);
   this.m_gradient_v=true;
   this.m_gradient_c=false;
   this.m_mouse_state_flags=0;
   this.m_offset_x=0;
   this.m_offset_y=0;
   this.m_init_x=0;
   this.m_init_y=0;
   this.m_init_w=0;
   this.m_init_h=0;
   CGCnvElement::SetInteraction(false);
   this.m_animations=new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject());
   this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_animations);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Previously, we specified not only actual coordinates (in the chart coordinate system) for each created object but also relative once — a distance in pixels from the origin of the coordinates of the object the created one is attached to. We simply indicated the value of the indent from the object edge set during the creation.

This is not entirely efficient and requires constant monitoring of these coordinates in case they change. Now we will calculate them from screen coordinates - by subtracting the screen coordinate of the bound object from the screen coordinate of the base one. Thus, we will always know exactly the relative coordinates of the bound object regardless of any changes in its coordinates.

In the method creating a new graphical object, calculate and set the relative element coordinates:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new graphical object                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                      const int obj_num,
                                      const string obj_name,
                                      const int x,
                                      const int y,
                                      const int w,
                                      const int h,
                                      const color colour,
                                      const uchar opacity,
                                      const bool movable,
                                      const bool activity)
  {
   string name=this.CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name);
   CGCnvElement *element=NULL;
   //--- Depending on the created object type,
   switch(type)
     {
      //--- create a graphical element object
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT :
         element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity);
        break;
      //--- create a form object
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM :
         element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      default:
        break;
     }
   if(element==NULL)
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",name);
   element.SetMovable(movable);
   element.SetCoordXRelative(element.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
   element.SetCoordYRelative(element.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
   return element;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


In the method creating a new attached element and adding it to the list of attached objects, rename the method of setting the object background, define and write the pointer to the main object of the attached object hierarchy, as well as calculate and set the relative coordinates of the created attached control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new attached element                                    |
//| and add it to the list of bound objects                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,

                                            const int x,
                                            const int y,
                                            const int w,
                                            const int h,
                                            const color colour,
                                            const uchar opacity,
                                            const bool activity)
  {
//--- If the type of a created graphical element is less than the "element", inform of that and return 'false'
   if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(element_type),19));
      return NULL;
     }
//--- Specify the element index in the list
   int num=this.m_list_elements.Total();
//--- Create a graphical element name
   string ns=(::StringLen((string)num)<2 ? ::IntegerToString(num,2,'0') : (string)num);
   string name="Elm"+ns;
//--- Get the screen coordinates of the object relative to the coordinate system of the base object
   int elm_x=x;
   int elm_y=y;
   this.GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y);
//--- Create a new graphical element
   CGCnvElement *obj=this.CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,name,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity,false,activity);
   if(obj==NULL)
      return NULL;
//--- and add it to the list of bound graphical elements
   if(!this.AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y))
     {
      delete obj;
      return NULL;
     }
//--- Set the minimum properties for a bound graphical element
   obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour);
   obj.SetOpacity(opacity);
   obj.SetActive(activity);
   obj.SetMain(this.GetMain()==NULL ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain());
   obj.SetBase(this.GetObject());
   obj.SetID(this.ID());
   obj.SetNumber(num);
   obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
   obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
   obj.SetZorder(this.Zorder(),false);
   obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative());
   obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative());
   return obj;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

How do we define the main object of the hierarchy? All is simple: if the object is not attached to any other, then initially it has the pointer to the main object equal to NULL. If another control attached to it is created from such an object, then the value of the pointer to the main object is checked for it. If the pointer is NULL, then the control will be the main object. Otherwise, this object already has the pointer to the main object of the entire hierarchy — write it to the newly created control. Thus, there will always be one main object in the entire hierarchy — the very first one the creation of the hierarchy of attached objects started from.


From the method creating a new attached element, remove passing the pointer to the main object and, correspondingly, remove an excessive passed value to the CreateAndAddNewElement() method:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new attached element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CForm::CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                             CGCnvElement *main,
                             const int x,
                             const int y,
                             const int w,
                             const int h,
                             const color colour,
                             const uchar opacity,
                             const bool activity,
                             const bool redraw)
  {
//--- Create a new graphical element
   CGCnvElement *obj=this.CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,main,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity);
//--- If the object has been created, draw the added object and return 'true'
   if(obj==NULL)
      return false;
   obj.Erase(colour,opacity,redraw);
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Since we now have the methods that return the width of the object frame, and these values are stored not in variables, but in the object properties, then in the method that returns the initial coordinates of the bound object, replace accessing the variables with getting values from the new methods:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the initial coordinates of a bound object                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::GetCoords(int &x,int &y)
  {
   x=this.CoordX()+this.BorderSizeLeft()+x;
   y=this.CoordY()+this.BorderSizeTop()+y;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Rename the called methods, replace handling the variables with handling the object properties, 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the color scheme                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::SetColorTheme(const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme,const uchar opacity)
  {
   if(this.m_shadow && this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL)
      this.SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]);
   this.SetOpacity(opacity);
   this.SetBackgroundColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG]);
   this.SetBorderColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the form style                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::SetFormStyle(const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style,
                         const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme,
                         const uchar opacity,
                         const bool shadow=false,
                         const bool use_bg_color=true,
                         const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Set opacity parameters and the size of the form frame side
   this.m_shadow=shadow;
   this.SetBorderSizeTop(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP]);
   this.SetBorderSizeBottom(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM]);
   this.SetBorderSizeLeft(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT]);
   this.SetBorderSizeRight(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT]);
   this.m_gradient_v=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_GRADIENT_V];
   this.m_gradient_c=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_GRADIENT_C];
//--- Create the shadow object
   this.CreateShadowObj(clrNONE,(uchar)array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]);
   
//--- Set a color scheme
   this.SetColorTheme(theme,opacity);
//--- Calculate a shadow color with color darkening
   color clr=array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW];
   color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation(this.ChartBackgroundColor(),-100);
   color color_shadow=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness((use_bg_color ? gray : clr),-fabs(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_DARKENING_COLOR_FOR_SHADOW]));
   this.SetColorShadow(color_shadow);
   
//--- Draw a rectangular shadow
   int shift_x=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_X_SHIFT];
   int shift_y=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_Y_SHIFT];
   this.DrawShadow(shift_x,shift_y,color_shadow,this.OpacityShadow(),(uchar)array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_BLUR]);
   
//--- Fill in the form background with color and opacity
   this.Erase(this.m_array_colors_bg,this.Opacity(),this.m_gradient_v,this.m_gradient_c);
//--- Depending on the selected form style, draw the corresponding form frame and the outer bounding frame
   switch(style)
     {
      case FORM_STYLE_BEVEL   :
        this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL);
        break;
      //---FORM_STYLE_FLAT
      default:
        this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_FLAT);
        break;
     }
   this.DrawRectangle(0,0,this.Width()-1,this.Height()-1,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_RECT_OUTER],this.Opacity());
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The method returning the flag indicating the presence of the pointer to an object in the list of interaction objects by name:

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag indicating the presence of the pointer to an object  |
//| in the list of interaction objects by name                           |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CForm::IsPresentInteractObj(const string name)
  {
   for(int i=0;i<this.InteractTotal();i++)
     {
      CForm *obj=this.GetInteractForm(i);
      if(obj==NULL)
         continue;
      if(obj.Name()==name)
         return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In the loop by the list of interaction objects, we get the next form object. If its name is equal to the one passed to the method, we return true — the object with the same name is already in the list. Upon the loop completion, return false — the object with the specified name has not been found.


The protected method that creates the list of all interaction objects:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the list of all interaction objects                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::CreateListDepInteractObj(CArrayObj *list)
  {
   for(int i=0;i<this.ElementsTotal();i++)
     {
      CForm *form=this.GetElement(i);
      if(form==NULL || form.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)
         continue;
      if(this.IsPresentInteractObj(form.Name()))
         continue;
      if(list.Add(form))
         form.CreateListDepInteractObj(list);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In the loop by all attached objects, get the next form object.
If the object has not been received or its type is less than the form object, move on to the next one.
If the object with the same name is already present in the list, go to the next one.
If the object was successfully placed in the list of interaction objects, call the same method for the object to search for interaction objects attached to it.
At the same time, the method receives the list specified in the method inputs.
Thus, the pointers to all interaction objects of the entire hierarchy of attached objects will be placed in one list.
We pass the list located in the main object and specify it in the public method creating the list of all interaction objects:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the list of all interaction objects                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CForm::CreateListInteractObj(void)
  {
   this.CreateListDepInteractObj(this.GetListInteractObj());
   return this.m_list_interact.Total();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Here all is simple: call the above method for creating the list of interaction objects, while passing the pointer to the list of the current object to it. From the method, return the number of pointers to the interaction objects added to the list.


Make improvements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh of the library WinForms objects' base object class.

Since we removed the variables that store the width of the form frame and replaced them with methods in the class file of the form object, now we need to remove the now unnecessary methods for setting and returning the border width in the file:

   virtual void      SetPadding(const int left,const int top,const int right,const int bottom)
                       {
                        this.SetPaddingLeft(left); this.SetPaddingTop(top); this.SetPaddingRight(right); this.SetPaddingBottom(bottom);
                       }
   
//--- Set the width of the element frame (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthLeft(const uint value)             { this.m_frame_width_left=(int)value;                                               }
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthTop(const uint value)              { this.m_frame_width_top=(int)value;                                                }
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthRight(const uint value)            { this.m_frame_width_right=(int)value;                                              }
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthBottom(const uint value)           { this.m_frame_width_bottom=(int)value;                                             }
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthAll(const uint value)
                       {
                        this.SetFrameWidthLeft(value); this.SetFrameWidthTop(value); this.SetFrameWidthRight(value); this.SetFrameWidthBottom(value);
                       }
   virtual void      SetFrameWidth(const uint left,const uint top,const uint right,const uint bottom)
                       {
                        this.SetFrameWidthLeft(left); this.SetFrameWidthTop(top); this.SetFrameWidthRight(right); this.SetFrameWidthBottom(bottom);
                       }
   
//--- Return the width of the element frame (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom
   int               FrameWidthLeft(void)                      const { return this.m_frame_width_left;                                                   }
   int               FrameWidthTop(void)                       const { return this.m_frame_width_top;                                                    }
   int               FrameWidthRight(void)                     const { return this.m_frame_width_right;                                                  }
   int               FrameWidthBottom(void)                    const { return this.m_frame_width_bottom;                                                 }
   
//--- Return the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom between the fields inside the control
   int               PaddingLeft(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT);                     }
   int               PaddingTop(void)                          const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP);                      }
   int               PaddingRight(void)                        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT);                    }
   int               PaddingBottom(void)                       const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM);                   }


In the methods that set the indent size, replace accessing the variables with reading the values returned from the methods:

//--- Set the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides inside the control
   virtual void      SetPaddingLeft(const uint value)
                       {
                        int padding=((int)value<this.BorderSizeLeft() ? this.BorderSizeLeft() : (int)value);
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,padding);
                       }
   virtual void      SetPaddingTop(const uint value)
                       {
                        int padding=((int)value<this.BorderSizeTop() ? this.BorderSizeTop() : (int)value);
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,padding);
                       }
   virtual void      SetPaddingRight(const uint value)
                       {
                        int padding=((int)value<this.BorderSizeRight() ? this.BorderSizeRight() : (int)value);
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,padding);
                       }
   virtual void      SetPaddingBottom(const uint value)
                       {
                        int padding=((int)value<this.BorderSizeBottom() ? this.BorderSizeBottom() : (int)value);
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,padding);
                       }


Replace calling old FrameWidth methods with new BorderSize ones:

   virtual void      SetPadding(const int left,const int top,const int right,const int bottom)
                       {
                        this.SetPaddingLeft(left); this.SetPaddingTop(top); this.SetPaddingRight(right); this.SetPaddingBottom(bottom);
                       }
   
//--- Set the width of all sides of the element frame
   virtual void      SetBorderSizeAll(const uint value)
                       {
                        this.SetBorderSizeLeft(value); this.SetBorderSizeTop(value); this.SetBorderSizeRight(value); this.SetBorderSizeBottom(value);
                       }
   virtual void      SetBorderSize(const uint left,const uint top,const uint right,const uint bottom)
                       {
                        this.SetBorderSizeLeft(left); this.SetBorderSizeTop(top); this.SetBorderSizeRight(right); this.SetBorderSizeBottom(bottom);
                       }
   
//--- Return the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom between the fields inside the control

...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CWinFormBase::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag
   CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw);
//--- If the object has a frame, draw it
   if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw)
      this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),this.BorderStyle());
//--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the element with a gradient fill                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CWinFormBase::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag
   CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw);
//--- If the object has a frame, draw it
   if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw)
      this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),this.BorderStyle());
//--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Declare the methods returning the descriptions of control properties:

//--- Return the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom between the fields inside the control
   int               PaddingLeft(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT);                     }
   int               PaddingTop(void)                          const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP);                      }
   int               PaddingRight(void)                        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT);                    }
   int               PaddingBottom(void)                       const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM);                   }
   
//--- Get description of an order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,bool only_prop=false);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,bool only_prop=false);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,bool only_prop=false);

//--- Return the description (1) of the control auto resizing depending on the content,
//--- (2) mode of binding the control borders to the container,
//--- (3) status of a control having a checkbox,
//--- (4) font style, (5) font width type and (6) control frame style
   string            AutoSizeModeDescription(void);
   string            DockModeDescription(void);
   string            CheckStateDescription(void);
   string            FontStyleDescription(void);
   string            FontBoldTypeDescription(void);
   string            BorderStyleDescription(void);

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


In the class constructor, replace assigning values to variables with setting property values using a new method:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase(const long chart_id,
                           const int subwindow,
                           const string name,
                           const int x,
                           const int y,
                           const int w,
                           const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h)
  {
//--- Set the graphical element and library object types as a base WinForms object
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE);
   CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; 
//--- Initialize all variables
   this.SetText("");
   this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR);
   this.SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY);
   this.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL);
   this.SetMarginAll(0);
   this.SetPaddingAll(0);
   this.SetBorderSizeAll(0);
   this.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE,false);
   this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE);
   this.SetAutoSize(false,false);
   CForm::SetCoordXInit(x);
   CForm::SetCoordYInit(y);
   CForm::SetWidthInit(w);
   CForm::SetHeightInit(h);
   this.m_shadow=false;
   this.m_gradient_v=true;
   this.m_gradient_c=false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The method returning the font style description:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the font style description                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::FontStyleDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.FontDrawStyle()==FONT_STYLE_ITALIC      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_ITALIC)      :
      this.FontDrawStyle()==FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE)   :
      this.FontDrawStyle()==FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT)   :
      CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_NORMAL)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Depending on the specified font style, the appropriate text message is returned.


The method returning the font width type description:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the font width type description                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::FontBoldTypeDescription(void)
  {
   uchar array[];
   int total=StringToCharArray(EnumToString((ENUM_FW_TYPE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE)),array,8);
   for(int i=1;i<total;i++)
      array[i]+=0x20;
   return CharArrayToString(array);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The ENUM_FW_TYPE enumeration features the following constants:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| FOnt width type list                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_FW_TYPE
  {
   FW_TYPE_DONTCARE=FW_DONTCARE,
   FW_TYPE_THIN=FW_THIN,
   FW_TYPE_EXTRALIGHT=FW_EXTRALIGHT,
   FW_TYPE_ULTRALIGHT=FW_ULTRALIGHT,
   FW_TYPE_LIGHT=FW_LIGHT,
   FW_TYPE_NORMAL=FW_NORMAL,
   FW_TYPE_REGULAR=FW_REGULAR,
   FW_TYPE_MEDIUM=FW_MEDIUM,
   FW_TYPE_SEMIBOLD=FW_SEMIBOLD,
   FW_TYPE_DEMIBOLD=FW_DEMIBOLD,
   FW_TYPE_BOLD=FW_BOLD,
   FW_TYPE_EXTRABOLD=FW_EXTRABOLD,
   FW_TYPE_ULTRABOLD=FW_ULTRABOLD,
   FW_TYPE_HEAVY=FW_HEAVY,
   FW_TYPE_BLACK=FW_BLACK
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

For example, in case of the Regular width type, we need to take a substring from the FW_TYPE_REGULAR constant starting from position 8. After extracting the substring from the constant name, we get the "REGULAR" string. Here all characters are uppercase. Now we need to make all characters lowercase except for the first one.
To do this, we only need to add the offset of 32 (0x20) to the symbol code, since lowercase character codes differ from uppercase characters by exactly 32. The extracted substring consisting of uppercase characters is entered into the uchar array. Then in the loop by all the characters in the array (for each letter), add 32 to the character value. Since the first character (in cell 0 of the array) does not need to be changed, start the loop from cell 1 of the array (from the second character). As a result, return the modified uchar array converted back to a string.


The method returning the description of the control frame style:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the control frame style                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::BorderStyleDescription(void)
  {
   ENUM_FRAME_STYLE property=(ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE);
   return
     (
      property==FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE)  :
      property==FRAME_STYLE_FLAT    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_FLAT)    :
      property==FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL)   :
      property==FRAME_STYLE_STAMP   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_STAMP)   :
      CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_NONE)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The returned text message depends on the frame style set for the object.


The method returning the description of the control integer property:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the control integer property           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,bool only_prop=false)
  {
   return
     (
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID                           ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE                         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.TypeElementDescription()
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG                       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.BelongDescription()
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM                          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID                     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM                      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X                      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y                      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH                        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT                       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT                        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM                       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT               ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM             ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE                      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE                       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION                  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X                  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y                  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT                    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM                   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER                       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED                      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR                   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY           ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR             ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE                    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+FontBoldTypeDescription()
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE                 ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BorderStyleDescription()
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM           ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT             ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR                 ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE                     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.AutoSizeModeDescription()
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL                   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE                    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.DockModeDescription()
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP                   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT                  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT                 ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP                  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM               ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT                 ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN                   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription((ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN                  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription((ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED                      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE                  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.CheckStateDescription()
         )  :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK                    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK)+
         (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property)     ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The object integer property is passed to the method. The string returned from the method depends on the property, passed to the method, and on the flag indicating that the object maintains the property. There are similar methods in almost every object of the library, and it makes no sense to consider it again here. So far, each graphical element supports all the properties of graphical elements. I will add the methods that return the flags for maintaining a certain property of graphical elements to WinForms objects while it is possible to maintain visual control over the values of these properties and tools for changing them via the mouse or keyboard, after creating most of the WinForms objects and their interactivity functionality.


The method returning the description of the control real property:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the control real property              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,bool only_prop=false)
  {
   return("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Since we have no real properties for graphical elements yet, the method returns an empty string.


The method returning the description of the control string property:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the control string property            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,bool only_prop=false)
  {
   return
     (
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""   :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""   :
      property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""       :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The method receives the object string property. Depending on the property passed to the method, the string returned from the method is constructed.


The method returning the description of the control auto resizing depending on the content:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the mode for auto                      |
//| resizing the control to fit the content                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::AutoSizeModeDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW) :
      CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Depending on the mode of auto resizing the control, the corresponding text message is returned.


The method returning the description of the mode for binding the element borders to the container:

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the mode for binding the element borders to the container |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::DockModeDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_TOP)    :
      this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) :
      this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT)   :
      this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT)  :
      this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_FILL)   :
      CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_NONE)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Depending on the border binding mode, the corresponding text message is returned.


The method returning the description of the state of a control featuring a checkbox:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the status description                                    |
//| of a control featuring the checkbox                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CWinFormBase::CheckStateDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE)==CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED)        :
      this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE)==CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE)  :
      CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Depending on the control checkbox status, the corresponding text message is returned.


Make minor improvements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh of the base object class of standard WinForms objects' standard controls.

Change the type of the method automatically setting the width and height of a control from void to bool. For each descendant object, the implementation of the method can be different, therefore, if it is necessary to change the logic of this method, it will be redefined in different classes in its own way. But it should be able to return the result of its work. If the object does not change its size, then there is no need to redefine the method in the class. Here it simply returns true without doing anything:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base WForms standard control object                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CCommonBase : public CWinFormBase
  {
private:

protected:
//--- Set the element width and height automatically
   virtual bool      AutoSetWH(void)   { return true; }
//--- Initialize the variables
   virtual void      Initialize(void);
   
public:


In the variable initialization method, replace setting frame width values to variables with setting the values using the method and rename the method setting the background color:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialize the variables                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCommonBase::Initialize(void)
  {
//--- Clear all object lists and set sorted list flags for them
   this.m_list_elements.Clear();
   this.m_list_elements.Sort();
   this.m_list_tmp.Clear();
   this.m_list_tmp.Sort();
//--- Standard control has no shadow object
   this.m_shadow_obj=NULL;
   this.m_shadow=false;
//--- The width of the object frame on each side is 1 pixel by default
   this.SetBorderSizeAll(1);
//--- The object does not have a gradient filling (neither vertical, nor horizontal)
   this.m_gradient_v=false;
   this.m_gradient_c=false;
//--- Reset all "working" flags and variables
   this.m_mouse_state_flags=0;
   this.m_offset_x=0;
   this.m_offset_y=0;
   CGCnvElement::SetInteraction(false);
//--- Create an animation object and add it to the list for storing such objects
   this.m_animations=new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject());
   this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_animations);
//--- Set the transparent color for the object background
   this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL);
   this.SetOpacity(0);
//--- Set the default color and text opacity, as well as the absence of the object frame
   this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR);
   this.SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY);
   this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE);
//--- Set the default text parameters
   this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE);
   this.SetText("");
   this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP);
   this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
//--- Set the default object parameters
   this.SetAutoSize(false,false);
   this.SetMarginAll(3);
   this.SetPaddingAll(0);
   this.SetEnabled(true);
   this.SetVisible(true,false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Rename the methods returning the frame width values:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCommonBase::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag
   CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw);
//--- If the object has a frame, draw it
   if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw)
      this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),255,this.BorderStyle());
//--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the element with a gradient fill                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCommonBase::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag
   CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw);
//--- If the object has a frame, draw it
   if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw)
      this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),255,this.BorderStyle());
//--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The text label object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh features the method calculating the label coordinates depending on the text anchor point and alignment. All this is done in the object redrawing method. This is not optimal as many objects inherited from this class may also need to position the label. Therefore, we will transfer the calculation of text coordinates from the text label redrawing method to a new method and call it where necessary, and not only in the text label object class, but also in its descendants.

In the protected class section, change the type of the control auto resize method, declare the method setting the coordinates and text anchor point depending on its alignment mode, while in the public section of the class, declare the method setting the control auto resize flag depending on the content:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Label object class of WForms controls                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CLabel : public CCommonBase
  {
private:

protected:
//--- Set the element width and height automatically
   virtual bool      AutoSetWH(void);
//--- Set the text coordinates and anchor point depending on its alignment mode
   void              SetTextParamsByAlign(int &x,int &y);
public:
//--- Redraw the object
   virtual void      Redraw(bool redraw);
//--- Set the element text
   virtual void      SetText(const string text)
                       {
                        CWinFormBase::SetText(text);
                        if(this.AutoSize())
                           this.AutoSetWH();
                       }
//--- Set the flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   virtual void      SetAutoSize(const bool flag,const bool redraw);

//--- Constructor


Since the method of calculating the text coordinates is now moved to a separate method, the object redrawing method has become shorter:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Redraw the object                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CLabel::Redraw(bool redraw)
  {
//--- Fill the object with the background color having full transparency
   this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),0,true);
//--- Declare the variables for X and Y coordinates and set their values depending on the text alignment
   int x=0,y=0;
   this.SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y);
//--- Draw the text within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point of the text, and update the object 
   this.Text(x,y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor());
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The method setting the text coordinates and anchor point depending on its alignment mode:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the text coordinates and anchor point                        |
//| depending on its alignment mode                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(int &x,int &y)
  {
//--- Depending on the element text alignment type
   switch(this.TextAlign())
     {
      //--- The text is displayed in the upper left corner of the object
      case ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER : 
        //--- Set the text binding point coordinate
        x=this.BorderSizeLeft();
        y=this.BorderSizeTop();
        //--- Set the text binding point at the top left
        this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP);
        break;
      //--- The text is drawn vertically from the left side of the object in the center
      case ANCHOR_LEFT : 
        //--- Set the text binding point coordinate
        x=this.BorderSizeLeft();
        y=this.Height()/2;
        //--- Set the text binding point at the center left
        this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER);
        break;
      //--- The text is displayed in the lower left corner of the object
      case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : 
        //--- Set the text binding point coordinate
        x=this.BorderSizeLeft();
        y=this.Height()-this.BorderSizeBottom();
        //--- Set the text binding point at the bottom left
        this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM);
        break;
      //--- The text is drawn at the center of the bottom edge of the object
      case ANCHOR_LOWER : 
        //--- Set the text binding point coordinate
        x=this.Width()/2;
        y=this.Height()-this.BorderSizeBottom();
        //--- Set the text anchor point at the bottom center
        this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM);
        break;
      //--- The text is displayed in the lower right corner of the object
      case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : 
        //--- Set the text binding point coordinate
        x=this.Width()-this.BorderSizeRight();
        y=this.Height()-this.BorderSizeBottom();
        //--- Set the text binding point at the bottom right
        this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM);
        break;
      //--- The text is drawn vertically from the right side of the object in the center
      case ANCHOR_RIGHT : 
        //--- Set the text binding point coordinate
        x=this.Width()-this.BorderSizeRight();
        y=this.Height()/2;
        //--- Set the text binding point at the center right
        this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER);
        break;
      //--- The text is displayed in the upper right corner of the object
      case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : 
        //--- Set the text binding point coordinate
        x=this.Width()-this.BorderSizeRight();
        y=this.BorderSizeTop();
        //--- Set the text binding point at the top right
        this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP);
        break;
      //--- The text is drawn at the center of the upper edge of the object
      case ANCHOR_UPPER : 
        //--- Set the text binding point coordinate
        x=this.Width()/2;
        y=this.BorderSizeTop();
        //--- Set the text binding point at the center top
        this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP);
        break;
      //--- The text is drawn at the object center
      //---ANCHOR_CENTER
      default:
        //--- Set the text binding point coordinate
        x=this.Width()/2;
        y=this.Height()/2;
        //--- Set the text binding point at the center
        this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER);
        break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The strings for calculating the text coordinates are passed here from the object redrawing method. The previously renamed methods are used here now.

Since the virtual method that automatically sets the element width and height should now return a result, the method writes the result of object resizing to the returned variable instead of simply setting a new width and height to the object properties:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the element width and height automatically                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CLabel::AutoSetWH(void)
  {
//--- Define the variables for receiving the label width and height
   int w=0, h=0;
//--- Get the width and height depending on the object text
   CGCnvElement::TextSize(this.Text()!="" && this.Text()!=NULL ? this.Text() : " ",w,h);
//--- Add the Margin values of the object on the left and right to the resulting width
   w+=(this.MarginLeft()+this.MarginRight());
//--- If failed to get the width, set it to three pixels
   if(w==0)
      w=3;
//--- Add the Margin values of the object on the top and bottom to the resulting height
   h+=(this.MarginTop()+this.MarginBottom());
//--- If failed to get the height, set it as "font size" * ratio
   if(h==0)
      h=(int)ceil(FontSize()*1.625);
//--- Set the object width and height from the received values and write the result to res
   bool res=true;
   res &=this.SetWidth(w);
   res &=this.SetHeight(h);
//--- Return the result of changing the width and height
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The method setting the flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of the control auto resizing                        |
//| depending on the content                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CLabel::SetAutoSize(const bool flag,const bool redraw)
  {
   if(flag && this.AutoSetWH())
      CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

If the flag passed to the method is set and if it is possible to resize the object, set the flag value into the properties.


In the current article, I will implement the RadioButton WinForms object class. In its internal content, the object is similar to the CheckBox control implemented in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh. However, unlike the last one, the RadioButton object has a round field with the option to select it instead of a square field with a checkmark. Accordingly, it would be beneficial for us to inherit from the CheckBox object class and redefine the selection field drawing methods. Let's remove the SetTextCoords() method since it completely repeats the SetTextParamsByAlign() parent object method. To let all the variables of the CheckBox object remain available in its descendants, move them from the private section to the protected one:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "Label.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CheckBox object class of the WForms controls                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CCheckBox : public CLabel
  {
private:
//--- Set X and Y checkbox coordinates
   void              SetCheckFlagCoords(int &x,int &y);
   void              SetTextCoords(int &x,int &y);
//--- Set the corrected text coordinates depending on the text alignment and checkbox
   void              SetCorrectTextCoords(void);

protected:
   int               m_text_x;                                       // Text X coordinate
   int               m_text_y;                                       // Text Y coordinate
   int               m_check_x;                                      // Checkbox X coordinate
   int               m_check_y;                                      // Checkbox Y coordinate
   int               m_check_w;                                      // Checkbox width
   int               m_check_h;                                      // Checkbox height
//--- Set the element width and height automatically
   virtual bool      AutoSetWH(void);

The virtual method that automatically sets the control width and height now should be of bool type.

In the public section of the class, change the methods setting the states of the checkbox and control. Now before setting the states, the current status is checked first since setting them should lead to the flags and object being redrawn rather than simply set the value to the object properties. Write the methods setting the flags and object background colors:

public:
//--- Set the element (1) width and (2) height,
   virtual bool      SetWidth(const int width)                       { return CGCnvElement::SetWidth(width>this.m_check_w   ? width  : this.m_check_w);     }
   virtual bool      SetHeight(const int height)                     { return CGCnvElement::SetHeight(height>this.m_check_h ? height : this.m_check_h);     }
   
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the element checkbox location angle (alignment type)
   void              SetCheckAlign(const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor)   { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,anchor);                              }
   ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT CheckAlign(void)                          const { return (ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN);           }
   
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the checkbox status
   void              SetChecked(const bool flag)
                       {
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag);
                        if((bool)this.CheckState()!=flag)
                           this.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)flag);
                       }
   bool              Checked(void)                             const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED);                            }
   
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control status
   void              SetCheckState(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state)
                       {
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,state);
                        if((bool)state!=this.Checked())
                           this.SetChecked((bool)state);
                       }
   ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE CheckState(void)               const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE);}
   
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag of the checkbox auto change when it is selected
   void              SetAutoCheck(const bool flag)                   { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,flag);                                  }
   bool              AutoCheck(void)                           const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK);                          }
   
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox background color
   void              SetCheckBackgroundColor(const color clr)           { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,clr);                   }
   color             CheckBackgroundColor(void)                   const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR);         }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox background color opacity
   void              SetCheckBackgroundColorOpacity(const uchar value)  { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,value);         }
   uchar             CheckBackgroundColorOpacity(void)            const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control
   void              SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(const color clr)  { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr);        }
   color             CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(void)          const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);}
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control
   void              SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(const color clr)  { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr);        }
   color             CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(void)          const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);}
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox frame color
   void              SetCheckBorderColor(const color clr)               { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,clr);                         }
   color             CheckBorderColor(void)                       const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR);               }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox frame color opacity
   void              SetCheckBorderColorOpacity(const uchar value)      { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value);               }
   uchar             CheckBorderColorOpacity(void)                const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY);       }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox frame color when clicking on the control
   void              SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown(const color clr)      { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr);              }
   color             CheckBorderColorMouseDown(void)              const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);    }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of the control checkbox frame color when hovering the mouse over the control
   void              SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver(const color clr)      { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr);              }
   color             CheckBorderColorMouseOver(void)              const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);    }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox color
   void              SetCheckFlagColor(const color clr)                 { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,clr);                         }
   color             CheckFlagColor(void)                         const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR);               }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox color opacity
   void              SetCheckFlagColorOpacity(const uchar value)        { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,value);               }
   uchar             CheckFlagColorOpacity(void)                  const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY);       }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox when clicking on the control
   void              SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown(const color clr)        { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr);              }
   color             CheckFlagColorMouseDown(void)                const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of the control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control
   void              SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver(const color clr)        { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr);              }
   color             CheckFlagColorMouseOver(void)                const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);    }
   
//--- Redraw the object
   virtual void      Redraw(bool redraw);

//--- Constructor


In the object redrawing method, rename the method setting the background color:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Redraw the object                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCheckBox::Redraw(bool redraw)
  {
//--- Fill the object with the background color having full transparency
   this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),0,true);
//--- Set corrected text coordinates relative to the checkbox
   this.SetCorrectTextCoords();
//--- Draw the text and checkbox within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point, and update the object 
   this.Text(this.m_text_x,this.m_text_y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor());
   this.ShowControlFlag(this.CheckState());
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


In the SetCorrectTextCoords() method, instead of calling the removed SetTextCoords method, add calling the SetTextParamsByAlign parent class method:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set valid text coordinates depending on                          |
//| text alignment and checkbox                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCheckBox::SetCorrectTextCoords(void)
  {
//--- Set checkbox and text coordinates depending on their alignment method
   this.SetCheckFlagCoords(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y);
   this.SetTextParamsByAlign(this.m_text_x,this.m_text_y);
//--- Get the text size
   int text_w=0, text_h=0;
   this.TextSize(this.Text(),text_w,text_h);
//--- Depending on the checkbox location within the object boundaries
//--- ...
//--- ...


Let's change the method drawing the selection checkbox. The checkbox should not be drawn on a transparent background as before, but against the background of a filled and framed rectangle. The checkmark drawn inside this field has turned out to be rather thin, so I will draw not one, but three lines, each of which will be one pixel higher in the center than the previous one. Of course, this is incorrect from the selection checkbox scalability point of view, but I will do the relative calculation of the coordinates of the polyline drawing the checkbox later:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the checkbox for the specified state                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCheckBox::ShowControlFlag(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state)
  {
//--- Draw a filled rectangle of the selection checkbox area
   this.DrawRectangleFill(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth(),this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight(),this.CheckBackgroundColor(),this.CheckBackgroundColorOpacity());
//--- Draw the rectangle of checkbox boundaries
   this.DrawRectangle(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth(),this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight(),this.CheckBorderColor(),this.CheckBorderColorOpacity());
//--- Create X and Y coordinate arrays for drawing a polyline
   int array_x[]={m_check_x+2,m_check_x+m_check_w/2-1,m_check_x+m_check_w-2};
   int array_y[]={m_check_y+m_check_h/2,m_check_y+m_check_h-3,m_check_y+3};
//--- Depending on the checkbox status passed to the method
   switch(state)
     {
      //--- Checked box
      case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED :
        //--- Draw a polyline in the form of a checkmark inside the checkbox boundaries
        this.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity());
        array_y[1]=array_y[1]-1;
        this.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity());
        array_y[1]=array_y[1]-1;
        this.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity());
        break;
      //--- Undefined state
      case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE :
        //--- Draw a filled rectangle inside the checkbox boundaries
        this.DrawRectangleFill(this.m_check_x+3,this.m_check_y+3,this.m_check_x+this.m_check_w-3,this.m_check_y+this.m_check_h-3,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity());
        break;
      //--- Unchecked checkbox
      default:
        break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The method automatically setting the control width and height now has the bool type and returns the result:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the element width and height automatically                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CCheckBox::AutoSetWH(void)
  {
//--- Define the variables for receiving the label width and height
   int w=0, h=0;
//--- Get the width and height depending on the object text
   CGCnvElement::TextSize(this.Text()!="" && this.Text()!=NULL ? this.Text() : " ",w,h);
//--- Add the Margin values of the object on the left and right to the resulting width, as well as the checkbox size
   w+=(this.MarginLeft()+this.MarginRight()+this.CheckWidth());
//--- If the width is equal to the size of the checkbox, set it to three pixels + checkbox size
   if(w==this.CheckWidth())
      w=this.CheckWidth()+3;
//--- Add the Margin values of the object on the top and bottom to the resulting height
   h+=(this.MarginTop()+this.MarginBottom());
//--- If failed to get the height, set it as "font size" * ratio
   if(h==0)
      h=(int)ceil(FontSize()*1.625);
//--- If the height is ultimately less than the size of the checkbox, set the height equal to the height of the checkbox
   if(h<this.CheckHeight())
      h=this.CheckHeight();
//--- Set the object width and height from the received values and write the result to res
   bool res=true;
   res &=this.SetWidth(w);
   res &=this.SetHeight(h);
//--- Return the result of changing the width and height
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Here all is similar to the text label object class method considered above. Declare the variable, write the resizing result to it and return that result.


RadioButton WinForms object

The object will be a descendant of the CheckBox WinForms objects since it almost completely repeats its functionality and internal organization.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ library folder, create the new file RadioButton.mqh of the CRadioButton class.

The class should be derived from the CCheckBox class, while its file should be included into the created class file:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  RadioButton.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "CheckBox.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CheckBox object class of the WForms controls                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox
  {
  }


In the protected section of the class, declare the virtual method displaying the checkbox, while in the public section declare the parametric constructor:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CheckBox object class of the WForms controls                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox
  {
private:

protected:
//--- Displays the checkbox for the specified state
   virtual void      ShowControlFlag(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state);

public:

//--- Constructor
                     CRadioButton(const long chart_id,
                                  const int subwindow,
                                  const string name,
                                  const int x,
                                  const int y,
                                  const int w,
                                  const int h);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The method displaying the checkbox redefines the parent class method since the checkbox is round here unlike the square one of the CheckBox object.

Let's consider these methods.

Parametric constructor:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CRadioButton::CRadioButton(const long chart_id,
                           const int subwindow,
                           const string name,
                           const int x,
                           const int y,
                           const int w,
                           const int h) : CCheckBox(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h)
  {
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON);
   CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON);
   this.Redraw(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Here we only define the WinForms object type and redraw the object. Everything else is created and set in the parent class constructor.

The method displaying the checkbox for the specified state:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the checkbox for the specified state                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CRadioButton::ShowControlFlag(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state)
  {
//--- Draw the filled circle of the selection checkbox area
   this.DrawEllipseFill(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth(),this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight(),this.CheckBackgroundColor(),this.CheckBackgroundColorOpacity());
//--- Draw the circle within the checkbox borders
   DrawEllipseAA(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth(),this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight(),this.CheckBorderColor(),this.CheckBorderColorOpacity());
//--- Depending on the checkbox status passed to the method
   switch(state)
     {
      //--- Checked box
      case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED :
        //--- Draw a filled rectangle inside the checkbox borders
        DrawEllipseFill(this.m_check_x+3,this.m_check_y+3,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth()-3,this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight()-3,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity());
        break;
      //--- Undefined state
      //--- Unchecked checkbox
      default:
        break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Similar to the parent class, a circle filled with the background color is drawn here first. Then we draw its edge. Depending on the state passed to the flag method or inside the drawn circle, another one is drawn (of a smaller diameter) or nothing is drawn.

These are all the things necessary for creating the object. Everything else is implemented in the parent classes.


Button WinForms object

The button object is, in fact, a text label. The text label is able to draw object borders. Besides, there is an ability to position the text inside the control borders. The label is only drawn on a transparent background, while the button is drawn on a filled background. Therefore, the button object will be inherited from the text label object.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\, create a new file Button.mqh of the CButton class.

The class should be inherited from the CLabel class, while its file should be included into the created one:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       Button.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "Label.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Label object class of WForms controls                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CButton : public CLabel
  {
  }


In the private section of the class, declare the variables for storing the button label coordinates, while in the protected section, declare the virtual method to automatically set the control size:

class CButton : public CLabel
  {
private:
   int               m_text_x;                                       // Text X coordinate
   int               m_text_y;                                       // Text Y coordinate
protected:
//--- Set the element width and height automatically
   virtual bool      AutoSetWH(void);

public:


In the public section, declare the virtual method for redrawing an object and write the methods for setting and returning the mode of auto resizing the object to fit the label size:

public:
//--- Redraw the object
   virtual void      Redraw(bool redraw);
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content
   void              SetAutoSizeMode(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode,const bool redraw)
                       {
                        ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev=this.AutoSizeMode();
                        if(prev==mode)
                           return;
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,mode);
                       }
   ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode(void)   const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); }

//--- Constructor
                     CButton(const long chart_id,
                             const int subwindow,
                             const string name,
                             const int x,
                             const int y,
                             const int w,
                             const int h);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


In the parametric constructor, set the control type and the default values of object properties, as well as call the redrawing method:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CButton::CButton(const long chart_id,
                 const int subwindow,
                 const string name,
                 const int x,
                 const int y,
                 const int w,
                 const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h)
  {
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON);
   CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON;
   this.SetCoordX(x);
   this.SetCoordY(y);
   this.SetWidth(w);
   this.SetHeight(h);
   this.Initialize();
   this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_CENTER);
   this.SetMarginAll(3);
   this.SetWidthInit(this.Width());
   this.SetHeightInit(this.Height());
   this.SetCoordXInit(x);
   this.SetCoordYInit(y);
   this.Redraw(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The method redrawing an object:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Redraw the object                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CButton::Redraw(bool redraw)
  {
//--- Fill the object with the background color featuring the default transparency
   this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY,true);
//--- Declare the variables for X and Y coordinates and set their values depending on the text alignment
   int x=0,y=0;
   CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y);
//--- Draw the text within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point of the text, and update the object 
   this.Text(x,y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor());
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

First, the object borders are filled with the background color. The label is then drawn using the calculated coordinates depending on the text alignment and the object is updated.

The method automatically setting the element width and height:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the element width and height automatically                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CButton::AutoSetWH(void)
  {
//--- Define the variables for receiving the label width and height
   int w=0, h=0;
//--- Get the width and height depending on the object text
   CGCnvElement::TextSize(this.Text()!="" && this.Text()!=NULL ? this.Text() : " ",w,h);
//--- Add the Margin values of the object on the left and right to the resulting width
   w+=(this.MarginLeft()+this.MarginRight());
//--- If failed to get the width, set it to three pixels
   if(w==0)
      w=3;
//--- Add the Margin values of the object on the top and bottom to the resulting height
   h+=(this.MarginTop()+this.MarginBottom());
//--- If failed to get the height, set it as "font size" * ratio
   if(h==0)
      h=(int)ceil(FontSize()*1.625);
//--- Set the object width and height from the received values and write the result to res
   bool res=true;
//--- In case of the auto resize mode, increase only
   if(this.AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW)
     {
      if(w>this.Width())
         res &=this.SetWidth(w);
      if(h>this.Height())
         res &=this.SetHeight(h);
     }
//--- In case of the auto resize mode, increase and decrease
   else
     {
      if(w!=this.Width())
         res &=this.SetWidth(w);
      if(h!=this.Height())
         res &=this.SetHeight(h);
     }
//--- Return the result of changing the width and height
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The method is almost identical to the parent class methods considered above. However, we should keep in mind that the size changes according to the specified resize mode. In other words, in case of the increase only mode, the object size is increased only if the text goes beyond it. In case of the increase and decrease mode, the entire object is adjusted to the size of the text inside it.

Of course, the button object functionality is to contain much more elements, but everything else will be added in subsequent articles while developing other WinForms objects.


In order to create bound objects, container objects should be aware of the existence of the newly created controls. To do this, we need to include the file of new classes to the class files of container objects.

The parent class for all container objects is a class of the base container object implemented in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh.

Include the files of new controls to it. Instead of CheckBox.mqh, include the RadioButton object file since it is a descendant of the CheckBox element. Therefore, both of them will be visible in the class:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    Container.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh"
#include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh"
#include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Since the method of creating a new graphical object is different for each inherited class, here we will only declare the virtual method and remove its implementation. The method will return NULL:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base container object of WForms controls            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CContainer : public CWinFormBase
  {
private:
//--- Create a new graphical object
   virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                          const int element_num,
                                          const string name,
                                          const int x,
                                          const int y,
                                          const int w,
                                          const int h,
                                          const color colour,
                                          const uchar opacity,
                                          const bool movable,
                                          const bool activity) { return NULL; }

//--- Calculate Dock objects' binding coordinates


Rename the FrameWidth public methods to the BorderSize methods:

public:
//--- Return the size and coordinates of the working area
   int               GetWidthWorkspace(void)       const
                       {
                        return this.Width()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.PaddingLeft())-::fmax(this.BorderSizeRight(),this.PaddingRight());
                       }
   int               GetHeightWorkspace(void)      const
                       {
                        return this.Height()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.PaddingTop())-::fmax(this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.PaddingBottom());
                       }
   int               GetCoordXWorkspace(void)      const
                       {
                        return this.CoordX()+::fmax(this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.PaddingLeft());
                       }
   int               GetCoordYWorkspace(void)      const
                       {
                        return this.CoordY()+::fmax(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.PaddingTop());
                       }
   int               GetRightEdgeWorkspace(void)   const
                       {
                        return this.RightEdge()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeRight(),this.PaddingRight());
                       }
   int               GetBottomEdgeWorkspace(void)  const
                       {
                        return this.BottomEdge()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.PaddingBottom());
                       }

//--- Return the list of bound WinForms objects with (1) any and (2) specified WinForms object type (from the base one and higher)

...

//--- Set the width of the form frame (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides of the control
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthLeft(const uint value)
                       {
                        this.SetBorderSizeLeft(value);
                        if(this.PaddingLeft()<this.BorderSizeLeft())
                           this.SetPaddingLeft(this.BorderSizeLeft());
                       }
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthTop(const uint value)
                       {
                        this.SetBorderSizeTop(value);
                        if(this.PaddingTop()<this.BorderSizeTop())
                           this.SetPaddingTop(this.BorderSizeTop());
                       }
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthRight(const uint value)
                       {
                        this.SetBorderSizeRight(value);
                        if(this.PaddingRight()<this.BorderSizeRight())
                           this.SetPaddingRight(this.BorderSizeRight());
                       }
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthBottom(const uint value)
                       {
                        this.SetBorderSizeBottom(value);
                        if(this.PaddingBottom()<this.BorderSizeBottom())
                           this.SetPaddingBottom(this.BorderSizeBottom());
                       }
   virtual void      SetFrameWidthAll(const uint value)
                       {
                        this.SetBorderSizeLeft(value); this.SetBorderSizeTop(value); this.SetBorderSizeRight(value); this.SetBorderSizeBottom(value);
                       }

//--- Constructors


Remove passing the pointer to the main object from the method of creating a new element:

//--- Create a new attached element
   virtual bool      CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                                      CGCnvElement *main,
                                      const int x,
                                      const int y,
                                      const int w,
                                      const int h,
                                      const color colour,
                                      const uchar opacity,
                                      const bool activity,
                                      const bool redraw);


In the method implementation, add the creation of all known controls:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new attached element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CContainer::CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                                  const int x,
                                  const int y,
                                  const int w,
                                  const int h,
                                  const color colour,
                                  const uchar opacity,
                                  const bool activity,
                                  const bool redraw)
  {
//--- If the object type is less than the base WinForms object
   if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE)
     {
      //--- report the error and return 'false'
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE);
      return false;
     }
//--- If failed to create a new graphical element, return 'false'
   CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity);
   if(obj==NULL)
      return false;
//--- Set the text color of the created object as that of the base panel
   obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor());

//--- Depending on the created object type,
   switch(obj.TypeGraphElement())
     {
      //--- For the Container, Panel and GroupBox WinForms objects
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX :
        //--- set the frame color equal to the background color 
        obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor());
        break;
      //--- For the Text Label, CheckBox and RadioButton WinForms objects
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL       :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX    :
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON :
        //--- set the object text color depending on the one passed to the method:
        //--- either the container text color, or the one passed to the method.
        //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color
        obj.SetForeColor(colour==clrNONE ? this.ForeColor() : colour);
        obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor());
        break;
      //--- For the Button WinForms object
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON      :
        //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method:
        //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method:
        //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method.
        //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color
        obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor());
        obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour);
        obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor());
        obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE);
        break;
      default:
        break;
     }
//--- If the panel has auto resize enabled and features bound objects, call the resize method
   if(this.AutoSize() && this.ElementsTotal()>0)
      this.AutoSizeProcess(redraw);
//--- Redraw the panel and all added objects, and return 'true'
   this.Redraw(redraw);
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The method that adjusts the size of the element to its internal content has been converted, but it still does not work correctly, so here we will just attach its current implementation without any explanation, except for the comments already present in the method code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adjust the element size to fit its content                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CContainer::AutoSizeProcess(const bool redraw)
  {
//--- Get the list of bound objects with WinForms type basic and higher
   CArrayObj *list=this.GetListWinFormsObj();
   int maxcX=0;
   int maxcY=0;
//--- Calculate the maximum coordinate of the right and bottom edge from all bound objects
   for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
     {
      CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i);
      if(obj==NULL)
         continue;
      if(obj.RightEdge()>maxcX)
         maxcX=obj.RightEdge();
      if(obj.BottomEdge()>maxcY)
         maxcY=obj.BottomEdge();
     }
//--- Calculate the required width and height of the panel after adjusting its size to the content
   int w=maxcX-this.CoordX();
   int h=maxcY-this.CoordY();
//--- Calculate the number of pixels, by which we need to resize the container in width and height
   int excess_x=w-this.GetWidthWorkspace()-this.BorderSizeRight()-1;
   int excess_y=h-this.GetHeightWorkspace()-this.BorderSizeBottom()-1;

//--- If failed to change the container size, return 'true'
   if(excess_x==0 && excess_y==0)
      return true;

//--- Return the result of resizing the container
   return
     (
      //--- In case of size increase only
      this.AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? 
      this.Resize(this.Width()+(excess_x>0  ? excess_x : 0),this.Height()+(excess_y>0  ? excess_y : 0),redraw) :
      //--- if both increase and decrease
      this.Resize(this.Width()+(excess_x!=0 ? excess_x : 0),this.Height()+(excess_y!=0 ? excess_y : 0),redraw)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Other minor changes in the class, which are the result of experiments and are not related to the topic of this article, will not be considered here. I will get back to them when everything works correctly.

The GroupBox container object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh has also been slightly improved.

The calls of renamed methods have been corrected:

//--- Set a frame style
   virtual void      SetBorderStyle(const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style)
                       {
                        if((this.BorderSizeTop()<2 || this.BorderSizeBottom()<2 || this.BorderSizeLeft()<2 || this.BorderSizeRight()<2) && 
                            style>FRAME_STYLE_FLAT)
                           this.SetBorderSizeAll(2);
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,style);
                       }
   
//--- Constructors

...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialize the variables                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGroupBox::Initialize(void)
  {
//--- Clear all object lists and set sorted list flags for them
   this.m_list_elements.Clear();
   this.m_list_elements.Sort();
   this.m_list_tmp.Clear();
   this.m_list_tmp.Sort();
//--- GroupBox has no shadow object
   this.m_shadow_obj=NULL;
   this.m_shadow=false;
//--- The width of the object frame on each side is 1 pixel by default
   this.SetBorderSize(1,1,1,1);
//--- The object does not have a gradient filling (neither vertical, nor horizontal)
   this.m_gradient_v=false;
   this.m_gradient_c=false;
//--- Reset all "working" flags and variables
   this.m_mouse_state_flags=0;
   this.m_offset_x=0;
   this.m_offset_y=0;
   CGCnvElement::SetInteraction(false);
//--- Create an animation object and add it to the list for storing such objects
   this.m_animations=new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject());
   this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_animations);
//--- Set a transparent background for the object background and the default color for the frame
   this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL);
   this.SetOpacity(0);
   this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR);
//--- Set the default color and text opacity, as well as the absence of the object frame
   this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR);
   this.SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY);
   this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE);
//--- Set the default text parameters
   this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE);
   this.SetText("GroupBox");
   this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP);
   this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
//--- Set the default object parameters
   this.SetAutoSize(false,false);
   this.SetMarginAll(3);
   this.SetPaddingAll(3);
   this.SetEnabled(true);
   this.SetVisible(true,false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw the frame                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGroupBox::DrawFrame(void)
  {
//--- Get half of the text height
   int w=0;
   int h=0;
   this.TextSize(Text(),w,h);
   int height=this.Height()-h/2;
//--- Depending on the frame style, draw its necessary type
   switch(this.BorderStyle())
     {
      case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT :
        this.DrawFrameFlat(0,h/2,this.Width(),height,this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity());
        break;
      case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL :
        this.DrawFrameBevel(0,h/2,this.Width(),height,this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity());
        break;
      case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP :
        this.DrawFrameStamp(0,h/2,this.Width(),height,this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity());
        break;
      //--- FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE
      default:
        this.DrawFrameSimple(0,h/2,this.Width(),height,this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity());
        break;
     }
//--- If the text set for an object is not an empty string, erase the frame area where a text should be located using the transparent color
   if(this.Text()!="")
      this.DrawRectangleFill(5,h/2-1,w+7,h/2+this.BorderSizeTop()+1,CLR_CANV_NULL,0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


The virtual method creating a new graphical object features the creation of all currently known elements:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new graphical object                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                          const int obj_num,
                                          const string obj_name,
                                          const int x,
                                          const int y,
                                          const int w,
                                          const int h,
                                          const color colour,
                                          const uchar opacity,
                                          const bool movable,
                                          const bool activity)
  {
   string name=this.CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name);
   CGCnvElement *element=NULL;
   switch(type)
     {
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT :
         element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM :
         element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER :
         element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX :
         element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL :
         element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL :
         element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX :
         element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON :
         element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON :
         element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      default:
        break;
     }
   if(element==NULL)
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",name);
   return element;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


We should also make some improvements in the container class of the Panel object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh.

In the spacing methods, we need to calculate and set the underlay offset after setting its coordinates and size:

//--- Set the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides inside the control
   virtual void      SetPaddingLeft(const uint value)
                       {
                        CWinFormBase::SetPaddingLeft(value);
                        if(this.m_underlay!=NULL)
                          {
                           //--- Set the X coordinate and the underlay width
                           this.SetCoordXUnderlay(this.CoordX()+this.PaddingLeft());
                           this.SetWidthUnderlay(this.Width()-this.PaddingLeft()-this.PaddingRight());
                           //--- Set the underlay shift along the X axis
                           this.m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative(this.m_underlay.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
                          }
                       }
   virtual void      SetPaddingTop(const uint value)
                       {
                        CWinFormBase::SetPaddingTop(value);
                        if(this.m_underlay!=NULL)
                          {
                           //--- Set the Y coordinate and underlay height
                           this.SetCoordYUnderlay(this.CoordY()+this.PaddingTop());
                           this.SetHeightUnderlay(this.Height()-this.PaddingTop()-this.PaddingBottom());
                           //--- Set the underlay shift along the Y axis
                           this.m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative(this.m_underlay.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
                          }
                       }

Previously, the offset was calculated before the coordinates and size calculation. This caused a shift calculation error after making changes.


In the method of creating a new graphical object, add the creation of all known elements:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new graphical object                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,
                                       const int obj_num,
                                       const string obj_name,
                                       const int x,
                                       const int y,
                                       const int w,
                                       const int h,
                                       const color colour,
                                       const uchar opacity,
                                       const bool movable,
                                       const bool activity)
  {
   string name=this.CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name);
   CGCnvElement *element=NULL;
   switch(type)
     {
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT :
         element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM :
         element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER :
         element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX :
         element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL :
         element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL :
         element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX :
         element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON :
         element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON :
         element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h);
        break;
      default:
        break;
     }
   if(element==NULL)
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",name);
   return element;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


In the method creating all underlay parameters, also shift the offset calculation below the coordinates calculation:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set all underlay parameters                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CPanel::SetUnderlayParams(void)
  {
//--- Set the object type
   this.m_underlay.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY);
//--- Set the underlay coordinates and size
   bool res=true;
   res &=this.SetCoordXUnderlay(this.CoordX()+this.PaddingLeft());
   res &=this.SetCoordYUnderlay(this.CoordY()+this.PaddingTop());
   res &=this.SetWidthUnderlay(this.Width()-this.PaddingLeft()-this.PaddingRight());
   res &=this.SetHeightUnderlay(this.Height()-this.PaddingTop()-this.PaddingBottom());
//--- Set the underlay shift values to the variables by X and Y axes
   this.m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative(this.m_underlay.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
   this.m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative(this.m_underlay.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


In the Move method, change the calculation of the object offset values:

//--- Shift all bound objects
   if(!this.MoveDependentObj(x+this.GetCoordXUnderlayRelative(),y+this.GetCoordYUnderlayRelative(),false))
      return false;

Now all is simpler here:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the coordinate elements                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CPanel::Move(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Get the pointers to the base and main objects in the bound objects hierarchy, as well as the shadow object
   CGCnvElement *base=this.GetBase();
   CGCnvElement *main=this.GetMain();
   CShadowObj   *shadow=this.GetShadowObj();
//--- If the element is not movable and is a base object, leave
   if(!this.Movable() && main==NULL)
      return false;
//--- If the object has a shadow and we failed to set new coordinate values to the properties of the shadow object, return 'false'
   if(this.m_shadow && shadow!=NULL)
     {
      if(!shadow.Move(x-OUTER_AREA_SIZE+shadow.CoordXRelative(),y-OUTER_AREA_SIZE+shadow.CoordYRelative(),false))
         return false;
     }
//--- If failed to set new values into graphical object properties, return 'false'
   if(!this.SetCoordX(x) || !this.SetCoordY(y))
      return false;
//--- If failed to move the underlay, return 'false'
   if(this.m_underlay!=NULL && !this.m_underlay.Move(x+this.GetCoordXUnderlayRelative(),y+this.GetCoordYUnderlayRelative()))
      return false;
//--- Shift all bound objects
   if(!this.MoveDependentObj(x,y,false))
      return false;
   //--- If the update flag is set and this is the hierarchy main object, redraw the chart.
   if(redraw && main==NULL)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID());
   //--- Return 'true'
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Since now the relative coordinates of all objects are calculated, and the initially set ones are not used, then there is no need to adjust anything here. We simply substitute the X and Y values ​passed to the method for movement.


I have made multiple improvements in the collection class of graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh since I have renamed some methods, which are actively accessed in the class. I think, there is no point in describing all simple instances of renaming here. I have considered all similar changes today throughout the article. You can find them in the files attached below.

What I need to focus on is finding the objects attached to the panel and creating a list of interaction objects allowing us to determine which object the mouse should interact with.

In the method that returns a pointer to the form under the cursor, we need to add two code blocks (they are similar, and I will most likely move them to a separate method after the tests). The list of all objects attached to the panel is created in these blocks, namely their hierarchy, and the most recent of them is returned as the object to be interacted with:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, 
                                                    const long &lparam, 
                                                    const double &dparam, 
                                                    const string &sparam,
                                                    ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state,
                                                    long &obj_ext_id,
                                                    int &form_index)
  {
//--- Set the ID of the extended standard graphical object to -1 
//--- and the index of the anchor point managed by the form to -1
   obj_ext_id=WRONG_VALUE;
   form_index=WRONG_VALUE;
//--- Initialize the mouse status relative to the form
   mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE;
//--- Declare the pointers to graphical element collection class objects
   CGCnvElement *elm=NULL;
   CForm *form=NULL;
//--- Get the list of objects the interaction flag is set for (there should be only one object)
   CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,true,EQUAL);
//--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty,
   if(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0)
     {
      //--- Get the only graphical element there
      elm=list.At(0);
      //--- If the element is a form object or its descendants
      if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE)
        {
         //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer
         form=elm;
         //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form
         mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
         //--- If the cursor is inside the form,
         if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
           {
            //--- Create the list of interaction objects
            int count=form.CreateListInteractObj();
            //--- If the list has objects
            if(count>0)
              {
               //--- In the loop by the created list
               for(int j=count-1;j>WRONG_VALUE;j--)
                 {
                  //--- get the next form object
                  CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(j);
                  if(obj==NULL)
                     continue;
                  //--- if the mouse cursor is located above the object, write it to the pointer and break the loop
                  if(obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
                    {
                     form=obj;
                     break;
                    }
                 }
              }
            //--- Return the found form object
            return form;
           }
        }
     }
//--- If there is no a single form object with a specified interaction flag,
//--- in the loop by all graphical element collection class objects
   int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next element
      elm=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i);
      if(elm==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- if the obtained element is a form object or its descendants
      if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE)
        {
         //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer
         form=elm;
         //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form
         mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
         //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form
         if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
           {
            //--- Create the list of interaction objects
            int count=form.CreateListInteractObj();
            //--- If the list has objects
            if(count>0)
              {
               //--- In the loop by the created list
               for(int j=count-1;j>WRONG_VALUE;j--)
                 {
                  //--- get the next form object
                  CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(j);
                  if(obj==NULL)
                     continue;
                  //--- if the mouse cursor is located above the object, write it to the pointer and break the loop
                  if(obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
                    {
                     form=obj;
                     break;
                    }
                 }
              }
            //--- Return the found form object
            return form;
           }
        }
     }
//--- If there is no a single form object from the collection list
//--- Get the list of extended standard graphical objects
   list=this.GetListStdGraphObjectExt();
   if(list!=NULL)
     {
      //--- in the loop by all extended standard graphical objects
      for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
        {
         //--- get the next graphical object,
         CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i);
         if(obj_ext==NULL)
            continue;
         //--- get the object of its toolkit,
         CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit();
         if(toolkit==NULL)
            continue;
         //--- handle the event of changing the chart for the current graphical object
         obj_ext.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam);
         //--- Get the total number of form objects created for the current graphical object
         total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms();
         //--- In the loop by all form objects
         for(int j=0;j<total;j++)
           {
            //--- get the next form object,
            form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j);
            if(form==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- get the mouse status relative to the form
            mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
            //--- If the cursor is inside the form,
            if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
              {
               //--- set the object ID and form index
               //--- and return the pointer to the form
               obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID();
               form_index=j;
               return form;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- Nothing is found - return NULL
   return NULL;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The entire logic is described in sufficient detail in the code comments. I hope everything is clear here. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

In the CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent() class event handler, namely in the "The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled" event handler block, add the display of the type and name of a graphical element the cursor is located over to the journal. In this way, it will be possible to manage the interaction of the mouse with the object the cursor is located over. If we hover the mouse over the element and scroll the mouse wheel, the object data will be displayed in the journal:

            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL)
              {
               Print(DFUN,"Mouse scroll: ",form.TypeElementDescription()," ",form.Name());
              }


Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part109\ as TstDE109.mq5.

Add new parameters to the EA inputs, which allow setting the selection checkbox and text alignment, as well as button object parameters:

//--- input parameters
sinput   bool                          InpMovable           =  true;                   // Panel Movable flag
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO             InpAutoSize          =  INPUT_YES;              // Panel Autosize
sinput   ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE           InpAutoSizeMode      =  AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW;    // Panel Autosize mode
sinput   ENUM_BORDER_STYLE             InpFrameStyle        =  BORDER_STYLE_NONE;      // Label border style
sinput   ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT             InpTextAlign         =  ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER;      // Label text align
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO             InpTextAutoSize      =  INPUT_YES;              // Label autosize
sinput   ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT             InpCheckAlign        =  ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER;      // Check flag align
sinput   ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT             InpCheckTextAlign    =  ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER;      // Check label text align
sinput   ENUM_CHEK_STATE               InpCheckState        =  CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED;   // Check flag state
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO             InpCheckAutoSize     =  INPUT_YES;              // CheckBox autosize
sinput   ENUM_BORDER_STYLE             InpCheckFrameStyle   =  BORDER_STYLE_NONE;      // CheckBox border style
sinput   ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT             InpButtonTextAlign   =  ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER;      // Button text align
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO             InpButtonAutoSize    =  INPUT_YES;              // Button autosize
sinput   ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE           InpButtonAutoSizeMode=  AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW;    // Button Autosize mode
sinput   ENUM_BORDER_STYLE             InpButtonFrameStyle  =  BORDER_STYLE_NONE;      // Button border style
//--- global variables


In the OnInit() handler create all the necessary objects on the panel and in the GroupBox container:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set EA global variables
   ArrayResize(array_clr,2);        // Array of gradient filling colors
   array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128';      // Original ≈Dark-azure color
   array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169';      // Lightened original color
//--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library
   string array[1]={Symbol()};
   engine.SetUsedSymbols(array);
   //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal
   engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period());
   engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions

//--- Create WinForms Panel object
   CPanel *pnl=NULL;
   pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel("WFPanel",50,50,230,150,array_clr,200,true,true,false,-1,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,true,false);
   if(pnl!=NULL)
     {
      //--- Set Padding to 4
      pnl.SetPaddingAll(4);
      //--- Set the flags of relocation, auto resizing and auto changing mode from the inputs
      pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable);
      pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize,false);
      pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode,false);
      //--- In the loop, create 2 bound panel objects
      CPanel *obj=NULL;
      for(int i=0;i<2;i++)
        {
         //--- create the panel object with calculated coordinates, width of 90 and height of 40
         CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i-1);
         int xb=0, yb=0;
         int x=(prev==NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+20);
         int y=0;
         if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y,90,40,C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7',200,true,false))
           {
            obj=pnl.GetElement(i);
            if(obj==NULL)
               continue;
            obj.SetFrameWidthAll(3);
            obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL);
            obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),4*i));
            obj.SetForeColor(clrRed);
            //--- Calculate the width and height of the future text label object
            int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight();
            int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom();
            //--- Create a text label object
            obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,pnl.BorderSizeLeft(),pnl.BorderSizeTop(),w,h,clrNONE,255,false,false);
            //--- Get the pointer to a newly created object
            CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement(0);
            if(lbl!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If the object has an even or zero index in the list, set the default text color for it
               if(i % 2==0)
                  lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR);
               //--- If the object index in the list is odd, set the object opacity to 127
               else
                  lbl.SetForeColorOpacity(127);
               //--- Set the font Black width type and
               //--- specify the text alignment from the EA settings
               lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK);
               lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign);
               lbl.SetAutoSize((bool)InpTextAutoSize,false);
               //--- For an object with an even or zero index, specify the Bid price for the text, otherwise - the Ask price of the symbol 
               lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2==0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK));
               //--- Set the frame width, type and color for a text label and update the modified object
               lbl.SetBorderSizeAll(1);
               lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle);
               lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR);
               lbl.Update(true);
              }
           }
        }
      //--- Create the 'GroupBox' WinForms object
      CGroupBox *gbox=NULL;
      //--- Indent from attached panels by 6 pixels is a Y coordinate for GroupBox

      int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width();
      int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+6;
      //--- If the attached GroupBox object is created
      if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,0,y,210,110,C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE',0,true,false))
        {
         //--- get the pointer to the GroupBox object by its index in the list of bound objects
         gbox=pnl.GetElement(2);
         if(gbox!=NULL)
           {
            //--- set the "indented frame" type, the frame color matches the main panel background color,
            //--- while the text color is the background color of the last attached panel darkened by 1
            gbox.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP);
            gbox.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor());
            gbox.SetForeColor(gbox.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),-1));
            //--- Create the CheckBox object
            gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,2,10,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false);
            CCheckBox *cbox=gbox.GetElement(0);
            //--- If CheckBox is created and the pointer to it is received
            if(cbox!=NULL)
              {
               //--- Set the CheckBox parameters from the EA inputs
               cbox.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false);
               cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign);
               cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign);
               //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status
               cbox.SetText("CheckBox");
               cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle);
               cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR);
               cbox.SetChecked(true);
               cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState);
              }
            //--- Create the RadioButton object
            gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,2,cbox.BottomEdgeRelative(),50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false);
            CRadioButton *rbtn=gbox.GetElement(1);
            //--- If RadioButton is created and the pointer to it is received
            if(rbtn!=NULL)
              {
               //--- Set the RadioButton parameters from the EA inputs
               rbtn.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false);
               rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign);
               rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign);
               //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status
               rbtn.SetText("RadioButton");
               rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle);
               rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR);
               rbtn.SetChecked(true);
              }
            //--- Create the Button object
            gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,(int)fmax(rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+10,10,30,30,clrNONE,255,true,false);
            CButton *butt=gbox.GetElement(2);
            //--- If Button is created and the pointer to it is received
            if(butt!=NULL)
              {
               //--- Set the RadioButton parameters from the EA inputs
               butt.SetAutoSize((bool)InpButtonAutoSize,false);
               butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode,false);
               butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign);
               //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status
               butt.SetText("Button");
               butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,2));
               butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle);
               butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),-10));
               butt.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR);
              }
           }
        }
      //--- Redraw all objects according to their hierarchy
      pnl.Redraw(true);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The code block logic for creating three controls attached to GroupBox is commented in the code. I think, everything is clear there.
The button (Button WinForm object) is deliberately made to be larger in height than the text and smaller in width. In this case, in the auto resize mode, we can see how the button adjusts its size to fit the text.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:


It can be seen that the button correctly adjusts its size to the text depending on the auto resize mode. CheckBox and RadioButton have normal light checkbox fields, while CheckBox itself now has some thickness.

I scrolled the mouse wheel while hovering the mouse over some controls. The following entries were displayed in the journal:

CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Label" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm01_Elm00
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Label" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm01_Elm00
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Label" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm00_Elm00

...

CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "CheckBox" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm00
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "CheckBox" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm00
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "RadioButton" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm01
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "RadioButton" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm01
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "GroupBox" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02

These entries indicate the correct choice of the active object for interacting with the mouse.

What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of new WinForms objects and improve the functionality of the already existing ones.

All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:

DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps
DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class
DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls
DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters
DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter
DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content
DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control
DoEasy. Controls (Part 8): Base WinForms objects by categories, GroupBox and CheckBox controls



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11121

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Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin
    • Writing scripts, indicators, EAs on mql5 and mql4
    ------------------------------------------------
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