DoEasy. Controls (Part 9): Re-arranging WinForms object methods, RadioButton and Button controls
Contents
- Concept
- Improving library classes
- RadioButton WinForms object
- Button WinForms object
- Test
- What's next?
Concept
In this article, I will start fixing the names of WinForms object methods and transfer the logic of their construction to the concept established for all library objects — each object has a set of integer, real and string properties that are inherent in all WinForms objects, but for each specific object it is possible to set the flag of maintaining such a property by the object. If an object does not support a property, then the flag for that property is unchecked and the object does not use it.
Previously, I stored many properties only in class variables, but nevertheless I will move all properties into the mainstream of the library general concept. This will simplify the development of, say, visual constructors of graphical objects for custom library-based programs when we simply loop through all the properties to display the property names of a graphical object being constructed and the elements for changing each property. Only properties supported by the object will be present in the list. In other words, we will have a single method for displaying properties of any object. An individual list of properties supported by an object will be built for each of the many different objects.
In the current article, I will also start working on reviving still static WinForms objects — now the library will start to "see" which element the cursor is over (since the container panel may feature multiple other elements requiring interaction). Later, I will handle such interactions of elements with the mouse and send events to respond to them.
Besides, I will create two WinForms objects — Button and RadioButton. These are the standard WinForms objects from the category of standard controls. They require no introduction. Of course, all such elements will then be improved in terms of their interactivity functions. I am starting to add the basis for various full-fledged elements. Later, we will add to them the methods for interaction with mouse and various visual effects.
Improving library classes
In case of controls, we have certain values set by default upon creation. Let's update the list of such values.
In the canvas parameters section in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add macro substitutions for the CheckBox element colors:
#define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY (127) // Default color non-transparency for canvas objects #define DEF_SHADOW_BLUR (4) // Default blur for canvas object shadows #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR (C'0xD9,0xEC,0xEB') // Color of control checkbox background #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY (255) // Non-transparency of the control checkbox background color #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN (C'0xBA,0xEB,0xF5') // Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER (C'0xCE,0xE0,0xE3') // Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_COLOR (C'0x2D,0x43,0x48') // Color of control checkbox frame #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_OPACITY (255) // Non-transparency of the control checkbox frame color #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN (C'0x06,0x0B,0xAA') // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_OVER (C'0x06,0x0B,0xAA') // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR (C'0x04,0x7B,0x0D') // Color of control checkbox #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY (255) // Non-transparency of the control checkbox color #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN (C'0x0E,0x9B,0x0B') // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER (C'0x0E,0xC7,0x2E') // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR (C'0xCD,0xD8,0xDA') // Standard controls background color #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY (255) // Non-transparency of standard controls background color #define DEF_FONT ("Calibri") // Default font #define DEF_FONT_SIZE (8) // Default font size
Add two new element types I am going to create in the article to the list of graphical element types:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, // Extended standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window //--- WinForms GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, // Panel object underlay GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, // Windows Forms Base GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, // Windows Forms container base object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, // Windows Forms Panel GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, // Windows Forms GroupBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, // Windows Forms base standard control GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, // Windows Forms Label GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, // Windows Forms Button GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, // Windows Forms ChackBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, // Windows Forms RadioButton }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the enumeration of canvas-based graphical element integer properties, add new element properties and change the total number of integer properties from 48 to 71:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0, // Element ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical element type CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical element affiliation CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, // Element index in the list CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, // Element X coordinate on the chart CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, // Element Y coordinate on the chart CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, // Element width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, // Element height CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, // Element right border CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, // Element bottom border CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, // Active area offset from the left edge of the element CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, // Active area offset from the right edge of the element CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, // Element moveability flag CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, // Element activity flag CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, // Flag of interaction with the outside environment CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, // X coordinate of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, // Y coordinate of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, // Right border of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, // Bottom border of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, // Element availability flag CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, // Default text color for all control objects CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Default text color opacity for all control objects CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Control background color CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Non-transparency of control background color CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Control background color when clicking on the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, // Font width type CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, // Control frame style CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, // Control frame top size CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, // Control frame bottom size CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, // Control frame left size CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, // Control frame right size CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Control frame color CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Control frame color when clicking on the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE, // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content //--- ... //--- ... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, // Status of a control having a checkbox CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, // Auto change flag status when it is selected CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Color of control checkbox background CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Non-transparency of the control checkbox background color CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,// Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,// Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, // Color of control checkbox frame CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Non-transparency of the control checkbox frame color CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, // Color of control checkbox CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, // Non-transparency of the control checkbox color CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (71) // Total number of integer properties #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
Add new criteria, corresponding to the newly added properties, to the list of possible criteria for sorting graphical elements on canvas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0, // Sort by element ID SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type //--- ... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR, // Sort by default text color for all control objects SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by default text color opacity for all control objects SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Sort by control background text color SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by control background color non-transparency SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by control background text color when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by control background text color when hovering the mouse over the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE, // Sort by font width type SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE, // Sort by control frame style SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, // Sort by control frame top size SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, // Sort by control frame bottom size SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, // Sort by control frame left size SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, // Sort by control frame right size SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_COLOR, // Sort by control frame color SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by control frame color when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE, // Sort by the flag of the control auto resizing depending on the content SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE_MODE, // Sort by the mode of the control auto resizing depending on the content //--- ... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_STATE, // Sort by status of a control having a checkbox SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOCHECK, // Sort by auto change flag status when it is selected SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Sort by color of control checkbox background SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by non-transparency of control checkbox background color SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,// Sort by color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,// Sort by color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, // Sort by color of control checkbox frame SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by non-transparency of control checkbox frame color SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, // Sort by color of control checkbox SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by non-transparency of control checkbox color SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by color of control checkbox when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control //--- Sort by real properties //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, // Sort by the graphical resource name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, // Sort by graphical element text }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now we are able to select and sort all graphical elements by new properties.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:
MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, // November MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, // December MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_ITALIC, // Italic MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE, // Underline MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT, // Strikeout MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_NORMAL, // Normal MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_NONE, // None MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, // Simple MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, // Flat MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, // Embossed convex MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, // Embossed concave MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, // Left alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER, // Center alignment
...
MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, // Raised MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, // Sunken MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, // Increase only MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, // Increase and decrease MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, // Attached to the specified coordinates, size does not change MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, // Attaching to the top and stretching along the container width MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, // Attaching to the bottom and stretching along the container width MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, // Attaching to the left and stretching along the container height MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, // Attaching to the right and stretching along the container height MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, // Stretching along the entire container width and height MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, // Unchecked MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, // Checked MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, // Undefined MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, // Sunday MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, // Monday
...
MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, // Underlay of the Panel WinForms control object MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, // WinForms base control //--- WinForms containers MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, // WinForms container base control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, // GroupBox control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, // Panel control //--- WinForms standard MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, // WinForms base standard control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, // Label control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, // CheckBox control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, // RadioButton control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, // Button control MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program
...
//--- CPanel MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ, // Failed to create the underlay object MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE, // Error. The created object should be of WinForms Base type or be derived from it //--- Integer properties of graphical elements MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, // Element ID MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical element type MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical element affiliation MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, // Element index in the list MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, // Element X coordinate on the chart MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, // Element Y coordinate on the chart MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, // Element width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, // Element height MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, // Element right border MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, // Element bottom border MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, // Active area offset from the left edge of the element MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, // Active area offset from the right edge of the element MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, // Element moveability flag MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_MOVABLE, // Movable element MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, // Element activity flag MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_ACTIVE, // Element active MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, // Flag of interaction with the outside environment MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, // X coordinate of the element active area MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, // Y coordinate of the element active area MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, // Right border of the element active area MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, // Bottom border of the element active area MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, // Element availability flag MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, // Default text color for all control objects MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Default text color opacity for all control objects MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Control background color MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Non-transparency of control background color MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Control background color when clicking on the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, // Font width type MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, // Control frame style MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, // Control frame top size MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, // Control frame bottom size MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, // Control frame left size MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, // Control frame right size MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Control frame color MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Control frame color when clicking on the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_AUTOSIZE, // The element automatically resizes to fit the content MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE, // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, // Auto scrollbar flag MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_AUTOSCROLL, // Scrollbar appears automatically MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE, // Mode of binding control borders to the container MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, // Top margin between the fields of this and another control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, // Left margin between the fields of this and another control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, // Right margin between the fields of this and another control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, // Top margin inside the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, // Bottom margin inside the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, // Left margin inside the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, // Right margin inside the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, // Text position within text label boundaries MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN, // Position of the checkbox within control borders MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED, // Control checkbox status MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, // Status of a control having a checkbox MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, // Auto change flag status when it is selected //--- Real properties of graphical elements //--- String properties of graphical elements MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, // Graphical element object name MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, // Graphical resource name MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, // Graphical element text }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:
{"Ноябрь","November"}, {"Декабрь","December"}, {"Курсив","Italic"}, {"Подчёркивание","Underline"}, {"Перечёркивание","Strikeout"}, {"Обычный","Normal"}, {"Отсутствует","Enpty"}, {"Простая","Simple"}, {"Плоская","Flat"}, {"Рельефная выпуклая","Bevel"}, {"Рельефная вдавленная","Stamp"}, {"Выравнивание по левой границе","Left alignment"}, {"Выравнивание по центру","Centered"},
...
{"Выпуклый вид","Prominent form"}, {"Вогнутый вид","Concave form"}, {"Только увеличение","Grow"}, {"Увеличение и уменьшение","Grow and Shrink"}, {"Прикреплён к указанным координатам, размеры не меняются","Attached to specified coordinates, size does not change"}, {"Присоединение сверху и растягивание на ширину контейнера","Attached to the top and stretched to the container width"}, {"Присоединение снизу и растягивание на ширину контейнера","Attached to the bottom and stretch to the width of the container"}, {"Присоединение слева и растягивание на высоту контейнера","Attached to the left and stretched to the height of the container"}, {"Присоединение справа и растягивание на высоту контейнера","Attached to the right and stretched to the height of the container"}, {"Растягивание на ширину и высоту всего контейнера","Stretching to the width and height of the entire container"}, {"Не установлен","Unchecked"}, {"Установлен","Checked"}, {"Неопределённый","Indeterminate"}, {"Воскресение","Sunday"}, {"Понедельник","Monday"},
...
{"Подложка объекта-элемента управления WinForms \"Панель\"","Underlay object-control WinForms \"Panel\""}, {"Базовый элемент управления WinForms","Base WinForms control"}, //--- WinForms containers {"Базовый элемент управления WinForms-контейнер","Basic Control WinForms Container"}, {"Элемент управления GroupBox","Control element \"GroupBox\""}, {"Элемент управления \"Panel\"","Control element \"Panel\""}, //--- WinForms standard {"Базовый стандартный элемент управления WinForms","Basic Standard WinForms Control"}, {"Элемент управления \"Label\"","Control element \"Label\""}, {"Элемент управления \"CheckBox\"","Control element \"CheckBox\""}, {"Элемент управления \"RadioButton\"","Control element \"RadioButton\""}, {"Элемент управления \"Button\"","Control element \"Button\""}, {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"}, {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"},
...
//--- CPanel {"Не удалось создать объект-подложку","Failed to create underlay object"}, {"Ошибка. Создаваемый объект должен иметь тип WinForms Base или быть его наследником","Error. The object being created must be of type WinForms Base or be derived from it"}, //--- Integer properties of graphical elements {"Идентификатор элемента","Element ID"}, {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"}, {"Принадлежность графического элемента","Graphic element belong"}, {"Номер элемента в списке","The number of the element in the list"}, {"X-координата элемента на графике","X-coordinate of the element on the chart"}, {"Y-координата элемента на графике","Y-coordinate of the element on the chart"}, {"Ширина элемента","Element Width"}, {"Высота элемента","Element Height"}, {"Правая граница элемента","Element's right border"}, {"Нижняя граница элемента","Element's bottom border"}, {"Отступ активной зоны от левого края элемента","Active area indent from the left edge of the element"}, {"Отступ активной зоны от верхнего края элемента","Active area indent from the top edge of the element"}, {"Отступ активной зоны от правого края элемента","Active area indent from the right edge of the element"}, {"Отступ активной зоны от нижнего края элемента","Active area indent from the bottom edge of the element"}, {"Флаг перемещаемости элемента","Element mobility flag"}, {"Элемент перемещаемый","Element can be moved"}, {"Флаг активности элемента","Element activity flag"}, {"Элемент активен","Element active"}, {"Флаг взаимодействия элемента со внешней средой","Flag of the interaction of the element with the external environment"}, {"X-координата активной зоны элемента","X-coordinate of the element's active area"}, {"Y-координата активной зоны элемента","Y-coordinate of the element's active area"}, {"Правая граница активной зоны элемента","Right border of the element's active area"}, {"Нижняя граница активной зоны элемента","Bottom border of the element's active area"}, {"Флаг доступности элемента","Element Availability Flag"}, {"Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color for all objects in the control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color opacity for all objects in the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления","Background color of the control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета фона элемента управления","Opacity of the control's background color"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when the mouse is clicked on the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Тип толщины шрифта","Font weight type"}, {"Стиль рамки элемента управления","Control's border style"}, {"Размер рамки элемента управления сверху","Control's border size on the top"}, {"Размер рамки элемента управления снизу","Control's border size on the bottom"}, {"Размер рамки элемента управления слева","Control's border size on the left"}, {"Размер рамки элемента управления справа","Control's border size on the right"}, {"Цвет рамки элемента управления","Control's border color"}, {"Цвет рамки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","Border color of the control when the mouse is clicked on the control"}, {"Цвет рамки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","Border color of the control when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Флаг автоматического изменения размера элемента управления под содержимое","Automatically resize a control to fit its content"}, {"Элемент автоматически измененяет размер под содержимое","Element automatically resizes to fit the content"}, {"Режим автоматического изменения размера элемента управления под содержимое","Mode for automatically resizing a control to fit its content"}, {"Флаг автоматического появления полосы прокрутки","Scrollbar auto-appear flag"}, {"Полоса прокрутки автоматически появляется","Scroll bar automatically appears"}, {"Ширина поля вокруг элемента при автоматической прокрутке","Margin width around element when auto scrolling"}, {"Высота поля вокруг элемента при автоматической прокрутке","Height of margin around element when auto scrolling"}, {"Режим привязки границ элемента управления к контейнеру","Binding mode of the control's borders to the container"}, {"Промежуток сверху между полями данного и другого элемента управления","Top spacing between the margins of this control and another control"}, {"Промежуток снизу между полями данного и другого элемента управления","Bottom spacing between the margins of this control and another control"}, {"Промежуток слева между полями данного и другого элемента управления","Left spacing between the margins of this control and another control"}, {"Промежуток справа между полями данного и другого элемента управления","Right spacing between the margins of this control and another control"}, {"Промежуток сверху внутри элемента управления","Top spacing inside a control"}, {"Промежуток снизу внутри элемента управления","Bottom spacing inside a control"}, {"Промежуток слева внутри элемента управления","Left spacing inside a control"}, {"Промежуток справа внутри элемента управления","Right spacing inside a control"}, {"Положение текста в границах текстовой метки","Text position within text label bounds"}, {"Положение флажка проверки в границах элемента управления","The position of the checkbox within the control's bounds"}, {"Состояние флажка проверки элемента управления","Checkbox state of the control"}, {"Состояние элемента управления, имеющего флажок проверки","The state of a control that has a checkbox"}, {"Автоматическое изменение состояния флажка при его выборе","Automatically change the state of the checkbox when it is selected"}, //--- String properties of graphical elements {"Имя объекта-графического элемента","The name of the graphic element object"}, {"Имя графического ресурса","Image resource name"}, {"Текст графического элемента","Text of the graphic element"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
We will need all these messages later to display the descriptions of the graphical control properties.
Control types descriptions are implemented in the method returning the description of the graphical element type, the class of the base library graphical object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh. Let's supplement it with strings returning the descriptions of new types:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical element type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(void) { return ( this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : //--- this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Depending on the graphical element type, the method returns the string with the type description.
We have ugly inconsistencies in the names of methods that set or return a color. For example, the ForeColor() method returns the text color. At the same time, the method returning the background color is named ColorBackground(). To bring the names in line with each other, let's rename the ColorBackground() method and the likes of it into BackgroundColor(). In addition, I have introduced the new properties of graphical elements featuring color properties when hovering the mouse cursor over an object and clicking on it. We should also add the methods for setting and returning these and all other new properties.
Open the file of the graphical element object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.
Since we can have a gradient background color, we will use the color array to store all gradient colors. We need to add two more such arrays — for storing the background gradient colors when hovering over and clicking the mouse pointer on the object.
In the protected section of the class, declare two such arrays:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the graphical element object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected: CGCnvElement *m_element_main; // Pointer to the initial parent element within all the groups of bound objects CGCnvElement *m_element_base; // Pointer to the parent element within related objects of the current group CCanvas m_canvas; // CCanvas class object CPause m_pause; // Pause class object bool m_shadow; // Shadow presence color m_chart_color_bg; // Chart background color uint m_duplicate_res[]; // Array for storing resource data copy color m_array_colors_bg[]; // Array of element background colors color m_array_colors_bg_dwn[]; // Array of control background colors when clicking on the control color m_array_colors_bg_ovr[]; // Array of control background colors when hovering the mouse over the control bool m_gradient_v; // Vertical gradient filling flag bool m_gradient_c; // Cyclic gradient filling flag int m_init_relative_x; // Initial relative X coordinate int m_init_relative_y; // Initial relative Y coordinate //--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure virtual bool ObjectToStruct(void); virtual void StructToObject(void); private:
We have the object structure accepting all the properties of a created graphical element for subsequent saving of the object's properties on the media and reading from it to restore the object when the terminal and the program are restarted.
Add all new properties to the structure:
private: int m_shift_coord_x; // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the base object int m_shift_coord_y; // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the base object struct SData { //--- Object integer properties int id; // Element ID int type; // Graphical element type int belong; // Graphical element affiliation int number; // Element index in the list long chart_id; // Chart ID int subwindow; // Chart subwindow index int coord_x; // Element X coordinate on the chart int coord_y; // Element Y coordinate on the chart int width; // Element width int height; // Element height int edge_right; // Element right border int edge_bottom; // Element bottom border int act_shift_left; // Active area offset from the left edge of the element int act_shift_top; // Active area offset from the top edge of the element int act_shift_right; // Active area offset from the right edge of the element int act_shift_bottom; // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element bool movable; // Element moveability flag bool active; // Element activity flag bool interaction; // Flag of interaction with the outside environment int coord_act_x; // X coordinate of the element active area int coord_act_y; // Y coordinate of the element active area int coord_act_right; // Right border of the element active area int coord_act_bottom; // Bottom border of the element active area long zorder; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart bool enabled; // Element availability flag color fore_color; // Default text color for all control objects uchar fore_color_opacity; // Default text color opacity for all control objects color background_color; // Control background color uchar background_color_opacity; // Non-transparency of control background color color background_color_mouse_down; // Control background color when clicking on the control color background_color_mouse_over; // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control int bold_type; // Font width type int border_style; // Control frame style int border_size_top; // Control frame top size int border_size_bottom; // Control frame bottom size int border_size_left; // Control frame left size int border_size_right; // Control frame right size color border_color; // Control frame color color border_color_mouse_down; // Control frame color when clicking on the control color border_color_mouse_over; // Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control bool autosize; // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content int autosize_mode; // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content bool autoscroll; // Auto scrollbar flag int autoscroll_margin_w; // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling int autoscroll_margin_h; // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling int dock_mode; // Mode of binding control borders to the container int margin_top; // Top margin between the fields of this and another control int margin_bottom; // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control int margin_left; // Left margin between the fields of this and another control int margin_right; // Right margin between the fields of this and another control int padding_top; // Top margin inside the control int padding_bottom; // Bottom margin inside the control int padding_left; // Left margin inside the control int padding_right; // Right margin inside the control int text_align; // Text position within text label boundaries int check_align; // Position of the checkbox within control borders bool checked; // Control checkbox status int check_state; // Status of a control having a checkbox bool autocheck; // Auto change flag status when it is selected color check_background_color; // Color of control checkbox background color check_background_color_opacity; // Non-transparency of the control checkbox background color color check_background_color_mouse_down; // Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control color check_background_color_mouse_over; // Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control color check_fore_color; // Color of control checkbox frame color check_fore_color_opacity; // Non-transparency of the control checkbox frame color color check_fore_color_mouse_down; // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control color check_fore_color_mouse_over; // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control color check_flag_color; // Color of control checkbox color check_flag_color_opacity; // Non-transparency of the control checkbox color color check_flag_color_mouse_down; // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control color check_flag_color_mouse_over; // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control //--- Object real properties //--- Object string properties uchar name_obj[64]; // Graphical element object name uchar name_res[64]; // Graphical resource name uchar text[256]; // Graphical element text }; SData m_struct_obj; // Object structure uchar m_uchar_array[]; // uchar array of the object structure
Now we have all the necessary property fields in the structure to properly save and restore an object from the structure. Writing object properties to files will be implemented much later.
From the private section of the class, remove two variables for storing the background color and its non-transparency, since now the values of these variables are stored directly in the object properties:
ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; // Current text alignment int m_text_x; // Text last X coordinate int m_text_y; // Text last Y coordinate color m_color_bg; // Element background color uchar m_opacity; // Element opacity //--- Return the index of the array the order's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
Previously, we had one SaveColorsBG method to save a color to an array of background colors. Now we will have several different gradients. Their colors are to be stored in arrays. Therefore, declare the method copying the color array to the specified array of background colors and add two more methods to save gradient background colors:
//--- Return the index of the array the order's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } //--- Copy the color array to the specified background color array void CopyArraysColors(color &array_dst[],const color &array_src[],const string source); //--- Save the colors to the background color array void SaveColorsBG(color &colors[]) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseDown(color &colors[]) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseOver(color &colors[]) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,colors,DFUN); } public:
The first method copies the colors from the array, passed to the method, to the array, specified in the method parameters, while two others copy the color array passed to the methods, namely to the appropriate arrays of gradient color declared above.
In the public section of the class from the method creating a graphical element, remove two variables from its inputs since they are not used anywhere in the method:
bool Create(const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw=false);
Add two methods returning the flags indicating that the object is the main and (or) base one:
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the pointer to the parent element within all groups of related objects void SetMain(CGCnvElement *element) { this.m_element_main=element; } CGCnvElement *GetMain(void) { return this.m_element_main; } //--- Return the flag indicating that the object is (1) main, (2) base bool IsMain(void) { return this.GetMain()==NULL; } bool IsBase(void) { return this.GetBase()==NULL; } //--- Return the pointer to a canvas object CCanvas *GetCanvasObj(void) { return &this.m_canvas; }
The methods simply check if the pointers to the main and base objects are equal to NULL.
With this pointer value, the object is either main or base since if the object is bound to another one, the pointer to the main and base objects is set in the variables returned by the GetMain() and GetBase() methods. Therefore, if the pointer is equal to NULL, the object is not bound to any other object and can be either the main one for other objects in the hierarchy (the very first in the hierarchy of related objects), or the base object (other objects are attached to it, but it is not the main one itself, since in turn it is attached to another object in the common chain of the entire hierarchy).
Rename the method that sets the background color and add the methods for clicking or hovering the cursor over an object:
//--- (5) all shifts of the active area edges relative to the element, (6) opacity void SetActiveAreaLeftShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs(value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs(value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs(value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs(value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift(const int left_shift,const int bottom_shift,const int right_shift,const int top_shift); void SetOpacity(const uchar value,const bool redraw=false); //--- Set the main background color void SetBackgroundColor(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,colour); color arr[1]; arr[0]=colour; this.SaveColorsBG(arr); } void SetBackgroundColors(color &colors[]) { this.SaveColorsBG(colors); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,this.m_array_colors_bg[0]); } //--- Set the background color when clicking on the control void SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); color arr[1]; arr[0]=colour; this.SaveColorsBGMouseDown(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsMouseDown(color &colors[]) { this.SaveColorsBGMouseDown(colors); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]); } //--- Set the background color when hovering the mouse over control void SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); color arr[1]; arr[0]=colour; this.SaveColorsBGMouseOver(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsMouseOver(color &colors[]) { this.SaveColorsBGMouseOver(colors); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]); } //--- Set (1) object movability, (2) activity, (3) interaction,
Now, instead of writing values to removed variables, write values to object properties. We have considered these methods in previous articles. So, there is no point in describing them here.
Similarly, rename the methods returning the background color values and write new methods for returning the values of additional background colors:
//--- Return the number of colors set for the gradient filling of the (1) main background, when clicking (2), (3) when hovering the mouse over the control uint BackgroundColorsTotal(void) const { return this.m_array_colors_bg.Size(); } uint BackgroundColorsMouseDownTotal(void)const { return this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn.Size(); } uint BackgroundColorsMouseOverTotal(void)const { return this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr.Size(); } //--- Return the main background color color BackgroundColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } color BackgroundColor(const uint index) const { uint total=this.m_array_colors_bg.Size(); if(total==0) return this.BackgroundColor(); return(index>total-1 ? this.m_array_colors_bg[total-1] : this.m_array_colors_bg[index]); } //--- Return the background color when clicking on the control color BackgroundColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } color BackgroundColorMouseDown(const uint index) const { uint total=this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn.Size(); if(total==0) return this.BackgroundColorMouseDown(); return(index>total-1 ? this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[total-1] : this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[index]); } //--- Return the background color when hovering the mouse over the control color BackgroundColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } color BackgroundColorMouseOver(const uint index) const { uint total=this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr.Size(); if(total==0) return this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(); return(index>total-1 ? this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[total-1] : this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[index]); } //--- Return (1) the opacity, coordinate (2) of the right and (3) bottom element edge uchar Opacity(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); } int RightEdge(void) const { return this.CoordX()+this.m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge(void) const { return this.CoordY()+this.m_canvas.Height(); }
Here we also return the values set in the object properties rather than the already removed variables. I have already considered these methods before, so there is no point in repeating them here.
The ChartColorBackground() method will also be renamed (as well as all others that return color parameters and their names do not follow the general principle of constructing the names of methods working with color):
//--- Return (1) the element ID, (2) element index in the list, (3) flag of the form shadow presence and (4) the chart background color int ID(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow(void) const { return this.m_shadow; } color ChartBackgroundColor(void) const { return this.m_chart_color_bg; } //--- Set the object above all
In the parametric class constructor, replace writing values into variables with calling the methods that do this, add saving the background color to the arrays of additional background colors (when clicking and hovering the cursor over the object) and initialize all new graphical element properties using the default values:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable=true, const bool activity=true, const bool redraw=false) : m_shadow(false) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this.m_element_main=NULL; this.m_element_base=NULL; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=(::StringFind(name,this.m_name_prefix)<0 ? this.m_name_prefix : "")+name; this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.m_type_element=element_type; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.m_text_anchor=0; this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.SetBackgroundColor(colour); this.SetOpacity(opacity); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,this.m_name,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID()); // Chart ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); // Chart subwindow index this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); // Element object name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); // Graphical element type this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); // Element ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); // Element index in the list this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); // Element's X coordinate on the chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); // Element's Y coordinate on the chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); // Element width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); // Element height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,0); // Active area offset from the left edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,0); // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,0); // Active area offset from the right edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,0); // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); // Element moveability flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); // Element activity flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,false); // Flag of interaction with the outside environment this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,true); // Element availability flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.RightEdge()); // Element right border this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,this.BottomEdge()); // Element bottom border this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,this.ActiveAreaLeft()); // X coordinate of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,this.ActiveAreaTop()); // Y coordinate of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.ActiveAreaRight()); // Right border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.ActiveAreaBottom()); // Bottom border of the element active area //--- this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control background color when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,FW_NORMAL); // Font width type this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE); // Control frame style this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,0); // Control frame top size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,0); // Control frame bottom size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,0); // Control frame left size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,0); // Control frame right size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control frame color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control frame color when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE,false); // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW); // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,false); // Auto scrollbar flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W,0); // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H,0); // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE); // Mode of binding control borders to the container this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP,0); // Top margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT,0); // Left margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT,0); // Right margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,0); // Top margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,0); // Left margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,0); // Right margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); // Text position within text label boundaries this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); // Position of the checkbox within control borders this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,false); // Control checkbox status this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED); // Status of a control having a checkbox this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,true); // Auto change flag status when it is selected //--- this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR); // Color of control checkbox background this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY); // Opacity of the control checkbox background color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN);// Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER);// Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_COLOR); // Color of control checkbox frame this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_OPACITY); // Opacity of the control checkbox frame color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); // Color of control checkbox this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY); // Opacity of the control checkbox color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",this.m_name); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the protected constructor, write everything in the same way. The changes are almost the same as in the constructor considered above, so I will not consider them here. You can find them in the library files attached to the article.
The method creating the object structure has also been improved for writing the values of new object properties into the structure fields (let's consider it in its entirety):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_struct_obj.id=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); // Element ID this.m_struct_obj.type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); // Graphical element type this.m_struct_obj.belong=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); // Graphical element affiliation this.m_struct_obj.number=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); // Element ID in the list this.m_struct_obj.chart_id=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); // Chart ID this.m_struct_obj.subwindow=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); // Chart subwindow index this.m_struct_obj.coord_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); // Form's X coordinate on the chart this.m_struct_obj.coord_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); // Form's Y coordinate on the chart this.m_struct_obj.width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); // Element width this.m_struct_obj.height=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); // Element height this.m_struct_obj.edge_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); // Element right edge this.m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); // Element bottom edge this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); // Active area offset from the left edge of the element this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); // Active area offset from the top edge of the element this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); // Active area offset from the right edge of the element this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element this.m_struct_obj.movable=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); // Element moveability flag this.m_struct_obj.active=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); // Element activity flag this.m_struct_obj.interaction=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); // Flag of interaction with the outside environment this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); // X coordinate of the element active area this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); // Y coordinate of the element active area this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); // Right border of the element active area this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); // Bottom border of the element active area this.m_struct_obj.zorder=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the on-chart mouse click event this.m_struct_obj.enabled=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); // Element availability flag this.m_struct_obj.fore_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); // Default text color for all control objects this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity=(uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); // Opacity of the default text color for all control objects this.m_struct_obj.background_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); // Element background color this.m_struct_obj.background_color_opacity=(uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); // Element opacity this.m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);// Control background color when clicking on the control this.m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);// Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control this.m_struct_obj.bold_type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE); // Font width type this.m_struct_obj.border_style=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE); // Control frame style this.m_struct_obj.border_size_top=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP); // Control frame top size this.m_struct_obj.border_size_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM);// Control frame bottom size this.m_struct_obj.border_size_left=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT); // Control frame left size this.m_struct_obj.border_size_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT); // Control frame right size this.m_struct_obj.border_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); // Control frame color this.m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);// Control frame color when clicking on the control this.m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);// Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control this.m_struct_obj.autosize=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE); // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content this.m_struct_obj.autosize_mode=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); // Mode of the control auto resizing depending on the content this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL); // Auto scrollbar flag this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_w=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W); // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_h=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H); // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling this.m_struct_obj.dock_mode=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE); // Mode of binding control borders to the container this.m_struct_obj.margin_top=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP); // Top margin between the fields of this and another control this.m_struct_obj.margin_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM); // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control this.m_struct_obj.margin_left=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT); // Left margin between the fields of this and another control this.m_struct_obj.margin_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT); // Right margin between the fields of this and another control this.m_struct_obj.padding_top=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); // Top margin inside the control this.m_struct_obj.padding_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); // Bottom margin inside the control this.m_struct_obj.padding_left=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); // Left margin inside the control this.m_struct_obj.padding_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); // Right margin inside the control this.m_struct_obj.text_align=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN); // Text position within text label boundaries this.m_struct_obj.check_align=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN); // Position of the checkbox within control borders this.m_struct_obj.checked=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED); // Control checkbox status this.m_struct_obj.check_state=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE); // Status of a control having a checkbox this.m_struct_obj.autocheck=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK); // Auto change flag status when it is selected this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR); // Control checkbox background color this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_opacity=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); // Control checkbox background color opacity this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);// Control checkbox background color when clicking on the control this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);// Control checkbox background color when hovering the mouse over the control this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR); // Control checkbox frame color this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_opacity=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); // Control checkbox frame color opacity this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); // Control checkbox frame color when clicking on the control this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); // Control checkbox frame color when hovering the mouse over the control this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); // Control checkbox color this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_opacity=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY); // Control checkbox color opacity this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); // Control checkbox color when clicking on the control this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); // Control checkbox color when hovering the mouse over the control //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ),this.m_struct_obj.name_obj); // Graphical element object name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES),this.m_struct_obj.name_res); // Graphical resource name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT),this.m_struct_obj.text); // Graphical element text //--- Save the structure to the uchar array ::ResetLastError(); if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY,true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and in the same way, the method that creates an object from the structure has been finalized:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object from the structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::StructToObject(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,this.m_struct_obj.id); // Element ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.type); // Graphical element type this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,this.m_struct_obj.belong); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,this.m_struct_obj.number); // Element index in the list this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,this.m_struct_obj.chart_id); // Chart ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,this.m_struct_obj.subwindow); // Chart subwindow index this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,this.m_struct_obj.coord_x); // Form's X coordinate on the chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,this.m_struct_obj.coord_y); // Form's Y coordinate on the chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.width); // Element width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.height); // Element height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.edge_right); // Element right edge this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); // Element bottom edge this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); // Active area offset from the left edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); // Active area offset from the right edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,this.m_struct_obj.movable); // Element moveability flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,this.m_struct_obj.active); // Element activity flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,this.m_struct_obj.interaction); // Flag of interaction with the outside environment this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); // X coordinate of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); // Y coordinate of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); // Right border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); // Bottom border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,this.m_struct_obj.zorder); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,this.m_struct_obj.enabled); // Element availability flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color); // Default text color for all control objects this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity); // Opacity of the default text color for all control objects this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.background_color); // Element background color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.background_color_opacity); // Element opacity this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_down); // Control background color when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_over); // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.bold_type); // Font width type this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,this.m_struct_obj.border_style); // Control frame style this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,this.m_struct_obj.border_size_top); // Control frame top size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.border_size_bottom); // Control frame bottom size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,this.m_struct_obj.border_size_left); // Control frame left size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.border_size_right); // Control frame right size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.border_color); // Control frame color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_down);// Control frame color when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_over);// Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE,this.m_struct_obj.autosize); // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,this.m_struct_obj.autosize_mode); // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll); // Auto scrollbar flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W,this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_w); // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H,this.m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_h); // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,this.m_struct_obj.dock_mode); // Mode of binding control borders to the container this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP,this.m_struct_obj.margin_top); // Top margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.margin_bottom); // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT,this.m_struct_obj.margin_left); // Left margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.margin_right); // Right margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,this.m_struct_obj.padding_top); // Top margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.padding_bottom); // Bottom margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,this.m_struct_obj.padding_left); // Left margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.padding_right); // Right margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN,this.m_struct_obj.text_align); // Text position within text label boundaries this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,this.m_struct_obj.check_align); // Position of the checkbox within control borders this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,this.m_struct_obj.checked); // Control checkbox status this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,this.m_struct_obj.check_state); // Status of a control having a checkbox this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,this.m_struct_obj.autocheck); // Auto change flag status when it is selected this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color); // Color of control checkbox background this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_opacity); // Opacity of the control checkbox background color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_down);// Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_over);// Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color); // Color of control checkbox frame this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_opacity); // Opacity of the control checkbox frame color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_down); // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_over); // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color); // Color of control checkbox this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_opacity); // Opacity of the control checkbox color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_down); // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over); // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_obj)); // Graphical element object name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_res)); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.text)); // Graphical element text } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Both methods are identical but opposite to each other. While in the first method the appropriate object properties are set in the structure fields, in the second one, the values from the appropriate structure fields are set in the object properties.
Remove unused variables in the implementation of the method creating a graphical element object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the graphical element object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::Create(const long chart_id, // Chart ID const int wnd_num, // Chart subwindow const string name, // Element name const int x, // X coordinate const int y, // Y coordinate const int w, // Width const int h, // Height const color colour, // Background color const uchar opacity, // Opacity const bool redraw=false) // Flag indicating the need to redraw { ::ResetLastError(); if(this.m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { this.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.m_canvas.Update(redraw); this.m_shift_y=(int)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,wnd_num); return true; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method setting the element opacity, instead of the string saving the opacity value to the variable,
this.m_opacity=value;
add its saving to the object property:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the element opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity(const uchar value,const bool redraw=false) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,value); this.m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet(value); this.m_canvas.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implementing the method copying the color array to the specified background color array:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Copy the color array to the specified background color array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::CopyArraysColors(color &array_dst[],const color &array_src[],const string source) { if(array_dst.Size()!=array_src.Size()) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(array_dst,array_src.Size())!=array_src.Size()) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE); CMessage::ToLog(::GetLastError(),true); return; } } ::ArrayCopy(array_dst,array_src); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the array, in which we should write all the data from the source array. If the array sizes do not match, the destination array changes its size to fit the size of the source array. Then the entire content of the source array is copied to the destination array.
In the constructor of the shadow object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh, rename the names of called methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CShadowObj::CShadowObj(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor(clrNONE); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity(0); CGCnvElement::SetActive(false); this.m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this.m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation(this.ChartBackgroundColor(),-100); this.m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,-50); this.m_shadow=false; this.m_visible=true; CGCnvElement::Erase(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The form object is an object implementing the functionality for interacting with the mouse. The base object of the WinForms library objects is its descendant. We need to improve multiple methods in the form object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.
The methods handling colors will be renamed and new ones will be added. The methods handling the object "frame" will also be renamed. They will be called "Border" instead of "Frame". In addition, other objects can be attached to the object, for example, buttons or texts can be created on the panel...
When hovering over such a panel, the library currently determines whether the cursor is hovering over the panel. However, it is not able to define if the cursor is over an object attached to the panel. Accordingly, there is no way to interact with the object attached to the panel.
To solve this issue, we need to go through the list of all objects attached to the panel and determine the most recent one in the hierarchy, over which the cursor is located. To do this, let's create a list of all objects attached to the panel. In turn, other objects can also be bound to the already attached object. That is, we need to loop through the entire hierarchy of such objects.
To do this, let's create the list which is to contain the pointers to attached objects. Let's call them interaction objects, since we are looking for the object the mouse should interact with and the method that adds to the list all other controls attached to the object. If the attached element also has its own attached objects, then the same method will be called for it, while the pointer to the list the pointers are written into will be passed to the method.
Thus, we can loop through the entire hierarchy of attached objects and get a list of pointers to them. It becomes easier after that. As soon as we determine that the cursor is hovering over the panel, we call the method of the panel, which creates a list of all attached objects. All we have to do then is find the very first object from the end of the list, which has the flag of the cursor located over it. Pass the pointer to the found object for further handling since the handler blanks have already been prepared long ago.
Remove the unnecessary variables from the protected class section:
protected: CArrayObj m_list_elements; // List of attached elements CAnimations *m_animations; // Pointer to the animation object CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; // Pointer to the shadow object CMouseState m_mouse; // "Mouse status" class object ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; // Mouse status relative to the form ushort m_mouse_state_flags; // Mouse status flags color m_color_frame; // Form frame color int m_offset_x; // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the cursor int m_offset_y; // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the cursor CArrayObj m_list_tmp; // List for storing the pointers int m_frame_width_left; // Form frame width to the left int m_frame_width_right; // Form frame width to the right int m_frame_width_top; // Form frame width at the top int m_frame_width_bottom; // Form frame width at the bottom int m_init_x; // Newly created form X coordinate int m_init_y; // Newly created form Y coordinate int m_init_w; // Newly created form width int m_init_h; // Newly created form height //--- Initialize the variables
Now instead of the variables, all values are stored in the object properties.
From the CreateAndAddNewElement() method, remove the pointer to the main object of the hierarchy of all objects attached to each other:
//--- Create a new bound element and add it to the list of bound objects virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); public:
Previously, when creating attached objects, we had to explicitly specify the main object for the object being created passing the pointer to it in the method parameters. Now we will make sure that the main or base object in the hierarchy will be determined automatically, which will save the end user from needlessly specifying such an object when creating a new attached control.
Also in the protected section, declare the method for creating the list of all interaction objects and the method returning the object presence flag in the list by its name:
//--- Create a new bound element and add it to the list of bound objects virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); //--- Create the list of all interaction objects void CreateListDepInteractObj(CArrayObj *list); //--- Return the flag indicating the presence of the pointer to an object in the list of interaction objects by name bool IsPresentInteractObj(const string name); public:
In the public section, declare a method that creates a list of all interaction objects (although without passing the pointer to the list in the method formal parameters), as well as the method returning the pointer to the form object in the list of interaction objects by its index:
public: //--- Create the list of all interaction objects int CreateListInteractObj(void); //--- Return the pointer to the form object in the list of interaction objects CForm *GetInteractForm(const int index) { return this.m_list_interact.At(index); }
The first method is to be called from the object the mouse cursor is hovering over. The protected method for searching the remaining interaction objects throughout the hierarchy of the main object is to be called inside the method. The pointer to the list will be passed to each subsequent object of the hierarchy, and thus in one list of the very first object that the cursor was placed on, there will be a list of pointers to all objects attached to it.
Let's write the methods returning and setting all object frame dimensions from its properties:
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the shift of X and Y coordinates relative to the cursor void SetOffsetX(const int value) { this.m_offset_x=value; } void SetOffsetY(const int value) { this.m_offset_y=value; } int OffsetX(void) const { return this.m_offset_x; } int OffsetY(void) const { return this.m_offset_y; } //--- Return the frame size (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides int BorderSizeLeft(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT); } int BorderSizeTop(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP); } int BorderSizeRight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT); } int BorderSizeBottom(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM);} //--- Set the frame size (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides void SetBorderSizeLeft(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,value); } void SetBorderSizeTop(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,value); } void SetBorderSizeRight(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,value); } void SetBorderSizeBottom(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,value); } //--- Update the coordinates (shift the canvas)
Let's add the method returning the list of interaction objects and the method returning the number of interaction objects in the created list:
//--- Return (1) itself, the list of (2) attached objects, (3) the list of interaction objects and (4) shadow object CForm *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetListElements(void) { return &this.m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListInteractObj(void) { return &this.m_list_interact; } CShadowObj *GetShadowObj(void) { return this.m_shadow_obj; } //--- Return the pointer to (1) the animation object, the list of (2) text and (3) rectangular animation frames CAnimations *GetAnimationsObj(void) { return this.m_animations; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesText(void) { return(this.m_animations!=NULL ? this.m_animations.GetListFramesText() : NULL); } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad(void) { return(this.m_animations!=NULL ? this.m_animations.GetListFramesQuad() : NULL); } //--- Return the number of (1) bound elements, (2) interaction objects and (3) the bound element by the index in the list int ElementsTotal(void) const { return this.m_list_elements.Total(); } int InteractTotal(void) const { return this.m_list_interact.Total(); } CGCnvElement *GetElement(const int index) { return this.m_list_elements.At(index); }
From the method creating a new attached element, remove passing the pointer to the main object:
//--- Create a new attached element virtual bool CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw); //--- Add a new attached element
We do not need this pointer now since the library will define, which object is to be main and which is the base one, on it own.
Rename the methods for setting and returning the form frame color and add new methods for handling additional form background colors:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control frame color void SetBorderColor(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } color BorderColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control frame color when clicking the control void SetBorderColorMouseDown(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); } color BorderColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control void SetBorderColorMouseOver(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); } color BorderColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); }
Now the methods work not with variables but with the values found in the object properties.
In the variable initialization method, clear the list of interaction objects and set the sorted list flag for it. Instead of writing the dimensions of the form frame into variables, set them using the new methods written above:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize the variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::Initialize(void) { this.m_list_elements.Clear(); this.m_list_elements.Sort(); this.m_list_interact.Clear(); this.m_list_interact.Sort(); this.m_list_tmp.Clear(); this.m_list_tmp.Sort(); this.m_shadow_obj=NULL; this.m_shadow=false; this.SetBorderSizeTop(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this.SetBorderSizeBottom(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this.SetBorderSizeLeft(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this.SetBorderSizeRight(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this.m_gradient_v=true; this.m_gradient_c=false; this.m_mouse_state_flags=0; this.m_offset_x=0; this.m_offset_y=0; this.m_init_x=0; this.m_init_y=0; this.m_init_w=0; this.m_init_h=0; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction(false); this.m_animations=new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_animations); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Previously, we specified not only actual coordinates (in the chart coordinate system) for each created object but also relative once — a distance in pixels from the origin of the coordinates of the object the created one is attached to. We simply indicated the value of the indent from the object edge set during the creation.
This is not entirely efficient and requires constant monitoring of these coordinates in case they change. Now we will calculate them from screen coordinates - by subtracting the screen coordinate of the bound object from the screen coordinate of the base one. Thus, we will always know exactly the relative coordinates of the bound object regardless of any changes in its coordinates.
In the method creating a new graphical object, calculate and set the relative element coordinates:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name=this.CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element=NULL; //--- Depending on the created object type, switch(type) { //--- create a graphical element object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; //--- create a form object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",name); element.SetMovable(movable); element.SetCoordXRelative(element.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); element.SetCoordYRelative(element.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method creating a new attached element and adding it to the list of attached objects, rename the method of setting the object background, define and write the pointer to the main object of the attached object hierarchy, as well as calculate and set the relative coordinates of the created attached control:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //| and add it to the list of bound objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { //--- If the type of a created graphical element is less than the "element", inform of that and return 'false' if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(element_type),19)); return NULL; } //--- Specify the element index in the list int num=this.m_list_elements.Total(); //--- Create a graphical element name string ns=(::StringLen((string)num)<2 ? ::IntegerToString(num,2,'0') : (string)num); string name="Elm"+ns; //--- Get the screen coordinates of the object relative to the coordinate system of the base object int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this.GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); //--- Create a new graphical element CGCnvElement *obj=this.CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,name,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity,false,activity); if(obj==NULL) return NULL; //--- and add it to the list of bound graphical elements if(!this.AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y)) { delete obj; return NULL; } //--- Set the minimum properties for a bound graphical element obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain(this.GetMain()==NULL ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); obj.SetBase(this.GetObject()); obj.SetID(this.ID()); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); obj.SetZorder(this.Zorder(),false); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); return obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
How do we define the main object of the hierarchy? All is simple: if the object is not attached to any other, then initially it has the pointer to the main object equal to NULL. If another control attached to it is created from such an object, then the value of the pointer to the main object is checked for it. If the pointer is NULL, then the control will be the main object. Otherwise, this object already has the pointer to the main object of the entire hierarchy — write it to the newly created control. Thus, there will always be one main object in the entire hierarchy — the very first one the creation of the hierarchy of attached objects started from.
From the method creating a new attached element, remove passing the pointer to the main object and, correspondingly, remove an excessive passed value to the CreateAndAddNewElement() method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CForm::CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { //--- Create a new graphical element CGCnvElement *obj=this.CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,main,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); //--- If the object has been created, draw the added object and return 'true' if(obj==NULL) return false; obj.Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since we now have the methods that return the width of the object frame, and these values are stored not in variables, but in the object properties, then in the method that returns the initial coordinates of the bound object, replace accessing the variables with getting values from the new methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the initial coordinates of a bound object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::GetCoords(int &x,int &y) { x=this.CoordX()+this.BorderSizeLeft()+x; y=this.CoordY()+this.BorderSizeTop()+y; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Rename the called methods, replace handling the variables with handling the object properties,
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the color scheme | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::SetColorTheme(const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme,const uchar opacity) { if(this.m_shadow && this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL) this.SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]); this.SetOpacity(opacity); this.SetBackgroundColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG]); this.SetBorderColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME]); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the form style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::SetFormStyle(const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow=false, const bool use_bg_color=true, const bool redraw=false) { //--- Set opacity parameters and the size of the form frame side this.m_shadow=shadow; this.SetBorderSizeTop(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP]); this.SetBorderSizeBottom(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM]); this.SetBorderSizeLeft(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT]); this.SetBorderSizeRight(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT]); this.m_gradient_v=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_GRADIENT_V]; this.m_gradient_c=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_GRADIENT_C]; //--- Create the shadow object this.CreateShadowObj(clrNONE,(uchar)array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); //--- Set a color scheme this.SetColorTheme(theme,opacity); //--- Calculate a shadow color with color darkening color clr=array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation(this.ChartBackgroundColor(),-100); color color_shadow=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness((use_bg_color ? gray : clr),-fabs(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_DARKENING_COLOR_FOR_SHADOW])); this.SetColorShadow(color_shadow); //--- Draw a rectangular shadow int shift_x=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_X_SHIFT]; int shift_y=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_Y_SHIFT]; this.DrawShadow(shift_x,shift_y,color_shadow,this.OpacityShadow(),(uchar)array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_BLUR]); //--- Fill in the form background with color and opacity this.Erase(this.m_array_colors_bg,this.Opacity(),this.m_gradient_v,this.m_gradient_c); //--- Depending on the selected form style, draw the corresponding form frame and the outer bounding frame switch(style) { case FORM_STYLE_BEVEL : this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); break; //---FORM_STYLE_FLAT default: this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_FLAT); break; } this.DrawRectangle(0,0,this.Width()-1,this.Height()-1,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_RECT_OUTER],this.Opacity()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method returning the flag indicating the presence of the pointer to an object in the list of interaction objects by name:
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag indicating the presence of the pointer to an object | //| in the list of interaction objects by name | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CForm::IsPresentInteractObj(const string name) { for(int i=0;i<this.InteractTotal();i++) { CForm *obj=this.GetInteractForm(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; if(obj.Name()==name) return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the loop by the list of interaction objects, we get the next form object. If its name is equal to the one passed to the method, we return true — the object with the same name is already in the list. Upon the loop completion, return false — the object with the specified name has not been found.
The protected method that creates the list of all interaction objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the list of all interaction objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::CreateListDepInteractObj(CArrayObj *list) { for(int i=0;i<this.ElementsTotal();i++) { CForm *form=this.GetElement(i); if(form==NULL || form.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) continue; if(this.IsPresentInteractObj(form.Name())) continue; if(list.Add(form)) form.CreateListDepInteractObj(list); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the loop by all attached objects, get the next form object.
If the object has not been received or its type is less than the form object, move on to the next one.
If the object with the same name is already present in the list, go to the next one.
If the object was successfully placed in the list of interaction objects, call the same method for the object to search for interaction objects attached to it.
At the same time, the method receives the list specified in the method inputs.
Thus, the pointers to all interaction objects of the entire hierarchy of attached objects will be placed in one list.
We pass the list located in the main object and specify it in the public method creating the list of all interaction objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the list of all interaction objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CForm::CreateListInteractObj(void) { this.CreateListDepInteractObj(this.GetListInteractObj()); return this.m_list_interact.Total(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here all is simple: call the above method for creating the list of interaction objects, while passing the pointer to the list of the current object to it. From the method, return the number of pointers to the interaction objects added to the list.
Make improvements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh of the library WinForms objects' base object class.
Since we removed the variables that store the width of the form frame and replaced them with methods in the class file of the form object, now we need to remove the now unnecessary methods for setting and returning the border width in the file:
virtual void SetPadding(const int left,const int top,const int right,const int bottom) { this.SetPaddingLeft(left); this.SetPaddingTop(top); this.SetPaddingRight(right); this.SetPaddingBottom(bottom); } //--- Set the width of the element frame (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft(const uint value) { this.m_frame_width_left=(int)value; } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop(const uint value) { this.m_frame_width_top=(int)value; } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight(const uint value) { this.m_frame_width_right=(int)value; } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom(const uint value) { this.m_frame_width_bottom=(int)value; } virtual void SetFrameWidthAll(const uint value) { this.SetFrameWidthLeft(value); this.SetFrameWidthTop(value); this.SetFrameWidthRight(value); this.SetFrameWidthBottom(value); } virtual void SetFrameWidth(const uint left,const uint top,const uint right,const uint bottom) { this.SetFrameWidthLeft(left); this.SetFrameWidthTop(top); this.SetFrameWidthRight(right); this.SetFrameWidthBottom(bottom); } //--- Return the width of the element frame (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom int FrameWidthLeft(void) const { return this.m_frame_width_left; } int FrameWidthTop(void) const { return this.m_frame_width_top; } int FrameWidthRight(void) const { return this.m_frame_width_right; } int FrameWidthBottom(void) const { return this.m_frame_width_bottom; } //--- Return the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom between the fields inside the control int PaddingLeft(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); } int PaddingTop(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); } int PaddingRight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); } int PaddingBottom(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); }
In the methods that set the indent size, replace accessing the variables with reading the values returned from the methods:
//--- Set the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides inside the control virtual void SetPaddingLeft(const uint value) { int padding=((int)value<this.BorderSizeLeft() ? this.BorderSizeLeft() : (int)value); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingTop(const uint value) { int padding=((int)value<this.BorderSizeTop() ? this.BorderSizeTop() : (int)value); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingRight(const uint value) { int padding=((int)value<this.BorderSizeRight() ? this.BorderSizeRight() : (int)value); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingBottom(const uint value) { int padding=((int)value<this.BorderSizeBottom() ? this.BorderSizeBottom() : (int)value); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,padding); }
Replace calling old FrameWidth methods with new BorderSize ones:
virtual void SetPadding(const int left,const int top,const int right,const int bottom) { this.SetPaddingLeft(left); this.SetPaddingTop(top); this.SetPaddingRight(right); this.SetPaddingBottom(bottom); } //--- Set the width of all sides of the element frame virtual void SetBorderSizeAll(const uint value) { this.SetBorderSizeLeft(value); this.SetBorderSizeTop(value); this.SetBorderSizeRight(value); this.SetBorderSizeBottom(value); } virtual void SetBorderSize(const uint left,const uint top,const uint right,const uint bottom) { this.SetBorderSizeLeft(left); this.SetBorderSizeTop(top); this.SetBorderSizeRight(right); this.SetBorderSizeBottom(bottom); } //--- Return the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom between the fields inside the control
...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CWinFormBase::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CWinFormBase::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Declare the methods returning the descriptions of control properties:
//--- Return the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right and (4) at the bottom between the fields inside the control int PaddingLeft(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); } int PaddingTop(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); } int PaddingRight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); } int PaddingBottom(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); } //--- Get description of an order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,bool only_prop=false); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,bool only_prop=false); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,bool only_prop=false); //--- Return the description (1) of the control auto resizing depending on the content, //--- (2) mode of binding the control borders to the container, //--- (3) status of a control having a checkbox, //--- (4) font style, (5) font width type and (6) control frame style string AutoSizeModeDescription(void); string DockModeDescription(void); string CheckStateDescription(void); string FontStyleDescription(void); string FontBoldTypeDescription(void); string BorderStyleDescription(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the class constructor, replace assigning values to variables with setting property values using a new method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the graphical element and library object types as a base WinForms object CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; //--- Initialize all variables this.SetText(""); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this.SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this.SetMarginAll(0); this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetBorderSizeAll(0); this.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE,false); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this.SetAutoSize(false,false); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this.m_shadow=false; this.m_gradient_v=true; this.m_gradient_c=false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method returning the font style description:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the font style description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::FontStyleDescription(void) { return ( this.FontDrawStyle()==FONT_STYLE_ITALIC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_ITALIC) : this.FontDrawStyle()==FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE) : this.FontDrawStyle()==FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_NORMAL) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Depending on the specified font style, the appropriate text message is returned.
The method returning the font width type description:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the font width type description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::FontBoldTypeDescription(void) { uchar array[]; int total=StringToCharArray(EnumToString((ENUM_FW_TYPE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE)),array,8); for(int i=1;i<total;i++) array[i]+=0x20; return CharArrayToString(array); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The ENUM_FW_TYPE enumeration features the following constants:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FOnt width type list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_FW_TYPE { FW_TYPE_DONTCARE=FW_DONTCARE, FW_TYPE_THIN=FW_THIN, FW_TYPE_EXTRALIGHT=FW_EXTRALIGHT, FW_TYPE_ULTRALIGHT=FW_ULTRALIGHT, FW_TYPE_LIGHT=FW_LIGHT, FW_TYPE_NORMAL=FW_NORMAL, FW_TYPE_REGULAR=FW_REGULAR, FW_TYPE_MEDIUM=FW_MEDIUM, FW_TYPE_SEMIBOLD=FW_SEMIBOLD, FW_TYPE_DEMIBOLD=FW_DEMIBOLD, FW_TYPE_BOLD=FW_BOLD, FW_TYPE_EXTRABOLD=FW_EXTRABOLD, FW_TYPE_ULTRABOLD=FW_ULTRABOLD, FW_TYPE_HEAVY=FW_HEAVY, FW_TYPE_BLACK=FW_BLACK }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
For example, in case of the Regular width type, we need to take a substring from the FW_TYPE_REGULAR constant starting from position 8. After extracting the substring from the constant name, we get the "REGULAR" string. Here all characters are uppercase. Now we need to make all characters lowercase except for the first one.
To do this, we only need to add the offset of 32 (0x20) to the symbol code, since lowercase character codes differ from uppercase characters by exactly 32. The extracted substring consisting of uppercase characters is entered into the uchar array. Then in the loop by all the characters in the array (for each letter), add 32 to the character value. Since the first character (in cell 0 of the array) does not need to be changed, start the loop from cell 1 of the array (from the second character). As a result, return the modified uchar array converted back to a string.
The method returning the description of the control frame style:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the control frame style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::BorderStyleDescription(void) { ENUM_FRAME_STYLE property=(ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE); return ( property==FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE) : property==FRAME_STYLE_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_FLAT) : property==FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL) : property==FRAME_STYLE_STAMP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_STAMP) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_NONE) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The returned text message depends on the frame style set for the object.
The method returning the description of the control integer property:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the control integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,bool only_prop=false) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TypeElementDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.BelongDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+FontBoldTypeDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BorderStyleDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.AutoSizeModeDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.DockModeDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription((ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription((ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.CheckStateDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The object integer property is passed to the method. The string returned from the method depends on the property, passed to the method, and on the flag indicating that the object maintains the property. There are similar methods in almost every object of the library, and it makes no sense to consider it again here. So far, each graphical element supports all the properties of graphical elements. I will add the methods that return the flags for maintaining a certain property of graphical elements to WinForms objects while it is possible to maintain visual control over the values of these properties and tools for changing them via the mouse or keyboard, after creating most of the WinForms objects and their interactivity functionality.
The method returning the description of the control real property:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the control real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,bool only_prop=false) { return(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since we have no real properties for graphical elements yet, the method returns an empty string.
The method returning the description of the control string property:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the control string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,bool only_prop=false) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the object string property. Depending on the property passed to the method, the string returned from the method is constructed.
The method returning the description of the control auto resizing depending on the content:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the mode for auto | //| resizing the control to fit the content | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::AutoSizeModeDescription(void) { return ( this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Depending on the mode of auto resizing the control, the corresponding text message is returned.
The method returning the description of the mode for binding the element borders to the container:
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the mode for binding the element borders to the container | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::DockModeDescription(void) { return ( this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) : this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) : this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) : this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) : this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Depending on the border binding mode, the corresponding text message is returned.
The method returning the description of the state of a control featuring a checkbox:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the status description | //| of a control featuring the checkbox | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::CheckStateDescription(void) { return ( this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE)==CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED) : this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE)==CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Depending on the control checkbox status, the corresponding text message is returned.
Make minor improvements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh of the base object class of standard WinForms objects' standard controls.
Change the type of the method automatically setting the width and height of a control from void to bool. For each descendant object, the implementation of the method can be different, therefore, if it is necessary to change the logic of this method, it will be redefined in different classes in its own way. But it should be able to return the result of its work. If the object does not change its size, then there is no need to redefine the method in the class. Here it simply returns true without doing anything:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base WForms standard control object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CCommonBase : public CWinFormBase { private: protected: //--- Set the element width and height automatically virtual bool AutoSetWH(void) { return true; } //--- Initialize the variables virtual void Initialize(void); public:
In the variable initialization method, replace setting frame width values to variables with setting the values using the method and rename the method setting the background color:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize the variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCommonBase::Initialize(void) { //--- Clear all object lists and set sorted list flags for them this.m_list_elements.Clear(); this.m_list_elements.Sort(); this.m_list_tmp.Clear(); this.m_list_tmp.Sort(); //--- Standard control has no shadow object this.m_shadow_obj=NULL; this.m_shadow=false; //--- The width of the object frame on each side is 1 pixel by default this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); //--- The object does not have a gradient filling (neither vertical, nor horizontal) this.m_gradient_v=false; this.m_gradient_c=false; //--- Reset all "working" flags and variables this.m_mouse_state_flags=0; this.m_offset_x=0; this.m_offset_y=0; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction(false); //--- Create an animation object and add it to the list for storing such objects this.m_animations=new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_animations); //--- Set the transparent color for the object background this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetOpacity(0); //--- Set the default color and text opacity, as well as the absence of the object frame this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this.SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); //--- Set the default text parameters this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.SetText(""); this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Set the default object parameters this.SetAutoSize(false,false); this.SetMarginAll(3); this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetEnabled(true); this.SetVisible(true,false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Rename the methods returning the frame width values:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCommonBase::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),255,this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCommonBase::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),255,this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The text label object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh features the method calculating the label coordinates depending on the text anchor point and alignment. All this is done in the object redrawing method. This is not optimal as many objects inherited from this class may also need to position the label. Therefore, we will transfer the calculation of text coordinates from the text label redrawing method to a new method and call it where necessary, and not only in the text label object class, but also in its descendants.
In the protected class section, change the type of the control auto resize method, declare the method setting the coordinates and text anchor point depending on its alignment mode, while in the public section of the class, declare the method setting the control auto resize flag depending on the content:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Label object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CLabel : public CCommonBase { private: protected: //--- Set the element width and height automatically virtual bool AutoSetWH(void); //--- Set the text coordinates and anchor point depending on its alignment mode void SetTextParamsByAlign(int &x,int &y); public: //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- Set the element text virtual void SetText(const string text) { CWinFormBase::SetText(text); if(this.AutoSize()) this.AutoSetWH(); } //--- Set the flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content virtual void SetAutoSize(const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Constructor
Since the method of calculating the text coordinates is now moved to a separate method, the object redrawing method has become shorter:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CLabel::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with the background color having full transparency this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),0,true); //--- Declare the variables for X and Y coordinates and set their values depending on the text alignment int x=0,y=0; this.SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); //--- Draw the text within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point of the text, and update the object this.Text(x,y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor()); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method setting the text coordinates and anchor point depending on its alignment mode:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the text coordinates and anchor point | //| depending on its alignment mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(int &x,int &y) { //--- Depending on the element text alignment type switch(this.TextAlign()) { //--- The text is displayed in the upper left corner of the object case ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER : //--- Set the text binding point coordinate x=this.BorderSizeLeft(); y=this.BorderSizeTop(); //--- Set the text binding point at the top left this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); break; //--- The text is drawn vertically from the left side of the object in the center case ANCHOR_LEFT : //--- Set the text binding point coordinate x=this.BorderSizeLeft(); y=this.Height()/2; //--- Set the text binding point at the center left this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER); break; //--- The text is displayed in the lower left corner of the object case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : //--- Set the text binding point coordinate x=this.BorderSizeLeft(); y=this.Height()-this.BorderSizeBottom(); //--- Set the text binding point at the bottom left this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM); break; //--- The text is drawn at the center of the bottom edge of the object case ANCHOR_LOWER : //--- Set the text binding point coordinate x=this.Width()/2; y=this.Height()-this.BorderSizeBottom(); //--- Set the text anchor point at the bottom center this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM); break; //--- The text is displayed in the lower right corner of the object case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : //--- Set the text binding point coordinate x=this.Width()-this.BorderSizeRight(); y=this.Height()-this.BorderSizeBottom(); //--- Set the text binding point at the bottom right this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM); break; //--- The text is drawn vertically from the right side of the object in the center case ANCHOR_RIGHT : //--- Set the text binding point coordinate x=this.Width()-this.BorderSizeRight(); y=this.Height()/2; //--- Set the text binding point at the center right this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER); break; //--- The text is displayed in the upper right corner of the object case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : //--- Set the text binding point coordinate x=this.Width()-this.BorderSizeRight(); y=this.BorderSizeTop(); //--- Set the text binding point at the top right this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP); break; //--- The text is drawn at the center of the upper edge of the object case ANCHOR_UPPER : //--- Set the text binding point coordinate x=this.Width()/2; y=this.BorderSizeTop(); //--- Set the text binding point at the center top this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP); break; //--- The text is drawn at the object center //---ANCHOR_CENTER default: //--- Set the text binding point coordinate x=this.Width()/2; y=this.Height()/2; //--- Set the text binding point at the center this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The strings for calculating the text coordinates are passed here from the object redrawing method. The previously renamed methods are used here now.
Since the virtual method that automatically sets the element width and height should now return a result, the method writes the result of object resizing to the returned variable instead of simply setting a new width and height to the object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the element width and height automatically | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CLabel::AutoSetWH(void) { //--- Define the variables for receiving the label width and height int w=0, h=0; //--- Get the width and height depending on the object text CGCnvElement::TextSize(this.Text()!="" && this.Text()!=NULL ? this.Text() : " ",w,h); //--- Add the Margin values of the object on the left and right to the resulting width w+=(this.MarginLeft()+this.MarginRight()); //--- If failed to get the width, set it to three pixels if(w==0) w=3; //--- Add the Margin values of the object on the top and bottom to the resulting height h+=(this.MarginTop()+this.MarginBottom()); //--- If failed to get the height, set it as "font size" * ratio if(h==0) h=(int)ceil(FontSize()*1.625); //--- Set the object width and height from the received values and write the result to res bool res=true; res &=this.SetWidth(w); res &=this.SetHeight(h); //--- Return the result of changing the width and height return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method setting the flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the control auto resizing | //| depending on the content | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CLabel::SetAutoSize(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(flag && this.AutoSetWH()) CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If the flag passed to the method is set and if it is possible to resize the object, set the flag value into the properties.
In the current article, I will implement the RadioButton WinForms object class. In its internal content, the object is similar to the CheckBox control implemented in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh. However, unlike the last one, the RadioButton object has a round field with the option to select it instead of a square field with a checkmark. Accordingly, it would be beneficial for us to inherit from the CheckBox object class and redefine the selection field drawing methods. Let's remove the SetTextCoords() method since it completely repeats the SetTextParamsByAlign() parent object method. To let all the variables of the CheckBox object remain available in its descendants, move them from the private section to the protected one:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Label.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckBox object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CCheckBox : public CLabel { private: //--- Set X and Y checkbox coordinates void SetCheckFlagCoords(int &x,int &y); void SetTextCoords(int &x,int &y); //--- Set the corrected text coordinates depending on the text alignment and checkbox void SetCorrectTextCoords(void); protected: int m_text_x; // Text X coordinate int m_text_y; // Text Y coordinate int m_check_x; // Checkbox X coordinate int m_check_y; // Checkbox Y coordinate int m_check_w; // Checkbox width int m_check_h; // Checkbox height //--- Set the element width and height automatically virtual bool AutoSetWH(void);
The virtual method that automatically sets the control width and height now should be of bool type.
In the public section of the class, change the methods setting the states of the checkbox and control. Now before setting the states, the current status is checked first since setting them should lead to the flags and object being redrawn rather than simply set the value to the object properties. Write the methods setting the flags and object background colors:
public: //--- Set the element (1) width and (2) height, virtual bool SetWidth(const int width) { return CGCnvElement::SetWidth(width>this.m_check_w ? width : this.m_check_w); } virtual bool SetHeight(const int height) { return CGCnvElement::SetHeight(height>this.m_check_h ? height : this.m_check_h); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the element checkbox location angle (alignment type) void SetCheckAlign(const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,anchor); } ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT CheckAlign(void) const { return (ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the checkbox status void SetChecked(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag); if((bool)this.CheckState()!=flag) this.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)flag); } bool Checked(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control status void SetCheckState(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,state); if((bool)state!=this.Checked()) this.SetChecked((bool)state); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE CheckState(void) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE);} //--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag of the checkbox auto change when it is selected void SetAutoCheck(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,flag); } bool AutoCheck(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox background color void SetCheckBackgroundColor(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox background color opacity void SetCheckBackgroundColorOpacity(const uchar value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBackgroundColorOpacity(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);} //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);} //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox frame color void SetCheckBorderColor(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,clr); } color CheckBorderColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox frame color opacity void SetCheckBorderColorOpacity(const uchar value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBorderColorOpacity(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox frame color when clicking on the control void SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of the control checkbox frame color when hovering the mouse over the control void SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox color void SetCheckFlagColor(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,clr); } color CheckFlagColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox color opacity void SetCheckFlagColorOpacity(const uchar value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckFlagColorOpacity(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox when clicking on the control void SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of the control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control void SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- Constructor
In the object redrawing method, rename the method setting the background color:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with the background color having full transparency this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),0,true); //--- Set corrected text coordinates relative to the checkbox this.SetCorrectTextCoords(); //--- Draw the text and checkbox within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point, and update the object this.Text(this.m_text_x,this.m_text_y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor()); this.ShowControlFlag(this.CheckState()); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the SetCorrectTextCoords() method, instead of calling the removed SetTextCoords method, add calling the SetTextParamsByAlign parent class method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set valid text coordinates depending on | //| text alignment and checkbox | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::SetCorrectTextCoords(void) { //--- Set checkbox and text coordinates depending on their alignment method this.SetCheckFlagCoords(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y); this.SetTextParamsByAlign(this.m_text_x,this.m_text_y); //--- Get the text size int text_w=0, text_h=0; this.TextSize(this.Text(),text_w,text_h); //--- Depending on the checkbox location within the object boundaries //--- ... //--- ...
Let's change the method drawing the selection checkbox. The checkbox should not be drawn on a transparent background as before, but against the background of a filled and framed rectangle. The checkmark drawn inside this field has turned out to be rather thin, so I will draw not one, but three lines, each of which will be one pixel higher in the center than the previous one. Of course, this is incorrect from the selection checkbox scalability point of view, but I will do the relative calculation of the coordinates of the polyline drawing the checkbox later:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the checkbox for the specified state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::ShowControlFlag(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { //--- Draw a filled rectangle of the selection checkbox area this.DrawRectangleFill(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth(),this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight(),this.CheckBackgroundColor(),this.CheckBackgroundColorOpacity()); //--- Draw the rectangle of checkbox boundaries this.DrawRectangle(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth(),this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight(),this.CheckBorderColor(),this.CheckBorderColorOpacity()); //--- Create X and Y coordinate arrays for drawing a polyline int array_x[]={m_check_x+2,m_check_x+m_check_w/2-1,m_check_x+m_check_w-2}; int array_y[]={m_check_y+m_check_h/2,m_check_y+m_check_h-3,m_check_y+3}; //--- Depending on the checkbox status passed to the method switch(state) { //--- Checked box case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED : //--- Draw a polyline in the form of a checkmark inside the checkbox boundaries this.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity()); array_y[1]=array_y[1]-1; this.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity()); array_y[1]=array_y[1]-1; this.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break; //--- Undefined state case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE : //--- Draw a filled rectangle inside the checkbox boundaries this.DrawRectangleFill(this.m_check_x+3,this.m_check_y+3,this.m_check_x+this.m_check_w-3,this.m_check_y+this.m_check_h-3,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break; //--- Unchecked checkbox default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method automatically setting the control width and height now has the bool type and returns the result:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the element width and height automatically | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCheckBox::AutoSetWH(void) { //--- Define the variables for receiving the label width and height int w=0, h=0; //--- Get the width and height depending on the object text CGCnvElement::TextSize(this.Text()!="" && this.Text()!=NULL ? this.Text() : " ",w,h); //--- Add the Margin values of the object on the left and right to the resulting width, as well as the checkbox size w+=(this.MarginLeft()+this.MarginRight()+this.CheckWidth()); //--- If the width is equal to the size of the checkbox, set it to three pixels + checkbox size if(w==this.CheckWidth()) w=this.CheckWidth()+3; //--- Add the Margin values of the object on the top and bottom to the resulting height h+=(this.MarginTop()+this.MarginBottom()); //--- If failed to get the height, set it as "font size" * ratio if(h==0) h=(int)ceil(FontSize()*1.625); //--- If the height is ultimately less than the size of the checkbox, set the height equal to the height of the checkbox if(h<this.CheckHeight()) h=this.CheckHeight(); //--- Set the object width and height from the received values and write the result to res bool res=true; res &=this.SetWidth(w); res &=this.SetHeight(h); //--- Return the result of changing the width and height return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here all is similar to the text label object class method considered above. Declare the variable, write the resizing result to it and return that result.
RadioButton WinForms object
The object will be a descendant of the CheckBox WinForms objects since it almost completely repeats its functionality and internal organization.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ library folder, create the new file RadioButton.mqh of the CRadioButton class.
The class should be derived from the CCheckBox class, while its file should be included into the created class file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| RadioButton.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "CheckBox.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckBox object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { }
In the protected section of the class, declare the virtual method displaying the checkbox, while in the public section declare the parametric constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckBox object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { private: protected: //--- Displays the checkbox for the specified state virtual void ShowControlFlag(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); public: //--- Constructor CRadioButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method displaying the checkbox redefines the parent class method since the checkbox is round here unlike the square one of the CheckBox object.
Let's consider these methods.
Parametric constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CRadioButton::CRadioButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCheckBox(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON); this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we only define the WinForms object type and redraw the object. Everything else is created and set in the parent class constructor.
The method displaying the checkbox for the specified state:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the checkbox for the specified state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CRadioButton::ShowControlFlag(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { //--- Draw the filled circle of the selection checkbox area this.DrawEllipseFill(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth(),this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight(),this.CheckBackgroundColor(),this.CheckBackgroundColorOpacity()); //--- Draw the circle within the checkbox borders DrawEllipseAA(this.m_check_x,this.m_check_y,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth(),this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight(),this.CheckBorderColor(),this.CheckBorderColorOpacity()); //--- Depending on the checkbox status passed to the method switch(state) { //--- Checked box case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED : //--- Draw a filled rectangle inside the checkbox borders DrawEllipseFill(this.m_check_x+3,this.m_check_y+3,this.m_check_x+this.CheckWidth()-3,this.m_check_y+this.CheckHeight()-3,this.CheckFlagColor(),this.CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break; //--- Undefined state //--- Unchecked checkbox default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Similar to the parent class, a circle filled with the background color is drawn here first. Then we draw its edge. Depending on the state passed to the flag method or inside the drawn circle, another one is drawn (of a smaller diameter) or nothing is drawn.
These are all the things necessary for creating the object. Everything else is implemented in the parent classes.
Button WinForms object
The button object is, in fact, a text label. The text label is able to draw object borders. Besides, there is an ability to position the text inside the control borders. The label is only drawn on a transparent background, while the button is drawn on a filled background. Therefore, the button object will be inherited from the text label object.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\, create a new file Button.mqh of the CButton class.
The class should be inherited from the CLabel class, while its file should be included into the created one:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Button.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Label.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Label object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CButton : public CLabel { }
In the private section of the class, declare the variables for storing the button label coordinates, while in the protected section, declare the virtual method to automatically set the control size:
class CButton : public CLabel { private: int m_text_x; // Text X coordinate int m_text_y; // Text Y coordinate protected: //--- Set the element width and height automatically virtual bool AutoSetWH(void); public:
In the public section, declare the virtual method for redrawing an object and write the methods for setting and returning the mode of auto resizing the object to fit the label size:
public: //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- (1) Set and (2) return the mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content void SetAutoSizeMode(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode,const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev=this.AutoSizeMode(); if(prev==mode) return; this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,mode); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode(void) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); } //--- Constructor CButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the parametric constructor, set the control type and the default values of object properties, as well as call the redrawing method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CButton::CButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this.SetCoordX(x); this.SetCoordY(y); this.SetWidth(w); this.SetHeight(h); this.Initialize(); this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_CENTER); this.SetMarginAll(3); this.SetWidthInit(this.Width()); this.SetHeightInit(this.Height()); this.SetCoordXInit(x); this.SetCoordYInit(y); this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method redrawing an object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with the background color featuring the default transparency this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY,true); //--- Declare the variables for X and Y coordinates and set their values depending on the text alignment int x=0,y=0; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); //--- Draw the text within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point of the text, and update the object this.Text(x,y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor()); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, the object borders are filled with the background color. The label is then drawn using the calculated coordinates depending on the text alignment and the object is updated.
The method automatically setting the element width and height:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the element width and height automatically | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CButton::AutoSetWH(void) { //--- Define the variables for receiving the label width and height int w=0, h=0; //--- Get the width and height depending on the object text CGCnvElement::TextSize(this.Text()!="" && this.Text()!=NULL ? this.Text() : " ",w,h); //--- Add the Margin values of the object on the left and right to the resulting width w+=(this.MarginLeft()+this.MarginRight()); //--- If failed to get the width, set it to three pixels if(w==0) w=3; //--- Add the Margin values of the object on the top and bottom to the resulting height h+=(this.MarginTop()+this.MarginBottom()); //--- If failed to get the height, set it as "font size" * ratio if(h==0) h=(int)ceil(FontSize()*1.625); //--- Set the object width and height from the received values and write the result to res bool res=true; //--- In case of the auto resize mode, increase only if(this.AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW) { if(w>this.Width()) res &=this.SetWidth(w); if(h>this.Height()) res &=this.SetHeight(h); } //--- In case of the auto resize mode, increase and decrease else { if(w!=this.Width()) res &=this.SetWidth(w); if(h!=this.Height()) res &=this.SetHeight(h); } //--- Return the result of changing the width and height return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is almost identical to the parent class methods considered above. However, we should keep in mind that the size changes according to the specified resize mode. In other words, in case of the increase only mode, the object size is increased only if the text goes beyond it. In case of the increase and decrease mode, the entire object is adjusted to the size of the text inside it.
Of course, the button object functionality is to contain much more elements, but everything else will be added in subsequent articles while developing other WinForms objects.
In order to create bound objects, container objects should be aware of the existence of the newly created controls. To do this, we need to include the file of new classes to the class files of container objects.
The parent class for all container objects is a class of the base container object implemented in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh.
Include the files of new controls to it. Instead of CheckBox.mqh, include the RadioButton object file since it is a descendant of the CheckBox element. Therefore, both of them will be visible in the class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Container.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since the method of creating a new graphical object is different for each inherited class, here we will only declare the virtual method and remove its implementation. The method will return NULL:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base container object of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CContainer : public CWinFormBase { private: //--- Create a new graphical object virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { return NULL; } //--- Calculate Dock objects' binding coordinates
Rename the FrameWidth public methods to the BorderSize methods:
public: //--- Return the size and coordinates of the working area int GetWidthWorkspace(void) const { return this.Width()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.PaddingLeft())-::fmax(this.BorderSizeRight(),this.PaddingRight()); } int GetHeightWorkspace(void) const { return this.Height()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.PaddingTop())-::fmax(this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.PaddingBottom()); } int GetCoordXWorkspace(void) const { return this.CoordX()+::fmax(this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.PaddingLeft()); } int GetCoordYWorkspace(void) const { return this.CoordY()+::fmax(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.PaddingTop()); } int GetRightEdgeWorkspace(void) const { return this.RightEdge()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeRight(),this.PaddingRight()); } int GetBottomEdgeWorkspace(void) const { return this.BottomEdge()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.PaddingBottom()); } //--- Return the list of bound WinForms objects with (1) any and (2) specified WinForms object type (from the base one and higher)
...
//--- Set the width of the form frame (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides of the control virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft(const uint value) { this.SetBorderSizeLeft(value); if(this.PaddingLeft()<this.BorderSizeLeft()) this.SetPaddingLeft(this.BorderSizeLeft()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop(const uint value) { this.SetBorderSizeTop(value); if(this.PaddingTop()<this.BorderSizeTop()) this.SetPaddingTop(this.BorderSizeTop()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight(const uint value) { this.SetBorderSizeRight(value); if(this.PaddingRight()<this.BorderSizeRight()) this.SetPaddingRight(this.BorderSizeRight()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom(const uint value) { this.SetBorderSizeBottom(value); if(this.PaddingBottom()<this.BorderSizeBottom()) this.SetPaddingBottom(this.BorderSizeBottom()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthAll(const uint value) { this.SetBorderSizeLeft(value); this.SetBorderSizeTop(value); this.SetBorderSizeRight(value); this.SetBorderSizeBottom(value); } //--- Constructors
Remove passing the pointer to the main object from the method of creating a new element:
//--- Create a new attached element virtual bool CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw);
In the method implementation, add the creation of all known controls:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CContainer::CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { //--- If the object type is less than the base WinForms object if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- report the error and return 'false' CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false; } //--- If failed to create a new graphical element, return 'false' CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if(obj==NULL) return false; //--- Set the text color of the created object as that of the base panel obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor()); //--- Depending on the created object type, switch(obj.TypeGraphElement()) { //--- For the Container, Panel and GroupBox WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : //--- set the frame color equal to the background color obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor()); break; //--- For the Text Label, CheckBox and RadioButton WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : //--- set the object text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the container text color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetForeColor(colour==clrNONE ? this.ForeColor() : colour); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor()); break; //--- For the Button WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor()); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor()); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break; default: break; } //--- If the panel has auto resize enabled and features bound objects, call the resize method if(this.AutoSize() && this.ElementsTotal()>0) this.AutoSizeProcess(redraw); //--- Redraw the panel and all added objects, and return 'true' this.Redraw(redraw); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method that adjusts the size of the element to its internal content has been converted, but it still does not work correctly, so here we will just attach its current implementation without any explanation, except for the comments already present in the method code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adjust the element size to fit its content | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CContainer::AutoSizeProcess(const bool redraw) { //--- Get the list of bound objects with WinForms type basic and higher CArrayObj *list=this.GetListWinFormsObj(); int maxcX=0; int maxcY=0; //--- Calculate the maximum coordinate of the right and bottom edge from all bound objects for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; if(obj.RightEdge()>maxcX) maxcX=obj.RightEdge(); if(obj.BottomEdge()>maxcY) maxcY=obj.BottomEdge(); } //--- Calculate the required width and height of the panel after adjusting its size to the content int w=maxcX-this.CoordX(); int h=maxcY-this.CoordY(); //--- Calculate the number of pixels, by which we need to resize the container in width and height int excess_x=w-this.GetWidthWorkspace()-this.BorderSizeRight()-1; int excess_y=h-this.GetHeightWorkspace()-this.BorderSizeBottom()-1; //--- If failed to change the container size, return 'true' if(excess_x==0 && excess_y==0) return true; //--- Return the result of resizing the container return ( //--- In case of size increase only this.AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? this.Resize(this.Width()+(excess_x>0 ? excess_x : 0),this.Height()+(excess_y>0 ? excess_y : 0),redraw) : //--- if both increase and decrease this.Resize(this.Width()+(excess_x!=0 ? excess_x : 0),this.Height()+(excess_y!=0 ? excess_y : 0),redraw) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Other minor changes in the class, which are the result of experiments and are not related to the topic of this article, will not be considered here. I will get back to them when everything works correctly.
The GroupBox container object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh has also been slightly improved.
The calls of renamed methods have been corrected:
//--- Set a frame style virtual void SetBorderStyle(const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { if((this.BorderSizeTop()<2 || this.BorderSizeBottom()<2 || this.BorderSizeLeft()<2 || this.BorderSizeRight()<2) && style>FRAME_STYLE_FLAT) this.SetBorderSizeAll(2); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,style); } //--- Constructors
...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize the variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGroupBox::Initialize(void) { //--- Clear all object lists and set sorted list flags for them this.m_list_elements.Clear(); this.m_list_elements.Sort(); this.m_list_tmp.Clear(); this.m_list_tmp.Sort(); //--- GroupBox has no shadow object this.m_shadow_obj=NULL; this.m_shadow=false; //--- The width of the object frame on each side is 1 pixel by default this.SetBorderSize(1,1,1,1); //--- The object does not have a gradient filling (neither vertical, nor horizontal) this.m_gradient_v=false; this.m_gradient_c=false; //--- Reset all "working" flags and variables this.m_mouse_state_flags=0; this.m_offset_x=0; this.m_offset_y=0; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction(false); //--- Create an animation object and add it to the list for storing such objects this.m_animations=new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_animations); //--- Set a transparent background for the object background and the default color for the frame this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetOpacity(0); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR); //--- Set the default color and text opacity, as well as the absence of the object frame this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this.SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); //--- Set the default text parameters this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.SetText("GroupBox"); this.SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Set the default object parameters this.SetAutoSize(false,false); this.SetMarginAll(3); this.SetPaddingAll(3); this.SetEnabled(true); this.SetVisible(true,false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the frame | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGroupBox::DrawFrame(void) { //--- Get half of the text height int w=0; int h=0; this.TextSize(Text(),w,h); int height=this.Height()-h/2; //--- Depending on the frame style, draw its necessary type switch(this.BorderStyle()) { case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT : this.DrawFrameFlat(0,h/2,this.Width(),height,this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity()); break; case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL : this.DrawFrameBevel(0,h/2,this.Width(),height,this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity()); break; case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP : this.DrawFrameStamp(0,h/2,this.Width(),height,this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity()); break; //--- FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE default: this.DrawFrameSimple(0,h/2,this.Width(),height,this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity()); break; } //--- If the text set for an object is not an empty string, erase the frame area where a text should be located using the transparent color if(this.Text()!="") this.DrawRectangleFill(5,h/2-1,w+7,h/2+this.BorderSizeTop()+1,CLR_CANV_NULL,0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The virtual method creating a new graphical object features the creation of all currently known elements:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name=this.CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",name); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We should also make some improvements in the container class of the Panel object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh.
In the spacing methods, we need to calculate and set the underlay offset after setting its coordinates and size:
//--- Set the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides inside the control virtual void SetPaddingLeft(const uint value) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingLeft(value); if(this.m_underlay!=NULL) { //--- Set the X coordinate and the underlay width this.SetCoordXUnderlay(this.CoordX()+this.PaddingLeft()); this.SetWidthUnderlay(this.Width()-this.PaddingLeft()-this.PaddingRight()); //--- Set the underlay shift along the X axis this.m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative(this.m_underlay.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); } } virtual void SetPaddingTop(const uint value) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingTop(value); if(this.m_underlay!=NULL) { //--- Set the Y coordinate and underlay height this.SetCoordYUnderlay(this.CoordY()+this.PaddingTop()); this.SetHeightUnderlay(this.Height()-this.PaddingTop()-this.PaddingBottom()); //--- Set the underlay shift along the Y axis this.m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative(this.m_underlay.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); } }
Previously, the offset was calculated before the coordinates and size calculation. This caused a shift calculation error after making changes.
In the method of creating a new graphical object, add the creation of all known elements:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name=this.CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",name); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method creating all underlay parameters, also shift the offset calculation below the coordinates calculation:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set all underlay parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPanel::SetUnderlayParams(void) { //--- Set the object type this.m_underlay.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY); //--- Set the underlay coordinates and size bool res=true; res &=this.SetCoordXUnderlay(this.CoordX()+this.PaddingLeft()); res &=this.SetCoordYUnderlay(this.CoordY()+this.PaddingTop()); res &=this.SetWidthUnderlay(this.Width()-this.PaddingLeft()-this.PaddingRight()); res &=this.SetHeightUnderlay(this.Height()-this.PaddingTop()-this.PaddingBottom()); //--- Set the underlay shift values to the variables by X and Y axes this.m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative(this.m_underlay.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); this.m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative(this.m_underlay.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the Move method, change the calculation of the object offset values:
//--- Shift all bound objects if(!this.MoveDependentObj(x+this.GetCoordXUnderlayRelative(),y+this.GetCoordYUnderlayRelative(),false)) return false;
Now all is simpler here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the coordinate elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPanel::Move(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Get the pointers to the base and main objects in the bound objects hierarchy, as well as the shadow object CGCnvElement *base=this.GetBase(); CGCnvElement *main=this.GetMain(); CShadowObj *shadow=this.GetShadowObj(); //--- If the element is not movable and is a base object, leave if(!this.Movable() && main==NULL) return false; //--- If the object has a shadow and we failed to set new coordinate values to the properties of the shadow object, return 'false' if(this.m_shadow && shadow!=NULL) { if(!shadow.Move(x-OUTER_AREA_SIZE+shadow.CoordXRelative(),y-OUTER_AREA_SIZE+shadow.CoordYRelative(),false)) return false; } //--- If failed to set new values into graphical object properties, return 'false' if(!this.SetCoordX(x) || !this.SetCoordY(y)) return false; //--- If failed to move the underlay, return 'false' if(this.m_underlay!=NULL && !this.m_underlay.Move(x+this.GetCoordXUnderlayRelative(),y+this.GetCoordYUnderlayRelative())) return false; //--- Shift all bound objects if(!this.MoveDependentObj(x,y,false)) return false; //--- If the update flag is set and this is the hierarchy main object, redraw the chart. if(redraw && main==NULL) ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); //--- Return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since now the relative coordinates of all objects are calculated, and the initially set ones are not used, then there is no need to adjust anything here. We simply substitute the X and Y values passed to the method for movement.
I have made multiple improvements in the collection class of graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh since I have renamed some methods, which are actively accessed in the class. I think, there is no point in describing all simple instances of renaming here. I have considered all similar changes today throughout the article. You can find them in the files attached below.
What I need to focus on is finding the objects attached to the panel and creating a list of interaction objects allowing us to determine which object the mouse should interact with.
In the method that returns a pointer to the form under the cursor, we need to add two code blocks (they are similar, and I will most likely move them to a separate method after the tests). The list of all objects attached to the panel is created in these blocks, namely their hierarchy, and the most recent of them is returned as the object to be interacted with:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { //--- Set the ID of the extended standard graphical object to -1 //--- and the index of the anchor point managed by the form to -1 obj_ext_id=WRONG_VALUE; form_index=WRONG_VALUE; //--- Initialize the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; //--- Declare the pointers to graphical element collection class objects CGCnvElement *elm=NULL; CForm *form=NULL; //--- Get the list of objects the interaction flag is set for (there should be only one object) CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,true,EQUAL); //--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty, if(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0) { //--- Get the only graphical element there elm=list.At(0); //--- If the element is a form object or its descendants if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is inside the form, if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- Create the list of interaction objects int count=form.CreateListInteractObj(); //--- If the list has objects if(count>0) { //--- In the loop by the created list for(int j=count-1;j>WRONG_VALUE;j--) { //--- get the next form object CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(j); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- if the mouse cursor is located above the object, write it to the pointer and break the loop if(obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form=obj; break; } } } //--- Return the found form object return form; } } } //--- If there is no a single form object with a specified interaction flag, //--- in the loop by all graphical element collection class objects int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next element elm=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if(elm==NULL) continue; //--- if the obtained element is a form object or its descendants if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- Create the list of interaction objects int count=form.CreateListInteractObj(); //--- If the list has objects if(count>0) { //--- In the loop by the created list for(int j=count-1;j>WRONG_VALUE;j--) { //--- get the next form object CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(j); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- if the mouse cursor is located above the object, write it to the pointer and break the loop if(obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form=obj; break; } } } //--- Return the found form object return form; } } } //--- If there is no a single form object from the collection list //--- Get the list of extended standard graphical objects list=this.GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- in the loop by all extended standard graphical objects for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next graphical object, CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if(obj_ext==NULL) continue; //--- get the object of its toolkit, CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if(toolkit==NULL) continue; //--- handle the event of changing the chart for the current graphical object obj_ext.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Get the total number of form objects created for the current graphical object total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); //--- In the loop by all form objects for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next form object, form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if(form==NULL) continue; //--- get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is inside the form, if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- set the object ID and form index //--- and return the pointer to the form obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } //--- Nothing is found - return NULL return NULL; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The entire logic is described in sufficient detail in the code comments. I hope everything is clear here. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.
In the CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent() class event handler, namely in the "The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled" event handler block, add the display of the type and name of a graphical element the cursor is located over to the journal. In this way, it will be possible to manage the interaction of the mouse with the object the cursor is located over. If we hover the mouse over the element and scroll the mouse wheel, the object data will be displayed in the journal:
//--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { Print(DFUN,"Mouse scroll: ",form.TypeElementDescription()," ",form.Name()); }
Test
To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part109\ as TstDE109.mq5.
Add new parameters to the EA inputs, which allow setting the selection checkbox and text alignment, as well as button object parameters:
//--- input parameters sinput bool InpMovable = true; // Panel Movable flag sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // Panel Autosize sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; // Panel Autosize mode sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; // Label border style sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER; // Label text align sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // Label autosize sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER; // Check flag align sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER; // Check label text align sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; // Check flag state sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // CheckBox autosize sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; // CheckBox border style sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER; // Button text align sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // Button autosize sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; // Button Autosize mode sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; // Button border style //--- global variables
In the OnInit() handler create all the necessary objects on the panel and in the GroupBox container:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set EA global variables ArrayResize(array_clr,2); // Array of gradient filling colors array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128'; // Original ≈Dark-azure color array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169'; // Lightened original color //--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library string array[1]={Symbol()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions //--- Create WinForms Panel object CPanel *pnl=NULL; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel("WFPanel",50,50,230,150,array_clr,200,true,true,false,-1,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,true,false); if(pnl!=NULL) { //--- Set Padding to 4 pnl.SetPaddingAll(4); //--- Set the flags of relocation, auto resizing and auto changing mode from the inputs pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize,false); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode,false); //--- In the loop, create 2 bound panel objects CPanel *obj=NULL; for(int i=0;i<2;i++) { //--- create the panel object with calculated coordinates, width of 90 and height of 40 CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i-1); int xb=0, yb=0; int x=(prev==NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+20); int y=0; if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y,90,40,C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7',200,true,false)) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetFrameWidthAll(3); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),4*i)); obj.SetForeColor(clrRed); //--- Calculate the width and height of the future text label object int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); //--- Create a text label object obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,pnl.BorderSizeLeft(),pnl.BorderSizeTop(),w,h,clrNONE,255,false,false); //--- Get the pointer to a newly created object CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement(0); if(lbl!=NULL) { //--- If the object has an even or zero index in the list, set the default text color for it if(i % 2==0) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); //--- If the object index in the list is odd, set the object opacity to 127 else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity(127); //--- Set the font Black width type and //--- specify the text alignment from the EA settings lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize((bool)InpTextAutoSize,false); //--- For an object with an even or zero index, specify the Bid price for the text, otherwise - the Ask price of the symbol lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2==0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK)); //--- Set the frame width, type and color for a text label and update the modified object lbl.SetBorderSizeAll(1); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR); lbl.Update(true); } } } //--- Create the 'GroupBox' WinForms object CGroupBox *gbox=NULL; //--- Indent from attached panels by 6 pixels is a Y coordinate for GroupBox int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+6; //--- If the attached GroupBox object is created if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,0,y,210,110,C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE',0,true,false)) { //--- get the pointer to the GroupBox object by its index in the list of bound objects gbox=pnl.GetElement(2); if(gbox!=NULL) { //--- set the "indented frame" type, the frame color matches the main panel background color, //--- while the text color is the background color of the last attached panel darkened by 1 gbox.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor()); gbox.SetForeColor(gbox.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),-1)); //--- Create the CheckBox object gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,2,10,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); CCheckBox *cbox=gbox.GetElement(0); //--- If CheckBox is created and the pointer to it is received if(cbox!=NULL) { //--- Set the CheckBox parameters from the EA inputs cbox.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status cbox.SetText("CheckBox"); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR); cbox.SetChecked(true); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } //--- Create the RadioButton object gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,2,cbox.BottomEdgeRelative(),50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); CRadioButton *rbtn=gbox.GetElement(1); //--- If RadioButton is created and the pointer to it is received if(rbtn!=NULL) { //--- Set the RadioButton parameters from the EA inputs rbtn.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status rbtn.SetText("RadioButton"); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR); rbtn.SetChecked(true); } //--- Create the Button object gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,(int)fmax(rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+10,10,30,30,clrNONE,255,true,false); CButton *butt=gbox.GetElement(2); //--- If Button is created and the pointer to it is received if(butt!=NULL) { //--- Set the RadioButton parameters from the EA inputs butt.SetAutoSize((bool)InpButtonAutoSize,false); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode,false); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status butt.SetText("Button"); butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,2)); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),-10)); butt.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR); } } } //--- Redraw all objects according to their hierarchy pnl.Redraw(true); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The code block logic for creating three controls attached to GroupBox is commented in the code. I think, everything is clear there.
The button (Button WinForm object) is deliberately made to be larger in height than the text and smaller in width. In this case, in the auto resize mode, we can see how the button adjusts its size to fit the text.
Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:
It can be seen that the button correctly adjusts its size to the text depending on the auto resize mode. CheckBox and RadioButton have normal light checkbox fields, while CheckBox itself now has some thickness.
I scrolled the mouse wheel while hovering the mouse over some controls. The following entries were displayed in the journal:
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Label" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm01_Elm00 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Label" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm01_Elm00 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "Label" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm00_Elm00
...
CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "CheckBox" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm00 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "CheckBox" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm00 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "RadioButton" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm01 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "RadioButton" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm01 CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent: Mouse scroll: Control element "GroupBox" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02
These entries indicate the correct choice of the active object for interacting with the mouse.
What's next?
In the next article, I will continue the development of new WinForms objects and improve the functionality of the already existing ones.
*Previous articles within the series:
DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps
DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class
DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls
DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters
DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter
DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content
DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control
DoEasy. Controls (Part 8): Base WinForms objects by categories, GroupBox and CheckBox controls
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11121
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