DoEasy. Controls (Part 9): Re-arranging WinForms object methods, RadioButton and Button controls

Contents





Concept

In this article, I will start fixing the names of WinForms object methods and transfer the logic of their construction to the concept established for all library objects — each object has a set of integer, real and string properties that are inherent in all WinForms objects, but for each specific object it is possible to set the flag of maintaining such a property by the object. If an object does not support a property, then the flag for that property is unchecked and the object does not use it.

Previously, I stored many properties only in class variables, but nevertheless I will move all properties into the mainstream of the library general concept. This will simplify the development of, say, visual constructors of graphical objects for custom library-based programs when we simply loop through all the properties to display the property names of a graphical object being constructed and the elements for changing each property. Only properties supported by the object will be present in the list. In other words, we will have a single method for displaying properties of any object. An individual list of properties supported by an object will be built for each of the many different objects.

In the current article, I will also start working on reviving still static WinForms objects — now the library will start to "see" which element the cursor is over (since the container panel may feature multiple other elements requiring interaction). Later, I will handle such interactions of elements with the mouse and send events to respond to them.

Besides, I will create two WinForms objects — Button and RadioButton. These are the standard WinForms objects from the category of standard controls. They require no introduction. Of course, all such elements will then be improved in terms of their interactivity functions. I am starting to add the basis for various full-fledged elements. Later, we will add to them the methods for interaction with mouse and various visual effects.







Improving library classes

In case of controls, we have certain values set by default upon creation. Let's update the list of such values.



In the canvas parameters section in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add macro substitutions for the CheckBox element colors:

#define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY ( 127 ) #define DEF_SHADOW_BLUR ( 4 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xD9,0xEC,0xEB' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xBA,0xEB,0xF5' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xCE,0xE0,0xE3' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x06,0x0B,0xAA' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x06,0x0B,0xAA' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR ( C'0x04,0x7B,0x0D' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x0E,0x9B,0x0B' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x0E,0xC7,0x2E' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xCD,0xD8,0xDA' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 )





Add two new element types I am going to create in the article to the list of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, };





In the enumeration of canvas-based graphical element integer properties, add new element properties and change the total number of integer properties from 48 to 71:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE, //--- ... //--- ... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 71 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add new criteria, corresponding to the newly added properties, to the list of possible criteria for sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, //--- ... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE_MODE, //--- ... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_STATE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOCHECK, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

Now we are able to select and sort all graphical elements by new properties.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_ITALIC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_NORMAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_NONE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

...

MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ, MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_MOVABLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_ACTIVE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_AUTOSIZE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_IS_AUTOSCROLL, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, };

and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Ноябрь" , "November" }, { "Декабрь" , "December" }, { "Курсив" , "Italic" }, { "Подчёркивание" , "Underline" }, { "Перечёркивание" , "Strikeout" }, { "Обычный" , "Normal" }, { "Отсутствует" , "Enpty" }, { "Простая" , "Simple" }, { "Плоская" , "Flat" }, { "Рельефная выпуклая" , "Bevel" }, { "Рельефная вдавленная" , "Stamp" }, { "Выравнивание по левой границе" , "Left alignment" }, { "Выравнивание по центру" , "Centered" },

...

{ "Выпуклый вид" , "Prominent form" }, { "Вогнутый вид" , "Concave form" }, { "Только увеличение" , "Grow" }, { "Увеличение и уменьшение" , "Grow and Shrink" }, { "Прикреплён к указанным координатам, размеры не меняются" , "Attached to specified coordinates, size does not change" }, { "Присоединение сверху и растягивание на ширину контейнера" , "Attached to the top and stretched to the container width" }, { "Присоединение снизу и растягивание на ширину контейнера" , "Attached to the bottom and stretch to the width of the container" }, { "Присоединение слева и растягивание на высоту контейнера" , "Attached to the left and stretched to the height of the container" }, { "Присоединение справа и растягивание на высоту контейнера" , "Attached to the right and stretched to the height of the container" }, { "Растягивание на ширину и высоту всего контейнера" , "Stretching to the width and height of the entire container" }, { "Не установлен" , "Unchecked" }, { "Установлен" , "Checked" }, { "Неопределённый" , "Indeterminate" }, { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Понедельник" , "Monday" },

...

{ "Подложка объекта-элемента управления WinForms \"Панель\"" , "Underlay object-control WinForms \"Panel\"" }, { "Базовый элемент управления WinForms" , "Base WinForms control" }, { "Базовый элемент управления WinForms-контейнер" , "Basic Control WinForms Container" }, { "Элемент управления GroupBox" , "Control element \"GroupBox\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"Panel\"" , "Control element \"Panel\"" }, { "Базовый стандартный элемент управления WinForms" , "Basic Standard WinForms Control" }, { "Элемент управления \"Label\"" , "Control element \"Label\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"CheckBox\"" , "Control element \"CheckBox\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"RadioButton\"" , "Control element \"RadioButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"Button\"" , "Control element \"Button\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },

...



{ "Не удалось создать объект-подложку" , "Failed to create underlay object" }, { "Ошибка. Создаваемый объект должен иметь тип WinForms Base или быть его наследником" , "Error. The object being created must be of type WinForms Base or be derived from it" }, { "Идентификатор элемента" , "Element ID" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность графического элемента" , "Graphic element belong" }, { "Номер элемента в списке" , "The number of the element in the list" }, { "X-координата элемента на графике" , "X-coordinate of the element on the chart" }, { "Y-координата элемента на графике" , "Y-coordinate of the element on the chart" }, { "Ширина элемента" , "Element Width" }, { "Высота элемента" , "Element Height" }, { "Правая граница элемента" , "Element's right border" }, { "Нижняя граница элемента" , "Element's bottom border" }, { "Отступ активной зоны от левого края элемента" , "Active area indent from the left edge of the element" }, { "Отступ активной зоны от верхнего края элемента" , "Active area indent from the top edge of the element" }, { "Отступ активной зоны от правого края элемента" , "Active area indent from the right edge of the element" }, { "Отступ активной зоны от нижнего края элемента" , "Active area indent from the bottom edge of the element" }, { "Флаг перемещаемости элемента" , "Element mobility flag" }, { "Элемент перемещаемый" , "Element can be moved" }, { "Флаг активности элемента" , "Element activity flag" }, { "Элемент активен" , "Element active" }, { "Флаг взаимодействия элемента со внешней средой" , "Flag of the interaction of the element with the external environment" }, { "X-координата активной зоны элемента" , "X-coordinate of the element's active area" }, { "Y-координата активной зоны элемента" , "Y-coordinate of the element's active area" }, { "Правая граница активной зоны элемента" , "Right border of the element's active area" }, { "Нижняя граница активной зоны элемента" , "Bottom border of the element's active area" }, { "Флаг доступности элемента" , "Element Availability Flag" }, { "Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления" , "Default text color for all objects in the control" }, { "Непрозрачность цвета текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления" , "Default text color opacity for all objects in the control" }, { "Цвет фона элемента управления" , "Background color of the control" }, { "Непрозрачность цвета фона элемента управления" , "Opacity of the control's background color" }, { "Цвет фона элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления" , "Background color of the control when the mouse is clicked on the control" }, { "Цвет фона элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления" , "Background color of the control when hovering the mouse over the control" }, { "Тип толщины шрифта" , "Font weight type" }, { "Стиль рамки элемента управления" , "Control's border style" }, { "Размер рамки элемента управления сверху" , "Control's border size on the top" }, { "Размер рамки элемента управления снизу" , "Control's border size on the bottom" }, { "Размер рамки элемента управления слева" , "Control's border size on the left" }, { "Размер рамки элемента управления справа" , "Control's border size on the right" }, { "Цвет рамки элемента управления" , "Control's border color" }, { "Цвет рамки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления" , "Border color of the control when the mouse is clicked on the control" }, { "Цвет рамки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления" , "Border color of the control when hovering the mouse over the control" }, { "Флаг автоматического изменения размера элемента управления под содержимое" , "Automatically resize a control to fit its content" }, { "Элемент автоматически измененяет размер под содержимое" , "Element automatically resizes to fit the content" }, { "Режим автоматического изменения размера элемента управления под содержимое" , "Mode for automatically resizing a control to fit its content" }, { "Флаг автоматического появления полосы прокрутки" , "Scrollbar auto-appear flag" }, { "Полоса прокрутки автоматически появляется" , "Scroll bar automatically appears" }, { "Ширина поля вокруг элемента при автоматической прокрутке" , "Margin width around element when auto scrolling" }, { "Высота поля вокруг элемента при автоматической прокрутке" , "Height of margin around element when auto scrolling" }, { "Режим привязки границ элемента управления к контейнеру" , "Binding mode of the control's borders to the container" }, { "Промежуток сверху между полями данного и другого элемента управления" , "Top spacing between the margins of this control and another control" }, { "Промежуток снизу между полями данного и другого элемента управления" , "Bottom spacing between the margins of this control and another control" }, { "Промежуток слева между полями данного и другого элемента управления" , "Left spacing between the margins of this control and another control" }, { "Промежуток справа между полями данного и другого элемента управления" , "Right spacing between the margins of this control and another control" }, { "Промежуток сверху внутри элемента управления" , "Top spacing inside a control" }, { "Промежуток снизу внутри элемента управления" , "Bottom spacing inside a control" }, { "Промежуток слева внутри элемента управления" , "Left spacing inside a control" }, { "Промежуток справа внутри элемента управления" , "Right spacing inside a control" }, { "Положение текста в границах текстовой метки" , "Text position within text label bounds" }, { "Положение флажка проверки в границах элемента управления" , "The position of the checkbox within the control's bounds" }, { "Состояние флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Checkbox state of the control" }, { "Состояние элемента управления, имеющего флажок проверки" , "The state of a control that has a checkbox" }, { "Автоматическое изменение состояния флажка при его выборе" , "Automatically change the state of the checkbox when it is selected" }, { "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" }, };

We will need all these messages later to display the descriptions of the graphical control properties.





Control types descriptions are implemented in the method returning the description of the graphical element type, the class of the base library graphical object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh. Let's supplement it with strings returning the descriptions of new types:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : "Unknown" ); }

Depending on the graphical element type, the method returns the string with the type description.

We have ugly inconsistencies in the names of methods that set or return a color. For example, the ForeColor() method returns the text color. At the same time, the method returning the background color is named ColorBackground(). To bring the names in line with each other, let's rename the ColorBackground() method and the likes of it into BackgroundColor(). In addition, I have introduced the new properties of graphical elements featuring color properties when hovering the mouse cursor over an object and clicking on it. We should also add the methods for setting and returning these and all other new properties.

Open the file of the graphical element object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.



Since we can have a gradient background color, we will use the color array to store all gradient colors. We need to add two more such arrays — for storing the background gradient colors when hovering over and clicking the mouse pointer on the object.

In the protected section of the class, declare two such arrays:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element_main; CGCnvElement *m_element_base; CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; color m_array_colors_bg[]; color m_array_colors_bg_dwn[]; color m_array_colors_bg_ovr[]; bool m_gradient_v; bool m_gradient_c; int m_init_relative_x; int m_init_relative_y; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :





We have the object structure accepting all the properties of a created graphical element for subsequent saving of the object's properties on the media and reading from it to restore the object when the terminal and the program are restarted.

Add all new properties to the structure:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; int belong; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; bool enabled; color fore_color; uchar fore_color_opacity; color background_color; uchar background_color_opacity; color background_color_mouse_down; color background_color_mouse_over; int bold_type; int border_style; int border_size_top; int border_size_bottom; int border_size_left; int border_size_right; color border_color; color border_color_mouse_down; color border_color_mouse_over; bool autosize; int autosize_mode; bool autoscroll; int autoscroll_margin_w; int autoscroll_margin_h; int dock_mode; int margin_top; int margin_bottom; int margin_left; int margin_right; int padding_top; int padding_bottom; int padding_left; int padding_right; int text_align; int check_align; bool checked; int check_state; bool autocheck; color check_background_color; color check_background_color_opacity; color check_background_color_mouse_down; color check_background_color_mouse_over; color check_fore_color; color check_fore_color_opacity; color check_fore_color_mouse_down; color check_fore_color_mouse_over; color check_flag_color; color check_flag_color_opacity; color check_flag_color_mouse_down; color check_flag_color_mouse_over; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

Now we have all the necessary property fields in the structure to properly save and restore an object from the structure. Writing object properties to files will be implemented much later.

From the private section of the class, remove two variables for storing the background color and its non-transparency, since now the values of these variables are stored directly in the object properties:

ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; color m_color_bg; uchar m_opacity;





Previously, we had one SaveColorsBG method to save a color to an array of background colors. Now we will have several different gradients. Their colors are to be stored in arrays. Therefore, declare the method copying the color array to the specified array of background colors and add two more methods to save gradient background colors:

int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } void CopyArraysColors( color &array_dst[], const color &array_src[], const string source); void SaveColorsBG( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseDown( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseOver( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr,colors,DFUN); } public :

The first method copies the colors from the array, passed to the method, to the array, specified in the method parameters, while two others copy the color array passed to the methods, namely to the appropriate arrays of gradient color declared above.

In the public section of the class from the method creating a graphical element, remove two variables from its inputs since they are not used anywhere in the method:

bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false );





Add two methods returning the flags indicating that the object is the main and (or) base one:



void SetMain(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element_main=element; } CGCnvElement *GetMain( void ) { return this .m_element_main; } bool IsMain( void ) { return this .GetMain()== NULL ; } bool IsBase( void ) { return this .GetBase()== NULL ; } CCanvas *GetCanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; }

The methods simply check if the pointers to the main and base objects are equal to NULL.

With this pointer value, the object is either main or base since if the object is bound to another one, the pointer to the main and base objects is set in the variables returned by the GetMain() and GetBase() methods. Therefore, if the pointer is equal to NULL, the object is not bound to any other object and can be either the main one for other objects in the hierarchy (the very first in the hierarchy of related objects), or the base object (other objects are attached to it, but it is not the main one itself, since in turn it is attached to another object in the common chain of the entire hierarchy).



Rename the method that sets the background color and add the methods for clicking or hovering the cursor over an object:



void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); void SetBackgroundColor ( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); } void SetBackgroundColors ( color &colors[]) { this .SaveColorsBG(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]); } void SetBackgroundColorMouseDown( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBGMouseDown(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsMouseDown( color &colors[]) { this .SaveColorsBGMouseDown(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]); } void SetBackgroundColorMouseOver( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBGMouseOver(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsMouseOver( color &colors[]) { this .SaveColorsBGMouseOver(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]); }

Now, instead of writing values to removed variables, write values to object properties. We have considered these methods in previous articles. So, there is no point in describing them here.

Similarly, rename the methods returning the background color values and write new methods for returning the values of additional background colors:

uint BackgroundColorsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_array_colors_bg.Size(); } uint BackgroundColorsMouseDownTotal( void ) const { return this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn.Size(); } uint BackgroundColorsMouseOverTotal( void ) const { return this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr.Size(); } color BackgroundColor ( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } color BackgroundColor ( const uint index) const { uint total= this .m_array_colors_bg.Size(); if (total== 0 ) return this .BackgroundColor(); return (index>total- 1 ? this .m_array_colors_bg[total- 1 ] : this .m_array_colors_bg[index]); } color BackgroundColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } color BackgroundColorMouseDown( const uint index) const { uint total= this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn.Size(); if (total== 0 ) return this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(); return (index>total- 1 ? this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[total- 1 ] : this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[index]); } color BackgroundColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } color BackgroundColorMouseOver( const uint index) const { uint total= this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr.Size(); if (total== 0 ) return this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(); return (index>total- 1 ? this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[total- 1 ] : this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[index]); } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); }

Here we also return the values set in the object properties rather than the already removed variables. I have already considered these methods before, so there is no point in repeating them here.





The ChartColorBackground() method will also be renamed (as well as all others that return color parameters and their names do not follow the general principle of constructing the names of methods working with color):

int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartBackgroundColor ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; }





In the parametric class constructor, replace writing values into variables with calling the methods that do this, add saving the background color to the arrays of additional background colors (when clicking and hovering the cursor over the object) and initialize all new graphical element properties using the default values:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_OPACITY); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " , this .m_name); } }

In the protected constructor, write everything in the same way. The changes are almost the same as in the constructor considered above, so I will not consider them here. You can find them in the library files attached to the article.





The method creating the object structure has also been improved for writing the values of new object properties into the structure fields (let's consider it in its entirety):



bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.belong=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.background_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.background_color_opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.bold_type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.border_style=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE); this .m_struct_obj.border_size_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.border_size_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.border_size_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.border_size_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.border_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.autosize= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE); this .m_struct_obj.autosize_mode=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); this .m_struct_obj.autoscroll= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL); this .m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_w=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W); this .m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_h=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H); this .m_struct_obj.dock_mode=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE); this .m_struct_obj.margin_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.margin_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.margin_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.margin_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.padding_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.padding_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.padding_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.padding_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.text_align=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN); this .m_struct_obj.check_align=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN); this .m_struct_obj.checked=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED); this .m_struct_obj.check_state=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE); this .m_struct_obj.autocheck=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK); this .m_struct_obj.check_background_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.check_background_color_opacity=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.check_fore_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_opacity=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_opacity=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }





and in the same way, the method that creates an object from the structure has been finalized:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, this .m_struct_obj.belong); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, this .m_struct_obj.zorder); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.background_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.bold_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, this .m_struct_obj.border_style); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.border_size_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.border_size_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.border_size_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.border_size_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.border_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.border_color_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, this .m_struct_obj.autosize); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE, this .m_struct_obj.autosize_mode); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, this .m_struct_obj.autoscroll); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, this .m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, this .m_struct_obj.autoscroll_margin_h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE, this .m_struct_obj.dock_mode); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.margin_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.margin_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.margin_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.margin_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.padding_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.padding_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.padding_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.padding_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, this .m_struct_obj.text_align); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN, this .m_struct_obj.check_align); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED, this .m_struct_obj.checked); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, this .m_struct_obj.check_state); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, this .m_struct_obj.autocheck); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.check_background_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.check_background_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.check_background_color_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.check_fore_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.check_fore_color_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); }

Both methods are identical but opposite to each other. While in the first method the appropriate object properties are set in the structure fields, in the second one, the values from the appropriate structure fields are set in the object properties.

Remove unused variables in the implementation of the method creating a graphical element object:

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id),wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





In the method setting the element opacity, instead of the string saving the opacity value to the variable,



this .m_opacity=value;

add its saving to the object property:

void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, value ); this .m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet( value ); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }





Implementing the method copying the color array to the specified background color array:

void CGCnvElement::CopyArraysColors( color &array_dst[] , const color &array_src[] , const string source) { if (array_dst.Size()!=array_src.Size()) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize (array_dst,array_src.Size())!=array_src.Size()) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE); CMessage::ToLog(:: GetLastError (), true ); return ; } } :: ArrayCopy (array_dst,array_src); }

The method receives the array, in which we should write all the data from the source array. If the array sizes do not match, the destination array changes its size to fit the size of the source array. Then the entire content of the source array is copied to the destination array.







In the constructor of the shadow object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh, rename the names of called methods:

CShadowObj::CShadowObj( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement:: SetBackgroundColor ( clrNONE ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this .m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation( this . ChartBackgroundColor (),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_visible= true ; CGCnvElement::Erase(); }





The form object is an object implementing the functionality for interacting with the mouse. The base object of the WinForms library objects is its descendant. We need to improve multiple methods in the form object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.

The methods handling colors will be renamed and new ones will be added. The methods handling the object "frame" will also be renamed. They will be called "Border" instead of "Frame". In addition, other objects can be attached to the object, for example, buttons or texts can be created on the panel...

When hovering over such a panel, the library currently determines whether the cursor is hovering over the panel. However, it is not able to define if the cursor is over an object attached to the panel. Accordingly, there is no way to interact with the object attached to the panel.

To solve this issue, we need to go through the list of all objects attached to the panel and determine the most recent one in the hierarchy, over which the cursor is located. To do this, let's create a list of all objects attached to the panel. In turn, other objects can also be bound to the already attached object. That is, we need to loop through the entire hierarchy of such objects.

To do this, let's create the list which is to contain the pointers to attached objects. Let's call them interaction objects, since we are looking for the object the mouse should interact with and the method that adds to the list all other controls attached to the object. If the attached element also has its own attached objects, then the same method will be called for it, while the pointer to the list the pointers are written into will be passed to the method.

Thus, we can loop through the entire hierarchy of attached objects and get a list of pointers to them. It becomes easier after that. As soon as we determine that the cursor is hovering over the panel, we call the method of the panel, which creates a list of all attached objects. All we have to do then is find the very first object from the end of the list, which has the flag of the cursor located over it. Pass the pointer to the found object for further handling since the handler blanks have already been prepared long ago.

Remove the unnecessary variables from the protected class section:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; CArrayObj m_list_tmp; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_init_x; int m_init_y; int m_init_w; int m_init_h;

Now instead of the variables, all values are stored in the object properties.





From the CreateAndAddNewElement() method, remove the pointer to the main object of the hierarchy of all objects attached to each other:

virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); public :

Previously, when creating attached objects, we had to explicitly specify the main object for the object being created passing the pointer to it in the method parameters. Now we will make sure that the main or base object in the hierarchy will be determined automatically, which will save the end user from needlessly specifying such an object when creating a new attached control.

Also in the protected section, declare the method for creating the list of all interaction objects and the method returning the object presence flag in the list by its name:



virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); void CreateListDepInteractObj(CArrayObj *list); bool IsPresentInteractObj( const string name); public :





In the public section, declare a method that creates a list of all interaction objects (although without passing the pointer to the list in the method formal parameters), as well as the method returning the pointer to the form object in the list of interaction objects by its index:



public : int CreateListInteractObj( void ); CForm *GetInteractForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_interact.At(index); }

The first method is to be called from the object the mouse cursor is hovering over. The protected method for searching the remaining interaction objects throughout the hierarchy of the main object is to be called inside the method. The pointer to the list will be passed to each subsequent object of the hierarchy, and thus in one list of the very first object that the cursor was placed on, there will be a list of pointers to all objects attached to it.

Let's write the methods returning and setting all object frame dimensions from its properties:

void SetOffsetX( const int value ) { this .m_offset_x= value ; } void SetOffsetY( const int value ) { this .m_offset_y= value ; } int OffsetX( void ) const { return this .m_offset_x; } int OffsetY( void ) const { return this .m_offset_y; } int BorderSizeLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT); } int BorderSizeTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP); } int BorderSizeRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT); } int BorderSizeBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM);} void SetBorderSizeLeft( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, value ); } void SetBorderSizeTop( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, value ); } void SetBorderSizeRight( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, value ); } void SetBorderSizeBottom( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, value ); }





Let's add the method returning the list of interaction objects and the method returning the number of interaction objects in the created list:



CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListElements( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListInteractObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_interact; } CShadowObj *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; } CAnimations *GetAnimationsObj( void ) { return this .m_animations; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesText() : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad() : NULL ); } int ElementsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_elements.Total(); } int InteractTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_interact.Total(); } CGCnvElement *GetElement( const int index) { return this .m_list_elements.At(index); }





From the method creating a new attached element, remove passing the pointer to the main object:



virtual bool CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw);

We do not need this pointer now since the library will define, which object is to be main and which is the base one, on it own.





Rename the methods for setting and returning the form frame color and add new methods for handling additional form background colors:

void SetBorderColor ( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } color BorderColor ( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColorMouseDown( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); } color BorderColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetBorderColorMouseOver( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); } color BorderColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); }

Now the methods work not with variables but with the values found in the object properties.







In the variable initialization method, clear the list of interaction objects and set the sorted list flag for it. Instead of writing the dimensions of the form frame into variables, set them using the new methods written above:



void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_interact.Clear(); this .m_list_interact.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetBorderSizeTop(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderSizeBottom(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderSizeLeft(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderSizeRight(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; this .m_init_x= 0 ; this .m_init_y= 0 ; this .m_init_w= 0 ; this .m_init_h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); }





Previously, we specified not only actual coordinates (in the chart coordinate system) for each created object but also relative once — a distance in pixels from the origin of the coordinates of the object the created one is attached to. We simply indicated the value of the indent from the object edge set during the creation.

This is not entirely efficient and requires constant monitoring of these coordinates in case they change. Now we will calculate them from screen coordinates - by subtracting the screen coordinate of the bound object from the screen coordinate of the base one. Thus, we will always know exactly the relative coordinates of the bound object regardless of any changes in its coordinates.

In the method creating a new graphical object, calculate and set the relative element coordinates:

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); element.SetMovable(movable); element.SetCoordXRelative( element.CoordX()- this .CoordX() ); element.SetCoordYRelative( element.CoordY()- this .CoordY() ); return element; }





In the method creating a new attached element and adding it to the list of attached objects, rename the method of setting the object background, define and write the pointer to the main object of the attached object hierarchy, as well as calculate and set the relative coordinates of the created attached control:



CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (element_type), 19 )); return NULL ; } int num= this .m_list_elements.Total(); string ns=(:: StringLen (( string )num)< 2 ? :: IntegerToString (num, 2 , '0' ) : ( string )num); string name= "Elm" +ns; int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this .GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,name,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity, false ,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; if (! this .AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y)) { delete obj; return NULL ; } obj. SetBackgroundColor (colour); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain() ); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetID( this .ID()); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); obj.SetZorder( this .Zorder(), false ); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); return obj; }

How do we define the main object of the hierarchy? All is simple: if the object is not attached to any other, then initially it has the pointer to the main object equal to NULL. If another control attached to it is created from such an object, then the value of the pointer to the main object is checked for it. If the pointer is NULL, then the control will be the main object. Otherwise, this object already has the pointer to the main object of the entire hierarchy — write it to the newly created control. Thus, there will always be one main object in the entire hierarchy — the very first one the creation of the hierarchy of attached objects started from.







From the method creating a new attached element, remove passing the pointer to the main object and, correspondingly, remove an excessive passed value to the CreateAndAddNewElement() method:

bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type ,main ,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); return true ; }





Since we now have the methods that return the width of the object frame, and these values are stored not in variables, but in the object properties, then in the method that returns the initial coordinates of the bound object, replace accessing the variables with getting values from the new methods:

void CForm::GetCoords( int &x, int &y) { x= this .CoordX()+ this .BorderSizeLeft() +x; y= this .CoordY()+ this .BorderSizeTop() +y; }





Rename the called methods, replace handling the variables with handling the object properties,



void CForm::SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity) { if ( this .m_shadow && this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this . SetBackgroundColor (array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG]); this . SetBorderColor (array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME]); } void CForm::SetFormStyle( const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow= false , const bool use_bg_color= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_shadow=shadow; this .SetBorderSizeTop(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP]); this .SetBorderSizeBottom(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM]); this .SetBorderSizeLeft(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT]); this .SetBorderSizeRight(array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT]); this .m_gradient_v=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_GRADIENT_V]; this .m_gradient_c=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_GRADIENT_C]; this .CreateShadowObj( clrNONE ,( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); this .SetColorTheme(theme,opacity); color clr=array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation( this . ChartBackgroundColor (),- 100 ); color color_shadow=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness((use_bg_color ? gray : clr),- fabs (array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_DARKENING_COLOR_FOR_SHADOW])); this .SetColorShadow(color_shadow); int shift_x=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_X_SHIFT]; int shift_y=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_Y_SHIFT]; this .DrawShadow(shift_x,shift_y,color_shadow, this .OpacityShadow(),( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_BLUR]); this .Erase( this .m_array_colors_bg, this .Opacity(), this .m_gradient_v, this .m_gradient_c); switch (style) { case FORM_STYLE_BEVEL : this .DrawFormFrame( this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); break ; default : this .DrawFormFrame( this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_FLAT); break ; } this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 , this .Width()- 1 , this .Height()- 1 ,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_RECT_OUTER], this .Opacity()); }





The method returning the flag indicating the presence of the pointer to an object in the list of interaction objects by name:

bool CForm::IsPresentInteractObj( const string name) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .InteractTotal();i++) { CForm *obj= this .GetInteractForm(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.Name()==name) return true ; } return false ; }

In the loop by the list of interaction objects, we get the next form object. If its name is equal to the one passed to the method, we return true — the object with the same name is already in the list. Upon the loop completion, return false — the object with the specified name has not been found.







The protected method that creates the list of all interaction objects:

void CForm::CreateListDepInteractObj( CArrayObj *list ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CForm *form= this .GetElement(i); if (form== NULL || form.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) continue ; if ( this .IsPresentInteractObj(form.Name())) continue ; if (list.Add(form)) form.CreateListDepInteractObj( list ); } }

In the loop by all attached objects, get the next form object.

If the object has not been received or its type is less than the form object, move on to the next one.

If the object with the same name is already present in the list, go to the next one.

If the object was successfully placed in the list of interaction objects, call the same method for the object to search for interaction objects attached to it.

At the same time, the method receives the list specified in the method inputs.

Thus, the pointers to all interaction objects of the entire hierarchy of attached objects will be placed in one list.

We pass the list located in the main object and specify it in the public method creating the list of all interaction objects:

int CForm::CreateListInteractObj( void ) { this .CreateListDepInteractObj( this .GetListInteractObj() ); return this .m_list_interact.Total(); }

Here all is simple: call the above method for creating the list of interaction objects, while passing the pointer to the list of the current object to it. From the method, return the number of pointers to the interaction objects added to the list.







Make improvements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh of the library WinForms objects' base object class.

Since we removed the variables that store the width of the form frame and replaced them with methods in the class file of the form object, now we need to remove the now unnecessary methods for setting and returning the border width in the file:

virtual void SetPadding( const int left, const int top, const int right, const int bottom) { this .SetPaddingLeft(left); this .SetPaddingTop(top); this .SetPaddingRight(right); this .SetPaddingBottom(bottom); } virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_left=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_top=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_right=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_bottom=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthAll( const uint value ) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft( value ); this .SetFrameWidthTop( value ); this .SetFrameWidthRight( value ); this .SetFrameWidthBottom( value ); } virtual void SetFrameWidth( const uint left, const uint top, const uint right, const uint bottom) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft(left); this .SetFrameWidthTop(top); this .SetFrameWidthRight(right); this .SetFrameWidthBottom(bottom); } int FrameWidthLeft( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_left; } int FrameWidthTop( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_top; } int FrameWidthRight( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_right; } int FrameWidthBottom( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_bottom; } int PaddingLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); } int PaddingTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); } int PaddingRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); } int PaddingBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); }





In the methods that set the indent size, replace accessing the variables with reading the values returned from the methods:

virtual void SetPaddingLeft( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this . BorderSizeLeft () ? this . BorderSizeLeft () : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingTop( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this . BorderSizeTop () ? this . BorderSizeTop () : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingRight( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this . BorderSizeRight () ? this . BorderSizeRight () : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingBottom( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this . BorderSizeBottom () ? this . BorderSizeBottom () : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,padding); }





Replace calling old FrameWidth methods with new BorderSize ones:

virtual void SetPadding( const int left, const int top, const int right, const int bottom) { this .SetPaddingLeft(left); this .SetPaddingTop(top); this .SetPaddingRight(right); this .SetPaddingBottom(bottom); } virtual void SetBorderSizeAll ( const uint value ) { this . SetBorderSizeLeft ( value ); this . SetBorderSizeTop ( value ); this . SetBorderSizeRight ( value ); this . SetBorderSizeBottom ( value ); } virtual void SetBorderSize( const uint left, const uint top, const uint right, const uint bottom) { this . SetBorderSizeLeft (left); this . SetBorderSizeTop (top); this . SetBorderSizeRight (right); this . SetBorderSizeBottom (bottom); }

...

void CWinFormBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CWinFormBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); }





Declare the methods returning the descriptions of control properties:

int PaddingLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); } int PaddingTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); } int PaddingRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); } int PaddingBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, bool only_prop= false ); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, bool only_prop= false ); string AutoSizeModeDescription( void ); string DockModeDescription( void ); string CheckStateDescription( void ); string FontStyleDescription( void ); string FontBoldTypeDescription( void ); string BorderStyleDescription( void ); };





In the class constructor, replace assigning values to variables with setting property values using a new method:

CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }





The method returning the font style description:

string CWinFormBase::FontStyleDescription( void ) { return ( this .FontDrawStyle()==FONT_STYLE_ITALIC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_ITALIC) : this .FontDrawStyle()==FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE) : this .FontDrawStyle()==FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FONT_STYLE_NORMAL) ); }

Depending on the specified font style, the appropriate text message is returned.





The method returning the font width type description:

string CWinFormBase::FontBoldTypeDescription( void ) { uchar array[]; int total= StringToCharArray ( EnumToString ((ENUM_FW_TYPE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE)),array, 8 ); for ( int i= 1 ;i<total;i++) array[i]+= 0x20 ; return CharArrayToString (array); }

The ENUM_FW_TYPE enumeration features the following constants:

enum ENUM_FW_TYPE { FW_TYPE_DONTCARE = FW_DONTCARE , FW_TYPE_THIN = FW_THIN , FW_TYPE_EXTRALIGHT = FW_EXTRALIGHT , FW_TYPE_ULTRALIGHT = FW_ULTRALIGHT , FW_TYPE_LIGHT = FW_LIGHT , FW_TYPE_NORMAL = FW_NORMAL , FW_TYPE_REGULAR = FW_REGULAR , FW_TYPE_MEDIUM = FW_MEDIUM , FW_TYPE_SEMIBOLD = FW_SEMIBOLD , FW_TYPE_DEMIBOLD = FW_DEMIBOLD , FW_TYPE_BOLD = FW_BOLD , FW_TYPE_EXTRABOLD = FW_EXTRABOLD , FW_TYPE_ULTRABOLD = FW_ULTRABOLD , FW_TYPE_HEAVY = FW_HEAVY , FW_TYPE_BLACK = FW_BLACK };

For example, in case of the Regular width type, we need to take a substring from the FW_TYPE_REGULAR constant starting from position 8. After extracting the substring from the constant name, we get the "REGULAR" string. Here all characters are uppercase. Now we need to make all characters lowercase except for the first one.

To do this, we only need to add the offset of 32 (0x20) to the symbol code, since lowercase character codes differ from uppercase characters by exactly 32. The extracted substring consisting of uppercase characters is entered into the uchar array. Then in the loop by all the characters in the array (for each letter), add 32 to the character value. Since the first character (in cell 0 of the array) does not need to be changed, start the loop from cell 1 of the array (from the second character). As a result, return the modified uchar array converted back to a string.





The method returning the description of the control frame style:

string CWinFormBase::BorderStyleDescription( void ) { ENUM_FRAME_STYLE property=(ENUM_FRAME_STYLE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE); return ( property==FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE) : property==FRAME_STYLE_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_FLAT) : property==FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL) : property==FRAME_STYLE_STAMP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_STAMP) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_NONE) ); }

The returned text message depends on the frame style set for the object.





The method returning the description of the control integer property:

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeElementDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .BelongDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +FontBoldTypeDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderStyleDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AutoSizeModeDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .DockModeDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription(( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription(( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .CheckStateDescription() ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

The object integer property is passed to the method. The string returned from the method depends on the property, passed to the method, and on the flag indicating that the object maintains the property. There are similar methods in almost every object of the library, and it makes no sense to consider it again here. So far, each graphical element supports all the properties of graphical elements. I will add the methods that return the flags for maintaining a certain property of graphical elements to WinForms objects while it is possible to maintain visual control over the values of these properties and tools for changing them via the mouse or keyboard, after creating most of the WinForms objects and their interactivity functionality.







The method returning the description of the control real property:



string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( "" ); }

Since we have no real properties for graphical elements yet, the method returns an empty string.





The method returning the description of the control string property:



string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

The method receives the object string property. Depending on the property passed to the method, the string returned from the method is constructed.







The method returning the description of the control auto resizing depending on the content:

string CWinFormBase::AutoSizeModeDescription( void ) { return ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK) ); }

Depending on the mode of auto resizing the control, the corresponding text message is returned.





The method returning the description of the mode for binding the element borders to the container:



string CWinFormBase::DockModeDescription( void ) { return ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) : this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) : this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) : this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) : this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE)==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) ); }

Depending on the border binding mode, the corresponding text message is returned.







The method returning the description of the state of a control featuring a checkbox:

string CWinFormBase::CheckStateDescription( void ) { return ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE)==CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED) : this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE)==CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED) ); }

Depending on the control checkbox status, the corresponding text message is returned.







Make minor improvements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh of the base object class of standard WinForms objects' standard controls.

Change the type of the method automatically setting the width and height of a control from void to bool. For each descendant object, the implementation of the method can be different, therefore, if it is necessary to change the logic of this method, it will be redefined in different classes in its own way. But it should be able to return the result of its work. If the object does not change its size, then there is no need to redefine the method in the class. Here it simply returns true without doing anything:



class CCommonBase : public CWinFormBase { private : protected : virtual bool AutoSetWH( void ) { return true ; } virtual void Initialize( void ); public :





In the variable initialization method, replace setting frame width values to variables with setting the values using the method and rename the method setting the background color:

void CCommonBase::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .m_gradient_v= false ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this . SetBackgroundColor (CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetText( "" ); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetEnabled( true ); this .SetVisible( true , false ); }





Rename the methods returning the frame width values:

void CCommonBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CCommonBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); }





The text label object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh features the method calculating the label coordinates depending on the text anchor point and alignment. All this is done in the object redrawing method. This is not optimal as many objects inherited from this class may also need to position the label. Therefore, we will transfer the calculation of text coordinates from the text label redrawing method to a new method and call it where necessary, and not only in the text label object class, but also in its descendants.

In the protected class section, change the type of the control auto resize method, declare the method setting the coordinates and text anchor point depending on its alignment mode, while in the public section of the class, declare the method setting the control auto resize flag depending on the content:



class CLabel : public CCommonBase { private : protected : virtual bool AutoSetWH( void ); void SetTextParamsByAlign( int &x, int &y); public : virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void SetText( const string text) { CWinFormBase::SetText(text); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw);





Since the method of calculating the text coordinates is now moved to a separate method, the object redrawing method has become shorter:

void CLabel::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), 0 , true ); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; this .SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Update(redraw); }





The method setting the text coordinates and anchor point depending on its alignment mode:



void CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign( int &x, int &y) { switch ( this .TextAlign()) { case ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER : x= this . BorderSizeLeft (); y= this . BorderSizeTop (); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT : x= this . BorderSizeLeft (); y= this .Height()/ 2 ; this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER); break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : x= this . BorderSizeLeft (); y= this .Height()- this . BorderSizeBottom (); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM); break ; case ANCHOR_LOWER : x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .Height()- this . BorderSizeBottom (); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : x= this .Width()- this . BorderSizeRight (); y= this .Height()- this . BorderSizeBottom (); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT : x= this .Width()- this . BorderSizeRight (); y= this .Height()/ 2 ; this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : x= this .Width()- this . BorderSizeRight (); y= this . BorderSizeTop (); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP); break ; case ANCHOR_UPPER : x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this . BorderSizeTop (); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP); break ; default : x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .Height()/ 2 ; this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); break ; } }

The strings for calculating the text coordinates are passed here from the object redrawing method. The previously renamed methods are used here now.



Since the virtual method that automatically sets the element width and height should now return a result, the method writes the result of object resizing to the returned variable instead of simply setting a new width and height to the object properties:

bool CLabel::AutoSetWH( void ) { int w= 0 , h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::TextSize( this .Text()!= "" && this .Text()!= NULL ? this .Text() : " " ,w,h); w+=( this .MarginLeft()+ this .MarginRight()); if (w== 0 ) w= 3 ; h+=( this .MarginTop()+ this .MarginBottom()); if (h== 0 ) h=( int ) ceil (FontSize()* 1.625 ); bool res= true ; res &= this .SetWidth(w); res &= this .SetHeight(h); return res; }





The method setting the flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content:

void CLabel::SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if (flag && this .AutoSetWH()) CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw); }

If the flag passed to the method is set and if it is possible to resize the object, set the flag value into the properties.





In the current article, I will implement the RadioButton WinForms object class. In its internal content, the object is similar to the CheckBox control implemented in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh. However, unlike the last one, the RadioButton object has a round field with the option to select it instead of a square field with a checkmark. Accordingly, it would be beneficial for us to inherit from the CheckBox object class and redefine the selection field drawing methods. Let's remove the SetTextCoords() method since it completely repeats the SetTextParamsByAlign() parent object method. To let all the variables of the CheckBox object remain available in its descendants, move them from the private section to the protected one:



#include "Label.mqh" class CCheckBox : public CLabel { private : void SetCheckFlagCoords( int &x, int &y); void SetTextCoords( int &x, int &y); void SetCorrectTextCoords( void ); protected : int m_text_x; int m_text_y; int m_check_x; int m_check_y; int m_check_w; int m_check_h; virtual bool AutoSetWH( void );

The virtual method that automatically sets the control width and height now should be of bool type.



In the public section of the class, change the methods setting the states of the checkbox and control. Now before setting the states, the current status is checked first since setting them should lead to the flags and object being redrawn rather than simply set the value to the object properties. Write the methods setting the flags and object background colors:



public : virtual bool SetWidth( const int width) { return CGCnvElement::SetWidth(width> this .m_check_w ? width : this .m_check_w); } virtual bool SetHeight( const int height) { return CGCnvElement::SetHeight(height> this .m_check_h ? height : this .m_check_h); } void SetCheckAlign( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,anchor); } ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT CheckAlign( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN); } void SetChecked( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag); if (( bool ) this .CheckState()!=flag) this .SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)flag); } bool Checked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED); } void SetCheckState( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,state); if (( bool )state!= this .Checked()) this .SetChecked(( bool )state); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE CheckState( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE);} void SetAutoCheck( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,flag); } bool AutoCheck( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK); } void SetCheckBackgroundColor( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } void SetCheckBackgroundColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBackgroundColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);} void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);} void SetCheckBorderColor( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,clr); } color CheckBorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR); } void SetCheckBorderColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBorderColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } void SetCheckFlagColor( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,clr); } color CheckFlagColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); } void SetCheckFlagColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckFlagColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } virtual void Redraw( bool redraw);





In the object redrawing method, rename the method setting the background color:

void CCheckBox::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this . BackgroundColor (), 0 , true ); this .SetCorrectTextCoords(); this .Text( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .ShowControlFlag( this .CheckState()); this .Update(redraw); }





In the SetCorrectTextCoords() method, instead of calling the removed SetTextCoords method, add calling the SetTextParamsByAlign parent class method:

void CCheckBox::SetCorrectTextCoords( void ) { this .SetCheckFlagCoords( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y); this .SetTextParamsByAlign( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y); int text_w= 0 , text_h= 0 ; this .TextSize( this .Text(),text_w,text_h);





Let's change the method drawing the selection checkbox. The checkbox should not be drawn on a transparent background as before, but against the background of a filled and framed rectangle. The checkmark drawn inside this field has turned out to be rather thin, so I will draw not one, but three lines, each of which will be one pixel higher in the center than the previous one. Of course, this is incorrect from the selection checkbox scalability point of view, but I will do the relative calculation of the coordinates of the polyline drawing the checkbox later:

void CCheckBox::ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { this .DrawRectangleFill( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y, this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth(), this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight(), this .CheckBackgroundColor(), this .CheckBackgroundColorOpacity()); this .DrawRectangle( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y, this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth(), this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight(), this .CheckBorderColor(), this .CheckBorderColorOpacity()); int array_x[]={m_check_x+ 2 ,m_check_x+m_check_w/ 2 - 1 ,m_check_x+m_check_w- 2 }; int array_y[]={m_check_y+m_check_h/ 2 ,m_check_y+m_check_h- 3 ,m_check_y+ 3 }; switch (state) { case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED : this .DrawPolylineAA (array_x,array_y, this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); array_y[ 1 ]=array_y[ 1 ]- 1 ; this .DrawPolylineAA (array_x,array_y, this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); array_y[ 1 ]=array_y[ 1 ]- 1 ; this .DrawPolylineAA (array_x,array_y, this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE : this .DrawRectangleFill( this .m_check_x+ 3 , this .m_check_y+ 3 , this .m_check_x+ this .m_check_w- 3 , this .m_check_y+ this .m_check_h- 3 , this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break ; default : break ; } }





The method automatically setting the control width and height now has the bool type and returns the result:

bool CCheckBox::AutoSetWH( void ) { int w= 0 , h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::TextSize( this .Text()!= "" && this .Text()!= NULL ? this .Text() : " " ,w,h); w+=( this .MarginLeft()+ this .MarginRight()+ this .CheckWidth()); if (w== this .CheckWidth()) w= this .CheckWidth()+ 3 ; h+=( this .MarginTop()+ this .MarginBottom()); if (h== 0 ) h=( int ) ceil (FontSize()* 1.625 ); if (h< this .CheckHeight()) h= this .CheckHeight(); bool res= true ; res &= this .SetWidth(w); res &= this .SetHeight(h); return res; }

Here all is similar to the text label object class method considered above. Declare the variable, write the resizing result to it and return that result.







RadioButton WinForms object

The object will be a descendant of the CheckBox WinForms objects since it almost completely repeats its functionality and internal organization.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ library folder, create the new file RadioButton.mqh of the CRadioButton class.

The class should be derived from the CCheckBox class, while its file should be included into the created class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "CheckBox.mqh" class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { }





In the protected section of the class, declare the virtual method displaying the checkbox, while in the public section declare the parametric constructor:

class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { private : protected : virtual void ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); public : CRadioButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

The method displaying the checkbox redefines the parent class method since the checkbox is round here unlike the square one of the CheckBox object.

Let's consider these methods.

Parametric constructor:

CRadioButton::CRadioButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCheckBox(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ); this .Redraw( false ); }

Here we only define the WinForms object type and redraw the object. Everything else is created and set in the parent class constructor.

The method displaying the checkbox for the specified state:

void CRadioButton::ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { this .DrawEllipseFill( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y, this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth(), this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight(), this .CheckBackgroundColor(), this .CheckBackgroundColorOpacity()); DrawEllipseAA( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y, this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth(), this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight(), this .CheckBorderColor(), this .CheckBorderColorOpacity()); switch (state) { case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED : DrawEllipseFill( this .m_check_x+ 3 , this .m_check_y+ 3 , this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth()- 3 , this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight()- 3 , this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break ; default : break ; } }

Similar to the parent class, a circle filled with the background color is drawn here first. Then we draw its edge. Depending on the state passed to the flag method or inside the drawn circle, another one is drawn (of a smaller diameter) or nothing is drawn.



These are all the things necessary for creating the object. Everything else is implemented in the parent classes.







Button WinForms object

The button object is, in fact, a text label. The text label is able to draw object borders. Besides, there is an ability to position the text inside the control borders. The label is only drawn on a transparent background, while the button is drawn on a filled background. Therefore, the button object will be inherited from the text label object.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\, create a new file Button.mqh of the CButton class.



The class should be inherited from the CLabel class, while its file should be included into the created one:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Label.mqh" class CButton : public CLabel { }





In the private section of the class, declare the variables for storing the button label coordinates, while in the protected section, declare the virtual method to automatically set the control size:

class CButton : public CLabel { private : int m_text_x; int m_text_y; protected : virtual bool AutoSetWH( void ); public :





In the public section, declare the virtual method for redrawing an object and write the methods for setting and returning the mode of auto resizing the object to fit the label size:



public : virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); void SetAutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev= this .AutoSizeMode(); if (prev==mode) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,mode); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); } CButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





In the parametric constructor, set the control type and the default values of object properties, as well as call the redrawing method:

CButton::CButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .Redraw( false ); }





The method redrawing an object:

void CButton::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(),CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY, true ); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Update(redraw); }

First, the object borders are filled with the background color. The label is then drawn using the calculated coordinates depending on the text alignment and the object is updated.



The method automatically setting the element width and height:

bool CButton::AutoSetWH( void ) { int w= 0 , h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::TextSize( this .Text()!= "" && this .Text()!= NULL ? this .Text() : " " ,w,h); w+=( this .MarginLeft()+ this .MarginRight()); if (w== 0 ) w= 3 ; h+=( this .MarginTop()+ this .MarginBottom()); if (h== 0 ) h=( int ) ceil (FontSize()* 1.625 ); bool res= true ; if ( this .AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW) { if (w> this .Width()) res &= this .SetWidth(w); if (h> this .Height()) res &= this .SetHeight(h); } else { if (w!= this .Width()) res &= this .SetWidth(w); if (h!= this .Height()) res &= this .SetHeight(h); } return res; }

The method is almost identical to the parent class methods considered above. However, we should keep in mind that the size changes according to the specified resize mode. In other words, in case of the increase only mode, the object size is increased only if the text goes beyond it. In case of the increase and decrease mode, the entire object is adjusted to the size of the text inside it.

Of course, the button object functionality is to contain much more elements, but everything else will be added in subsequent articles while developing other WinForms objects.







In order to create bound objects, container objects should be aware of the existence of the newly created controls. To do this, we need to include the file of new classes to the class files of container objects.

The parent class for all container objects is a class of the base container object implemented in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh.

Include the files of new controls to it. Instead of CheckBox.mqh, include the RadioButton object file since it is a descendant of the CheckBox element. Therefore, both of them will be visible in the class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ RadioButton .mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh"





Since the method of creating a new graphical object is different for each inherited class, here we will only declare the virtual method and remove its implementation. The method will return NULL:

class CContainer : public CWinFormBase { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { return NULL ; }





Rename the FrameWidth public methods to the BorderSize methods:

public : int GetWidthWorkspace( void ) const { return this .Width()-:: fmax ( this . BorderSizeLeft (), this .PaddingLeft())-:: fmax ( this . BorderSizeRight (), this .PaddingRight()); } int GetHeightWorkspace( void ) const { return this .Height()-:: fmax ( this . BorderSizeTop (), this .PaddingTop())-:: fmax ( this . BorderSizeBottom (), this .PaddingBottom()); } int GetCoordXWorkspace( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+:: fmax ( this . BorderSizeLeft (), this .PaddingLeft()); } int GetCoordYWorkspace( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+:: fmax ( this . BorderSizeTop (), this .PaddingTop()); } int GetRightEdgeWorkspace( void ) const { return this .RightEdge()-:: fmax ( this . BorderSizeRight (), this .PaddingRight()); } int GetBottomEdgeWorkspace( void ) const { return this .BottomEdge()-:: fmax ( this . BorderSizeBottom (), this .PaddingBottom()); }

...

virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft( const uint value ) { this . SetBorderSizeLeft ( value ); if ( this .PaddingLeft()< this . BorderSizeLeft ()) this .SetPaddingLeft( this . BorderSizeLeft ()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop( const uint value ) { this . SetBorderSizeTop ( value ); if ( this .PaddingTop()< this . BorderSizeTop ()) this .SetPaddingTop( this . BorderSizeTop ()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight( const uint value ) { this . SetBorderSizeRight ( value ); if ( this .PaddingRight()< this . BorderSizeRight ()) this .SetPaddingRight( this . BorderSizeRight ()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom( const uint value ) { this . SetBorderSizeBottom ( value ); if ( this .PaddingBottom()< this . BorderSizeBottom ()) this .SetPaddingBottom( this . BorderSizeBottom ()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthAll( const uint value ) { this . SetBorderSizeLeft ( value ); this . SetBorderSizeTop ( value ); this . SetBorderSizeRight ( value ); this . SetBorderSizeBottom ( value ); }





Remove passing the pointer to the main object from the method of creating a new element:

virtual bool CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw);





In the method implementation, add the creation of all known controls:



bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor()); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor()); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor()); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor()); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; default : break ; } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }





The method that adjusts the size of the element to its internal content has been converted, but it still does not work correctly, so here we will just attach its current implementation without any explanation, except for the comments already present in the method code:

bool CContainer::AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); int maxcX= 0 ; int maxcY= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.RightEdge()>maxcX) maxcX=obj.RightEdge(); if (obj.BottomEdge()>maxcY) maxcY=obj.BottomEdge(); } int w=maxcX- this .CoordX(); int h=maxcY- this .CoordY(); int excess_x=w- this .GetWidthWorkspace()- this .BorderSizeRight()- 1 ; int excess_y=h- this .GetHeightWorkspace()- this .BorderSizeBottom()- 1 ; if (excess_x== 0 && excess_y== 0 ) return true ; return ( this .AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x> 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y> 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) : this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x!= 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y!= 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) ); }

Other minor changes in the class, which are the result of experiments and are not related to the topic of this article, will not be considered here. I will get back to them when everything works correctly.



The GroupBox container object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh has also been slightly improved.

The calls of renamed methods have been corrected:

virtual void SetBorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { if (( this . BorderSizeTop ()< 2 || this . BorderSizeBottom ()< 2 || this . BorderSizeLeft ()< 2 || this . BorderSizeRight ()< 2 ) && style>FRAME_STYLE_FLAT) this . SetBorderSizeAll ( 2 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,style); }

...

void CGroupBox::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this . SetBorderSize ( 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ); this .m_gradient_v= false ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this . SetBackgroundColor (CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this . SetBorderColor (CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetText( "GroupBox" ); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 3 ); this .SetEnabled( true ); this .SetVisible( true , false ); }

...



void CGroupBox::DrawFrame( void ) { int w= 0 ; int h= 0 ; this .TextSize(Text(),w,h); int height= this .Height()-h/ 2 ; switch ( this .BorderStyle()) { case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT : this .DrawFrameFlat( 0 ,h/ 2 , this .Width(),height, this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), this .ForeColorOpacity()); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL : this .DrawFrameBevel( 0 ,h/ 2 , this .Width(),height, this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), this .ForeColorOpacity()); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP : this .DrawFrameStamp( 0 ,h/ 2 , this .Width(),height, this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), this .ForeColorOpacity()); break ; default : this .DrawFrameSimple( 0 ,h/ 2 , this .Width(),height, this . BorderSizeTop (), this . BorderSizeBottom (), this . BorderSizeLeft (), this . BorderSizeRight (), this . BorderColor (), this .ForeColorOpacity()); break ; } if ( this .Text()!= "" ) this .DrawRectangleFill( 5 ,h/ 2 - 1 ,w+ 7 ,h/ 2 + this . BorderSizeTop ()+ 1 ,CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); }





The virtual method creating a new graphical object features the creation of all currently known elements:

CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }





We should also make some improvements in the container class of the Panel object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh.



In the spacing methods, we need to calculate and set the underlay offset after setting its coordinates and size:

virtual void SetPaddingLeft( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingLeft( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .SetCoordXUnderlay( this .CoordX()+ this .PaddingLeft()); this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()); this .m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative( this .m_underlay.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); } } virtual void SetPaddingTop( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingTop( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .SetCoordYUnderlay( this .CoordY()+ this .PaddingTop()); this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()); this .m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative( this .m_underlay.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } }

Previously, the offset was calculated before the coordinates and size calculation. This caused a shift calculation error after making changes.







In the method of creating a new graphical object, add the creation of all known elements:

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }





In the method creating all underlay parameters, also shift the offset calculation below the coordinates calculation:

bool CPanel::SetUnderlayParams( void ) { this .m_underlay.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY); bool res= true ; res &= this .SetCoordXUnderlay( this .CoordX()+ this .PaddingLeft()); res &= this .SetCoordYUnderlay( this .CoordY()+ this .PaddingTop()); res &= this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()); res &= this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()); this .m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative( this .m_underlay.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); this .m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative( this .m_underlay.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); return res; }





In the Move method, change the calculation of the object offset values:

if (! this .MoveDependentObj(x+ this .GetCoordXUnderlayRelative(),y+ this .GetCoordYUnderlayRelative(), false )) return false ;

Now all is simpler here:

bool CPanel::Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement *base= this .GetBase(); CGCnvElement *main= this .GetMain(); CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if (! this .Movable() && main== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .m_shadow && shadow!= NULL ) { if (!shadow.Move(x-OUTER_AREA_SIZE+shadow.CoordXRelative(),y-OUTER_AREA_SIZE+shadow.CoordYRelative(), false )) return false ; } if (! this .SetCoordX(x) || ! this .SetCoordY(y)) return false ; if ( this .m_underlay!= NULL && ! this .m_underlay.Move(x+ this .GetCoordXUnderlayRelative(),y+ this .GetCoordYUnderlayRelative())) return false ; if (! this .MoveDependentObj(x,y, false )) return false ; if (redraw && main== NULL ) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); return true ; }

Since now the relative coordinates of all objects are calculated, and the initially set ones are not used, then there is no need to adjust anything here. We simply substitute the X and Y values ​passed to the method for movement.





I have made multiple improvements in the collection class of graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh since I have renamed some methods, which are actively accessed in the class. I think, there is no point in describing all simple instances of renaming here. I have considered all similar changes today throughout the article. You can find them in the files attached below.



What I need to focus on is finding the objects attached to the panel and creating a list of interaction objects allowing us to determine which object the mouse should interact with.

In the method that returns a pointer to the form under the cursor, we need to add two code blocks (they are similar, and I will most likely move them to a separate method after the tests). The list of all objects attached to the panel is created in these blocks, namely their hierarchy, and the most recent of them is returned as the object to be interacted with:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { int count=form.CreateListInteractObj(); if (count> 0 ) { for ( int j=count- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) { CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(j); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form=obj; break ; } } } return form; } } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { int count=form.CreateListInteractObj(); if (count> 0 ) { for ( int j=count- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) { CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(j); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form=obj; break ; } } } return form; } } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } return NULL ; }

The entire logic is described in sufficient detail in the code comments. I hope everything is clear here. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

In the CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent() class event handler, namely in the "The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled" event handler block, add the display of the type and name of a graphical element the cursor is located over to the journal. In this way, it will be possible to manage the interaction of the mouse with the object the cursor is located over. If we hover the mouse over the element and scroll the mouse wheel, the object data will be displayed in the journal:

if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { Print (DFUN, "Mouse scroll: " ,form.TypeElementDescription(), " " ,form.Name()); }





Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part109\ as TstDE109.mq5.



Add new parameters to the EA inputs, which allow setting the selection checkbox and text alignment, as well as button object parameters:

sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE;





In the OnInit() handler create all the necessary objects on the panel and in the GroupBox container:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); CPanel *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(prev== NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y= 0 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y, 90 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetFrameWidthAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(), 4 *i)); obj.SetForeColor( clrRed ); int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,pnl.BorderSizeLeft(),pnl.BorderSizeTop(),w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement( 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { if (i % 2 == 0 ) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity( 127 ); lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpTextAutoSize, false ); lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR); lbl.Update( true ); } } } CGroupBox *gbox= NULL ; int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ,y, 210 , 110 , C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox=pnl.GetElement( 2 ); if (gbox!= NULL ) { gbox.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor()); gbox.SetForeColor(gbox.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 )); gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 2 , 10 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckBox *cbox=gbox.GetElement( 0 ); if (cbox!= NULL ) { cbox.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); cbox.SetText( "CheckBox" ); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR); cbox.SetChecked( true ); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, 2 ,cbox.BottomEdgeRelative(), 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CRadioButton *rbtn=gbox.GetElement( 1 ); if (rbtn!= NULL ) { rbtn.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); rbtn.SetText( "RadioButton" ); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR); rbtn.SetChecked( true ); } gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,( int ) fmax (rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+ 10 , 10 , 30 , 30 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CButton *butt=gbox.GetElement( 2 ); if (butt!= NULL ) { butt.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpButtonAutoSize, false ); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode, false ); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); butt.SetText( "Button" ); butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, 2 )); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 10 )); butt.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_COLOR); } } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The code block logic for creating three controls attached to GroupBox is commented in the code. I think, everything is clear there.

The button (Button WinForm object) is deliberately made to be larger in height than the text and smaller in width. In this case, in the auto resize mode, we can see how the button adjusts its size to fit the text.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





It can be seen that the button correctly adjusts its size to the text depending on the auto resize mode. CheckBox and RadioButton have normal light checkbox fields, while CheckBox itself now has some thickness.

I scrolled the mouse wheel while hovering the mouse over some controls. The following entries were displayed in the journal:

CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "Button" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm02 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "Label" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm01_Elm00 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "Label" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm01_Elm00 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "Label" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm00_Elm00

...

CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "CheckBox" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm00 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "CheckBox" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm00 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "RadioButton" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm01 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "RadioButton" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02_Elm01 CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent : Mouse scroll: Control element "GroupBox" TstDE109_WFPanel_Elm02

These entries indicate the correct choice of the active object for interacting with the mouse.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of new WinForms objects and improve the functionality of the already existing ones.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class

DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters

DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter

DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content

DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control

DoEasy. Controls (Part 8): Base WinForms objects by categories, GroupBox and CheckBox controls





