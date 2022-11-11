DoEasy. 控件 (第 13 部分): 优化 WinForms 对象与鼠标的交互，启动开发 TabControl WinForms 对象

内容

概述

用于创建 GUI 控件的函数库图形对象目前有一个缺点：将鼠标悬停在某些对象上时，它们会改变其外观，但当您将光标移离对象区域时，它并不总能将其恢复到原始状态。 如果两个对象彼此靠得很近，就会发生这种情况。 即使光标远离对象的方向也会对此产生影响。 如果移动是从下到上，或从左到右，则对象能正确响应光标。 在相对方向的情况下，当光标移离对象区域时，图形对象不会恢复到其原始状态。 不过，一旦我们将物体放置在彼此稍远的距离，它们的行为就开始正常。

此问题阻碍我们创建某些对象。 我们在放置它们的组件时，其间距必须与 MS Visual Studio 控件集当中类似对象相当。 通过分析这种行为，我得出的结论是，为了令对象将其外观改回原始外观，它应该首先进入图形对象所在的窗体区域。 这会迫使它们彼此间隔一定距离（至少 4 像素）。

我将在本文中修复此问题。 此外，我还将优化图形对象与鼠标交互时的颜色切换。 此外，我将着手开发 TabControl 图形对象，这是一组选项卡，您可以在其上放置各种 WinForms 对象。 不幸的是，在开发此控件的过程中，我在规划函数库结构时碰到了一个同样严重的错误，即创建图形对象名称的逻辑。 目前，我们的图形对象名称由程序名称，和面板的名称，以及后缀 “_Elm00”、“_Elm01”、“_Elm02” 组成。

例如，如果程序称为 “Program”，且在图表上创建了三个空面板对象，则这三个面板的名称分别是 “Program_WFPanel1”、“Program_WFPanel2” 和 “Program_WFPanel3”。 在此情况下，面板对象的名称由函数库的用户给出，该用户依据其程序所创建面板来命名。 在我们的例子中，这些是 WFPanel1，WFPanel2 和 WFPanel3。 如果我们将另一个对象附着到第一个面板，函数库将自动为其创建一个名称，它将如下所示：Program_WFPanel1_Elm00。

如果您在某个附着元素中再创建附着元素，则名称将变得更长：Program_WFPanel1_Elm00_Elm00。 如果我们在第一个附着元素上创建另一个元素，那么它的名称将是 WFPanel1_Elm00_Elm01。 创建一个新的之后，名称将为 WFPanel1_Elm00_Elm02，依此类推。 相应地，如果我们在每个附着对象上再创建新的附着对象，则名称将变得更长，因为所有附加对象的整个层次结构都被编写在其内。 图形资源的名称不应超过 63 个字符。 在 CCanvas 标准库类中，创建一个图形资源，其名称是用户指定的（函数库生成的），加上自系统启动以来的毫秒数，再加上一个介于 0 到 32767 之间的伪随机整数（在 Create 方法中）：



m_rcname= "::" +name+ ( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ());

如此，由于程序已指定了由函数库生成的对象名称，那么剩余的可用字符空间就非常有限了。

因此，先前采用的构造函数库图形元素名称的概念变得不可行。 我在开发 TabControl 图形元素时就碰到了这个问题。 在其选项卡上，已不再可能附着任何其它图形元素。 若是图形资源的名称变得太长，CCanvas 类的 Create() 方法就会返回 false。

在本文中，我将准备创建 TabControl WinForm 对象的必要基础，先创建空白类，待日后完善，故不会在此处进一步开发它们。 取而代之，我将从“即兴工具”创建此控件的布局，我会用该布局来检查此对象未来所需的功能和外观。 在下一篇文章中，我将实现一种新机制，为函数库图形元素命名，并采用此处准备就绪的类，以及从开发布局中获得的经验，着手制作成熟的 TabControl WinForms 对象。







改进库类

将鼠标指针悬停在 TabPage 对象上方，或单击选项卡标题时，对象元素的行为应符合某种方式 — 有些元素应更改其颜色，而选项卡的标题大小应略有增加，表明它已被选中。 对象元素的边框接收自己的颜色，对应于选择对象，或光标悬停在对象上方时对象的状态。 对于所有这些可能的状态，我们定义了宏替换，这些宏替换将存储对象组件不同模式的默认颜色值。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，设置以下宏替换:

#define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON ( C'0xC9,0xDE,0xD0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON ( C'0xA6,0xC8,0xB0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON ( C'0xB8,0xD3,0xC0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_MOUSE_DOWN (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_MOUSE_OVER (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY ( 0 ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_DOWN_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_OVER_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_DOWN_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_OVER_ON (CLR_CANV_NULL) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_DOWN_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_OVER_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_DOWN_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_OVER_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0xD9,0xD9,0xD9' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xD9,0xD9,0xD9' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xD9,0xD9,0xD9' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_DOWN_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_OVER_ON ( C'0xDD,0xDD,0xDD' ) #define DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_X ( 1 ) #define DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_Y ( 0 ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define DEF_CHECK_SIZE ( 12 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE ( 3 )

在此，我们有两个宏替换定义了 ListBox 控件的行间距。 以前，我们被迫采用 4 像素高和 6 像素宽。 现在，在修复了与鼠标交互时元素外观变更的错误之后，我们可以指定行间高度和行间宽度的最小间距。







在图形元素类型的枚举中添加三个新类型:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, };

我们需要依靠这些图形元素的新类型来指定 WinForms TabControl 对象本身或其组件的类型 — 选项卡标题（TabHeader）、或选项卡（TabPage）。 换句话说，对象将由一组选项卡组成，选项卡将包含一个面板，其中将放置附着的对象，以及面板的标题，单击该标题则相应的选项卡处于活动状态。



TabControl 图形元素的选项卡标题可以放置在四个位置：右、左、上、和下。

我们创建一个新枚举来指定其位置：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE { CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, };





在创建常量名称时，之前有一个小的不准确之处：我们的按钮可以是切换按钮，但按钮“按下/释放”的状态不是切换状态。 最好在枚举常量的名称中将按下的状态重命名为 StateOn。

因此，所有曾提及的按下状态的颜色枚举（以前称为 “COLOR_TOGGLE”）现在已重命名为 “COLOR_STATE_ON”。 枚举常量名称的所有更正已经在函数库中完成了，此处我们仅提一提它们以供参考。

以下是曾讨论过的，在画布上的图形元素的整数型属性枚举文件中的一些常量重命名的示例：



CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_STATE_ON, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,





在同一枚举文件的末尾，添加三个新的整数型属性，并将整数型对象属性的数量从 85 增加到 88：

CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 88 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





在画布上图形元素可能的排序条件列表末尾添加三个新属性：

SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_MULTILINE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

现在，我们就能够依据三个新属性来对图形元素进行排序和选择。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 中，加入新的消息函数索引:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

..

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, };

及与新增索引相对应的消息：

{ "Нажата" , "Pressed" }, { "Отжата" , "Depressed" }, { "Сверху" , "Top" }, { "Снизу" , "Bottom" }, { "Слева" , "Left" }, { "Справа" , "Right" }, { "Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart" },

...

{ "Элемент управления \"CheckedListBox\"" , "Control element \"CheckedListBox\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ButtonListBox\"" , "Control element \"ButtonListBox\"" }, { "Заголовок вкладки" , "Tab header" }, { "Элемент управления \"TabPage\"" , "Control element \"TabPage\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"TabControl\"" , "Control element \"TabControl\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },

..

{ "Горизонтальное отображение столбцов в элементе управления ListBox" , "Display columns horizontally in a ListBox control" }, { "Ширина каждого столбца элемента управления ListBox" , "The width of each column of the ListBox control" }, { "Несколько рядов вкладок в элементе управления" , "Multiple rows of tabs in a control" }, { "Местоположение вкладок внутри элемента управления" , "Location of tabs inside the control" }, { "Местоположение объекта внутри элемента управления" , "Location of the object inside the control" }, { "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" }, };





我添加了图形元素的新类型及其描述。 如此，现在我们能够访问方法中的文本消息索引，该方法返回 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 中基准图形对象类的图形元素类型说明：

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : "Unknown" ); }





TabControl 的选项卡标题可以位于图形对象的四个边侧上。 此外，稍后我们可能会加进其它对象，为此有必要指定它们在其容器中的位置。 故此，我们创建一个公开函数，返回 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh 中图形元素位置边侧的说明：

string AlignmentDescription( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { switch (alignment) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT); break ; default : return "Unknown" ; break ; } }

取决于所传递的容器内对象位置的类型，返回相应的文本消息。







现在我们略微谈谈有关优化的话题。

将光标悬停在对象上时，该对象可以更改其颜色。 目前，更改颜色的方法会立即起作用。 颜色也许已是您需要变更到的颜色，这并不重要。 相应地，在这种情况下，我们重涂一次同样颜色会令系统负载过度。 为避免这种情况，我们需要在更改颜色之前检查颜色。 如果对象的指定颜色与我们想要变更的颜色完全相同，我们不需要做任何事情，直接退出方法即可。



再 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 里，即在颜色设置方法中，完成宣称的改进：

void SetBackgroundColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { if ( this .BackgroundColor()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); if (set_init_color) this .SetBackgroundColorInit( this .BackgroundColor()); } void SetBackgroundColors( color &colors[], const bool set_init_colors) { if (:: ArrayCompare (colors, this .m_array_colors_bg)== 0 ) return ; this .SaveColorsBG(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]); if (set_init_colors) this .SetBackgroundColorsInit(colors); } void SetBackgroundColorMouseDown( const color colour) { if ( this .BackgroundColorMouseDown()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBGMouseDown(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsMouseDown( color &colors[]) { if (:: ArrayCompare (colors, this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn)== 0 ) return ; this .SaveColorsBGMouseDown(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]); } void SetBackgroundColorMouseOver( const color colour) { if ( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBGMouseOver(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsMouseOver( color &colors[]) { if (:: ArrayCompare (colors, this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr)== 0 ) return ; this .SaveColorsBGMouseOver(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]); }

在调用的涂色方法中，我们将对象的颜色与传递给该方法的颜色进行比较。 在这些方法中都会应用到颜色数组，我们需要比较两个数组是否等价。 我们调用 ArrayCompare() 函数来执行此操作，如果数组比较结果相等，则返回零。



在受保护的构造函数的最后，在创建要显示的错误字符串中添加类的名称和所创建对象的类型：

else { :: Print ( DFUN, CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .m_name); } }

以前，在调试期间，若是对象尚未创建，则会将含有其名称的相应记录发送到日志。 这还不够，因为不清楚消息具体来自哪个类，以及它是什么类型的对象。 现在，它就能更容易查找错误消息来自的正确类。

但与此同时，指定的对象类型并不总是正确的，因为几乎所有图形元素都有一个复杂的继承层次结构，并且它们的类型随着其层次结构中所有构造函数的成功处理而变化，从最简单的一个开始，到最后一个结束，在其中会为所创建对象指示正确的类型。 但这里也有积极的一面。 知道我们正在创建什么类型的对象，并查看创建它时在哪个阶段被错误终止，我们已知我们应在哪里（在哪个类中）查找错误，因为导致构造函数错误终止的类型现在会显示在日志里。







我们已有在不同类别的不同控件中处理图形元素颜色的方法，这很合理 — 如果对象没有需要更改颜色的属性，则无需为其内缺少的属性创建处理方法。 与对象不同，其衍生后代已含有此属性，并能够处理它。 因此，我们实现了处理已支持属性的方法。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象文件中的颜色处理方法里添加上述修改：

void SetBorderColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { if ( this .BorderColor()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); if (set_init_color) this .SetBorderColorInit(colour); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColorMouseDown( const color colour) { if ( this .BorderColorMouseDown()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); } color BorderColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetBorderColorMouseOver( const color colour) { if ( this .BorderColorMouseOver()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); } color BorderColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); }





在绘制表单边框的方法中，以前默认绘制简单边框。 但如果将 FRAME_STYLE_NONE（无边框）边框样式传递给该方法，则该方法仍要绘制一个简单边框。 在许多对象中，调用此方法之前会检查边框的类型，并且仅当对象具有边框时才调用该方法。 但依然是为了考虑到将来可能的遗漏，我们实现了默认边框缺失，而绘制简单边框则根据 “switch” 运算符选择性执行：

void CForm::DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { switch (style) { case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL : this .DrawFrameBevel( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP : this .DrawFrameStamp( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT : this .DrawFrameFlat( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE : this .DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; default : break ; } }





在最后一个鼠标事件的处理程序中，添加以下条件：最后一个鼠标事件是未定义状态，而当前状态是按钮超出窗体之外未按下，且状态未定义：



void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT ) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

这种状况还需要处理把对象颜色重置为正常状态。 但这种方法中，最重要的事情是优化与鼠标的交互，事实在于对象每次都要重绘。 换言之，当颜色变更时，对象会用新颜色彻底重绘。 相应地，附着在它之上的所有对象也要被重绘，这就导致图形界面在视觉上会明显的“闪烁”。 现在，重绘已被删除，对象只需更改其颜色，而无需强迫彻底重绘它们。 与此同时，若颜色已等同于应更改的颜色，则保持不变即可。 我们简单地退出颜色变更方法而已。 我们已在之前设置了这些更改。

现在，图形元素与光标的交互操作正常。 我不排除进一步的改进，以此来优化和纠正未来发现的缺点。







如上所述，一些处理对象颜色的方法处于支持这些属性的对象类当中。 而与光标交互时，处理文本颜色的方法位于 WinForms 对象的基准对象类之中。 在此，我们将最终敲定操控对象文本方法的优化。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 基准 WinForms 对象类中，即其受保护部分，声明在对象“启用”状态下存储初始文本颜色的变量：

class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : color m_fore_color_init; color m_fore_state_on_color_init; private :





我们改进优化颜色处理的方法，就像我们上面所做的那样：

void SetForeColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color) { if ( this .ForeColor()==clr) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetForeColorInit(clr); } color ForeColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); } void SetForeColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color_init=clr; } color ForeColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_fore_color_init; } void SetForeColorOpacity( const uchar value) { if ( this .ForeColorOpacity()==value) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar ForeColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetForeColorMouseDown( const color clr) { if ( this .ForeColorMouseDown()==clr) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color ForeColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetForeColorMouseOver( const color clr) { if ( this .ForeColorMouseOver()==clr) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color ForeColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); }





添加方法，当启用对象与鼠标光标交互时更改文本颜色：

color ForeColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } void SetForeStateOnColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_fore_state_on_color_init=clr; } color ForeStateOnColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_fore_state_on_color_init; } void SetForeStateOnColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { if ( this .ForeStateOnColor()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON,colour); if (set_init_color) this .SetForeStateOnColorInit(colour); } color ForeStateOnColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON); } void SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown( const color colour) { if ( this .ForeStateOnColorMouseDown()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); } color ForeStateOnColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver( const color colour) { if ( this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver()==colour) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_OVER,colour); } color ForeStateOnColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_STATE_ON_MOUSE_OVER); }

现在，我们可在与鼠标交互时，以及当对象处于不同状态时更改文本的颜色，就像改变它的其它颜色（背景和边框）一样。



在类构造函数中，添加设置启用的对象文本颜色：

CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeStateOnColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }

默认情况下，当您将鼠标悬停，并单击对象时，处于“启用”状态的文本颜色不会更改 — 它们等于对象正常状态下的文本颜色。 在派生类的对象中，可以更改这些颜色，从而直观地示意对象与鼠标的交互。







在返回元素整数型属性说明的方法的末尾，添加返回新图形元素属性说明的代码模块：

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); }

我理应在上一篇文章中添加前两个模块。 不过迟到总比没有好...





在 CheckBox WinForms 对象中，到目前为止，我们已根据其字段内的硬编码坐标绘制了一个复选框。 这其实是不正确的，因为当调整字段大小时，复选框将依照相同的硬编码坐标拉伸或压缩。 如此，我们不应采用依靠从复选框边缘缩进的坐标（以像素为单位），而应采用相对坐标作为字段大小的百分比。 我们来修复这个问题。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh 中，即在显示指定状态的复选框方法中，我们将计算复选框在“选中”和“未定义”状态下的相对坐标。 我将以实数值进行计算，然后将它们简化为整数值，并将坐标传递给 CCanvas 类的原本绘图方法：

void CCheckBox::ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state) { this .DrawRectangleFill( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y, this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth(), this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight(), this .CheckBackgroundColor(), this .CheckBackgroundColorOpacity()); this .DrawRectangle( this .m_check_x, this .m_check_y, this .m_check_x+ this .CheckWidth(), this .m_check_y+ this .CheckHeight(), this .CheckBorderColor(), this .CheckBorderColorOpacity()); double x=( double ) this .m_check_x; double y=( double ) this .m_check_y; double w=( double ) this .m_check_w; double h=( double ) this .m_check_h; int array_x[]={ int ( x+w* 0.2 ), int ( x+w* 0.45 ), int ( x+w* 0.85 ), int ( x+w* 0.45 )}; int array_y[]={ int ( y+h* 0.5 ), int ( y+h* 0.6 ), int ( y+h* 0.3 ), int ( y+h* 0.75 )}; switch (state) { case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED : this .DrawPolygonFill(array_x,array_y, this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); this .DrawPolygonAA(array_x,array_y, this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE : this .DrawRectangleFill( int ( x+w* 0.3 ), int ( y+h* 0.3 ), int ( x+w* 0.7 ), int ( y+h* 0.7 ), this .CheckFlagColor(), this .CheckFlagColorOpacity()); break ; default : break ; } }

现在，当复选框字段的大小更改时，复选标记将能正确显示。

我们针对 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh 中的按钮对象类进行改进。



在设置“启用”状态颜色的方法声明中，为“启用”状态添加三个正式颜色参数：

void SetStateOnColors( const color back, const color back_down, const color back_over, const color fore, const color fore_down, const color fore_over, const bool set_init_color);

在类的实体之外，即在方法的实现代码之中，添加把所传递颜色设置到对象属性之中：

void CButton::SetStateOnColors( const color back, const color back_down, const color back_over, const color fore, const color fore_down, const color fore_over, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetBackgroundStateOnColor(back,set_init_color); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(back_down); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(back_over); this .SetForeStateOnColor(fore,set_init_color); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown(fore_down); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver(fore_over); }





在设置控件 Toggle 标志的方法中，添加传递文本颜色，对应已启用对象与鼠标光标交互时的不同状态：

void SetToggleFlag( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE,flag); if ( this .Toggle()) this .SetStateOnColors ( this .BackgroundStateOnColor(), this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(), this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(), this .ForeStateOnColor(), this .ForeStateOnColorMouseDown(), this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() , true ); }

在设置控件 Toggle 状态的方法中，取决于按钮状态，添加设置对象属性颜色，：

void SetState( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,flag); if ( this .State()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundStateOnColor(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeStateOnColor(), false ); this .UnpressOtherAll(); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); } }

名称中包含 “ColorToggleON” 字符串的所有方法都已被重命名。 该字符串已替换为 “StateOnColor”，而所有枚举常量都已相应地重命名。 例如，以下是为“已启用”状态对象设置主要背景颜色的方法：

void SetBackground StateOnColor ( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_ COLOR_STATE_ON ,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl,arr,DFUN); if (set_init_color) this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init,arr,DFUN); }

在类构造函数中，依据鼠标交互的三种状态，为已启用按钮添加设置颜色：

CButton::CButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetToggleFlag( false ); this .SetState( false ); this .Redraw( false ); }

在鼠标光标事件处理程序中，根据交互状态，添加设置文本颜色：

void CButton::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); } void CButton::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseDown(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown() : this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseDown() : this .ForeColorMouseDown(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseDown(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); } void CButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundStateOnColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor(! this .State() ? this .ForeColorInit() : this .ForeStateOnColorInit(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .Redraw( false ); }

在最后一个鼠标事件处理程序中，根据对象文本颜色的状态（启用/禁用），添加恢复对象文本颜色：

void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColor() : this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColor() : this .ForeColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

在将容器中同一群组的所有按钮的按钮状态设置为“已释放”的方法中，将文本和边框的颜色设置为其原始值：

void CButton::UnpressOtherAll( void ) { CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, this .Name(),NO_EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, this .Group(),EQUAL); if (list!=NULL) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CButton *obj=list.At(i); if (obj==NULL) continue ; obj.SetState( false ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.BackgroundColorInit(), false ); obj.SetForeColor(obj.ForeColorInit(), false ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BorderColorInit(), false ); obj.Redraw( false ); } } }

现在，按钮就能够根据与鼠标光标交互时按钮的状态（按下/释放）更改其上文本的显示颜色。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ElementsListBox.mqh 中的 ElementsListBox 对象类里，返回列表中下一个对象所处坐标的方法里，我们现在能够用先前创建的宏替换中设置的默认值，来替换对象硬编码的以像素为单位的缩进。 默认值现在作为最小值。 目前，无论对象之间的距离如何，颜色都会正确更改：

void CElementsListBox::GetCoordsObj(CWinFormBase *obj, int &x, int &y) { int coord_x=x; int coord_y=y; if (! this .MultiColumn()) { x=coord_x; y=(obj== NULL ? coord_y : obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_Y ); return ; } if (obj== NULL ) { x=coord_x; y=coord_y; return ; } if (obj.BottomEdge()+ DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_Y > this .BottomEdge()) { x=( this .ColumnWidth()== 0 ? obj.RightEdgeRelative()+ DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_X : int (obj.CoordXRelative()+ this .ColumnWidth())); y=coord_y; } else { x=obj.CoordXRelative()- this .BorderSizeLeft(); y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_Y +( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? 2 : 0 ); } }

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh 的 ListBox WinForms 对象类中的创建由多个字符串组成的列表的方法声明里，加入新的指定列宽的正式参数，以及容器适配其内容的自动调整大小标志：

public : void CreateList( const int line_count, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true );

在方法的实现代码中，根据传递给方法的列宽计算所创建字符串的宽度，并为所创建对象的“已启用”状态添加设置颜色：

void CListBox::CreateList( const int count, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true ) { CButton *obj= NULL ; int width=( new_column_width> 0 ? new_column_width : this .Width()- this .BorderSizeLeft()- this .BorderSizeRight()); CElementsListBox::CreateElements(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,count, 0 , 0 ,width, 15 ,new_column_width,autosize); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ, this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)); continue ; } obj.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); obj.SetFontSize( 8 ); obj.SetText( " ListBoxItem" + string (i+ 1 )); obj.SetBackgroundStateOnColor( clrDodgerBlue , true ); obj.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundStateOnColor(),- 5 )); obj.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundStateOnColor(),- 10 )); obj.SetForeStateOnColor( this .BackgroundColor(), true ); obj.SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ForeStateOnColor(),- 5 )); obj.SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ForeStateOnColor(),- 10 )); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderColorMouseDown(obj.BackgroundColorMouseDown()); obj.SetBorderColorMouseOver(obj.BackgroundColorMouseOver()); obj.SetToggleFlag( true ); obj.SetGroupButtonFlag( true ); } if (autosize) this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, false ); }

现在，仅当在方法输入中设置了标志时，容器才会更改其大小。



我们针对 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh 中的 CheckedListBox 对象类进行类似的改进。

在依据指定数量创建 CheckBox 对象的方法声明中，添加新的形式参数 — 容器为适应其内容自动调整大小的标志：

public : void CreateCheckBox( const int count, const int width, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true );

在方法实现代码中，将标志传递给依据指定数量创建元素的方法。 最后，添加检查相同的标志，启动容器自动调整大小，从而适应在其中创建的新对象的数量：



void CCheckedListBox::CreateCheckBox( const int count, const int width, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true ) { CCheckBox *obj= NULL ; CElementsListBox::CreateElements(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,count, 2 , 2 ,width,DEF_CHECK_SIZE,new_column_width ,autosize ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ, this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX)); continue ; } obj.SetCheckAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); obj.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); obj.SetText( "CheckBox" + string (i+ 1 )); } if (autosize) this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, false ); }

在创建新图形对象的方法中，将传递给该方法的已创建对象的高度基础上再加三个像素，以便令 CheckBox 对象略大于指定值。 这样做，当我们将光标悬停在对象上方时，列表中对象的背景会用覆盖整个对象的颜色填充，而非严格按照其高度填充：

CGCnvElement *CCheckedListBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w, h+ 3 ); if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); element.SetMovable(movable); element.SetCoordXRelative(element.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); element.SetCoordYRelative(element.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); return element; }

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh 中的 ButtonListBox 对象类，以类似的方式进行了改进。



此外还添加了自动调整容器大小以适合其内容的标志：

public : void CreateButton( const int count, const int width, const int height, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true );

在方法实现代码中，将标志传递给对象创建方法，并检查是否需要自动调整容器大小，从而适应所创建的内容：

void CButtonListBox::CreateButton( const int count, const int width, const int height, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true ) { CButton *obj= NULL ; CElementsListBox::CreateElements(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,count, 2 , 2 ,width,height,new_column_width ,autosize ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ, this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)); continue ; } obj.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); obj.SetText( "Button" + string (i+ 1 )); } if (autosize) this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, false ); }

TabControl WinForms 对象布局

在函数库中创建图形元素时，最初采用的命名概念阻碍了我们创建复杂的复合图形对象，且不能将新图形对象附着到不断增长的嵌套层次结构中已创建的对象之上（稍后修复）。 由此，在此我只创建 TabControl 的布局，以便理解在应用为图形元素创建名称的新概念之后，我们如何实现它。

TabControl 对象应由一个面板构成，该面板将承载由按钮和面板组成的控件选项卡（TabPage 对象）。 按钮（选项卡标题 - TabHeader）将激活选项卡，而面板则显示应位于其上的对象。 若一个选项卡被激活时，将显示其面板，其按钮尺寸略大于面板隐藏时的选项卡未激活状态的按钮。

由于选卡页眉（TabHeader 对象）应该像按钮一样工作，同时能够增大尺寸，并且其外观与 Button 控件略有不同，因此，此对象应是 Button 控件的衍生后代，并实现了额外功能。

Tab 对象（TabPage） 应该是容器对象，因为它需要同时含有标题和按钮，然后还允许其它对象附着到其中。 最有可能的是，标题按钮将附着到 Panel 对象，而加载元素可被放置在面板本身上面。

TabControl 对象应该是选项卡对象附着到面板对象。

然而，这都是一个理论。 在实践中，由于我们受到嵌套对象数量的限制，并且我们无法创建一个完善的对象，然后将其它对象附着到它之上，因此我们将自行限制去创建 TabHeader 和 TabPage 对象的空白类，而对象本身（或者更确切地说是它的布局原型）是由容器对象创建的。 它还附加了三个按钮，和三个容纳可视化 TabControl 外观的容器。

该对象将是空的、且静态的，但是，按钮会响应鼠标单击、以及鼠标悬停在它们上方。 但按下按钮时，活动选项卡的尺寸不会增加，非活动选项卡的尺寸也不会减小，因为我们的按钮仍然没有此类功能。 我将从下一篇文章开始实现所有这些，需在创建一个为函数库图形元素命名的新概念之后。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\ 中，创建内含 TabControl 类的 TabControl.mqh 文件。



在其中包含类操作所需的文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Containers\GroupBox.mqh"

在下面添加假体类。 它们将作为两个空白的类，用于创建选项卡标题和选项卡本身：

#include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Containers\GroupBox.mqh" class CTabHeader : public CButton { private : protected : public : CTabHeader( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CTabHeader::CTabHeader( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; } class CTabPage : public CContainer { private : public : CTabPage( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CTabPage::CTabPage( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; }

由于该类只实现了最低限度的参数化构造函数，这些构造函数仅指示图形元素的类型，和函数库图形对象的类型，因此这里没什么要研究的。 我会在下一篇文章中实现这些类。

接下来，声明继承自容器对象类的 TabControl WinForms 对象类，并在其中放置处理该类的变量和方法的声明：

class CTabControl : public CContainer { private : int m_item_width; int m_item_height; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public : void CreateTabPage( const int count, const int width, const int height, const int tab_state= 1 ); void SetAlignment( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT Alignment( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); } void SetMultiline( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE,flag); } bool Multiline( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE); } void SetItemWidth( const int value ) { this .m_item_width= value ; } int ItemWidth( void ) const { return this .m_item_width; } void SetItemHeight( const int value ) { this .m_item_height= value ; } int ItemHeight( void ) const { return this .m_item_height; } void SetItemSize( const int w, const int h) { if ( this .ItemWidth()!=w) this .SetItemWidth(w); if ( this .ItemHeight()!=h) this .SetItemHeight(h); } CTabControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

在类构造函数中，指定图形元素的类型，和函数库对象的类型，并为对象的属性和颜色设置默认值：

CTabControl::CTabControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); this .SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY, true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetMultiline( false ); this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetItemSize( 58 , 20 ); this .CreateTabPage( 3 , this .Width(), this .Height()- this .ItemHeight(), 0 ); }

在构造器代码的末尾，调用方法创建三个选项卡。



创建新图形对象的私密虚拟方法：

CGCnvElement *CTabControl::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE : element= new CTabPage( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

该方法与在其它容器对象类中创建图形元素的方法完全相同，并且简单地根据传递给该方法的类型创建新的图形元素。



依据指定数量创建 TabPage 对象的方法：

void CTabControl::CreateTabPage( const int count, const int width, const int height, const int tab_state= 1 ) { CButton *header= NULL ; CContainer *tab= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { int x= this .BorderSizeLeft()+ 2 ; int y= this .BorderSizeTop()+ 2 ; if (!CContainer::CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,x+( this .ItemWidth()- 4 )*i,y, this .ItemWidth()- 4 , this .ItemHeight()- 2 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)); continue ; } header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,i); if (header== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON)); continue ; } header.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); header.SetToggleFlag( true ); header.SetGroupButtonFlag( true ); header.SetText( "TabPage" + string (i+ 1 )); header.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); header.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY, true ); header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) header.SetBorderSize( 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) header.SetBorderSize( 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) header.SetBorderSize( 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) header.SetBorderSize( 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 ); if (!CContainer::CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,x- 2 ,header.BottomEdgeRelative(),width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER)); continue ; } tab= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,i); if (tab== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER)); continue ; } tab.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); tab.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); tab.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY, true ); tab.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR, true ); tab.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); tab.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); tab.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); tab.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); tab.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); tab.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); tab.Hide(); } header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,tab_state); tab= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,tab_state); if (header!= NULL && tab!= NULL ) { tab.Show(); header.BringToTop(); header.SetState( true ); header.SetWidth( this .ItemWidth()); header.SetHeight( this .ItemHeight()); header.Move(header.CoordX()- 2 ,header.CoordY()- 2 ); header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordXRelative()- 2 ); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordYRelative()- 2 ); header.Update( true ); } }

鉴于这是一种临时方法，仅用于测试创建选项卡的概念，因此我们不会过多研究它，因为在下一篇文章中它就会经历相当大的变化。 简言之，在循环中创建指定数量的按钮对象。 按钮对象的尺寸略小于活动选项卡标题所需的尺寸。 然后创建一个容器对象作为选项卡框，保存附着到该选项卡的对象，且该对象将立即隐藏。 创建之后，两个对象都会收到其属性的默认值，并且活动选项卡的标题（其编号在方法的输入中指示）变为活动状态 — 按钮接收按下状态，其尺寸增加到属性中指定的大小，并将其带到前台，同时显示选项卡字段。



这就是我们现在显示 TabControl 布局所需的全部内容。



为了在容器对象中创建 TabControl 控件，我们需对容器对象类加以修改。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh 容器对象类中，即为附着对象设置参数的方法中，添加为所创建的 TabHeader、TabPage、和 TabControl 对象设置属性值：

void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj, const color colour) { obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); obj.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); obj.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY); obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY); break ; default : break ; } }

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh 面板对象类文件中，包含 TabControl 对象文件:

#include "Container.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "TabControl.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh"

现在，该类对于所有容器对象类均可见。

在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加创建 TabControl 类对象：

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE : element= new CTabPage( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

对于这类方法，此处的所有都是标准化的。 取决于传递给方法的类型，创建相应的对象。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh 的 GroupBox 对象类中，添加创建 TabControl 类对象，它类似于创建新图形对象的方法所完成的工作：

CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE : element= new CTabPage( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 图形元素集合类中，即针对光标下方以前的活动窗体处理完毕后的方法中，实现将指向当前窗体（光标所在的位置）的指针作为新的形式参数传递到方法中，以及事件处理程序参数：

void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CGCnvElement *form); void FormPostProcessing( CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam );

在方法本身中，获取窗体附着到的主对象。 然后获取附着到窗体的所有对象的列表。 接下来，在循环中遍历获得的列表，获取每个下一个附着对象。 此外，请务必调用判定鼠标光标相对于对象位置的方法。 这是对象在将光标移开后没有改变其颜色的主要原因。 在某些情况下，此状态未在对象中指定，并且无法处理：



void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if (main== NULL ) main=form; CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } :: ChartRedraw (main.ChartID()); }

循环完毕后，更新对象图表。 经过此优调后，对象与鼠标应能正确交互。

在事件处理程序中，指向当前窗体的指针，和处理程序的参数值，现在都会传递给该方法：

else { if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE) mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED; this .FormPostProcessing( form ,id,lparam,dparam,sparam ); }

一切都准备好，可以进行测试了。







测试

为了执行测试，我们取用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part113\ 中，命名为 TstDE113.mq5。

无需在第二个 GroupBox 控件上创建 CheckedListBox、ButtonListBox 和 ListBox 对象，取而代之，创建 TabControl 对象：

//--- If the attached GroupBox object is created if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,x, 2 ,w,h,C' 0x91 , 0xAA , 0xAE ', 0 , true , false )) { //--- get the pointer to the GroupBox object by its index in the list of bound GroupBox type objects gbox2=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 1 ); if (gbox2!= NULL ) { //--- set the "indented frame" type, the frame color matches the main panel background color, //--- while the text color is the background color of the last attached panel darkened by 1 gbox2.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox2.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox2.SetForeColor(gbox2.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox2.SetText("GroupBox2"); //--- Create the TabControl object gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 4 , 12 ,gbox2.Width()- 12 ,gbox2.Height()- 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); //--- get the pointer to the TabControl object by its index in the list of bound objects of the TabControl type CTabControl *tctrl=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tctrl!= NULL ) { //--- get the pointer to the Container object by its index in the list of bound objects of the Container type CContainer *page=tctrl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, 0 ); if (page!= NULL ) { // Here we will create objects attached to the specified tab of the TabControl object // Unfortunately, in the current state of creating the names of graphical objects of the library, // their further creation is limited by the number of characters in the resource name in the CCanvas class } } /* //--- Create the CheckedListBox object //---... //---... }

在此，我们简单地创建一个 CTabControl 类的对象。 之后我们无法针对它做任何事情，因为当尝试将任何其它对象附着其上时，函数库都会报错，因为图形资源名称超过了规定长度。 我将在下一篇文章中解决此问题。

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：





在所创建面板的左侧，我们看到，对象与鼠标交互均处理正确。 在右边，我们可以看到未来 TabControl 控件的布局。 它展示出第一个选项卡处于活动状态，并且标题的尺寸略大于非活动选项卡的标题尺寸。 选项卡能响应鼠标交互，更准确地说，是响应标题区域中存在的光标，及按下按钮。 还没有其它功能，现在此处也不需要。 我只创建了一个纯粹的控件原型。 我将在以下文章中应对其内容。







下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将创建一个为函数库图形对象命名的新算法，并继续开发 TabControl WinForms 对象。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:



DoEasy. 控件 (第 1 部分): 第一步

DoEasy. 控件 (第 2 部分): 操控 CPanel 类

DoEasy. 控件 (第 3 部分): 创建绑定控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 4 部分): 面板控件，Padding（填充）和 Dock（驻靠）参数

DoEasy. 控件 (第 5 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象，面板控件，AutoSize 参数

DoEasy. 控件 (第 6 部分): 面板控件，自动调整容器大小来适应内部内容

DoEasy. 控件 (第 7 部分): 文本标签控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 8 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象类别，GroupBox 和 CheckBox 控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 9 部分): 重新编排 WinForms 对象方法、RadioButton 和 Button 控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 10 部分): WinForms 对象 — 动画界面

DoEasy. 控件 (第 11 部分): WinForms 对象 — 群组，CheckedListBox WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 12 部分): 基准列表对象、ListBox 和 ButtonListBox WinForms 对象





