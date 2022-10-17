DoEasy. Controls (Part 14): New algorithm for naming graphical elements. Continuing work on the TabControl WinForms object

Contents

Concept

In the last article, when developing the TabControl WinForms object, we encountered a limitation on the length of the name of a graphical element, which prevented us from a full-fledged creation of the object. The name of each child graphical element, included in the parent, featured a reference to its parent element with the entire hierarchy of all related graphical controls. The name of each subsequent object in this chain was longer than the name of the previous object. As a result, I ran into a limitation on the length of a graphical resource name of 63 characters. Today I will implement a different algorithm for naming graphical elements to eliminate the drawback: each new object of the same type will contain in its name the name of the program, the name of the graphical element type and the number of already existing elements of this type created in the program when building GUI elements.

For example, when creating GUI elements for the test program of this article, we got the following list of graphical elements (only the first part of all constructed elements is visible, but this is enough to understand the accepted concept):





Thus, now we will not have any restrictions on the nesting of objects when creating controls. Instead of displaying a hierarchy in the name of a graphical element, we will simply use the element index with the program name and control type.

We are not able to understand the approximate location of a graphical element in the hierarchy of chains of related objects by its name. But we currently have no restriction on the length of the name. In order to be able to somehow understand what kind of object it is, we will add a new property to the string properties of graphical elements — graphical element description. This will clarify the question of understanding the purpose of the graphical element and how it can be accessed in your program. For example, after creating a graphical element of a toggle button, we enter something like "a button for switching the direction of trade" in its description. This description can be used to directly refer to this control element in the program, which is much better than referring by a "vague" name, like "MyProgram_Elm00_Elm01_Elm00" as it was before...



In addition to creating a new algorithm for naming graphical elements, I will also continue the development of the TabControl. Namely, I will create the TabHeader object describing a tab header. This object will have to be able to work in a group with other similar objects — the headers of other tab objects. When this element is selected, it should be able to grow slightly in size, and at the same time, it should take into account the location of the set of titles of all tabs on the TabControl - top, bottom, left or right, and depending on their location, draw a frame only in the right place of the object. For example, if the tab header object is located on top of the TabControl, then the frame that outlines the tab title should only be drawn on three sides — left, top, and right. The bottom side of the tab header will be in contact with the tab field, on which the objects of this tab should be placed. The place of contact should not have a drawn border — so that the tab title and the tab field form an integral whole without a visible separation.

Today I will implement the described handling of delineating the borders depending on the location of the tab headers only for the tab header objects. In the next article, I will deal with drawing the borders of the tab field and placing other controls.







Improving library classes

Some controls use existing controls for their work, for example, ListBox uses improved Button for drawing its collection (Items). To implement it, we need to create a new object derived from the Button element and add the required functionality. It would be better to put this and some other similar objects in a separate category of auxiliary objects to be placed in the root directory of the control categories rather than in their folders.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, namely in the enumeration of graphical element types, add a new type of the TabControl container object, as well as add two auxiliary ListBoxItem and TabHeader controls in the new category:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, };





Add a new property to the enumeration of canvas-based graphical element string properties — description of a graphical element, and increase the total number of string properties from 3 to 4:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ = (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )





Add sorting by new property to the very end of the list of the possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, };

Now we will be able to select and sort graphical elements by a new property.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add new message indices and remove the unnecessary message index:

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION, };





and add new message texts corresponding to the newly added indices. Delete the removed index text as well:

{ "Базовый стандартный элемент управления WinForms" , "Basic Standard WinForms Control" }, { "Элемент управления \"Label\"" , "Control element \"Label\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"CheckBox\"" , "Control element \"CheckBox\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"RadioButton\"" , "Control element \"RadioButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"Button\"" , "Control element \"Button\"" }, { "Базовый объект-список Windows Forms элементов" , "Basic Windows Forms List Object" }, { "Элемент управления \"ListBox\"" , "Control element \"ListBox\"" }, { "Объект коллекции элемента управления ListBox" , "Collection object of the ListBox control" }, { "Элемент управления \"CheckedListBox\"" , "Control element \"CheckedListBox\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ButtonListBox\"" , "Control element \"ButtonListBox\"" }, { "Заголовок вкладки" , "Tab header" }, { "Элемент управления \"TabControl\"" , "Control element \"TabControl\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },

...

{ "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" }, { "Описание графического элемента" , "Description of the graphic element" }, };





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh file of service functions, implement the function for creating and returning the description of the graphical element type for its subsequent use in the library:

string TypeGraphElementAsString( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type ) { ushort array[]; int total= StringToShortArray ( StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (type), 18 ),array); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total- 1 ;i++) { if (array[i]== 95 ) { i+= 1 ; continue ; } else array[i]+= 0x20 ; } string txt= ShortArrayToString (array); StringReplace (txt, "_Wf_Base" , "WFBase" ); StringReplace (txt, "_Wf_" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "_Obj" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "_" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "Groupbox" , "GroupBox" ); return txt; }

The algorithm is as follows: pass the graphical element type, required for getting the description, to the function. Next, in the string

int total= StringToShortArray ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (type), 18 ),array);

get the number of substring characters extracted from the name of the type enumeration constant.

Let's take a look at this using the GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX constant as an example.

Convert the enumeration constant into the "GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX" text:

EnumToString (type)

From the obtained text "GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX", extract the line "_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX" starting with character 18:

StringSubstr ( EnumToString (type), 18 )

The obtained string "_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX" is copied to the ushort array character by character while receiving the number of copied characters:

int total= StringToShortArray ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (type), 18 ),array);

As a result, array[] contains the codes of each "_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX" string symbol.







Now we need to leave an uppercase letter after each "_" sign, while all other characters are made lowercase.

Do this in the loop by the character array:

for ( int i= 0 ;i<total- 1 ;i++) { if (array[i]== 95 ) { i+= 1 ; continue ; } else array[i]+= 0x20 ; }

The first character of the string and of the array is "_". As soon as we find the character code (95) in the array, set the loop index to the next symbol following it.

In the string "_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX", these are color-coded characters.

After setting the loop index for the next character code in the array, move on to the next iteration, thus skipping the character to be left unchanged. At the else operator, add 32 to the character code in the array, which makes the character lowercase.



Thus, after the entire loop, the array will contain the character codes of the string "_Wf_Checked_List_Box", which we convert to the string:

string txt= ShortArrayToString (array);

Next, we simply replace the specified occurrences of strings into the ones we need in the obtained string and return the final row:



StringReplace (txt, "_Wf_Base" , "WFBase" ); StringReplace (txt, "_Wf_" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "_Obj" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "_" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "Groupbox" , "GroupBox" ); return txt;

We will use this new function to get the filename from the graphical element type.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh file of the base graphical object, namely in the method returning the description of the graphical element type, add a new type and remove the unnecessary one:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : "Unknown" ); }





To get the name of the object, we need the above function, which will return the name of the created graphical element according to its type. But this is not enough to generate a full-fledged object name. We need to add the number of already existing graphical elements of the same type (present on a symbol chart and its subwindow) to the string received from the function.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh graphical element object class, namely in its protected section, declare two methods — the one returning the number of graphical elements by type and the one creating and returning the graphical element name by its type:

virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); void CopyArraysColors( color &array_dst[], const color &array_src[], const string source); int GetNumGraphElements( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const ; string CreateNameGraphElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); private :

I will consider the implementation of methods a bit later.

In the private section, add new fields to the object structure:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; bool button_toggle; bool button_state; bool button_group_flag; bool multicolumn; int column_width; bool tab_multiline; int tab_alignment; int alignment; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; uchar descript[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

We will need them to correctly save the object to a file and read from it. These are the new properties of the graphical element I have added in the current article or earlier, but forgot to write here.



From the declaration of the method creating a new graphical element, remove the formal parameter, in which the name of the created object was passed to the method:

bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw= false );

Now the name of the object will not be passed to the method, but will be created in it based on its type.

The "name" variables have already been replaced with "descript" in all previously implemented graphical element object classes, namely in the formal parameters of all their constructors. For example, in the current file it is:

protected : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : void SetCoordXRelative( const int value ) { this .m_shift_coord_x= value ; } int CoordXRelative( void ) const { return this .m_shift_coord_x; } void SetCoordYRelative( const int value ) { this .m_shift_coord_y= value ; } int CoordYRelative( void ) const { return this .m_shift_coord_y; } virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false );

Now we do not pass the name of the created object to the class constructor. The library creates a new name for a new object based on its type. Therefore, instead of passing the name of the object to the constructor, we will pass its description we can assign ourselves in order to refer to the created object using this description. All such changes have already been made to all classes of all WinForms objects, and we will not consider them further here — they can be found in the files attached to the article.

Setting a graphical element type has been changed as well. Previously, I set the element type twice in each constructor of each WinForms object class. First, the type was set in the base object of library graphical elements (in its m_type_element variable):

void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; }

while the second string set the same type in the object properties.

Let's simplify this by creating the public method for setting (and returning) the object type into both values at once — to the variable and to the property:

void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ); void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,type); } E NUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); }

Now we set a single string calling the method for setting the property in each constructor of each WinForms object class. The method will set the property to both parent classes.







Add two methods for returning and setting the description of a graphical element to its properties:



virtual int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP); } virtual void SetGroup( const int value ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, value ); } string Description( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION); } void SetDescription( const string descr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descr); }





In both class constructors, add the method for setting the graphical element type, call the method for creating the element name by its type and add setting the new properties of a graphical element:



CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }





In the method creating an object structure, add saving new properties into structure fields:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.button_toggle=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE); this .m_struct_obj.button_state=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); this .m_struct_obj.button_group_flag=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP); this .m_struct_obj.multicolumn=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN); this .m_struct_obj.column_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.tab_multiline=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE); this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); this .m_struct_obj.alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION), this .m_struct_obj.descript); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }





In the method creating an object out of the structure, add values from the new structure fields to the new object properties:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, this .m_struct_obj.button_toggle); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, this .m_struct_obj.button_state); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP, this .m_struct_obj.button_group_flag); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_MULTI_COLUMN, this .m_struct_obj.multicolumn); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_LIST_BOX_COLUMN_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.column_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, this .m_struct_obj.tab_multiline); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.descript)); }





Now we do not pass the name of a created object passed as a parameter to the method creating a graphical resource of the CCanvas class bound to the chart object. Instead, we pass the previously set object name:



bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id),wnd_num, this .m_name ,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





The method that returns the number of graphical elements by type:

int CGCnvElement::GetNumGraphElements( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const { int n= 0 , total=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow()); string name=TypeGraphElementAsString(type); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name_obj=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),i, this .SubWindow()); if (:: StringFind (name_obj, this .NamePrefix())== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; if (:: StringFind (name_obj,name)> 0 ) n++; } return n; }

Each method string is commented in detail, so, I believe, the method logic should be clear. In short, we need to find out how many graphical objects of the specified type are on the chart and subwindow where we need to create another element of this type. We can already create a name by type since the appropriate function has already been added. Create the name of the object by its type, and then in a loop through all graphical objects on the chart and its subwindow, look for an object whose name includes a substring with the created name of the graphical object according to its type. If such a name is found, then the object of this type already exists and we need to increase the counter. As a result, at the end of the loop, we have the number of objects found with the type we need. So, let's return it.





The method that creates and returns the name of a graphical element based on its type:

string CGCnvElement::CreateNameGraphElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return this .NamePrefix() +TypeGraphElementAsString(type) +( string ) this .GetNumGraphElements(type) ; }

The method receives the object type the name should be created for.

Next, the prefix of the library graphical objects ("Program_name"+"_") receives the object name by its type and the number of objects of this type.

The result is returned from the method.

Both of these methods use a method call to get the name of the graphical object by its type. This means that they can be optimized by removing one call of the method, which is called twice. I will do this in the next article (mind the "simple-to-complex" principle).







In order for us to correctly indicate the type of a created object, we need to understand how this type "reaches" the CGCnvElement graphical element class, which is one of the parent classes for WinForms objects, and in which these objects are created. We need to "convey" the type of the created graphical element to this class. Now, in all constructors of classes inherited from it, the type the descendant class belongs to is explicitly specified. Thus, we will always create only the type that is specified in the class located in the inheritance hierarchy next after the CGCnvElement class. This is the form object class.

How can we send the type of the created object located in the inheritance hierarchy far from the CForm class? The answer is obvious: each such class should have one more constructor, which does not unambiguously indicate the type of the object being created (as is done now), but is passed to the parent class through the constructor variable in its initialization list. Such a constructor should be protected so that it can work only in inherited classes. Access to it from the outside is prohibited. Such constructors have already been created for each WinForms object. When inheriting from each other, the type of the child class is transferred to the parent class. This happens along the entire chain of the object hierarchy up to the CGCnvElement object, in which the required graphical element will be created with the type that "reached" its parent along the entire inheritance chain.

Do not forget that the "name" formal variables have already been renamed to "descript" in the constructors and methods for creating graphical elements in all files of all WinForms object classes. I am reminding of this again so as not to return to this issue anymore and avoid describing the same changes already made for each WinForms object.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object file, remove declaration of the unnecessary method returning the name of a dependent object (all names are now created automatically in the CGCnvElement class):



void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } virtual bool MoveDependentObj( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false );

Also remove the implementation code for this method from the class listing.







Declare the new protected constructor above all class constructors:

virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); protected : CForm( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public :

Unlike other constructors, it has a formal parameter, through which the type of the created object is specified.



Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

CForm::CForm( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement( type ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }

Unlike public constructors, the constructor initialization list, namely its parent class constructor, receives the type of a created object, which, in turn, is passed to the constructor from the inherited class.



Thus, by creating a similar protected constructor for each WinForms object, we create a chain, along which the type of any descendant class is passed to the CGCnvElement parent class, in which an object is created with a type obtained along the entire chain of the hierarchy of inherited objects.



From the method that creates a new graphical object, remove a string creating a dependent object name and pass the "descript" (description) parameter passed in the method formal parameters instead of the name when creating new objects:



CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm(type, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); element.SetMovable(movable); element.SetCoordXRelative(element.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); element.SetCoordYRelative(element.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); return element; }

Such changes have been made to all similar methods of other classes of WinForms objects. We will not consider them further here — everything can be found in the files attached to the article.

In the method that creates a new attached element and adds it to the list of attached objects, instead of the strings for creating the name of the graphical object,

string ns=(:: StringLen (( string )num)< 2 ? :: IntegerToString (num, 2 , '0' ) : ( string )num); string name= "Elm" +ns;

add creating the default object description text and pass it to the method of creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (element_type), 19 )); return NULL ; } int num= this .m_list_elements.Total(); string descript=TypeGraphElementAsString(element_type); int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this .GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(element_type,num, descript ,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity, false ,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; return obj; }





In the method creating a shadow object, add the object default description instead of its name:

void CForm::CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow || this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) return ; this .m_shadow_obj= new CShadowObj( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .NameObj()+ "Shadow" ,x,y,w,h); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ)); return ; } this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_shadow_obj); this .BringToTop(); }

In all methods where we automatically create a default object description, we can always change this description from our program using the SetDescription() method.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh file of the WinForms object base class, declare the protected constructor and remove one of the public ones since it is not needed here:

protected : CWinFormBase( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CWinFormBase( const string name) : CForm(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; }





Implementation of the protected constructor almost completely repeats the implementation of the public parametric one:

CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm( type ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeStateOnColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }

The only difference between them is that here we pass the type set in the constructor formal parameters to the parent class constructor. The string setting the object type in the properties is now done by calling the new method. The same string is now written in the public constructor:

this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE;

instead of the previous two, which had the same function:

CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE;

Similar improvements have been made to all classes of all WinForms objects. They will not be considered further.







In the method that returns the description of the string property of the element, implement returning the description of the new property:

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }





All the above improvements are made in the classes of WinForms objects in the files:

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh,

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh,

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh,

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh,

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh,

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh,



Apart from the similar improvements common to all WinForms objects, in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh button object file, implement the method for making the status virtual, since we will need to redefine it in the derived classes:

bool Toggle( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE); } virtual void SetState( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,flag); if ( this .State()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundStateOnColor(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeStateOnColor(), false ); this .UnpressOtherAll(); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); } } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); }





We use button objects to display strings in the ListBox object class. But in order to display the text on buttons with the condition that the text is always pressed to the left edge of the button when it is left-aligned, we need to introduce a parameter indicating the number of characters, by which the text to the right should be shifted.

The button object has no such property. Therefore, let's create the ListBoxItem auxiliary object.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ library folder, create the new file ListBoxItem.mqh of the CListBoxItem class. The class should be derived from the button object class and its file should be included into the file of the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Common Controls\Button.mqh" class CListBoxItem : public CButton { }





In the private section of the class, declare the variable for storing the number of characters the text should be shifted by and the string variable the shift string is to be contained in. Let's declare a protected constructor in the protected section of the class, while the methods for working with class variables and the parametric constructor are declared in the public section:



class CListBoxItem : public CButton { private : uchar m_text_shift; string m_shift_space; protected : CListBoxItem( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : uchar TextShift( void ) const { return this .m_text_shift; } void SetTextShiftSpace( const uchar value); string GetTextShiftSpace( void ) const { return this .m_shift_space; } virtual void SetText( const string text); CListBoxItem( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





Class constructors:

CListBoxItem::CListBoxItem( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton( type ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .SetTextShiftSpace( 1 ); } CListBoxItem::CListBoxItem( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .SetTextShiftSpace( 1 ); }

Both constructors are almost identical, except that the protected one has a formal parameter the object type is passed to and this type is passed to the parent class constructor, while in the parametric constructor, the object type is set exactly as ListBoxItem. Now we have all WinForms objects of the library arranged in this way. The text shift to the right by one character is set in each constructor.







The method creates a string consisting of the number of shift characters:

void CListBoxItem::SetTextShiftSpace( const uchar value) { this .m_text_shift=value; this .m_shift_space= "" ; switch ( this .TextAlign()) { case ANCHOR_LEFT : case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : case ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER : for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_text_shift;i++) this .m_shift_space+= " " ; break ; default : break ; } }

The method receives the number of characters, by which the string should be shifted. The initial value of the shift string is set afterwards. Depending on the text alignment and provided that it starts from the left edge, add one space character to the offset line at each iteration of the loop. At the end of the loop, the string will contain the required number of space characters.





The method setting the element text:

void CListBoxItem::SetText( const string text) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, this .GetTextShiftSpace()+text); }

Here the object property receives the text of the object featuring the number of spaces set by the SetTextShiftSpace() method considered above.







In the ListBox object class of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh file, namely in its private section, add the variable storing the shift of the text of the element object collection (ListBoxItem object class considered above). In the public section, declare the methods for handling a new variable and declare the protected constructor in the protected section:

class CListBox : public CElementsListBox { private : uchar m_text_shift ; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public : void SetTextShift( const uchar value); uchar TextShift( void ) const { return this .m_text_shift; } void CreateList( const int line_count, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true ); protected : CListBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CListBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

The constructors are made and finalized identically to the already considered objects of other classes.



Let's refine the method that creates the list of the specified number of strings (ListBoxItem).

Now, instead of the CButton class object, I will work with the new class CListBoxItem and create the object of this new class. After creating the object, create its text shift right away and set the default text of the created collection element:

void CListBox::CreateList( const int count, const int new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true ) { CListBoxItem *obj= NULL ; int width=(new_column_width> 0 ? new_column_width : this .Width()- this .BorderSizeLeft()- this .BorderSizeRight()); CElementsListBox::CreateElements( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ,count, 0 , 0 ,width, 15 ,new_column_width,autosize); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ, ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM)); continue ; } obj.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); obj.SetTextShiftSpace( this .TextShift()); obj.SetFontSize( 8 ); obj.SetText(TypeGraphElementAsString(obj.TypeGraphElement())+ string (i+ 1 )); obj.SetBackgroundStateOnColor( clrDodgerBlue , true ); obj.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundStateOnColor(),- 5 )); obj.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundStateOnColor(),- 10 )); obj.SetForeStateOnColor( this .BackgroundColor(), true ); obj.SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ForeStateOnColor(),- 5 )); obj.SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ForeStateOnColor(),- 10 )); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderColorMouseDown(obj.BackgroundColorMouseDown()); obj.SetBorderColorMouseOver(obj.BackgroundColorMouseOver()); obj.SetToggleFlag( true ); obj.SetGroupButtonFlag( true ); } if (autosize) this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, false ); }





The method setting the element text shift to the right from the left edge in characters:

void CListBox::SetTextShift( const uchar value ) { this .m_text_shift= value ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CListBoxItem *obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj==NULL || obj.TextShift()== value ) continue ; obj.SetTextShiftSpace( value ); obj.SetText(obj.Text()); obj.Update( false ); } }

Here we set the number of shift characters, passed to the method, into a variable. Then in a loop through the list of bound objects, we get the next object and set the text with a shift for it using the SetText() object method considered above.



In the class of the base container object in MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh, remove the redundant constructor:

CContainer( const string name) : CWinFormBase(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); } ~CContainer(); };





Declare a protected constructor in the protected section:

protected : CContainer( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h);

The implementation of the protected constructor is identical to all previously added protected constructors in other classes.





In the method setting the parameters to the attached object, add handling the ListBoxItem object similar to the one made for the Button and TabHeader objects:

case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ;





Remove the handling of the now missing TabPage object from the method:

break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_PAGE : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); obj.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); obj.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY); obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL :





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ElementsListBox.mqh base control list object class, include the CListBoxItem class file:

#include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\ListBoxItem.mqh"

Now the class of the control list collection will be available in other objects of the library.



Like in other objects, declare the protected constructor:

protected : void CreateElements(ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int count, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, uint new_column_width= 0 , const bool autosize= true ); CElementsListBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public :

The implementation of the protected constructor and the refinement of the parametric constructor are identical to other WinForms objects.





TabHeader class — TabControl object tab header

The title of the TabControl tab is made based on the button object. The tab title, like the toggle button, should be either enabled (the tab is selected) or disabled (another tab is selected). All titles should work in a group. Just like the group buttons, if one tab is selected, then the rest should be released. However, there should not be a situation when all tabs are released. One tab should also remain selected.

We can achieve this by using the buttons. However, the buttons cannot change their size depending on the state, while tab headers should do that. A selected tab has a slightly larger title than a released one. Tab titles can be placed in the control from four sides - top, bottom, left and right. Accordingly, the frame should not be drawn from the side that is in contact with the tab field. This means we need to make a new method for the button to redraw it. In this method, the frame will be drawn in accordance with the location of the title on the control. Besides, we need to implement the new method for handling a button pressing so that the button increases in size and shifts to new coordinates so that it always remains pressed to the tab field.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ library folder, create a new file TabHeader.mqh of the TabHeader class. The class should be derived from the button object class, while its file should be included into the file of the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Common Controls\Button.mqh" class CTabHeader : public CButton { }





Declare the variables and methods for the class operation in the private, protected and public class sections:

class CTabHeader : public CButton { private : int m_width_off; int m_height_off; int m_width_on; int m_height_on; int m_col; int m_row; void SetWH( void ); void WHProcessStateOn( void ); void WHProcessStateOff( void ); void DrawFrame( void ); protected : virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public : bool SetSizeOff( void ) { return (CGCnvElement::SetWidth( this .m_width_off) && CGCnvElement::SetHeight( this .m_height_off) ? true : false ); } bool SetSizeOn( void ) { return (CGCnvElement::SetWidth( this .m_width_on) && CGCnvElement::SetHeight( this .m_height_on) ? true : false ); } void SetWidthOff( const int value ) { this .m_width_off= value ; } void SetHeightOff( const int value ) { this .m_height_off= value ; } void SetWidthOn( const int value ) { this .m_width_on= value ; } void SetHeightOn( const int value ) { this .m_height_on= value ; } int WidthOff( void ) const { return this .m_width_off; } int HeightOff( void ) const { return this .m_height_off;} int WidthOn( void ) const { return this .m_width_on; } int HeightOn( void ) const { return this .m_height_on; } void SetRow( const int value ) { this .m_row= value ; } int Row( void ) const { return this .m_row; } void SetColumn( const int value ) { this .m_col= value ; } int Column( void ) const { return this .m_col; } void SetTabLocation( const int index, const int row, const int col) { this .SetRow(row); this .SetColumn(col); } void SetAlignment( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) this .SetBorderSize( 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) this .SetBorderSize( 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) this .SetBorderSize( 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) this .SetBorderSize( 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 ); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT Alignment( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); } virtual void SetState( const bool flag); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase(color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); protected : CTabHeader( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CTabHeader( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

The descriptions of variables and methods are pretty self-explanatory. Let's consider them in more detail.

Class constructors — protected and parametric. The implementation is almost identical, and the logic is exactly the same as for the rest of the library objects: the protected constructor passes the specified type to the parent class constructor, while the parametric constructor passes its object type to the parent one:

CTabHeader::CTabHeader ( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetToggleFlag( true ); this .SetGroupButtonFlag( true ); this .SetText(TypeGraphElementAsString( this .TypeGraphElement())); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY, true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetWidthOff( this .Width()); this .SetHeightOff( this .Height()); this .SetWidthOn( this .Width()+ 4 ); this .SetHeightOn( this .Height()+ 2 ); this .SetState( false ); } CTabHeader::CTabHeader ( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetToggleFlag( true ); this .SetGroupButtonFlag( true ); this .SetText(TypeGraphElementAsString( this .TypeGraphElement())); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY, true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetWidthOff( this .Width()); this .SetHeightOff( this .Height()); this .SetWidthOn( this .Width()+ 4 ); this .SetHeightOn( this .Height()+ 2 ); this .SetState( false ); }

The body of the constructor sets default values for object colors in different states. The flags of the toggle button and the button working in the group are immediately set. For the pressed state, the size of the object is increased in each direction, except for the tab adjacent to the field, by two pixels.



The method that sets the state of the control:



void CTabHeader::SetState( const bool flag) { bool state= this .State(); CButton::SetState(flag); if (state!=flag) this .SetWH(); }

First, save the current state, next call the parent class method for setting the state. If the previous state was different from the current one, call the method of changing the tab title size.





The method setting the element width, height and shift depending on its state:

void CTabHeader::SetWH( void ) { if ( this .State()) this .WHProcessStateOn(); else this .WHProcessStateOff(); }

If the state is "enabled", then call the method of changing the size and position for the "enabled" state, otherwise call the method of changing the size and position for the "disabled" state.





The method that adjusts the size and position of an element in the "selected" state depending on its position:



void CTabHeader::WHProcessStateOn( void ) { if (! this .SetSizeOn()) return ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : if ( this .Move( this .CoordX()- 2 , this .CoordY()- 2 )) { this .SetCoordXRelative( this .CoordXRelative()- 2 ); this .SetCoordYRelative( this .CoordYRelative()- 2 ); } break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if ( this .Move( this .CoordX()- 2 , this .CoordY())) { this .SetCoordXRelative( this .CoordXRelative()- 2 ); this .SetCoordYRelative( this .CoordYRelative()); } break ; default : break ; } this .Update( false ); }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. Depending on where the heading is located (so far only two positions are being processed - top and bottom), the heading is resized and shifted to new coordinates so that its edge, that is in contact with the tab field, remains in place. Visually, the object is expanded by two pixels in each direction, except for the side adjacent to the field.





The method that adjusts the size and position of an element in the "released" state depending on its position:



void CTabHeader::WHProcessStateOff( void ) { if (! this .SetSizeOff()) return ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : if ( this .Move( this .CoordX()+ 2 , this .CoordY()+ 2 )) { this .SetCoordXRelative( this .CoordXRelative()+ 2 ); this .SetCoordYRelative( this .CoordYRelative()+ 2 ); } break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if ( this .Move( this .CoordX()+ 2 , this .CoordY())) { this .SetCoordXRelative( this .CoordXRelative()+ 2 ); this .SetCoordYRelative( this .CoordYRelative()); } break ; default : break ; } this .Update( false ); }

Depending on where the heading is located (so far only two positions are being processed - top and bottom), the heading is resized and shifted to new coordinates so that its edge, that is in contact with the tab field, remains in place. Visually, the object is reduced by two pixels in each direction, except for the side adjacent to the field.







The method drawing the element frame depending on the location:

void CTabHeader::DrawFrame( void ) { int x1= 0 ; int x2= this .Width()- 1 ; int y1= 0 ; int y2= this .Height()- 1 ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : this .DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2+ 1 , this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : this .DrawRectangle(x1,y1- 1 ,x2,y2, this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this .DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2+ 1 ,y2, this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this .DrawRectangle(x1- 1 ,y1,x2,y2, this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; default : break ; } }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. If we draw a rectangle on an object so that the coordinates of one of the sides go beyond the object, then nothing will be drawn on this side. This is what we use here. In the location where the title should be adjacent to the tab field, we deliberately indicate the coordinates that go beyond the object, and the frame is not drawn on this side.





The method clearing the element filling it with color and opacity:

void CTabHeader::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFrame(); this .Update(redraw); }

The virtual method overrides the method of the parent object, where a frame is drawn within the object. Here we call the above method to draw a frame on only three sides of the object.





The method that clears an element with a gradient fill:



void CTabHeader::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFrame(); this .Update(redraw); }

The method is identical to the one considered above, but fills the background with a gradient color from the array of colors passed to the method.







'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler:

void CTabHeader::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundStateOnColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor(! this .State() ? this .ForeColorInit() : this .ForeStateOnColorInit(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .Redraw( false ); }





The last mouse event handler:



void CTabHeader::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColor() : this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColor() : this .ForeColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

Both methods are identical to the methods of the parent class.

They have been moved here for possible redefinition during further development of the TabControl object.







TabControl class — resuming the development

In the last article, we started developing TabControl but encountered a limitation in the length of the names of the created graphical objects. After having created the new algorithm for naming library graphical elements, let's continue our work in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh.



Include the tab title object class file to the control file:

#include "Container.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\TabHeader.mqh"





In the private section of the class, declare two methods for setting the state of the tab specified by the index:



private : int m_item_width; int m_item_height; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void SetSelected( const int index); void SetUnselected( const int index); public :





Rename the CreateTabPage() into CreateTabPages(), fit it out with the bool return type, change the set of formal parameters and add two methods returning the pointers to the header and the tab field by index:

public : bool CreateTabPages( const int total, const int selected_page, const int tab_w= 0 , const int tab_h= 0 , const string header_text= "" ); CTabHeader *GetHeader( const int index) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,index); } CContainer *GetField( const int index) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,index); }





Implement the SetAlignment() method so that it not only sets the value to the object property but also sets it for all tab titles created in the control:

void SetAlignment( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); CArrayObj *list= this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; header.SetAlignment(alignment); } }

First, set the value in the properties of the object, then we get a list of all the created tab titles. Set the same value in the loop through the resulting list for each object.





Declare three new public methods:

void SetItemSize( const int w, const int h) { if ( this .ItemWidth()!=w) this .SetItemWidth(w); if ( this .ItemHeight()!=h) this .SetItemHeight(h); } void Select( const int index, const bool flag); void SetHeaderText(CTabHeader *header, const string text); void SetHeaderText( const int index, const string text);





In the class constructor, set all colors to be transparent except the text color and make changes implemented to all WinForms objects:



CTabControl::CTabControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetOpacity( 0 , true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetItemSize( 58 , 18 ); }

This object should serve as a container for tabs created within it. Besides, it should manage those tabs. Therefore, it is completely transparent, but the ability to display text on it remains.





The method that creates the specified number of tabs:

bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages( const int total, const int selected_page, const int tab_w= 0 , const int tab_h= 0 , const string header_text= "" ) { int w=(tab_w== 0 ? this .ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h== 0 ? this .ItemHeight() : tab_h); CTabHeader *header= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int header_x= 2 ; int header_y= 0 ; if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) header_y= 0 ; if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) header_y= this .Height()-h; header_x=(header== NULL ? header_x : header.RightEdgeRelative()); if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,header_x,header_y,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,i); if (header== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetAlignment( this .Alignment()); if (header_text!= "" && header_text!= NULL ) this .SetHeaderText(header,header_text+ string (i+ 1 )); int field_x= 0 ; int field_y= 0 ; int field_h= this .Height()-header.Height(); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) field_y=header.BottomEdgeRelative(); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) field_y= 0 ; CContainer *field= NULL ; if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,field_x,field_y, this .Width(),field_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,i); if (field== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); field.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); field.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY, true ); field.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR, true ); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); field.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); field.Hide(); } this .Select(selected_page, true ); return true ; }

The tabs consist of two objects — the tab title and the tab field. The title (button) is used to select the active tab, and the field is used to place other controls on it. Buttons should always be displayed, while tab fields should always stay hidden, except for the active one.

Here, in the loop, we first create buttons as tab titles and set them to their default values. On the same iteration of the loop after creating the button, create a container for the tab field and set its default values as well. The coordinates and size of the tab fields depend on the location of the headers in the control. Upon completion of the tab object creation loop, specify the tab set in the inputs as selected.







The method that sets the tab as selected:

void CTabControl::SetSelected( const int index) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,index); CContainer *field= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,index); if (header== NULL || field== NULL ) return ; field.Show(); field.BringToTop(); header.SetState( true ); header.BringToTop(); }

Get the pointers to the title and tab field by index.

Display the field and bring it to the foreground.

Set the selected title and bring it to the foreground.







The method setting the tab as released:



void CTabControl::SetUnselected( const int index) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,index); CContainer *field= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,index); if (header== NULL || field== NULL ) return ; field.Hide(); header.SetState( false ); }

Get the pointers to the title and tab field by index.

Hide the field and set the header as released.







The method that sets tab as selected/released:



void CTabControl::Select( const int index, const bool flag) { if (flag) this .SetSelected(index); else this .SetUnselected(index); }

The tab index and the flag are passed to the method, and depending on the value of the flag, we call one of the two methods discussed above.







The method setting the title text of the specified tab:

void CTabControl::SetHeaderText(CTabHeader *header, const string text) { if (header== NULL ) return ; header.SetText(text); }

The method receives the pointer to the object, into which the text passed to the method is set.







The method that sets the tab title text by index:

void CTabControl::SetHeaderText( const int index, const string text) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetElementByType( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER , index ); this .SetHeaderText(header,text); }

The method receives the index of the tab title the text should be set in.

By index, get the object with the tab title type and call the above method for setting the text to the specified object.







In the method creating a new graphical object, add creating the ListBoxItem object and remove the block of creating the now missing TabPage object:

CGCnvElement *CTabControl::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), descript ,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

Now we pass the object description (rather than its name) to the method in each object creation block.





The Panel object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh and the GroupBox object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh feature the same improvements as we did for WinForms objects: added a new protected constructor, removed one unnecessary parametric constructor and improved the CreateNewGObject() virtual method the way I have just considered above.



These are all the improvements I have planned for the current article.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part114\ as TstDE114.mq5.

To display the descriptions of enumeration constants in two languages in the EA settings, create an additional enumeration for the English compilation language and Russian. In the settings, add a new variable with the type of the enumeration, which specifies where — at the top or at the bottom (right-left is not implemented yet) — the tab titles are to be located:

#ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; enum ENUM_CHEK_STATE { CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, CHEK_STATE_CHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, }; #else enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; enum ENUM_CHEK_STATE { CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, CHEK_STATE_CHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, }; #endif sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput bool InpButtonToggle = false ; sinput bool InpButtListMSelect = false ; sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT InpHeaderAlignment = ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];





In the OnInit() handler, namely in the graphical object creation block, comment out the TabControl object creation block from the previous article (I will place it there later) and the ListBox object creation code (I will place it to the tabs of the future TabControl object). After the code block for creating the ButtonListBox object, place the code block for creating the TabControl object with three tabs, the first of which is to be selected initially:



if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,x, 2 ,w,h, C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox2=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 1 ); if (gbox2!= NULL ) { gbox2.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox2.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox2.SetForeColor(gbox2.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox2.SetText( "GroupBox2" ); gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, 4 , 12 , 160 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckedListBox *clbox=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, 0 ); if (clbox!= NULL ) { clbox.SetMultiColumn( true ); clbox.SetColumnWidth( 0 ); clbox.CreateCheckBox( 4 , 66 ); } gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, 4 ,clbox.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 6 , 160 , 30 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CButtonListBox *blbox=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, 0 ); if (blbox!= NULL ) { blbox.SetMultiColumn( true ); blbox.SetColumnWidth( 0 ); blbox.CreateButton( 4 , 66 , 16 ); blbox.SetMultiSelect(InpButtListMSelect); blbox.SetToggle(InpButtonToggle); for ( int i= 0 ;i<blbox.ElementsTotal();i++) { blbox.SetButtonGroup(i,(i % 2 == 0 ? blbox.Group()+ 1 : blbox.Group()+ 2 )); blbox.SetButtonGroupFlag(i,(i % 2 == 0 ? true : false )); } } int lbx= 6 ; int lby=blbox.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 6 ; int lbw= 180 ; gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,lbx,lby,lbw, 78 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tab_ctrl=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tab_ctrl!= NULL ) { tab_ctrl.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tab_ctrl.CreateTabPages( 3 , 0 , 56 , 16 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); } } }

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





Now the tabs have become more lively compared to the EA from the previous article. Tab titles can be located both above and below the container, but there are also noticeable flaws: if other elements behave well when interacting with the mouse, then the tab titles noticeably "blink". I will deal with this later. In the end, I hovered the cursor over the line between the title and the tab field. That line should not be there. I have already mentioned this in the article. In the next article, I will make so that the tab (the tab itself and its title) form a unified whole.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of TabControl.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class

DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters

DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter

DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content

DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control

DoEasy. Controls (Part 8): Base WinForms objects by categories, GroupBox and CheckBox controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 9): Re-arranging WinForms object methods, RadioButton and Button controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 10): WinForms objects — Animating the interface

DoEasy. Controls (Part 11): WinForms objects — groups, CheckedListBox WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 12): Base list object, ListBox and ButtonListBox WinForms objects

DoEasy. Controls (Part 13): Optimizing interaction of WinForms objects with the mouse, starting the development of the TabControl WinForms object





