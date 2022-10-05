DoEasy. Controls (Part 11): WinForms objects — groups, CheckedListBox WinForms object

Contents

Concept

WinForms objects bound to a single container become a set of objects combined into a single group. Regardless of whether they are bound to the GroupBox object or to a panel, the container becomes an entity combining all objects into one group. The objects begin to behave according to certain rules of this group. For example, the RadioButton object is practically of no use when it is alone. If it is created unselected, its checkbox is activated after clicking on it and it is impossible to uncheck it again. To uncheck the box, we need to select another object of the same type. Here lies the difference. If we select another RadioButton object within the same container, the checkbox is disabled on the first one and is activated for the second one, which was clicked. If we attempt to select a RadioButton bound to another container, the checkbox of the first selected object in the first group is not disabled, which is expected since we are dealing with different object groups in different containers.

But what if we want to have two sets of RadioButton objects in the same container that work independently of each other? After all, they are combined into one set of objects by their container (from which they should inherit the index of its group) and work according to the common group index received from their container. In order to make several independently working sets of such objects in one container, I will introduce the concept of object groups.

If we create a set of six RadioButton objects in the container with the group index of 1, the group index of 1 is assigned to all of them. They will all be linked together by the group index of their container and work accordingly. Clicking on any of the six RadioButton objects will deselect the rest five.

But if we assign the group 2 to four objects of the group 1, while the remaining two objects form the group 3, two object subgroups 2 and 3 are created within the container with the group 1. Accordingly, each of these new groups will work only in conjunction with the objects of its group.

This will allow us to create various subgroups in one container, joined into their own group under its own index, and there will be no need to create new containers for groups inside the main one.

Thus, by combining two toggle buttons into one group, we will turn them into a two-button switch, in which pressing the first button releases the second, and vice versa. Thus, it will be possible to make it so that several Toggle buttons combined into one group can be either in the state when all buttons are not pressed, or only one of them is in the pressed state, while the rest are released.



Besides, I will improve the account object class since the terminal name may differ from the standard one on some servers. Usually, when requesting the name of the terminal, the server returns the "MetaTrader 5" string, but brokers sometimes add something else to the string changing the terminal name. Therefore, it would be reasonable to look for the "MetaTrader 5" substring in the terminal name instead to define the server type.







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, namely in the enumeration of graphical element types, add the new WinForms object type:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, };





Add the new properties to the enumeration of graphical element integer properties and increase the total number of integer properties from 81 to 83:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 83 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

The group the graphical element belongs to is a group index, while the button group flag is a flag indicating that the button works as part of several toggle buttons. If three buttons make up one toggle button object, then each of them should have a group button flag set, and they should be in the same group.





Add the new properties to the enumeration of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on the canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_TOGGLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_STATE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

Now we will be able to sort and select graphical elements by new properties.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ, MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE, MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHECK_BOX_OBJ, MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_CHECK_BOX_OBJ,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,

and the text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Не удалось создать объект-подложку" , "Failed to create underlay object" }, { "Ошибка. Создаваемый объект должен иметь тип WinForms Base или быть его наследником" , "Error. The object being created must be of type WinForms Base or be derived from it" }, { "Не удалось создать объект CheckBox" , "Failed to create CheckBox object" }, { "Не удалось получить объект CheckBox из списка объектов" , "Failed to get CheckBox object from list of objects" },

...

{ "Автоматическое изменение состояния флажка при его выборе" , "Automatically change the state of the checkbox when it is selected" }, { "Флаг \"Переключатель\" элемента управления, имеющего кнопку" , "\"Button-toggle\" flag of a control" }, { "Флаг группы кнопки" , "Button group flag" }, { "Состояние элемента управления \"Переключатель\", имеющего кнопку" , "The \"Toggle-button\" control state" }, { "Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления" , "The background color of the control's validation checkbox" },





Slightly change the server type definition in the class constructor of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh account object class file. As mentioned before, we will search for the "MetaTrader 5" substring within the terminal name string instead of getting the terminal name string:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = ( :: StringFind ( :: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME ) , "MetaTrader 5" )> WRONG_VALUE ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT)+ " " +( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; this .m_type_server=( uchar ) this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

Add the value received above (5 or 4) to the m_type_server variable. Previously, it received the result of checking the terminal name for the "MetaTrader 5" value, which sometimes caused errors. Now it receives the value already set in the account property.







In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh file of the library base graphical object class, make the methods for setting and getting the object group virtual:

void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } virtual void SetGroup ( const int value ) { this .m_group= value ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

...

virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } virtual int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

We will need to redefine them in the inherited classes.





The GUI graphical elements are interconnected by a common hierarchy of their location relative to each other. The object the subordinate objects are bound to serves as the base object of a chain of related objects. In turn, subordinate objects can have their own chains of objects associated with them, while the base one, in turn, can be a link in the chain of objects bound to another one. In this case, the main object is considered to be the one that has subordinate objects but is not bound to any other object. It is the ancestor of the entire hierarchy of connections of all subordinate objects. Typically, such an object is a window in Windows and a form in C#. Here it will also be "Window", since the definition of "Form" is already occupied by a graphical element that implements the functionality for working with the mouse, and this object is the parent for the base WinForms object.

Implement the methods returning base and main object IDs in the MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh file of the graphical element class:

bool IsMain( void ) { return this .GetMain()== NULL ; } bool IsBase( void ) { return this .GetBase()== NULL ; } int GetMainID( void ) { if ( this .IsMain()) return this .ID(); CGCnvElement *main= this .GetMain(); return (main!= NULL ? main.ID() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetBaseID( void ) { if ( this .IsBase()) return this .ID(); CGCnvElement *base= this .GetBase(); return ( base!= NULL ? base.ID() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Let's use getting the base object ID: if the object is already a base (contains subordinate objects), return its ID. Otherwise, get the pointer to the base object (these pointers are set in each subordinate object). If the pointer is received, return the base object ID, otherwise, return -1 (error — failed to get object).

The method logic for getting the main object ID is the same.







Write the virtual methods for getting and setting the graphical element group:

virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, value ); return true ; } virtual int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP); } virtual void SetGroup( const int value ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, value ); }

The Group() method returns the value set in the object "group" property.

In the method for setting the "group" property, first set the parent object value passed to the method. Next, set it to the graphical element property.







Each graphical element in the collection should have its own unique ID. This will allow us to refer directly to the object by its ID (if it is stored in the program), and not to look for it in loops through all objects. Currently, unique IDs are assigned only to those graphical elements that are created directly from the program. If we create (also programmatically) new bound objects from already created ones (which are bound to the object the new one is being created from), then the newly created subordinate object receives the ID of the object it was created from. In this situation, we can get this object by the ID of the base one with the number of the object specified in the list of subordinates.

Of course, this approach also works, but to simplify the work with programs created on the basis of the library, we will search for a unique ID and assign it to the newly created subordinate graphical element. Thus, we will assign a unique ID to each graphical element, by which we can access it. Secondly, we will still have the working method implemented at the moment — referring to the base object and getting the required element from it list by the element index. Two ways of getting pointers to objects is definitely better than one, especially since there will now be a faster way to access an element by its unique ID.



In the public section of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh file of the form object class, declare four methods for searching for the maximum object property value and ID:

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListElements( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListInteractObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_interact; } CShadowObj *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; } long GetMaxLongPropForm( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop); int GetMaxIDForm( void ); long GetMaxLongPropAll( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop); int GetMaxIDAll( void );

Methods with parameters will return the found maximum value of the specified property, while methods without parameters will return the found maximum value of the graphical element ID.





Change setting the ID of a newly created object in the method for creating a new attached element and adding it to the list of bound objects CreateAndAddNewElement().

Previously, we set an ID of an object a new one was created from:

obj.SetID( this .ID() );

Now we will set the ID as a found maximum ID from the entire hierarchy of subordinate objects starting from the main one and add 1 to the obtained value. In other words, the new object will have the largest value of all the IDs of all the objects in the collection:

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (element_type), 19 )); return NULL ; } obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); obj.SetZorder( this .Zorder(), false ); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); return obj; }





After the cursor is moved away from the area of the graphical element, we turn on the handler for this event in order to restore the colors of the background, text and frame of the object to the default values, because these colors change when the cursor is hovered over the area of the element to visually display the activity of the graphical element. During multiple testing, I noticed that colors are not always restored correctly. Sometimes you need to re-position the cursor on the form where these objects are located so that their color is reset to the original one. I will get rid of such omissions with the development of the visual component of the library objects. Let's add yet another condition to the last mouse event handler processing moving the cursor away from the graphical element:

void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( true ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

Now we will process not only the situation when the cursor was in the active area of the object, but also the situation when the cursor was in the area of the object, since the active area does not always have dimensions of the entire area of the element, and the cursor, before going beyond the form from the active zone, falls into the inactive one, but within the graphical element. Now this situation is also taken into account.





The method returning the maximum value of the specified integer property of all objects subordinate to the base one:

long CForm::GetMaxLongPropForm( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop) { CForm *base= this .GetBase(); long property=(base!= NULL ? base.GetProperty(prop) : WRONG_VALUE ); if (property> WRONG_VALUE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CForm *elm= this .GetElement(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.GetProperty(prop)>property) property=elm.GetProperty(prop); long prop_form=elm.GetMaxLongPropForm(prop); if (prop_form>property) property=prop_form; } } return property; }

The method logic has been described in the code comments in detail. This method searches for the maximum value of the specified integer property that has the value of zero or greater (non-negative) of all objects bound to the form. In this case, the value of the property of the base object is taken into account, and the search begins from it. Since all subordinate objects are created from the base object one after another, there cannot be a situation where we miss the maximum value of the property from those objects that are directly attached to the base, and start the search from an object located far from the base one in terms of hierarchy.

However, if we ever need to search exactly through the entire hierarchy of the base object, then we can easily create such a method.







The method returning the maximum value of the graphical element ID from all objects bound to the base one:



int CForm::GetMaxIDForm( void ) { return ( int ) this .GetMaxLongPropForm(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); }

The method simply returns the result of the above method the "object ID" property is passed to for searching.







The method returning the maximum value of the specified integer property from the entire hierarchy of related objects:

long CForm::GetMaxLongPropAll( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop) { CForm *main=( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); long property=(main!= NULL ? main.GetProperty(prop) : WRONG_VALUE ); if (property> WRONG_VALUE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<main.ElementsTotal();i++) { CForm *elm=main.GetElement(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; long prop_form=elm.GetMaxLongPropForm(prop); if (prop_form>property) property=prop_form; } } return property; }

The method logic is described in detail in the comments to the code, and it is similar to the method of finding the maximum property of objects attached to the base one. Unlike the first one, in this method, we start the search from the main object — the ancestor of the hierarchy of related objects — and go through the lists of all objects of the entire hierarchical chain of related objects. As a result, we have the largest property value of the entire hierarchy of subordinate objects.







The method returning the maximum value of the ID from the entire hierarchy of related objects:

int CForm::GetMaxIDAll( void ) { return ( int ) this .GetMaxLongPropAll(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); }

The method returns the result of calling the above method. In the parameters of this method, the "ID" property is passed to search for its maximum value.







The descriptions of graphical element properties are implemented in the class of the base WinForms object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh.

In the GetPropertyDescription() method, add code blocks for returning the description of two new graphical element properties:

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) :

...

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) :

Now the method will correctly return the descriptions of all graphical element properties.





The RadioButton WinForms object can only work correctly in conjunction with other objects of this type. In addition, these objects should either be bound to the same container, or have the same group value (be part of the same group of objects). If one of these objects is clicked, its checkbox will be selected (if it was not selected before), and all other objects of this group will have their checkboxes unchecked. When you click on an already selected object again, its flag is not cleared.



Let's make improvements to the RadioButton object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh.

In the private section of the class, declare the method setting "not selected" state to all objects of the same group. In the public section, implement the method setting the specified object and its checkbox status:

class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { private : void UncheckOtherAll( void ); protected : virtual void ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public : virtual void SetChecked( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag); this .SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)flag); if ( this .Checked()) this .UncheckOtherAll(); }

In the checkbox status setting method, implement the value passed to the method to its property, then set the selection state (either selected or not). Further on, if the state of the object is "selected", then we call the method, in which all other similar objects of this group are set to "not selected", and the checkbox is disabled.





In "The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked" event handler, add the code block, in which the object status is checked. If it is not selected, call the method for setting the object to "selected":

void CRadioButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); if (! this .Checked()) this .SetChecked( true ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.Checked()=" , this .Checked(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); } this .Redraw( false ); }

Here, a debug entry is displayed in the log indicating the event, the state of the element (selected/not selected), its ID and group index. Later, I will remove this entry and replace it with sending a message to the library and the control program.





The method that sets the state of the checkbox as "not selected" for all RadioButton objects of the same group in the container:

void CRadioButton::UncheckOtherAll( void ) { CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, this .Name(),NO_EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, this .Group(),EQUAL); if (list!=NULL) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CRadioButton *obj=list.At(i); if (obj==NULL) continue ; obj.SetChecked( false ); obj.Redraw( false ); } } }

Each line of code is commented. I hope, the logic of the method will not cause any questions. In short, we need to get a list of all RadioButton objects bound to the container. They should all be of the same group, and the list should not contain the object the method was called from (after all, this is the object clicked by the mouse and it became selected, which means that we do not need to remove the selection flag from it). Loop through the resulting list and set each of the objects to an unselected state and uncheck the box. Objects are redrawn to reflect the changes.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh button object class file, make similar improvements, which will make the buttons not just clickable but able to have the enabled/disabled state. Accordingly, we will be able to assign them to groups, in which buttons connected by one group will work together.

In the private section of the class, declare the method setting the "released" status to all buttons of the same group:

class CButton : public CLabel { private : int m_text_x; int m_text_y; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init[]; void UnpressOtherAll( void ); protected :





In the public section of the class, change the method setting the button status and implement the methods to set and return the flag of a button working in a group with other button objects:



void SetState( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,flag); if ( this .State()) { this .UnpressOtherAll(); } } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); } void SetGroupButtonFlag( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP,flag); } bool GroupButton( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP); }

In the method that sets the state of the button, the state is first set in the object property, and then, if the state is "pressed", we call the method that sets the state of the rest of the buttons of the same group to "released".







In the last mouse event handler, add checking yet another condition similar to the form object class method of the same name considered above:

void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleON() : this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }





The method that sets the button state as "released" for all Button objects of the same group in the container:

void CButton::UnpressOtherAll( void ) { CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, this .Name(),NO_EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, this .Group(),EQUAL); if (list!=NULL) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CButton *obj=list.At(i); if (obj==NULL) continue ; obj.SetState( false ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.BackgroundColorInit(), false ); obj.Redraw( false ); } } }

The method logic is identical to the method of the RadioButton object class. It is fully described in the code comments and, I hope, does not need explanations.





In its normal state, when you hover the cursor over it, the CheckBox WinForms object changes the color of the background, checkbox and frame of the checkbox area. The background of the object itself remains unchanged (transparent). But if such objects are combined into a group (as is the case with the object coming next), then when you hover over the object with the cursor, its background color changes as well. In order to use the CheckBox object to create an object list of CheckBox objects, we will make changes to this object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh.



Make the method for setting the checkbox status virtual, just like in its RadioButton child object:



virtual void SetChecked( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag); if (( bool ) this .CheckState()!=flag) this .SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)flag); } bool Checked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED); }





Set the object background color to full opacity in the class constructor and set the shift of the active area by one pixel on each side:

CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetCheckWidth(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetCheckHeight(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckFlagColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .SetActiveAreaShift( 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ); this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_check_x= 0 ; this .m_check_y= 0 ; this .Redraw( false ); }

Here we set the background to full opacity because we will need to further create objects with the opacity of the base object. In order to avoid constantly setting the opacity of this object in its normal state when it is created, we will explicitly set it here in the constructor. Shifting the active area by one pixel on each side is an attempt to increase the gap between adjacent CheckBox objects so that when the cursor moves away from one object, it has time to "visit" the object, without immediately hovering over the next one - so that the cursor passes through the base object without immediately hitting the nearby one. All of this is the result of a search for a solution to the issue when nearby objects do not always restore their default background color after moving the cursor away from it. However, such a solution does not always help. I still have to find the time to thoroughly grasp and fix the issue.

In the method redrawing an object, we now specify the opacity value specified in the object properties instead of setting the full opacity (the value of 0):

void CCheckBox::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity() , true ); this .SetCorrectTextCoords(); this .Text( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .ShowControlFlag( this .CheckState()); this .Update(redraw); }

This will allow us to use the background color to change it when hovering the mouse over the object. With an opaque background (as was the case before), no background color changes can be displayed, of course.





Implement the necessary changes to all mouse event handlers requiring the change of the object background color:

void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); } void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); } void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetChecked(! this .Checked()); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.Checked()=" , this .Checked(), ", ID=" , this .ID()); } this .Redraw( false ); }





Add checking the already familiar status to the last mouse event handler:

void CCheckBox::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

Now we can start creating a new object.



CheckedListBox WinForms object

This WinForms object is a panel containing the list of CheckBox objects. When hovering the cursor over the list objects, their background color changes along with the color of the checkbox, its background and the border of the checkbox area. The objects from the list can be located both vertically one above the other, and in columns of several pieces. Today we will only do the vertical arrangement of objects.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ library directory, create the new file CheckedListBox.mqh of the CCheckedListBox class.

The class should be inherited from the base container object. To let it "see" both CContainer and CCheckBox classes, include the panel object class file, in which all the necessary class files are already visible:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Containers\Panel.mqh" class CCheckedListBox : public CContainer { }





In the private section, declare the virtual method for creating a new graphical object, while in the public section, declare the method for creating the list consisting of the specified number of CheckBox objects, as well as the parametric constructor:



class CCheckedListBox : public CContainer { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public : void CreateCheckBox( const int count); CCheckedListBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





Parametric constructor:

CCheckedListBox::CCheckedListBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); }

Set the WinForms object type and the library graphical object type for the object. Next, set the size of the object frame to one pixel, the frame type is simple. Also, set the default frame and text color for graphical objects in the library.





The method that creates the specified number of CheckBox objects on the main panel:

void CCheckedListBox::CreateCheckBox( const int count) { CCheckBox *cbox= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { int x= this .BorderSizeLeft()+ 1 ; int y=(cbox== NULL ? this .BorderSizeTop()+ 1 : cbox.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 4 ); int w= this .Width()- this .BorderSizeLeft()- this .BorderSizeRight(); int h=DEF_CHECK_SIZE+ 1 ; if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,x,y,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHECK_BOX_OBJ); cbox= this .GetElement(i); if (cbox== NULL ) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_CHECK_BOX_OBJ); cbox.SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); cbox.SetCheckAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); cbox.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); cbox.SetText( "CheckBox" + string (i+ 1 )); cbox.SetOpacity( this .Opacity()); cbox.SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColor(), true ); cbox.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER); cbox.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN); } this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, false ); this .SetAutoSize( true , false ); }

The method logic features detailed comments in the code. In short, the required number of CheckBox objects to be created on the panel is passed to the method. In the loop by the specified number of objects, create them and set the necessary properties for them. Upon completing the loop of creating CheckBox objects, set the auto resize mode of the panel so that it can be adjusted to the total size of all objects created on it. Also, set the auto resize flag for the panel, which in turn will cause the panel to be resized to fit the objects created in it.

The virtual method creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CCheckedListBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); element.SetMovable(movable); element.SetCoordXRelative(element.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); element.SetCoordYRelative(element.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); return element; }

Since one of the object parents is the class of the form object featuring the functionality for working with the mouse, and the class of this object is not visible in it, we need to override the virtual method of the CForm class here to create a new graphical object. In this method, we do not need to check the type of an object passed to the method, since here we know exactly which type of object is to be created. This type is CheckBox, which we are creating here and setting the minimum values for it — the relocation flag and relative coordinates.



All other methods for the class are already in its parent classes.

Naturally, I will refine the object class later to implement its additional functionality.

Now we need to add handling this type of object in all container classes so that we can create such objects in them.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh file of the panel object class, include the file of the newly created class:

#include "Container.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh"

Now this new class will be visible in all container classes of the library.





In the method that creates a new graphical object, add handling the type of the new library object:

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

Here we simply create a new object of the CCheckedListBox class.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh file of the base container object class, namely in the method creating a new bound element, set the group similar to the one the base object has for the created object but only if the created object is not a container object. Add setting a transparent background color and its full transparency, as well as add handling the CheckedListBox WinForms object for the "Text label", "CheckBox" and "RadioButton" WinForms objects:



bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; default : break ; } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh file of the GroupBox object class, namely in the method for creating a new graphical object, add handling the new type of the CheckedListBox object:

CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }





At the very end of the Initialize() variable initialization method, add setting the default group value:

this .SetEnabled( true ); this .SetVisible( true , false ); this .SetGroup(( int ) this .GetMaxLongPropAll(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP)+ 1 ); }

Here we call the previously considered method that returns the maximum value of the specified property from all objects in the collection of the library graphical elements. Specify the "group" property as the desired parameter, and add 1 to the resulting value, which will set the value of the new group to maximum. It is important to have a unique group that distinguishes it from other container objects.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh graphical element collection class file, add the file of the CheckedListBox object class to the list of include files:



#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdVLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdHLineObj.mqh"





In the private class section, declare the method returning the maximum ID from all collection graphical elements:



bool GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]); int GetMaxID( void ); public :





In all the graphical element creation methods, replace the string setting the total number of graphical elements in the collection as the ID,



int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();

with the string assigning the maximum ID out of all collection graphical elements plus 1:



int CreateElement( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .GetMaxID()+ 1 ; CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,movable,activity,redraw); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res= this .AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_EXIST) obj.SetID(id); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); }

Such changes have been made in all methods that create graphical elements. I will not provide them here. All such changes can be found in the library files attached to the article.

In the method handling the former active form under the cursor, add calling the mouse event handler for the current loop object to avoid skipping its handling in case the object is not in the list of inactive objects yet when the cursor is moved away from it, but is, in fact, inactive already:

void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing( void ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CForm *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } }





In order to implement handling the interaction of the right mouse button with the program GUI objects, add the check for pressing and holding the right mouse button in the OnChartEvent() event handler:

else { ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE butt_state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); bool pressed=(butt_state==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT || butt_state==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_RIGHT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE;

The state of the mouse buttons will be set to a variable, so that later, if we need this value, we do not call the method that reads the state of the buttons again.







The method that returns the maximum ID from all graphical elements in the collection:

int CGraphElementsCollection::GetMaxID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ID() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Here we get the index of the object in the collection list having the highest ID value. We get the pointer to an object by a received index and return the object ID if the pointer to the object was received. Otherwise, return -1. Either the collection of graphical elements is empty, or there has been an error when getting the pointer.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part111\ as TstDE111.mq5.

Make the main panel larger in size and place the CheckBox object in its first container object together with four RadioButton objects with the group value of 2, three button objects, two of which will have the group 2, while the third one will belong to the group 1 inherited by default from its container object group. Below the buttons, place two more RadioButton objects with the group value of 3. Thus, in the container, we will have four RadioButton objects with group 2, two RadioButton objects with group 3, and three buttons — two with group 2 and one with group 1.

To the right of the first GroupBox container, place another one of the same type and create a new CheckedListBox object inside it. The object will be used to create four CheckBox objects. All objects placed in different groups of the same container should work as separate sets of objects. The entire visual component of the interaction of objects with the mouse should work well.

In the OnInit() EA handler, place the following code block for creating all GUI elements:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 400 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); CPanel *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(prev== NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y= 0 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y, 90 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(), 4 *i), true ); obj.SetForeColor( clrRed , true ); int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 , 0 ,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement( 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { if (i % 2 == 0 ) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity( 127 ); lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpTextAutoSize, false ); lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); lbl.Update( true ); } } } CGroupBox *gbox1= NULL ; int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ,y, 200 , 150 , C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox1=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ); if (gbox1!= NULL ) { gbox1.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox1.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox1.SetForeColor(gbox1.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox1.SetText( "GroupBox1" ); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 2 , 10 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckBox *cbox=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 0 ); if (cbox!= NULL ) { cbox.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); cbox.SetText( "CheckBox" ); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); cbox.SetChecked( true ); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } CRadioButton *rbtn= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 4 ;i++) { int yrb=(rbtn== NULL ? cbox.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, 2 ,yrb+ 4 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i); if (rbtn!= NULL ) { rbtn.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); rbtn.SetText( "RadioButton" + string (i+ 1 )); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup( 2 ); } } CButton *butt= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) { int ybtn=(butt== NULL ? 12 : butt.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 4 ); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,( int ) fmax (rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+ 20 ,ybtn, 78 , 18 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); butt=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,i); if (butt!= NULL ) { butt.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpButtonAutoSize, false ); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode, false ); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, 2 ), true ); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 10 ), true ); butt.SetToggleFlag(InpButtonToggle); string txt= "Button" + string (i+ 1 ); if (butt.Toggle()) butt.SetText( "Toggle-" +txt); else butt.SetText(txt); if (i< 2 ) { butt.SetGroup( 2 ); if (butt.Toggle()) { butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 5 )); butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 10 )); butt.SetBackgroundColorToggleON( C'0xE2,0xC5,0xB1' , true ); butt.SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColorToggleON(),- 5 )); butt.SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColorToggleON(),- 10 )); } } } } rbtn= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { int yrb=(rbtn== NULL ? butt.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,butt.CoordXRelative()- 4 ,yrb+ 3 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i+ 4 ); if (rbtn!= NULL ) { rbtn.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); rbtn.SetText( "RadioButton" + string (i+ 5 )); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup( 3 ); } } } } CGroupBox *gbox2= NULL ; w=gbox1.Width()- 1 ; int x=gbox1.RightEdgeRelative()+ 1 ; int h=gbox1.BottomEdgeRelative()- 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,x, 2 ,w,h, C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox2=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 1 ); if (gbox2!= NULL ) { gbox2.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox2.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox2.SetForeColor(gbox2.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox2.SetText( "GroupBox2" ); gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, 4 , 12 , 80 , 80 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckedListBox *clbox=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, 0 ); if (clbox!= NULL ) { clbox.CreateCheckBox( 4 ); } } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The logic is described in sufficient detail in the comments to the code. You can analyze it on your own. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





We see that the declared functionality works correctly. Similar objects of the same container, placed in different groups, work correctly. The objects of each group are independent units and do not affect the same-type objects from another group. Two toggle buttons combined in a group work correctly and do not affect the third button, which works independently. The CheckedListBox object in its current state also works properly. The entire visual component behaves as it should (which does not exclude the occurrence of failures in the future when changing colors when handling the previous state of the mouse and its buttons). I will find and fix all possible errors during the subsequent development of graphical elements.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on graphical elements of GUI programs created based on the library.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class

DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters

DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter

DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content

DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control

DoEasy. Controls (Part 8): Base WinForms objects by categories, GroupBox and CheckBox controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 9): Re-arranging WinForms object methods, RadioButton and Button controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 10): WinForms objects — Animating the interface





