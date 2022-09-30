DoEasy. Controls (Part 10): WinForms objects — Animating the interface
Contents
Concept
All previously created WinForms objects are, in fact, static images you can drag all over the screen. Now it is time to animate the graphical interface by implementing the functionality for object interaction with users and objects.
The WinForms objects we have already created are both independent units for constructing a graphical interface and components for more complex objects. The new functionality will also be necessary to let more complex objects work correctly. I will start implementing all these things in the current article. Besides, I will create a visual component for objects interacting with the mouse. In subsequent articles, I will implement the event functionality of these objects and continue creation of the new library WinForms objects.
Each active GUI object able to interact with the mouse and having the availability flag should inform users that they can interact with it. For example, let's take a simple button. When hovering the mouse over it, the button slightly changes its color informing the user it is active and ready for interaction. When pressed, it changes its color again but is not triggered yet. The triggering takes place when the mouse button is released within the interaction object. If you press the mouse button on the object and, without releasing it, move the cursor away from the object, and then release the mouse button, then the object should not be triggered — it will return to its state, which was before the mouse button was pressed on it. This is how all objects in the Windows operating system behave. Here we implement the same behavior for WinForms objects.
After creating the visual component, I will start creating the event functionality of WinForms objects, which will allow us to create more complex objects from simple ones. Events of simple objects a complex one consists of are to be analyzed and handled by the object itself. Its appearance will change accordingly and, as a result, the object will send the event that occurred in this object to the control program chart.
Since the object will now need to have more colors for the same state (base color, color when the mouse cursor is hovered over, color when the button on an object is pressed), let's add these new colors for different object properties which may have them. If new colors are present in the object properties, then later it will be easier for us to create visual editors for these objects — all properties can be displayed on the panel and handled. If no new additional colors are set in the object properties, we will have to set them manually for each object in order to display them. This is not the most elegant solution.
Improving library classes
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add new macro substitutions for default colors of various WinForms object states:
//--- Canvas parameters #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE (16) // Canvas update frequency #define CLR_CANV_NULL (0x00FFFFFF) // Zero for the canvas with the alpha channel #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR (C'0x2D,0x43,0x48') // Default color for texts of objects on canvas #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN (C'0x0E,0x11,0x98') // Default color for texts of objects on canvas when clicking the mouse on the control #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER (C'0x14,0x67,0xF1') // Default color for texts of objects on canvas when hovering the mouse over the control #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY (255) // Default color non-transparency for canvas object texts #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR (C'0x2D,0x43,0x48') // Default color for object frames on canvas #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN (C'0x61,0x88,0xC9') // Default color for object frames on canvas when clicking the mouse on the control #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER (C'0x93,0xAD,0xC8') // Default color for object frames on canvas when hovering the mouse over the control #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR_OPACITY (255) // Default color non-transparency for canvas object frames #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR_DARKNESS (-2.0) // Default color opacity for canvas object frames (when using the background color) #define CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR (C'0xDC,0xDC,0xDC') // Default color for GroupBox object frames on canvas #define CLR_DEF_OPACITY (200) // Default color non-transparency for canvas objects #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_COLOR (C'0x6B,0x6B,0x6B') // Default color for canvas object shadows #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY (127) // Default color opacity for canvas objects #define DEF_SHADOW_BLUR (4) // Default blur for canvas object shadows #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR (C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF') // Color of control checkbox background #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY (255) // Opacity of the control checkbox background color #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN (C'0xC0,0xDC,0xF3') // Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER (C'0xD8,0xE6,0xF2') // Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR (C'0x2D,0x43,0x48') // Color of control checkbox frame #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_OPACITY (255) // Opacity of the control checkbox frame color #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN (C'0x00,0x54,0x99') // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER (C'0x00,0x78,0xD7') // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR (C'0x04,0x7B,0x0D') // Color of control checkbox #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY (255) // Opacity of the control checkbox color #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN (C'0x00,0x54,0x99') // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER (C'0x00,0x78,0xD7') // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR (C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0') // Standard controls background color #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN (C'0xC0,0xDC,0xF3') // Color of standard control background when clicking on the control #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER (C'0xD8,0xE6,0xF2') // Color of standard controls background when hovering the mouse over the control #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY (255) // Opacity of standard controls background color #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON (C'0xC9,0xDE,0xD0') // Background color of standard controls which are on #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON (C'0xA6,0xC8,0xB0') // Color of standard control background when clicking on the control when it is on #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON (C'0xB8,0xD3,0xC0') // Color of standard control background when hovering the mouse over the control when it is on #define DEF_FONT ("Calibri") // Default font #define DEF_FONT_SIZE (8) // Default font size #define DEF_CHECK_SIZE (12) // Verification flag default size #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE (16) // Size of one side of the outer area around the form workspace #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE (3) // Default form/panel/window frame width //--- Graphical object parameters
ForeColor is not needed for the checkbox. So let's replace it with BorderColor — checkbox frame color. It will change along with the background color when interacting with the mouse. The checkbox color is used as ForeColor here.
Yet another mouse state relative to the form is to be tracked in the library — when the cursor is located in the active area and the mouse button was released after clicking. Add the new state to the list of possible mouse states relative to the form:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of possible mouse states relative to the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0, // Undefined state //--- Outside the form MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the form MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window header area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, // The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- Within the window scrolling area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
By tracking this state, we are able to determine the moment of releasing the mouse button. This moment will be the key to changing the state of the graphical object.
In order to react to the interaction with the mouse, we need to know which mouse event has occurred. Subsequently, based on handling this event, we will send it to the program so that the library users can handle this event in their program.
Create a new enumeration with the list of mouse events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible mouse events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT { MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event //--- MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the form MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window header area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, // The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- Within the window scrolling area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled }; #define ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL+1) // The code of the next event after the last chart event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for handling graphical elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible graphical object events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT { GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE,// No event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, // "Creating a new graphical object" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, // "Changing graphical object properties" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME, // "Renaming graphical object" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE, // "Removing graphical object" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART, // "Removing a graphical object together with the chart window" event }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART+1) // The code of the next event after the last graphical object event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since I have added a new event enumeration "squeezing" it between the list of chart events and the list of chart object events, the initial value of the first event of graphical objects will now be calculated as the last mouse event+1.
Add new properties to the list of integer properties of the graphical element:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0, // Element ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical element type //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, // Default text color for all control objects CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Default text color opacity for all control objects CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Default control text color when clicking on the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, // Text color of the control which is on CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, // Default control text color when clicking on the control which is on CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, // Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control which is on CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Control background color CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Opacity of control background color CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Control background color when clicking on the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, // Background color of the control which is on CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,// Control background color when clicking on the control which is on CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,// Control background color hovering the mouse over control which is on CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, // Font width type CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, // Control frame style //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, // Status of a control having a checkbox CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, // Auto change flag status when it is selected CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, // Toggle flag of the control featuring a button CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, // Status of the Toggle control featuring a button CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Color of control checkbox background CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Opacity of the control checkbox background color //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (81) // Total number of integer properties #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and increase the total number of properties from 71 to 81.
Add new properties to the list of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0, // Sort by element ID SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR, // Sort by default text color for all control objects SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by default text color opacity for all control objects SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by control text color when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by control text color when hovering the mouse over the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, // Sort by control text color when the control is on SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by the default control text color when clicking on the control while it is on SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by the default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control while it is on SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Sort by control background text color SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by control background color opacity SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by control background text color when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by control background text color when hovering the mouse over the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, // Sort by control background color when the control is on SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,// Sort by control background color when clicking on the control while it is on SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,// Sort by control background color when hovering the mouse over the control while it is on SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE, // Sort by font width type SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE, // Sort by control frame style //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_STATE, // Sort by status of a control having a checkbox SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOCHECK, // Sort by auto change flag status when it is selected SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_TOGGLE, // Sort by the Toggle flag of the control featuring a button SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_STATE, // Sort by the status of the Toggle control featuring a button SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Sort by color of control checkbox background SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by opacity of control checkbox background color //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by color of control checkbox when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control //--- Sort by real properties //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, // Sort by the graphical resource name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, // Sort by graphical element text }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now we can sort and select objects by new properties.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library new message indices:
MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, // Default text color for all control objects MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Default text color opacity for all control objects MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Default control text color when clicking on the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, // Text color of the control which is on MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,// Default control text color when clicking on the control which is on MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,// Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control which is on MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Control background color MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Opacity of control background color MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Control background color when clicking on the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, // Background color of the control which is on MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,// Control background color when clicking on the control which is on MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,// Control background color when hovering the mouse over control which is on MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, // Font width type MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, // Control frame style
...
MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, // Status of a control having a checkbox MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, // Auto change flag status when it is selected MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, // Toggle flag of the control featuring a button MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, // Status of the Toggle control featuring a button MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Color of control checkbox background MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,// Opacity of the control checkbox background color MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,// Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,// Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, // Color of control checkbox frame MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Opacity of the control checkbox frame color MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, // Color of control checkbox MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, // Opacity of the control checkbox color MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control //--- Real properties of graphical elements //--- String properties of graphical elements MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, // Graphical element object name MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, // Graphical resource name MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, // Graphical element text
and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:
{"Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color for all objects in the control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color opacity for all objects in the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента по умолчанию при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of an element when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента по умолчанию при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of an element when hovering over the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\"","The text color of a control in the enabled state"}, {"Цвет текста элемента управления по умолчанию в состоянии \"включено\" при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of the control in the \"On\" state when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента управления по умолчанию в состоянии \"включено\" при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of a control in the \"On\" state when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления","Background color of the control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета фона элемента управления","Opacity of the control's background color"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when the mouse is clicked on the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\"","Background color of the control in the enabled state"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\" при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The background color of the control in the \"On\" state when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\" при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The background color of a control in the \"On\" state when the mouse is over the control"}, {"Тип толщины шрифта","Font weight type"}, {"Стиль рамки элемента управления","Control's border style"},
...
{"Состояние элемента управления, имеющего флажок проверки","The state of a control that has a checkbox"}, {"Автоматическое изменение состояния флажка при его выборе","Automatically change the state of the checkbox when it is selected"}, {"Флаг \"Переключатель\" элемента управления, имеющего кнопку","\"Button-toggle\" flag of a control"}, {"Состояние элемента управления \"Переключатель\", имеющего кнопку","The \"Toggle-button\" control state"}, {"Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления","The background color of the control's validation checkbox"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета фона флажка проверки элемента управления","Opacity of the backgroung color of the checkbox control"}, {"Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The background color of the control's checkbox when the control is pressed with the mouse"}, {"Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The background color of the control's validation checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Цвет рамки флажка проверки элемента управления","Border color of the checkbox control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета рамки флажка проверки элемента управления","Border color opacity of the checkbox control"}, {"Цвет рамки флажка проверки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","Border color of the checkbox control when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет рамки флажка проверки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","Border color of the checkbox control when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Цвет флажка проверки элемента управления","Control Checkbox Color"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета флажка проверки элемента управления","Opacity of control's checkbox color"}, {"Цвет флажка проверки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","Control Checkbox Colorl when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет флажка проверки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","Control Checkbox Colorl when hovering the mouse over the control"}, //--- String properties of graphical elements {"Имя объекта-графического элемента","The name of the graphic element object"}, {"Имя графического ресурса","Image resource name"}, {"Текст графического элемента","Text of the graphic element"},
When hovering or clicking on an object, we need to change its background color. But in order to restore the original color, we need to remember it during the first object construction and take the necessary color from the previously saved one.
Since the background color of a graphical object can be gradient, i.e. use the array of colors, we need an entire array and not just a variable for storing the initial color. It will be filled in exactly the same way as the array of gradient colors when the object is built. When restoring the color, we will take the color from the saved array.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, namely in its protected section, declare the array of initial background colors and move here the method for filling in the color arrays from the private section. We will need it in the inherited classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the graphical element object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected: CGCnvElement *m_element_main; // Pointer to the initial parent element within all the groups of bound objects CGCnvElement *m_element_base; // Pointer to the parent element within related objects of the current group CCanvas m_canvas; // CCanvas class object CPause m_pause; // Pause class object bool m_shadow; // Shadow presence color m_chart_color_bg; // Chart background color uint m_duplicate_res[]; // Array for storing resource data copy color m_array_colors_bg[]; // Array of element background colors color m_array_colors_bg_dwn[]; // Array of control background colors when clicking on the control color m_array_colors_bg_ovr[]; // Array of control background colors when hovering the mouse over the control bool m_gradient_v; // Vertical gradient filling flag bool m_gradient_c; // Cyclic gradient filling flag int m_init_relative_x; // Initial relative X coordinate int m_init_relative_y; // Initial relative Y coordinate color m_array_colors_bg_init[]; // Array of element background colors (initial color) //--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure virtual bool ObjectToStruct(void); virtual void StructToObject(void); //--- Copy the color array to the specified background color array void CopyArraysColors(color &array_dst[],const color &array_src[],const string source); private:
In the private section of the class, namely in the object data structure, add new object integer properties:
private: int m_shift_coord_x; // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the base object int m_shift_coord_y; // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the base object struct SData { //--- Object integer properties int id; // Element ID int type; // Graphical element type //---... //---... color check_flag_color_mouse_down; // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control color check_flag_color_mouse_over; // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control color fore_color_mouse_down; // Default control text color when clicking on the control color fore_color_mouse_over; // Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control color fore_color_toggle; // Text color of the control which is on color fore_color_toggle_mouse_down; // Default control text color when clicking on the control which is on color fore_color_toggle_mouse_over; // Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control which is on color background_color_toggle; // Background color of the control which is on color background_color_toggle_mouse_down; // Control background color when clicking on the control which is on color background_color_toggle_mouse_over; // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control which is on bool button_toggle; // Toggle flag of the control featuring a button bool button_state; // Status of the Toggle control featuring a button //--- Object real properties //--- Object string properties uchar name_obj[64]; // Graphical element object name uchar name_res[64]; // Graphical resource name uchar text[256]; // Graphical element text }; SData m_struct_obj; // Object structure uchar m_uchar_array[]; // uchar array of the object structure
This is necessary for the correct saving of the object to the media in the future and reading from it.
Let's add another method for saving an array of gradient colors to remember the original background color:
//--- Save the colors to the background color array void SaveColorsBG(color &colors[]) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseDown(color &colors[]) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseOver(color &colors[]) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGInit(color &colors[]) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_init,colors,DFUN); } public:
The method will be called in the method setting the background color. To achieve this, I will introduce the flag, specifying the need to save the initial background color after setting the object background color, to its formal variables. Thus, we will have a choice — either we set an object background color and remember its initial colors in the array, or simply set a new background color, which then can be restored from the entire set of background gradient colors previously set in the array. I will do this for all objects whose color should change when interacting with the mouse:
//--- Set the main background color void SetBackgroundColor(const color colour,const bool set_init_color) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,colour); color arr[1]; arr[0]=colour; this.SaveColorsBG(arr); if(set_init_color) this.SetBackgroundColorInit(this.BackgroundColor()); } void SetBackgroundColors(color &colors[],const bool set_init_colors) { this.SaveColorsBG(colors); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,this.m_array_colors_bg[0]); if(set_init_colors) this.SetBackgroundColorsInit(colors); }
Let's add similar methods for setting the initial background color:
void SetBackgroundColorsMouseOver(color &colors[]) { this.SaveColorsBGMouseOver(colors); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]); } //--- Set the initial main background color void SetBackgroundColorInit(const color colour) { color arr[1]; arr[0]=colour; this.SaveColorsBGInit(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsInit(color &colors[]) { this.SaveColorsBGInit(colors); } //--- Set (1) object movability, (2) activity, (3) interaction,
Here all is the same as in the methods for setting the main background color except the flag indicating the need for saving the initial color, which is saved by calling these methods.
Write the methods returning the initial background color:
//--- Return the background color when hovering the mouse over the control color BackgroundColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } color BackgroundColorMouseOver(const uint index) const { uint total=this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr.Size(); if(total==0) return this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(); return(index>total-1 ? this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[total-1] : this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[index]); } //--- Return the initial color of the main background color BackgroundColorInit(void) const { return (color)this.m_array_colors_bg_init[0]; } color BackgroundColorInit(const uint index)const { uint total=this.m_array_colors_bg_init.Size(); if(total==0) return this.BackgroundColor(); return(index>total-1 ? this.m_array_colors_bg_init[total-1] : this.m_array_colors_bg_init[index]); } //--- Return (1) the opacity, coordinate (2) of the right and (3) bottom element edge
The methods return either the only background color, or a color from the set of gradient colors corresponding to the index passed to the method.
In both class constructors, set the initialization of new properties and passing the flag for saving the initial background color:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable=true, const bool activity=true, const bool redraw=false) : m_shadow(false) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this.m_element_main=NULL; this.m_element_base=NULL; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=(::StringFind(name,this.m_name_prefix)<0 ? this.m_name_prefix : "")+name; this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.m_type_element=element_type; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.m_text_anchor=0; this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true); this.SetOpacity(opacity); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,this.m_name,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID()); // Chart ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); // Chart subwindow index this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); // Element object name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); // Graphical element type this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); // Element ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); // Element index in the list this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); // Element's X coordinate on the chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); // Element's Y coordinate on the chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); // Element width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); // Element height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,0); // Active area offset from the left edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,0); // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,0); // Active area offset from the right edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,0); // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); // Element moveability flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); // Element activity flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,false); // Flag of interaction with the outside environment this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,true); // Element availability flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.RightEdge()); // Element right border this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,this.BottomEdge()); // Element bottom border this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,this.ActiveAreaLeft()); // X coordinate of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,this.ActiveAreaTop()); // Y coordinate of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.ActiveAreaRight()); // Right border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.ActiveAreaBottom()); // Bottom border of the element active area //--- this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,FW_NORMAL); // Font width type this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE); // Control frame style this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,0); // Control frame top size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,0); // Control frame bottom size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,0); // Control frame left size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,0); // Control frame right size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control frame color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE,false); // Flag of the element auto resizing depending on the content this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW); // Mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,false); // Auto scrollbar flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W,0); // Width of the field inside the element during auto scrolling this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H,0); // Height of the field inside the element during auto scrolling this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE); // Mode of binding control borders to the container this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP,0); // Top margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT,0); // Left margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT,0); // Right margin between the fields of this and another control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,0); // Top margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,0); // Left margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,0); // Right margin inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); // Text position within text label boundaries this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); // Position of the checkbox within control borders this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,false); // Control checkbox status this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED); // Status of a control having a checkbox this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,true); // Auto change flag status when it is selected //--- this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR); // Color of control checkbox background this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY); // Opacity of the control checkbox background color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN);// Color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER);// Color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR); // Color of control checkbox frame this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_OPACITY); // Opacity of the control checkbox frame color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN);// Color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER);// Color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); // Control checkbox color this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY); // Control checkbox color opacity this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); // Control checkbox color when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); // Control checkbox color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); // Default text color for all control objects this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); // Opacity of the default text color for all control objects this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); // Default control text color when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); // Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); // Text color of the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); // Default control text color when clicking on the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); // Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control background color when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.BackgroundColor()); // Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON); // Background color of the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON); // Control background color when clicking on the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON); // Control background color when clicking on the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); // Control frame color when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); // Control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE,false); // Toggle flag of the control featuring a button this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,false); // Status of the Toggle control featuring a button } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",this.m_name); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
BorderColor values are now set to the checkbox ForceColor properties because the checkbox has its own color.
The second constructor is similar. There is no point in considering it here.
In the method creating the object structure, add saving new object properties to the structure fields:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_struct_obj.id=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); // Element ID this.m_struct_obj.type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); // Graphical element type //---... //---... this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);// Control checkbox color when clicking on the control this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);// Control checkbox color when hovering the mouse over the control this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); // Default control text color when clicking on the control this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); // Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE); // Text color of the control which is on this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN);// Default control text color when clicking on the control which is on this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER);// Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control which is on this.m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE); // Background color of the control which is on this.m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_down=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN);// Control background color when clicking on the control which is on this.m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_over=(color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER);// Control background color when hovering the mouse over the control which is on this.m_struct_obj.button_toggle=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE); // Toggle flag of the control featuring a button this.m_struct_obj.button_state=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); // Status of the Toggle control featuring a button //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ),this.m_struct_obj.name_obj); // Graphical element object name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES),this.m_struct_obj.name_res); // Graphical resource name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT),this.m_struct_obj.text); // Graphical element text //--- Save the structure to the uchar array ::ResetLastError(); if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY,true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method creating their structure object, add setting new object properties from the structure fields:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object from the structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::StructToObject(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,this.m_struct_obj.id); // Element ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.type); // Graphical element type //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over); // Control checkbox color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_down); // Default control text color when clicking on the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_over); // Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle); // Text color of the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_down);// Default control text color when clicking on the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_over);// Default control text color when hovering the mouse over the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE,this.m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle); // Background color of the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_down);// Control background color when clicking on the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_over);// Control background color when clicking on the control which is on this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE,this.m_struct_obj.button_toggle); // Toggle flag of the control featuring a button this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,this.m_struct_obj.button_state); // Status of the Toggle control featuring a button //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_obj)); // Graphical element object name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_res)); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.text)); // Graphical element text } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the constructor of the shadow object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh, pass the flag indicating the necessity to save the initial color when setting the background color:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CShadowObj::CShadowObj(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor(clrNONE,true); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity(0); CGCnvElement::SetActive(false); this.m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this.m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation(this.ChartBackgroundColor(),-100); this.m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,-50); this.m_shadow=false; this.m_visible=true; CGCnvElement::Erase(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
There is no need to store a completely transparent color here, but let's keep it to avoid uninitialized property values.
The form object is a base object of the graphical element, which contains the functionality of interacting with the mouse. In the same form object, add the virtual mouse event handler and virtual handlers for each event defined by the event handler.
The event handler will be virtual in case it has to be overridden in inherited classes, while the handlers of each mouse event should be virtual since handling a certain mouse event will be individual for each of the objects that are inheritors of the form object class. In order to restore the state of the object and its color after the cursor leaves its active area, we need a method that handles such a state (moving the cursor away from the object). Since another object (or no object at all) becomes active after the cursor is removed from the one, we need to go through all WinForms objects, determine their last state and handle it in case its last state was a mouse over it. Then we need to replace the state with another, which corresponds to its current one. Thus, we will only handle the removal of the cursor from the object once and set the object to its correct state — the cursor is outside the form.
In the protected class section of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object file, declare two variables — for storing the last mouse event (required for the last event handler) and for storing the initial form frame color (since it can change its color when interacting with the mouse making it necessary to restore the original color). Also, declare the virtual handlers of each mouse event:
protected: CArrayObj m_list_elements; // List of attached elements CArrayObj m_list_interact; // List of interaction elements CAnimations *m_animations; // Pointer to the animation object CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; // Pointer to the shadow object CMouseState m_mouse; // "Mouse status" class object ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; // Mouse status relative to the form ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT m_mouse_event_last; // Last mouse event ushort m_mouse_state_flags; // Mouse status flags int m_offset_x; // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the cursor int m_offset_y; // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the cursor CArrayObj m_list_tmp; // List for storing the pointers int m_init_x; // Newly created form X coordinate int m_init_y; // Newly created form Y coordinate int m_init_w; // Newly created form width int m_init_h; // Newly created form height color m_border_color_init; // Initial color of the control frame //--- Initialize the variables virtual void Initialize(void); void Deinitialize(void); //--- Create a shadow object void CreateShadowObj(const color colour,const uchar opacity); //--- Return the name of the dependent object string CreateNameDependentObject(const string base_name) const { return ::StringSubstr(this.NameObj(),::StringLen(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME))+1)+"_"+base_name; } //--- Update coordinates of bound objects virtual bool MoveDependentObj(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=false); //--- Create a new bound element and add it to the list of bound objects virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); //--- Create the list of all interaction objects void CreateListDepInteractObj(CArrayObj *list); //--- Return the flag indicating the presence of the pointer to an object in the list of interaction objects by name bool IsPresentInteractObj(const string name); //--- 'The cursor is outside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler virtual void MouseOutsideNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is outside the form, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseOutsidePressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler virtual void MouseOutsideWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler virtual void MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseInsidePressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler virtual void MouseInsideWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler virtual void MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler virtual void MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); public:
In the public section of the class, declare the virtual method for redrawing an object, write the method returning the variable storing the mouse status, as well as the method returning the last mouse event.
The methods setting the frame size on each side are made virtual. Also, let's declare the virtual mouse event handlers, as well as its last event handler:
public: //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw) { return; } //--- Create the list of all interaction objects int CreateListInteractObj(void); //--- Return the pointer to the form object in the list of interaction objects CForm *GetInteractForm(const int index) { return this.m_list_interact.At(index); } //--- Return the initial (1) X and (2) Y coordinate, (3) form width and (4) height int GetCoordXInit(void) const { return this.m_init_x; } int GetCoordYInit(void) const { return this.m_init_y; } int GetWidthInit(void) const { return this.m_init_w; } int GetHeightInit(void) const { return this.m_init_h; } //--- Set the initial (1) X and (2) Y coordinate, (3) form width and (4) height void SetCoordXInit(const int value) { this.m_init_x=value; } void SetCoordYInit(const int value) { this.m_init_y=value; } void SetWidthInit(const int value) { this.m_init_w=value; } void SetHeightInit(const int value) { this.m_init_h=value; } //--- (1) Get and (2) return the mouse status relative to the form, as well as cursor (3) X, (4) Y coordinates and (4) the last mouse event ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE MouseFormState(const int id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE GetMouseState(void) const { return this.m_mouse_form_state; } int MouseCursorX(void) const { return this.m_mouse.CoordX(); } int MouseCursorY(void) const { return this.m_mouse.CoordY(); } ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT MouseEventLast(void) const { return this.m_mouse_event_last; } //--- Set the flags of mouse scrolling, context menu and the crosshairs tool for the chart void SetChartTools(const bool flag); //--- (1) Set and (2) return the shift of X and Y coordinates relative to the cursor void SetOffsetX(const int value) { this.m_offset_x=value; } void SetOffsetY(const int value) { this.m_offset_y=value; } int OffsetX(void) const { return this.m_offset_x; } int OffsetY(void) const { return this.m_offset_y; } //--- Return the frame size (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides int BorderSizeLeft(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT); } int BorderSizeTop(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP); } int BorderSizeRight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT); } int BorderSizeBottom(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM);} //--- Set the frame size (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides virtual void SetBorderSizeLeft(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT,value); } virtual void SetBorderSizeTop(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,value); } virtual void SetBorderSizeRight(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT,value); } virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM,value); } //--- Update the coordinates (shift the canvas) virtual bool Move(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=false); //--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart virtual bool SetZorder(const long value,const bool only_prop); //--- Set the object above all virtual void BringToTop(void); //--- Event handler virtual void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- Mouse event handler virtual void OnMouseEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- Last mouse event handler virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void); //--- Constructors
Change the method setting the object frame color so that the flag status indicates the necessity to save the initial frame color and write the methods for setting and returning the initial object frame color:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control frame color void SetBorderColor(const color colour,const bool set_init_color) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); if(set_init_color) this.SetBorderColorInit(colour); } color BorderColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control frame color when clicking the control void SetBorderColorMouseDown(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); } color BorderColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control frame color when hovering the mouse over the control void SetBorderColorMouseOver(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); } color BorderColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } //--- (1) Set and (2) get the initial color of the control frame void SetBorderColorInit(const color colour) { this.m_border_color_init=colour; } color BorderColorInit(void) const { return (color)this.m_border_color_init; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the form shadow color
Save the initial frame color in the object initialization method by specifying the necessary flag in the method of setting its color and set the default colors for the frame color when hovering the mouse cursor over the object and when clicking on it. Initialize the last mouse event:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize the variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::Initialize(void) { this.m_list_elements.Clear(); this.m_list_elements.Sort(); this.m_list_interact.Clear(); this.m_list_interact.Sort(); this.m_list_tmp.Clear(); this.m_list_tmp.Sort(); this.m_shadow_obj=NULL; this.m_shadow=false; this.SetBorderSizeTop(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this.SetBorderSizeBottom(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this.SetBorderSizeLeft(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this.SetBorderSizeRight(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this.m_gradient_v=true; this.m_gradient_c=false; this.m_mouse_state_flags=0; this.m_mouse_event_last=MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; this.m_offset_x=0; this.m_offset_y=0; this.m_init_x=0; this.m_init_y=0; this.m_init_w=0; this.m_init_h=0; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction(false); this.m_animations=new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_animations); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Set the flag in all object creation methods requiring the background color. In the CreateAndAddNewElement() method:
obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true);
In the method setting the color scheme:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the color scheme | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::SetColorTheme(const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme,const uchar opacity) { if(this.m_shadow && this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL) this.SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]); this.SetOpacity(opacity); this.SetBackgroundColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG],true); this.SetBorderColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME],true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The control original background color will now be preserved in each case.
In the method that sets and returns the state of the mouse relative to the form, we previously declared a local variable into which we wrote the state of the mouse and returned the variable value. Now we have such a variable in the class to store this value.
Let's write the values to it and return from the method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set and get the mouse status relative to the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState(const int id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam) { //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form, as well as the states of mouse buttons and Shift/Ctrl keys this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state=this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Get the mouse status flags from the CMouseState class object and save them in the variable this.m_mouse_state_flags=this.m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); //--- If the cursor is inside the form if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { //--- Set bit 8 responsible for the "cursor inside the form" flag this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<8); //--- If the cursor is inside the active area, set bit 9 "cursor inside the active area" if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<9); //--- otherwise, release the bit "cursor inside the active area" else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFDFF; //--- If one of the mouse buttons is clicked, check the cursor location in the active area and //--- return the appropriate value of the pressed key (in the active area or the form area) if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED); //--- otherwise, if not a single mouse button is pressed else { //--- if the mouse wheel is scrolled, return the appropriate wheel scrolling value (in the active area or the form area) if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL); //--- otherwise, return the appropriate value of the unpressed key (in the active area or the form area) else this.m_mouse_form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED); } } //--- If the cursor is outside the form else { //--- return the appropriate button value in an inactive area this.m_mouse_form_state= ( ((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return this.m_mouse_form_state; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Mouse event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::OnMouseEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { switch(id) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : this.MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : this.MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : this.MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : this.MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : this.MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : this.MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : this.MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } this.m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we call the appropriate handling method for each event according to the mouse event ID. Finally, save the event, passed to the method, to the variable storing the last mouse event. Thus, we first handle the event and then set it as the last handled one. All methods called here are virtual and should be redefined in the inherited classes.
The virtual handlers of each mouse event:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is outside the form, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseOutsideNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is outside the form, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseOutsidePressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is outside the form, | //| the mouse wheel is being scrolled | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseOutsideWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the form, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the form, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseInsidePressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the form, | //| the mouse wheel is being scrolled | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseInsideWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| the mouse wheel is being scrolled | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, | //| the mouse wheel is being scrolled | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods do nothing since the entire handling of each event is individual for each descendant object of the form object. If necessary, the process should be redefined in each inherited object.
The virtual handler of the last mouse event:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch(state) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if(MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); this.Redraw(true); this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is virtual as well. If necessary, it should be redefined in the inherited classes.
If the mouse status for the object is defined as "the cursor is outside the form" (the state of the buttons and the wheel is not important), check the last mouse event for the object. In case of "the cursor is inside the active area and no mouse buttons are clicked", the cursor is considered removed from the object. So, we handle the appropriate event — set the initial background color, the initial object frame color, redraw the object and write the current mouse event to the variable storing the last mouse event.
Considering that all constant values in the ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT enumeration are different from the constant values in the ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE enumeration (provided they have the same composition and order) by the MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT constant value of the ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT enumeration, we need to add the MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT constant value to the mouse event value, received in the ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state variable, to get the correct value.
The text located on the form, for example the button text, is also able to change its color when hovering over or clicking on the object, albeit not in all cases and not in all objects (only if necessary). The methods for handling the text of WinForms objects are located in the class of the base WinForms object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh.
In the protected section of the class, declare the variable for storing the initial object text color. In the public section, declare the methods returning the list of bound objects by type, the number of bound controls by type and the method returning the pointer to the bound object by type.
Write the methods for setting and getting additional object text colors:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Form object class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected: color m_fore_color_init; // Initial color of the control text private: //--- Return the font flags uint GetFontFlags(void); public: //--- Return by type the (1) list, (2) the number of bound controls, (3) the bound control by index in the list CArrayObj *GetListElementsByType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); int ElementsTotalByType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CGCnvElement *GetElementByType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,const int index); //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity virtual void Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element with a gradient fill virtual void Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element completely virtual void Erase(const bool redraw=false); //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- Set the new size for the (1) current object and (2) the object specified by index virtual bool Resize(const int w,const int h,const bool redraw); virtual bool Resize(const int index,const int w,const int h,const bool redraw); //--- Constructors CWinFormBase(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CWinFormBase(const string name) : CForm(::ChartID(),0,name,0,0,0,0) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the default text color of all panel objects void SetForeColor(const color clr,const bool set_init_color) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,clr); if(set_init_color) this.SetForeColorInit(clr); } color ForeColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the initial default text color of all panel objects void SetForeColorInit(const color clr) { this.m_fore_color_init=clr; } color ForeColorInit(void) const { return (color)this.m_fore_color_init; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the default text color opacity of all panel objects void SetForeColorOpacity(const uchar value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar ForeColorOpacity(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control text color when clicking the control void SetForeColorMouseDown(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color ForeColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control text color when hovering the mouse over the control void SetForeColorMouseOver(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color ForeColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the element text virtual void SetText(const string text) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Text(void) const { return this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT); }
In the class constructor, when setting the text color, specify the necessity to save the initial text color:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the graphical element and library object types as a base WinForms object CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; //--- Initialize all variables this.SetText(""); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this.SetMarginAll(0); this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetBorderSizeAll(0); this.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE,false); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this.SetAutoSize(false,false); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this.m_shadow=false; this.m_gradient_v=true; this.m_gradient_c=false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the returning the description of the element integer property, add the code blocks for returning descriptions of the new WinForms object properties:
property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) :
...
property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+FontBoldTypeDescription() ) :
...
property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the control real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method returning the list of bound controls by type:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Return the list of bound controls by type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CWinFormBase::GetListElementsByType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we simply return the list of graphical elements selected from the list of bound objects by the specified type.
The method returning (by type) the bound element by index in the list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get (by type) the bound element by index in the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CWinFormBase::GetElementByType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,const int index) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListElementsByType(type); return list.At(index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we get the list of objects by the specified type considered above and return the pointer to the object in the obtained list by the specified index. If the list is not obtained or is out of the list size, the method returns NULL.
The method returning the list of bound elements by type:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get the list of bound elements by type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CWinFormBase::ElementsTotalByType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListElementsByType(type); return(list!=NULL ? list.Total() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Get the list of bound objects by the specified type and return the number of pointers to the objects in the list. If failed to get the list, the method returns zero.
In the object class of the base WinForms container in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh, rename the methods for setting the frame width. Previously, I used "Frame" in the name. Now I am going to use "Border":
//--- Set the width of the form frame (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides of the control virtual void SetBorderSizeLeft(const uint value) { CForm::SetBorderSizeLeft(value); if(this.PaddingLeft()<this.BorderSizeLeft()) this.SetPaddingLeft(this.BorderSizeLeft()); } virtual void SetBorderSizeTop(const uint value) { CForm::SetBorderSizeTop(value); if(this.PaddingTop()<this.BorderSizeTop()) this.SetPaddingTop(this.BorderSizeTop()); } virtual void SetBorderSizeRight(const uint value) { CForm::SetBorderSizeRight(value); if(this.PaddingRight()<this.BorderSizeRight()) this.SetPaddingRight(this.BorderSizeRight()); } virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom(const uint value) { CForm::SetBorderSizeBottom(value); if(this.PaddingBottom()<this.BorderSizeBottom()) this.SetPaddingBottom(this.BorderSizeBottom()); }
Keep in mind that the method now recursively calls itself, while previously these methods had different names and calling the parent class method for setting the frame width did not cause issues. Therefore, here we explicitly specify the context the necessary same-name parent class method is called from.
In the class constructors, when saving the text color, indicate the necessity to save the initial color of the element labels:
//--- Constructors CContainer(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CContainer(const string name) : CWinFormBase(::ChartID(),0,name,0,0,0,0) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this.SetMarginAll(3); this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE,false); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this.SetAutoScroll(false,false); this.SetAutoScrollMarginAll(0); this.SetAutoSize(false,false); this.SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW,false); this.Initialize(); } //--- Destructor ~CContainer(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor indicating the chart and subwindow ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CContainer::CContainer(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this.SetMarginAll(3); this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE,false); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this.SetAutoScroll(false,false); this.SetAutoScrollMarginAll(0); this.SetAutoSize(false,false); this.SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW,false); this.Initialize(); this.SetCoordXInit(x); this.SetCoordYInit(y); this.SetWidthInit(w); this.SetHeightInit(h); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method creating a new bound element, indicate the necessity to save the original color everywhere:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CContainer::CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { //--- If the object type is less than the base WinForms object if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- report the error and return 'false' CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false; } //--- If failed to create a new graphical element, return 'false' CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if(obj==NULL) return false; //--- Set the text color of the created object as that of the base panel obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true); //--- Depending on the created object type, switch(obj.TypeGraphElement()) { //--- For the Container, Panel and GroupBox WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : //--- set the frame color equal to the background color obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(),true); break; //--- For the Text Label, CheckBox and RadioButton WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : //--- set the object text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the container text color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetForeColor(colour==clrNONE ? this.ForeColor() : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); break; //--- For the Button WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break; default: break; } //--- If the panel has auto resize enabled and features bound objects, call the resize method if(this.AutoSize() && this.ElementsTotal()>0) this.AutoSizeProcess(redraw); //--- Redraw the panel and all added objects, and return 'true' this.Redraw(redraw); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh file of the GroupBox WinForms object class, namely in its Initialize() initialization method, set the necessity to save the initial colors when setting the default colors:
//--- Create an animation object and add it to the list for storing such objects this.m_animations=new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_animations); //--- Set a transparent background for the object background and the default color for the frame this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetOpacity(0); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR,true); //--- Set the default color and text opacity, as well as the absence of the object frame this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); //--- Set the default text parameters
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh file of the base standard WinForms object, namely in its Initialize() initialization method, set the necessity to save the initial colors when setting the default colors:
//--- Create an animation object and add it to the list for storing such objects this.m_animations=new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_animations); //--- Set the transparent color for the object background this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetOpacity(0); //--- Set the default color and text opacity, as well as the absence of the object frame this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); //--- Set the default text parameters
CheckBox WinForms object consists of a field with a checkbox and a text. When hovering the mouse cursor and clicking the button, the color of the field, its frame and checkbox is changed. Therefore, we need to create the variables for all the components for storing their initial colors, as well as the methods for setting the colors corresponding to a mouse event.
In the protected section of the class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh, declare the variables for storing initial colors and virtual methods handling mouse events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckBox object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CCheckBox : public CLabel { private: //--- Set X and Y checkbox coordinates void SetCheckFlagCoords(int &x,int &y); //--- Set the corrected text coordinates depending on the text alignment and checkbox void SetCorrectTextCoords(void); protected: int m_text_x; // Text X coordinate int m_text_y; // Text Y coordinate int m_check_x; // Checkbox X coordinate int m_check_y; // Checkbox Y coordinate int m_check_w; // Checkbox width int m_check_h; // Checkbox height color m_check_back_color_init; // Initial color of the checkbox background color m_check_border_color_init; // Initial color of the checkbox background frame color m_check_flag_color_init; // Initial color of the checkbox //--- Set the element width and height automatically virtual bool AutoSetWH(void); //--- Displays the checkbox for the specified state virtual void ShowControlFlag(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); //--- (1) Set and (2) return the checkbox size on the element void SetCheckWidth(const int width) { this.m_check_w=(width<5 ? 5 : width); } void SetCheckHeight(const int height) { this.m_check_h=(height<5 ? 5 : height); } int CheckWidth(void) const { return this.m_check_w; } int CheckHeight(void) const { return this.m_check_h; } //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); public:
Change the methods for setting the checkbox background color, field frame and the checkbox itself so that it is possible to keep the original field color by the flag value. Add the methods for setting and getting the initial colors, as well as declare the handler of the last mouse event:
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag of the checkbox auto change when it is selected void SetAutoCheck(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,flag); } bool AutoCheck(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control verification checkbox background color void SetCheckBackgroundColor(const color clr,const bool set_init_color) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,clr); if(set_init_color) this.SetCheckBackgroundColorInit(clr); } color CheckBackgroundColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control verification checkbox background color opacity void SetCheckBackgroundColorOpacity(const uchar value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBackgroundColorOpacity(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox background when clicking the control void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);} //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);} //--- (1) Set and (2) return the initial color of the control verification checkbox background void SetCheckBackgroundColorInit(const color clr) { this.m_check_back_color_init=clr; } color CheckBackgroundColorInit(void) const { return (color)this.m_check_back_color_init; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox frame color void SetCheckBorderColor(const color clr,const bool set_init_color) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,clr); if(set_init_color) this.SetCheckBorderColorInit(clr); } color CheckBorderColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control checkbox frame color opacity void SetCheckBorderColorOpacity(const uchar value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBorderColorOpacity(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox frame color when clicking on the control void SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of the control checkbox frame color when hovering the mouse over the control void SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the initial color of the control verification checkbox frame void SetCheckBorderColorInit(const color clr) { this.m_check_border_color_init=clr; } color CheckBorderColorInit(void) const { return (color)this.m_check_border_color_init; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control verification checkbox color void SetCheckFlagColor(const color clr,const bool set_init_color) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,clr); if(set_init_color) this.SetCheckFlagColorInit(clr); } color CheckFlagColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control verification checkbox color opacity void SetCheckFlagColorOpacity(const uchar value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckFlagColorOpacity(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of control checkbox when clicking on the control void SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of the control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control void SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver(const color clr) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the initial color of the control verification checkbox void SetCheckFlagColorInit(const color clr) { this.m_check_flag_color_init=clr; } color CheckFlagColorInit(void) const { return (color)this.m_check_flag_color_init; } //--- Last mouse event handler virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void); //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- Constructor
In the class constructor, set the default colors for various events and mouse states:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCheckBox::CCheckBox(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this.SetCoordX(x); this.SetCoordY(y); this.SetCheckWidth(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this.SetCheckHeight(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this.SetWidth(w); this.SetHeight(h); this.Initialize(); this.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR,true); this.SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetCheckBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetCheckFlagColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,true); this.SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetWidthInit(this.Width()); this.SetHeightInit(this.Height()); this.SetCoordXInit(x); this.SetCoordYInit(y); this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT); this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.m_check_x=0; this.m_check_y=0; this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Not all mouse event handlers are to be redefined here. Let's consider the redefined methods of the parent class.
'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorMouseOver(),false); this.Redraw(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If the mouse cursor hovers over an object active area, set the new background colors (specified for the current mouse and object status) for the checkbox, its frame and the flag itself and redraw the object.
'The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseDown(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorMouseDown(),false); this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If the mouse cursor hovers over an object active area, set the new background colors (specified for the current mouse and object status) for the checkbox, its frame and the flag itself and redraw the object.
'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); //--- Send a test entry to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); this.SetChecked(!this.Checked()); //--- Send a test entry to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click")); } this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Two states are handled here:
if the mouse button is released and the cursor is located outside the object active area and
if the mouse button is released and the cursor is within the object active area.
If the cursor is outside the object, this means a user has clicked the button, moved the cursor away and released the button. In this case, the checkbox should not change its status since this means refusal to interact with the object. Therefore, let's set the initial flag and field colors for the object.
If the cursor is inside the object, a user has clicked and released the button. This should change the checkbox status. Therefore, let's change the color of the field, the frame and the checkbox to those set for the object when the cursor is hovered over the active area (even though the mouse button was released, the cursor remained over the object, so the color should be the same as when hovering over the object) and set the opposite checkbox status.
Finally, redraw the object. Send a test entry concerning the checkbox status for each of the handled situations. Later, when the checkbox is triggered, replace sending the entry to the journal with sending the event for its subsequent handling.
The virtual handler of the last mouse event:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch(state) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if(MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this.Redraw(false); } break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we handle only the situation when the mouse cursor is outside the object, while the previous status was 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked'. In this case, set initial values for all changeable object color properties and assign the current status to the last mouse event.
The RadioButton class of the WinForms object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh is inherited from the newly modified CheckBox object class, so it requires less changes.
In this object, the flag is always active. Its unchecking depends on another similar object it works in tandem with. If the checkbox is set in a single object, it is unchecked in another, and vice versa. Here we only need to redefine a single virtual method of the parent class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckBox object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { private: protected: //--- Displays the checkbox for the specified state virtual void ShowControlFlag(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); public:
'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CRadioButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click")); } this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is similar to the one considered for the CheckBox object class, except that here we do not need to set the flag to its opposite value in the block handling releasing the button within the object active area.
Button WinForms object. The button can be of two types:
- When clicking, the button is triggered and returns to its initial state,
- When clicking, the button is triggered and remains pressed, the second clicking switches its status to the opposite one (the trigger is Toggle-Button).
So, we need the flag defining, which button it is, and the flag defining the trigger button (pressed/released), and, of course, another set for determining the colors of the button when clicked (background color, color when hovering the cursor and when clicking the button).
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh, namely in the private section of the class, declare the arrays for storing the colors of the new button states:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Label object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CButton : public CLabel { private: int m_text_x; // Text X coordinate int m_text_y; // Text Y coordinate color m_array_colors_bg_tgl[]; // Array of element background colors for the 'enabled' state color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn[]; // Array of control background colors for the 'enabled' state when clicking on the control color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr[]; // Array of control background colors for the 'enabled' state when hovering the mouse over the control color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init[]; // Array of initial element background colors for the 'enabled' state protected:
In the protected class section, declare handlers of the parent class mouse events that should be redefined here:
protected: //--- Set the element width and height automatically virtual bool AutoSetWH(void); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); public:
In the public section of the class, write the methods for setting and returning the trigger button flag, the methods for setting and returning the trigger button status, the methods for handling new button status colors and declare the method handling the last mouse event:
public: //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- (1) Set and (2) return the mode of the element auto resizing depending on the content void SetAutoSizeMode(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode,const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev=this.AutoSizeMode(); if(prev==mode) return; this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,mode); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode(void) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the control Toggle flag void SetToggleFlag(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE,flag); if(this.Toggle()) this.SetColorsToggleON(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON,true); } bool Toggle(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the Toggle control status void SetState(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,flag); } bool State(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); } //--- (1,2) Set and (3) return the main background color for the 'enabled' status void SetBackgroundColorToggleON(const color colour,const bool set_init_color) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE,colour); color arr[1]; arr[0]=colour; this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl,arr,DFUN); if(set_init_color) this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init,arr,DFUN); } void SetBackgroundColorsToggleON(color &colors[],const bool set_init_colors) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl,colors,DFUN); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE,this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl[0]); if(set_init_colors) this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init,colors,DFUN); } color BackgroundColorToggleON(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE); } //--- (1,2) Set and (3) return the background color when clicking on the control for the 'enabled' status void SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); color arr[1]; arr[0]=colour; this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn,arr,DFUN); } void SetBackgroundColorsToggleONMouseDown(color &colors[]) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn,colors,DFUN); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]); } color BackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN); } //--- (1,2) Set and (3) return the background color when hovering the mouse over the control for the 'enabled' status void SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver(const color colour) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,colour); color arr[1]; arr[0]=colour; this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr,arr,DFUN); } void SetBackgroundColorsToggleONMouseOver(color &colors[]) { this.CopyArraysColors(this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr,colors,DFUN); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]); } color BackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER); } //--- Return the initial main background color for the 'enabled' status color BackgroundColorToggleONInit(void) const { return this.m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init[0]; } //--- Set the colors for the 'enabled' status void SetColorsToggleON(const color back,const color back_down,const color back_over,const bool set_init_color); //--- Last mouse event handler virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void); //--- Constructor CButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods are identical to the methods for setting and returning the object colors of other classes I considered above.
In the class constructor, set the default colors for the object background, object opacity value and the background colors when hovering and clicking the button. Set the regular button (not the toggle) flag and the toggle button status to false:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CButton::CButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this.SetCoordX(x); this.SetCoordY(y); this.SetWidth(w); this.SetHeight(h); this.Initialize(); this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR,true); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY); this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_CENTER); this.SetMarginAll(3); this.SetWidthInit(this.Width()); this.SetHeightInit(this.Height()); this.SetCoordXInit(x); this.SetCoordYInit(y); this.SetToggleFlag(false); this.SetState(false); this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Redefine the mouse event handlers.
'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- If this is a simple button, set the color for the "The cursor is over the active area, the mouse button is not clicked" status if(!this.Toggle()) this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); //--- If this is the toggle button, set the color for the status depending on whether the button is pressed or not else this.SetBackgroundColor(this.State() ? this.BackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver() : this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); //--- Set the frame color for the status this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorMouseOver(),false); //--- Redraw the object this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
'The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- If this is a simple button, set the color for the "The cursor is over the active area, the mouse button is clicked" status if(!this.Toggle()) this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseDown(),false); //--- If this is the toggle button, set the color for the status depending on whether the button is pressed or not else this.SetBackgroundColor(this.State() ? this.BackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown() : this.BackgroundColorMouseDown(),false); //--- Set the frame color for the status this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorMouseDown(),false); //--- Redraw the object this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { //--- If this is a simple button, set the initial background color if(!this.Toggle()) this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); //--- If this is the toggle button, set the initial color depending on whether the button is pressed or not else this.SetBackgroundColor(!this.State() ? this.BackgroundColorInit() : this.BackgroundColorToggleONInit(),false); //--- Set the initial frame color this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); //--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { //--- If this is a simple button, set the color for "The cursor is over the active area" status if(!this.Toggle()) this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); //--- If this is the toggle button, else { //--- set the button status to the opposite one this.SetState(!this.State()); //--- set the background color for "The cursor is over the active area" status depending on whether the button is clicked or not this.SetBackgroundColor(this.State() ? this.BackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver() : this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); } //--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click")); //--- Set the frame color for "The cursor is over the active area" status this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorMouseOver(),false); } //--- Redraw the object this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method logic is described in details in the code comments and requires no explanations.
Last mouse event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch(state) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if(MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.State() ? this.BackgroundColorToggleON() : this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this.Redraw(false); } break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In this method, we handle only the situation when the mouse cursor is outside the form, while the last mouse event is a cursor above the form and the mouse buttons are not clicked. The button initial color is set to the button background color depending on whether the button is pressed or not (the simple button value returned by the State() method is always false).
The method setting the colors for the 'enabled' status of the toggle button:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the colors for the toggle element 'enabled' status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::SetColorsToggleON(const color back,const color back_down,const color back_over,const bool set_init_color) { this.SetBackgroundColorToggleON(back,set_init_color); this.SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown(back_down); this.SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver(back_over); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives colors for three button states. They are set to the corresponding variables. The set_init_color flag allows defining whether we should save the initial button background color.
Improve the collection class of the graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.
We have two identical code blocks in the GetFormUnderCursor() method where the objects bound to the form and located under the cursor are searched for. Move this code block into a separate method to shorten the method code and more visual representation of its logic.
In the private section of the class, declare the method and the method for handling events of the form the cursor was moved away from:
//--- Add (1) the standard graphical object and (2) the graphical element on canvas to the collection bool AddGraphObjToCollection(const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); //--- Search for interaction objects CForm *SearchInteractObj(CForm *form,const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam); //--- Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor CForm *GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index); //--- Reset all interaction flags for all forms except the specified one void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CGCnvElement *form); //--- Post-processing of the former active form under the cursor void FormPostProcessing(void); //--- Add the element to the collection list bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element);
In all methods for creating various graphical elements, the flags are already set in the methods setting the colors that are to contain the flags for saving the initial color (pass true since we need to save the initial color when creating an object). All these changes have already been made to the class, so we are not going to dwell on them here.
For example, the method creating the graphical form object on canvas on the specified chart and subwindow:
//--- Create a graphical form object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow int CreateForm(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow=false, const bool redraw=false) { int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj=new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res=this.AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if(res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE; obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetBackgroundColor(clr,true); obj.SetBorderColor(clr,true); obj.SetOpacity(opacity,false); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle(0,0,obj.Width()-1,obj.Height()-1,obj.BorderColor(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); }
Similar changes have been made to all methods where the color is set.
The method for searching for interaction objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Search for interaction objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::SearchInteractObj(CForm *form,const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- If a non-empty pointer is passed if(form!=NULL) { //--- Create the list of interaction objects int total=form.CreateListInteractObj(); //--- In the loop by the created list for(int i=total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) { //--- get the next form object CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(i); //--- If the object is received and the mouse cursor is located above the object, return the pointer to the found object if(obj!=NULL && obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return obj; } } //--- Return the same pointer return form; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the previous article, we considered the method logic but the code was within the GetFormUnderCursor() method.
Now we simply add calling the method instead of the code block:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { //--- Set the ID of the extended standard graphical object to -1 //--- and the index of the anchor point managed by the form to -1 obj_ext_id=WRONG_VALUE; form_index=WRONG_VALUE; //--- Initialize the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; //--- Declare the pointers to graphical element collection class objects CGCnvElement *elm=NULL; CForm *form=NULL; //--- Get the list of objects the interaction flag is set for (there should be only one object) CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,true,EQUAL); //--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty, if(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0) { //--- Get the only graphical element there elm=list.At(0); //--- If the element is a form object or its descendants if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is inside the form, if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- Find the interaction object. //--- This will be either the found object or the same form form=this.SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Return the form object return form; } } } //--- If there is no a single form object with a specified interaction flag, //--- in the loop by all graphical element collection class objects int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next element elm=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if(elm==NULL) continue; //--- if the obtained element is a form object or its descendants if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- Find the interaction object. //--- This will be either the found object or the same form form=this.SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Return the form object return form; } } } //--- If there is no a single form object from the collection list //--- Get the list of extended standard graphical objects list=this.GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- in the loop by all extended standard graphical objects for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next graphical object, CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if(obj_ext==NULL) continue; //--- get the object of its toolkit, CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if(toolkit==NULL) continue; //--- handle the event of changing the chart for the current graphical object obj_ext.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Get the total number of form objects created for the current graphical object total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); //--- In the loop by all form objects for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next form object, form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if(form==NULL) continue; //--- get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is inside the form, if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- set the object ID and form index //--- and return the pointer to the form obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } //--- Nothing is found - return NULL return NULL; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thanks to such a small refinement, the method code has become more readable.
The method handling mouse events of the former active form under the cursor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Post-processing of the former active form under the cursor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(void) { //--- Get all the elements of the CForm type and above CArrayObj *list=GetList(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if(list==NULL) return; //--- In the loop by the list of received elements int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the pointer to the object CForm *obj=list.At(i); //--- if failed to get the pointer, move on to the next one in the list if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- Create the list of interaction objects and get their number int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); //--- In the loop by the obtained list for(int j=0;j<count;j++) { //--- get the next object CForm *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if(elm==NULL) continue; //--- and call its method of handling mouse events elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
When we move the cursor away from the form object on the chart, this object loses focus and another object located under the cursor is automatically selected. In case there are no other objects under the cursor, all previously disabled chart functions are activated — scrolling, context menu and others. But sometimes it is required to handle the removal of the cursor from the object, for example, in case it is necessary to change the object color or, in our case, restore the original one. This is exactly what the method does. It cycles through all graphical elements with the "form" type and above, creates a list of objects bound to each element and calls the above mentioned mouse event handling method in a loop by these objects. Thus, each of the objects located on each form on the chart will be handled, but only in case if its last mouse event is needed (the cursor is above the object and the mouse buttons are not clicked). After handling the event, we assign the current status (the cursor is outside the form) to the object last mouse event. Thus, only one object (the last one the cursor was moved from) will be handled once.
But when we hover the cursor over the form object available for moving and click the mouse button, the mouse hold and move flags are enabled for the form in the event handler of the graphical element collection class. But if we click the button on an object bound to the form, it should not be moved since the move flag is disabled for it, while the focus is set to it rather than on the form. Thus, we still have the hold flag enabled while the move flag is removed. The mouse move event and the move flag are handled simultaneously:
//--- If this is a mouse movement event and the movement flag is active, move the form, above which the cursor is located (if the pointer to it is valid) if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if(form!=NULL) { //---... //---...
We need to separate their verification, so that we can determine when the move flag is removed but the mouse is moving (while the hold flag is set). If the mouse button is released, the MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE event is registered. This event appears only in this case, since I have not yet added handling such a situation, while this is the mouse button release event.
Thus, we need to separate the event of checking the cursor movement event and the enabled move flag. In case of the disabled move flag, we need to define the MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE event and replace it with the new one — MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED.
Below is a code segment revised as described above. Here I have separated the two events for their separate verification:
if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- If the cursor is above the form if(form!=NULL) { //--- If the move flag is set, shift the form following the cursor if(move) { //--- calculate the cursor movement relative to the form coordinate origin int x=this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y=this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); //--- get the width and height of the chart the form is located at int chart_width=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow()); //--- If the form is not within an extended standard graphical object if(form_index==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Adjust the calculated form coordinates if the form is out of the chart range if(x<0) x=0; if(x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if(y<0) y=0; if(y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); //--- If the one-click trading panel is not present on the chart, if(!::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)) { //--- calculate the form coordinates so that the form does not overlap with the one-click trading panel button if(y<17 && x<41) y=17; } //--- If the one-click trading panel is on the chart, else { //--- calculate the form coordinates so that the form does not overlap with the one-click trading panel if(y<80 && x<192) y=80; } } //--- If the form is included into the extended standard graphical object else { if(graph_obj_id>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the list of objects by object ID (there should be one object) CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); //--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty, if(list_ext!=NULL && list_ext.Total()>0) { //--- get the graphical object from the list CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At(0); //--- If the pointer to the object has been received, if(ext!=NULL) { //--- get the object type ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); //--- If the object is built using screen coordinates, set the coordinates to the object if(type==OBJ_LABEL || type==OBJ_BUTTON || type==OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type==OBJ_EDIT || type==OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } //--- otherwise, if the object is built based on time/price coordinates, else { //--- calculate the shift from the form coordinate origin to its center int shift=(int)::ceil(form.Width()/2)+1; //--- If the form is located on one of the graphical object pivot points, if(form_index<ext.Pivots()) { //--- limit the form coordinates so that they do not move beyond the chart borders if(x+shift<0) x=-shift; if(x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if(y+shift<0) y=-shift; if(y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; //--- set the calculated coordinates to the object ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } //--- If the form is central for managing all pivot points of a graphical object else { //--- Get screen coordinates of all object pivot points and write them to the m_data_pivot_point structure if(this.GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { //--- In the loop by the number of object pivot points, for(int i=0;i<(int)this.m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { //--- limit the screen coordinates of the current pivot point so that they do not move beyond the chart borders //--- By X coordinate if(x+shift-::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)<0) x=-shift+::fabs(m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if(x+shift+::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift-::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); //--- By Y coordinate if(y+shift-::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)<0) y=-shift+::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); if(y+shift+::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift-::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); //--- set the calculated coordinates to the current object pivot point ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift+this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift+this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } } } } } } } //--- Move the form by the obtained coordinates if(form.IsMain()) form.Move(x,y,true); } //--- If the move flag is disabled else { //--- The undefined mouse status in mouse_state means releasing the left button //--- Assign the new mouse status to the variable if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE) mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED; //--- Handle moving the cursor mouse away from the graphical element this.FormPostProcessing(); } } }
Now we are able to "catch" a new mouse event provided that the move flag is released and immediately handle the event of moving the cursor away from the object for the active form object.
In the same OnChartEvent() event handler, namely in the mouse event handler blocks, call the mouse event handler for the object, while indicating the previously found event:
//--- If the cursor is above the form else { //--- If the button is still pressed and held on the chart, exit if(pressed_chart) { return; } //--- If the flag of holding the button on the form is not set yet if(!pressed_form) { pressed_chart=false; // The button is not pressed on the chart this.SetChartTools(form.ChartID(),false); //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is above the form for managing the pivot point of an extended graphical object, if(graph_obj_id>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- get the object by its ID and by the chart ID CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj=this.GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form.ChartID()); if(graph_obj!=NULL) { //--- Get the toolkit of an extended standard graphical object CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if(toolkit!=NULL) { //--- Draw a point with a circle on the form and delete it on all other forms toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the form, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this.SetChartTools(::ChartID(),false); //--- If the flag of holding the form is not set yet if(!pressed_form) { pressed_form=true; // set the flag of pressing on the form pressed_chart=false; // disable the flag of pressing on the form } form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { //--- Set the cursor shift relative to the form initial coordinates form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is above the active area of the form for managing the pivot point of an extended graphical object, if(graph_obj_id>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- get the object by its ID and by the chart ID CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj=this.GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form.ChartID()); if(graph_obj!=NULL) { //--- Get the toolkit of an extended standard graphical object CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if(toolkit!=NULL) { //--- Draw a point with a circle on the form and delete it on all other forms toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked' event handler | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form=true; // the flag of holding the mouse button on the form //--- If the left mouse button is pressed if(this.m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { //--- Set flags and form parameters move=true; // movement flag form.SetInteraction(true); // flag of the form interaction with the environment form.BringToTop(); // form on the background - above all others form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); // Cursor shift relative to the X coordinate form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); // Cursor shift relative to the Y coordinate this.ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); // Reset interaction flags for all forms except the current one //--- Get the maximum ZOrder long zmax=this.GetZOrderMax(); //--- If the maximum ZOrder has been received and the form's ZOrder is less than the maximum one or the maximum ZOrder of all forms is equal to zero if(zmax>WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax==0)) { //--- If the form is not a control point for managing an extended standard graphical object, //--- set the form's ZOrder above all others if(form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL) this.SetZOrderMAX(form); } } form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler| //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler| //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } }
Here we also add a new handler for handling the event of releasing the mouse button.
In the method setting the mouse scroll, context menu and crosshair flags for a specified chart, add the check of the already set flag to avoid constantly setting the same status already previously set for the chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flags of scrolling a chart | //| context menu and crosshairs for the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::SetChartTools(const long chart_id,const bool flag) { if(::ChartGetInteger(chart_id,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL)==flag) return; ::ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,flag); ::ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,flag); ::ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Currently, these are all the improvements of the library classes.
Test
To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part110\ as TstDE110.mq5.
I will leave all objects from the previous EA 'as is'. Instead, I will slightly change the button size and location, as well as add getting the pointers to objects by their type to test the method operation.
Add the toggle button flag to the EA inputs and change the default parameters:
//--- input parameters sinput bool InpMovable = true; // Panel Movable flag sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // Panel Autosize sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; // Panel Autosize mode sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; // Label border style sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER; // Label text align sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; // Label autosize sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT; // Check flag align sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT; // Check label text align sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; // Check flag state sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // CheckBox autosize sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; // CheckBox border style sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER; // Button text align sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // Button autosize sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; // Button Autosize mode sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; // Button border style sinput bool InpButtonToggle = false; // Button toggle flag //--- global variables
The OnInit() handler will now feature the following code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set EA global variables ArrayResize(array_clr,2); // Array of gradient filling colors array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128'; // Original ≈Dark-azure color array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169'; // Lightened original color //--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library string array[1]={Symbol()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions //--- Create WinForms Panel object CPanel *pnl=NULL; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel("WFPanel",50,50,230,150,array_clr,200,true,true,false,-1,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,true,false); if(pnl!=NULL) { //--- Set Padding to 4 pnl.SetPaddingAll(4); //--- Set the flags of relocation, auto resizing and auto changing mode from the inputs pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize,false); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode,false); //--- In the loop, create 2 bound panel objects CPanel *obj=NULL; for(int i=0;i<2;i++) { //--- create the panel object with calculated coordinates, width of 90 and height of 40 CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i-1); int xb=0, yb=0; int x=(prev==NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+20); int y=0; if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y,90,40,C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7',200,true,false)) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetBorderSizeAll(3); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),4*i),true); obj.SetForeColor(clrRed,true); //--- Calculate the width and height of the future text label object int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); //--- Create a text label object obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,0,0,w,h,clrNONE,255,false,false); //--- Get the pointer to a newly created object CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement(0); if(lbl!=NULL) { //--- If the object has an even or zero index in the list, set the default text color for it if(i % 2==0) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); //--- If the object index in the list is odd, set the object opacity to 127 else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity(127); //--- Set the font Black width type and //--- specify the text alignment from the EA settings lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize((bool)InpTextAutoSize,false); //--- For an object with an even or zero index, specify the Bid price for the text, otherwise - the Ask price of the symbol lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2==0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK)); //--- Set the frame width, type and color for a text label and update the modified object lbl.SetBorderSizeAll(1); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); lbl.Update(true); } } } //--- Create the 'GroupBox' WinForms object CGroupBox *gbox=NULL; //--- Indent from attached panels by 6 pixels is a Y coordinate for GroupBox int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+6; //--- If the attached GroupBox object is created if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,0,y,210,110,C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE',0,true,false)) { //--- get the pointer to the GroupBox object by its index in the list of bound GroupBox type objects gbox=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,0); if(gbox!=NULL) { //--- set the "indented frame" type, the frame color matches the main panel background color, //--- while the text color is the background color of the last attached panel darkened by 1 gbox.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(),true); gbox.SetForeColor(gbox.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),-1),true); //--- Create the CheckBox object gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,2,10,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the CheckBox object by its index in the list of bound CheckBox type objects CCheckBox *cbox=gbox.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,0); //--- If CheckBox is created and the pointer to it is received if(cbox!=NULL) { //--- Set the CheckBox parameters from the EA inputs cbox.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status cbox.SetText("CheckBox"); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); cbox.SetChecked(true); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } //--- Create the RadioButton object gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,2,cbox.BottomEdgeRelative()+4,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the RadioButton object by its index in the list of bound RadioButton type objects CRadioButton *rbtn=gbox.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,0); //--- If RadioButton is created and the pointer to it is received if(rbtn!=NULL) { //--- Set the RadioButton parameters from the EA inputs rbtn.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status rbtn.SetText("RadioButton"); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); rbtn.SetChecked(true); } //--- Create the Button object gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,(int)fmax(rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+10,14,60,36,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the Button object by its index in the list of bound Button type objects CButton *butt=gbox.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,0); //--- If Button is created and the pointer to it is received if(butt!=NULL) { //--- Set the Button parameters from the EA inputs butt.SetAutoSize((bool)InpButtonAutoSize,false); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode,false); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); //--- Set the text color, as well as frame style and color butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,2),true); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),-10),true); //--- Set the 'toggle' mode depending on the settings butt.SetToggleFlag(InpButtonToggle); //--- Set the displayed text on the button depending on the 'toggle' flag if(butt.Toggle()) butt.SetText("Toggle-Button"); else butt.SetText("Button"); } } } //--- Redraw all objects according to their hierarchy pnl.Redraw(true); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In fact, everything here remains as it was. I have changed the names of the methods renamed in the library. The flags (true) for keeping the initial color are now passed in the methods for setting colors, while a selected button mode is now displayed on the appropriate button as a text.
You can view all the changes in the files attached below.
Compile the EA and launch it on a symbol chart:
As we can see, the entire visual component of objects works correctly when interacting with the mouse.
What's next?
In the next article, I will continue my work on the interactivity of the library WinForms objects.
*Previous articles within the series:
DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps
DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class
DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls
DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters
DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter
DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content
DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control
DoEasy. Controls (Part 8): Base WinForms objects by categories, GroupBox and CheckBox controls
DoEasy. Controls (Part 9): Re-arranging WinForms object methods, RadioButton and Button controls
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11173
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This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
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It do not compile
SYMBOL_SWAP_MONDAY undeclared identifier