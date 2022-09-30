DoEasy. Controls (Part 10): WinForms objects — Animating the interface

Contents





Concept

All previously created WinForms objects are, in fact, static images you can drag all over the screen. Now it is time to animate the graphical interface by implementing the functionality for object interaction with users and objects.

The WinForms objects we have already created are both independent units for constructing a graphical interface and components for more complex objects. The new functionality will also be necessary to let more complex objects work correctly. I will start implementing all these things in the current article. Besides, I will create a visual component for objects interacting with the mouse. In subsequent articles, I will implement the event functionality of these objects and continue creation of the new library WinForms objects.

Each active GUI object able to interact with the mouse and having the availability flag should inform users that they can interact with it. For example, let's take a simple button. When hovering the mouse over it, the button slightly changes its color informing the user it is active and ready for interaction. When pressed, it changes its color again but is not triggered yet. The triggering takes place when the mouse button is released within the interaction object. If you press the mouse button on the object and, without releasing it, move the cursor away from the object, and then release the mouse button, then the object should not be triggered — it will return to its state, which was before the mouse button was pressed on it. This is how all objects in the Windows operating system behave. Here we implement the same behavior for WinForms objects.

After creating the visual component, I will start creating the event functionality of WinForms objects, which will allow us to create more complex objects from simple ones. Events of simple objects a complex one consists of are to be analyzed and handled by the object itself. Its appearance will change accordingly and, as a result, the object will send the event that occurred in this object to the control program chart.



Since the object will now need to have more colors for the same state (base color, color when the mouse cursor is hovered over, color when the button on an object is pressed), let's add these new colors for different object properties which may have them. If new colors are present in the object properties, then later it will be easier for us to create visual editors for these objects — all properties can be displayed on the panel and handled. If no new additional colors are set in the object properties, we will have to set them manually for each object in order to display them. This is not the most elegant solution.





Improving library classes



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add new macro substitutions for default colors of various WinForms object states:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x0E,0x11,0x98' ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x14,0x67,0xF1' ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x61,0x88,0xC9' ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x93,0xAD,0xC8' ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR_DARKNESS (- 2.0 ) #define CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR ( C'0xDC,0xDC,0xDC' ) #define CLR_DEF_OPACITY ( 200 ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_COLOR ( C'0x6B,0x6B,0x6B' ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY ( 127 ) #define DEF_SHADOW_BLUR ( 4 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xC0,0xDC,0xF3' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xD8,0xE6,0xF2' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x00,0x54,0x99' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x00,0x78,0xD7' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR ( C'0x04,0x7B,0x0D' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x00,0x54,0x99' ) #define CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x00,0x78,0xD7' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xC0,0xDC,0xF3' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xD8,0xE6,0xF2' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON ( C'0xC9,0xDE,0xD0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON ( C'0xA6,0xC8,0xB0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON ( C'0xB8,0xD3,0xC0' ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define DEF_CHECK_SIZE ( 12 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE ( 3 )

ForeColor is not needed for the checkbox. So let's replace it with BorderColor — checkbox frame color. It will change along with the background color when interacting with the mouse. The checkbox color is used as ForeColor here.



Yet another mouse state relative to the form is to be tracked in the library — when the cursor is located in the active area and the mouse button was released after clicking. Add the new state to the list of possible mouse states relative to the form:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0 , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, };

By tracking this state, we are able to determine the moment of releasing the mouse button. This moment will be the key to changing the state of the graphical object.

In order to react to the interaction with the mouse, we need to know which mouse event has occurred. Subsequently, based on handling this event, we will send it to the program so that the library users can handle this event in their program.

Create a new enumeration with the list of mouse events:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT { MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, }; #define ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL+ 1 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT { GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE , GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART+ 1 )

Since I have added a new event enumeration "squeezing" it between the list of chart events and the list of chart object events, the initial value of the first event of graphical objects will now be calculated as the last mouse event+1.



Add new properties to the list of integer properties of the graphical element:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 81 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

and increase the total number of properties from 71 to 81.



Add new properties to the list of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE, //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_STATE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOCHECK, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_TOGGLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_STATE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

Now we can sort and select objects by new properties.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library new message indices:

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,





and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:

{"Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color for all objects in the control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color opacity for all objects in the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента по умолчанию при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of an element when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента по умолчанию при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of an element when hovering over the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\"","The text color of a control in the enabled state"}, {"Цвет текста элемента управления по умолчанию в состоянии \"включено\" при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of the control in the \"On\" state when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет текста элемента управления по умолчанию в состоянии \"включено\" при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The default text color of a control in the \"On\" state when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления","Background color of the control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета фона элемента управления","Opacity of the control's background color "}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when the mouse is clicked on the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления","Background color of the control when hovering the mouse over the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\"","Background color of the control in the enabled state"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\" при нажатии мышки на элемент управления","The background color of the control in the \"On\" state when the mouse is pressed on the control"}, {"Цвет фона элемента управления в состоянии \"включено\" при наведении мышки на элемент управления","The background color of a control in the \"On\" state when the mouse is over the control"}, {"Тип толщины шрифта","Font weight type"}, {"Стиль рамки элемента управления","Control's border style"},

...

{ "Состояние элемента управления, имеющего флажок проверки" , "The state of a control that has a checkbox" }, { "Автоматическое изменение состояния флажка при его выборе" , "Automatically change the state of the checkbox when it is selected" }, { "Флаг \"Переключатель\" элемента управления, имеющего кнопку" , "\"Button-toggle\" flag of a control" }, { "Состояние элемента управления \"Переключатель\", имеющего кнопку" , "The \"Toggle-button\" control state" }, { "Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления" , "The background color of the control's validation checkbox" }, { "Непрозрачность цвета фона флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Opacity of the backgroung color of the checkbox control" }, { "Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления" , "The background color of the control's checkbox when the control is pressed with the mouse" }, { "Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления" , "The background color of the control's validation checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control" }, { "Цвет рамки флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Border color of the checkbox control" }, { "Непрозрачность цвета рамки флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Border color opacity of the checkbox control" }, { "Цвет рамки флажка проверки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления" , "Border color of the checkbox control when the mouse is pressed on the control" }, { "Цвет рамки флажка проверки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления" , "Border color of the checkbox control when hovering the mouse over the control" }, { "Цвет флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Control Checkbox Color" }, { "Непрозрачность цвета флажка проверки элемента управления" , "Opacity of control's checkbox color" }, { "Цвет флажка проверки элемента управления при нажатии мышки на элемент управления" , "Control Checkbox Colorl when the mouse is pressed on the control" }, { "Цвет флажка проверки элемента управления при наведении мышки на элемент управления" , "Control Checkbox Colorl when hovering the mouse over the control" }, { "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" },





When hovering or clicking on an object, we need to change its background color. But in order to restore the original color, we need to remember it during the first object construction and take the necessary color from the previously saved one.



Since the background color of a graphical object can be gradient, i.e. use the array of colors, we need an entire array and not just a variable for storing the initial color. It will be filled in exactly the same way as the array of gradient colors when the object is built. When restoring the color, we will take the color from the saved array.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, namely in its protected section, declare the array of initial background colors and move here the method for filling in the color arrays from the private section. We will need it in the inherited classes:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element_main; CGCnvElement *m_element_base; CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; color m_array_colors_bg[]; color m_array_colors_bg_dwn[]; color m_array_colors_bg_ovr[]; bool m_gradient_v; bool m_gradient_c; int m_init_relative_x; int m_init_relative_y; color m_array_colors_bg_init[]; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); void CopyArraysColors( color &array_dst[], const color &array_src[], const string source); private :





In the private section of the class, namely in the object data structure, add new object integer properties:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; color check_flag_color_mouse_down; color check_flag_color_mouse_over; color fore_color_mouse_down; color fore_color_mouse_over; color fore_color_toggle; color fore_color_toggle_mouse_down; color fore_color_toggle_mouse_over; color background_color_toggle; color background_color_toggle_mouse_down; color background_color_toggle_mouse_over; bool button_toggle; bool button_state; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

This is necessary for the correct saving of the object to the media in the future and reading from it.





Let's add another method for saving an array of gradient colors to remember the original background color:

void SaveColorsBG( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseDown( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGMouseOver( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr,colors,DFUN); } void SaveColorsBGInit( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_init,colors,DFUN); } public :

The method will be called in the method setting the background color. To achieve this, I will introduce the flag, specifying the need to save the initial background color after setting the object background color, to its formal variables. Thus, we will have a choice — either we set an object background color and remember its initial colors in the array, or simply set a new background color, which then can be restored from the entire set of background gradient colors previously set in the array. I will do this for all objects whose color should change when interacting with the mouse:

void SetBackgroundColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); if (set_init_color) this .SetBackgroundColorInit( this .BackgroundColor()); } void SetBackgroundColors( color &colors[], const bool set_init_colors ) { this .SaveColorsBG(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]); if (set_init_colors) this .SetBackgroundColorsInit(colors); }





Let's add similar methods for setting the initial background color:

void SetBackgroundColorsMouseOver( color &colors[]) { this .SaveColorsBGMouseOver(colors); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]); } void SetBackgroundColorInit( const color colour) { color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBGInit(arr); } void SetBackgroundColorsInit( color &colors[]) { this .SaveColorsBGInit(colors); }

Here all is the same as in the methods for setting the main background color except the flag indicating the need for saving the initial color, which is saved by calling these methods.



Write the methods returning the initial background color:

color BackgroundColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } color BackgroundColorMouseOver( const uint index) const { uint total= this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr.Size(); if (total== 0 ) return this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(); return (index>total- 1 ? this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[total- 1 ] : this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[index]); } color BackgroundColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_array_colors_bg_init[ 0 ]; } color BackgroundColorInit( const uint index) const { uint total= this .m_array_colors_bg_init.Size(); if (total== 0 ) return this .BackgroundColor(); return (index>total- 1 ? this .m_array_colors_bg_init[total- 1 ] : this .m_array_colors_bg_init[index]); }

The methods return either the only background color, or a color from the set of gradient colors corresponding to the index passed to the method.







In both class constructors, set the initialization of new properties and passing the flag for saving the initial background color:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour , true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_OPACITY); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_OPACITY ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_OPACITY); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " , this .m_name); } }

BorderColor values are now set to the checkbox ForceColor properties because the checkbox has its own color.



The second constructor is similar. There is no point in considering it here.







In the method creating the object structure, add saving new object properties to the structure fields:



bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE); this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_down=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_over=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_struct_obj.button_toggle=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE); this .m_struct_obj.button_state=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

In the method creating their structure object, add setting new object properties from the structure fields:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.check_flag_color_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_toggle_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_toggle_mouse_over); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, this .m_struct_obj.button_toggle); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, this .m_struct_obj.button_state); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); }





In the constructor of the shadow object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh, pass the flag indicating the necessity to save the initial color when setting the background color:

CShadowObj::CShadowObj( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor( clrNONE , true ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this .m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation( this .ChartBackgroundColor(),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_visible= true ; CGCnvElement::Erase(); }

There is no need to store a completely transparent color here, but let's keep it to avoid uninitialized property values.







The form object is a base object of the graphical element, which contains the functionality of interacting with the mouse. In the same form object, add the virtual mouse event handler and virtual handlers for each event defined by the event handler.

The event handler will be virtual in case it has to be overridden in inherited classes, while the handlers of each mouse event should be virtual since handling a certain mouse event will be individual for each of the objects that are inheritors of the form object class. In order to restore the state of the object and its color after the cursor leaves its active area, we need a method that handles such a state (moving the cursor away from the object). Since another object (or no object at all) becomes active after the cursor is removed from the one, we need to go through all WinForms objects, determine their last state and handle it in case its last state was a mouse over it. Then we need to replace the state with another, which corresponds to its current one. Thus, we will only handle the removal of the cursor from the object once and set the object to its correct state — the cursor is outside the form.



In the protected class section of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object file, declare two variables — for storing the last mouse event (required for the last event handler) and for storing the initial form frame color (since it can change its color when interacting with the mouse making it necessary to restore the original color). Also, declare the virtual handlers of each mouse event:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CArrayObj m_list_interact; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT m_mouse_event_last; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; CArrayObj m_list_tmp; int m_init_x; int m_init_y; int m_init_w; int m_init_h; color m_border_color_init; virtual void Initialize( void ); void Deinitialize( void ); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } virtual bool MoveDependentObj( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); void CreateListDepInteractObj(CArrayObj *list); bool IsPresentInteractObj( const string name); virtual void MouseOutsideNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseOutsidePressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseOutsideWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseInsideNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseInsidePressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseInsideWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public :





In the public section of the class, declare the virtual method for redrawing an object, write the method returning the variable storing the mouse status, as well as the method returning the last mouse event.

The methods setting the frame size on each side are made virtual. Also, let's declare the virtual mouse event handlers, as well as its last event handler:



public : virtual void Redraw( bool redraw) { return ; } int CreateListInteractObj( void ); CForm *GetInteractForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_interact.At(index); } int GetCoordXInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_x; } int GetCoordYInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_y; } int GetWidthInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_w; } int GetHeightInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_h; } void SetCoordXInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_x= value ; } void SetCoordYInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_y= value ; } void SetWidthInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_w= value ; } void SetHeightInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_h= value ; } ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE GetMouseState( void ) const { return this .m_mouse_form_state; } int MouseCursorX( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordX(); } int MouseCursorY( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordY(); } ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT MouseEventLast( void ) const { return this .m_mouse_event_last; } void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetOffsetX( const int value ) { this .m_offset_x= value ; } void SetOffsetY( const int value ) { this .m_offset_y= value ; } int OffsetX( void ) const { return this .m_offset_x; } int OffsetY( void ) const { return this .m_offset_y; } int BorderSizeLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT); } int BorderSizeTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP); } int BorderSizeRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT); } int BorderSizeBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM);} virtual void SetBorderSizeLeft( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, value ); } virtual void SetBorderSizeTop( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, value ); } virtual void SetBorderSizeRight( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, value ); } virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, value ); } virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop); virtual void BringToTop( void ); virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void OnMouseEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void );





Change the method setting the object frame color so that the flag status indicates the necessity to save the initial frame color and write the methods for setting and returning the initial object frame color:

void SetBorderColor( const color colour, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); if (set_init_color) this .SetBorderColorInit(colour); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColorMouseDown( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); } color BorderColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetBorderColorMouseOver( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,colour); } color BorderColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } void SetBorderColorInit( const color colour) { this .m_border_color_init=colour; } color BorderColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_border_color_init; }





Save the initial frame color in the object initialization method by specifying the necessary flag in the method of setting its color and set the default colors for the frame color when hovering the mouse cursor over the object and when clicking on it. Initialize the last mouse event:

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_interact.Clear(); this .m_list_interact.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetBorderSizeTop(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderSizeBottom(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderSizeLeft(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderSizeRight(DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR , true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_mouse_event_last=MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; this .m_init_x= 0 ; this .m_init_y= 0 ; this .m_init_w= 0 ; this .m_init_h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); }





Set the flag in all object creation methods requiring the background color. In the CreateAndAddNewElement() method:

obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour , true );

In the method setting the color scheme:

void CForm::SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity) { if ( this .m_shadow && this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .SetBackgroundColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG] , true ); this .SetBorderColor(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME] , true ); }

The control original background color will now be preserved in each case.





In the method that sets and returns the state of the mouse relative to the form, we previously declared a local variable into which we wrote the state of the mouse and returned the variable value. Now we have such a variable in the class to store this value.

Let's write the values to it and return from the method:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_mouse_form_state =MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state =(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state =(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL); else this .m_mouse_form_state =(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED); } } else { this .m_mouse_form_state = ( (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return this .m_mouse_form_state ; }





Mouse event handler:

void CForm::OnMouseEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : this .MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : this .MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : this .MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; default : break ; } this .m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id; }

Here we call the appropriate handling method for each event according to the mouse event ID. Finally, save the event, passed to the method, to the variable storing the last mouse event. Thus, we first handle the event and then set it as the last handled one. All methods called here are virtual and should be redefined in the inherited classes.

The virtual handlers of each mouse event:

void CForm::MouseOutsideNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseOutsidePressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseOutsideWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseInsideNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseInsidePressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseInsideWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; }

The methods do nothing since the entire handling of each event is individual for each descendant object of the form object. If necessary, the process should be redefined in each inherited object.





The virtual handler of the last mouse event:

void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if (MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .Redraw( true ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

The method is virtual as well. If necessary, it should be redefined in the inherited classes.

If the mouse status for the object is defined as "the cursor is outside the form" (the state of the buttons and the wheel is not important), check the last mouse event for the object. In case of "the cursor is inside the active area and no mouse buttons are clicked", the cursor is considered removed from the object. So, we handle the appropriate event — set the initial background color, the initial object frame color, redraw the object and write the current mouse event to the variable storing the last mouse event.

Considering that all constant values in the ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT enumeration are different from the constant values in the ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE enumeration (provided they have the same composition and order) by the MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT constant value of the ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT enumeration, we need to add the MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT constant value to the mouse event value, received in the ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state variable, to get the correct value.



The text located on the form, for example the button text, is also able to change its color when hovering over or clicking on the object, albeit not in all cases and not in all objects (only if necessary). The methods for handling the text of WinForms objects are located in the class of the base WinForms object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh.



In the protected section of the class, declare the variable for storing the initial object text color. In the public section, declare the methods returning the list of bound objects by type, the number of bound controls by type and the method returning the pointer to the bound object by type.

Write the methods for setting and getting additional object text colors:



class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : color m_fore_color_init; private : uint GetFontFlags( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetListElementsByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); int ElementsTotalByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CGCnvElement *GetElementByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); virtual bool Resize( const int index, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CWinFormBase( const string name) : CForm(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; } void SetForeColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetForeColorInit(clr); } color ForeColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); } void SetForeColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color_init=clr; } color ForeColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_fore_color_init; } void SetForeColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar ForeColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetForeColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color ForeColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetForeColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color ForeColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } virtual void SetText( const string text) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT); }





In the class constructor, when setting the text color, specify the necessity to save the initial text color:

CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }





In the returning the description of the element integer property, add the code blocks for returning descriptions of the new WinForms object properties:

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) :

...

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +FontBoldTypeDescription() ) :

...

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : "" ); }





The method returning the list of bound controls by type:

CArrayObj *CWinFormBase::GetListElementsByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type ) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, type,EQUAL ); }

Here we simply return the list of graphical elements selected from the list of bound objects by the specified type.







The method returning (by type) the bound element by index in the list:



CGCnvElement *CWinFormBase::GetElementByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const int index ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListElementsByType( type ); return list.At( index ); }

Here we get the list of objects by the specified type considered above and return the pointer to the object in the obtained list by the specified index. If the list is not obtained or is out of the list size, the method returns NULL.







The method returning the list of bound elements by type:



int CWinFormBase::ElementsTotalByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListElementsByType(type); return (list!= NULL ? list.Total() : 0 ); }

Get the list of bound objects by the specified type and return the number of pointers to the objects in the list. If failed to get the list, the method returns zero.



In the object class of the base WinForms container in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh, rename the methods for setting the frame width. Previously, I used "Frame" in the name. Now I am going to use "Border":

virtual void SetBorderSizeLeft( const uint value ) { CForm:: SetBorderSizeLeft( value ); if ( this .PaddingLeft()< this .BorderSizeLeft()) this .SetPaddingLeft( this .BorderSizeLeft()); } virtual void SetBorderSizeTop( const uint value ) { CForm:: SetBorderSizeTop( value ); if ( this .PaddingTop()< this .BorderSizeTop()) this .SetPaddingTop( this .BorderSizeTop()); } virtual void SetBorderSizeRight( const uint value ) { CForm:: SetBorderSizeRight( value ); if ( this .PaddingRight()< this .BorderSizeRight()) this .SetPaddingRight( this .BorderSizeRight()); } virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom( const uint value ) { CForm:: SetBorderSizeBottom( value ); if ( this .PaddingBottom()< this .BorderSizeBottom()) this .SetPaddingBottom( this .BorderSizeBottom()); }

Keep in mind that the method now recursively calls itself, while previously these methods had different names and calling the parent class method for setting the frame width did not cause issues. Therefore, here we explicitly specify the context the necessary same-name parent class method is called from.



In the class constructors, when saving the text color, indicate the necessity to save the initial color of the element labels:

CContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CContainer( const string name) : CWinFormBase(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); } ~CContainer(); }; CContainer::CContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }





In the method creating a new bound element, indicate the necessity to save the original color everywhere:

bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor() , true ); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor() , true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour , true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor() , true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor() , true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour , true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor() , true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; default : break ; } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh file of the GroupBox WinForms object class, namely in its Initialize() initialization method, set the necessity to save the initial colors when setting the default colors:



this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL , true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_FRAME_GBOX_COLOR , true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE);





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh file of the base standard WinForms object, namely in its Initialize() initialization method, set the necessity to save the initial colors when setting the default colors:



this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL , true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR , true ); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE);





CheckBox WinForms object consists of a field with a checkbox and a text. When hovering the mouse cursor and clicking the button, the color of the field, its frame and checkbox is changed. Therefore, we need to create the variables for all the components for storing their initial colors, as well as the methods for setting the colors corresponding to a mouse event.



In the protected section of the class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh, declare the variables for storing initial colors and virtual methods handling mouse events:

class CCheckBox : public CLabel { private : void SetCheckFlagCoords( int &x, int &y); void SetCorrectTextCoords( void ); protected : int m_text_x; int m_text_y; int m_check_x; int m_check_y; int m_check_w; int m_check_h; color m_check_back_color_init; color m_check_border_color_init; color m_check_flag_color_init; virtual bool AutoSetWH( void ); virtual void ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); void SetCheckWidth( const int width) { this .m_check_w=(width< 5 ? 5 : width); } void SetCheckHeight( const int height) { this .m_check_h=(height< 5 ? 5 : height); } int CheckWidth( void ) const { return this .m_check_w; } int CheckHeight( void ) const { return this .m_check_h; } virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public :





Change the methods for setting the checkbox background color, field frame and the checkbox itself so that it is possible to keep the original field color by the flag value. Add the methods for setting and getting the initial colors, as well as declare the handler of the last mouse event:

void SetAutoCheck( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK,flag); } bool AutoCheck( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK); } void SetCheckBackgroundColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetCheckBackgroundColorInit(clr); } color CheckBackgroundColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } void SetCheckBackgroundColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBackgroundColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN);} void SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER);} void SetCheckBackgroundColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_check_back_color_init=clr; } color CheckBackgroundColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_check_back_color_init; } void SetCheckBorderColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetCheckBorderColorInit(clr); } color CheckBorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR); } void SetCheckBorderColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckBorderColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckBorderColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } void SetCheckBorderColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_check_border_color_init=clr; } color CheckBorderColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_check_border_color_init; } void SetCheckFlagColor( const color clr, const bool set_init_color ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,clr); if (set_init_color) this .SetCheckFlagColorInit(clr); } color CheckFlagColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR); } void SetCheckFlagColorOpacity( const uchar value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY,value); } uchar CheckFlagColorOpacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY); } void SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,clr); } color CheckFlagColorMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); } void SetCheckFlagColorInit( const color clr) { this .m_check_flag_color_init=clr; } color CheckFlagColorInit( void ) const { return ( color ) this .m_check_flag_color_init; } virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw);





In the class constructor, set the default colors for various events and mouse states:

CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetCheckWidth(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetCheckHeight(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckFlagColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_check_x= 0 ; this .m_check_y= 0 ; this .Redraw( false ); }





Not all mouse event handlers are to be redefined here. Let's consider the redefined methods of the parent class.

'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler:



void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorMouseOver(), false ); this .Redraw( true ); }

If the mouse cursor hovers over an object active area, set the new background colors (specified for the current mouse and object status) for the checkbox, its frame and the flag itself and redraw the object.





'The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked' event handler:

void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorMouseDown(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); }

If the mouse cursor hovers over an object active area, set the new background colors (specified for the current mouse and object status) for the checkbox, its frame and the flag itself and redraw the object.





'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler:

void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetChecked(! this .Checked()); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" )); } this .Redraw( false ); }

Two states are handled here:

if the mouse button is released and the cursor is located outside the object active area and

if the mouse button is released and the cursor is within the object active area.

If the cursor is outside the object, this means a user has clicked the button, moved the cursor away and released the button. In this case, the checkbox should not change its status since this means refusal to interact with the object. Therefore, let's set the initial flag and field colors for the object.

If the cursor is inside the object, a user has clicked and released the button. This should change the checkbox status. Therefore, let's change the color of the field, the frame and the checkbox to those set for the object when the cursor is hovered over the active area (even though the mouse button was released, the cursor remained over the object, so the color should be the same as when hovering over the object) and set the opposite checkbox status.

Finally, redraw the object. Send a test entry concerning the checkbox status for each of the handled situations. Later, when the checkbox is triggered, replace sending the entry to the journal with sending the event for its subsequent handling.





The virtual handler of the last mouse event:

void CCheckBox::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if (MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

Here we handle only the situation when the mouse cursor is outside the object, while the previous status was 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked'. In this case, set initial values for all changeable object color properties and assign the current status to the last mouse event.





The RadioButton class of the WinForms object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh is inherited from the newly modified CheckBox object class, so it requires less changes.



In this object, the flag is always active. Its unchecking depends on another similar object it works in tandem with. If the checkbox is set in a single object, it is unchecked in another, and vice versa. Here we only need to redefine a single virtual method of the parent class:

class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { private : protected : virtual void ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public :





'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler:



void CRadioButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" )); } this .Redraw( false ); }

The method is similar to the one considered for the CheckBox object class, except that here we do not need to set the flag to its opposite value in the block handling releasing the button within the object active area.







Button WinForms object. The button can be of two types:

When clicking, the button is triggered and returns to its initial state, When clicking, the button is triggered and remains pressed, the second clicking switches its status to the opposite one (the trigger is Toggle-Button).



So, we need the flag defining, which button it is, and the flag defining the trigger button (pressed/released), and, of course, another set for determining the colors of the button when clicked (background color, color when hovering the cursor and when clicking the button).



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh, namely in the private section of the class, declare the arrays for storing the colors of the new button states:

class CButton : public CLabel { private : int m_text_x; int m_text_y; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init[]; protected :





In the protected class section, declare handlers of the parent class mouse events that should be redefined here:

protected : virtual bool AutoSetWH( void ); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public :





In the public section of the class, write the methods for setting and returning the trigger button flag, the methods for setting and returning the trigger button status, the methods for handling new button status colors and declare the method handling the last mouse event:

public : virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); void SetAutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev= this .AutoSizeMode(); if (prev==mode) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,mode); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); } void SetToggleFlag( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE,flag); if ( this .Toggle()) this .SetColorsToggleON(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR_ON,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_DOWN_ON,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_OVER_ON, true ); } bool Toggle( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE); } void SetState( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,flag); } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); } void SetBackgroundColorToggleON( const color colour, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl,arr,DFUN); if (set_init_color) this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init,arr,DFUN); } void SetBackgroundColorsToggleON( color &colors[], const bool set_init_colors) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl,colors,DFUN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE, this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl[ 0 ]); if (set_init_colors) this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init,colors,DFUN); } color BackgroundColorToggleON( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE); } void SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn,arr,DFUN); } void SetBackgroundColorsToggleONMouseDown( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn,colors,DFUN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]); } color BackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_DOWN); } void SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER,colour); color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr,arr,DFUN); } void SetBackgroundColorsToggleONMouseOver( color &colors[]) { this .CopyArraysColors( this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr,colors,DFUN); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER, this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]); } color BackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_TOGGLE_MOUSE_OVER); } color BackgroundColorToggleONInit( void ) const { return this .m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init[ 0 ]; } void SetColorsToggleON( const color back, const color back_down, const color back_over, const bool set_init_color); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); CButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

The methods are identical to the methods for setting and returning the object colors of other classes I considered above.





In the class constructor, set the default colors for the object background, object opacity value and the background colors when hovering and clicking the button. Set the regular button (not the toggle) flag and the toggle button status to false:



CButton::CButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_OPACITY); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetToggleFlag( false ); this .SetState( false ); this .Redraw( false ); }





Redefine the mouse event handlers.

'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler:

void CButton::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .Toggle()) this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); else this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); }





'The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked' event handler:

void CButton::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .Toggle()) this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); else this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown() : this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseDown(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); }





'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler:



void CButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); else this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundColorToggleONInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); else { this .SetState(! this .State()); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); } Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" )); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .Redraw( false ); }

The method logic is described in details in the code comments and requires no explanations.





Last mouse event handler:



void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if (MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleON() : this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

In this method, we handle only the situation when the mouse cursor is outside the form, while the last mouse event is a cursor above the form and the mouse buttons are not clicked. The button initial color is set to the button background color depending on whether the button is pressed or not (the simple button value returned by the State() method is always false).



The method setting the colors for the 'enabled' status of the toggle button:

void CButton::SetColorsToggleON( const color back, const color back_down, const color back_over, const bool set_init_color) { this .SetBackgroundColorToggleON(back,set_init_color); this .SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown(back_down); this .SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver(back_over); }

The method receives colors for three button states. They are set to the corresponding variables. The set_init_color flag allows defining whether we should save the initial button background color.







Improve the collection class of the graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



We have two identical code blocks in the GetFormUnderCursor() method where the objects bound to the form and located under the cursor are searched for. Move this code block into a separate method to shorten the method code and more visual representation of its logic.

In the private section of the class, declare the method and the method for handling events of the form the cursor was moved away from:

bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CForm *SearchInteractObj(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index); void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CGCnvElement *form); void FormPostProcessing( void ); bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element);





In all methods for creating various graphical elements, the flags are already set in the methods setting the colors that are to contain the flags for saving the initial color (pass true since we need to save the initial color when creating an object). All these changes have already been made to the class, so we are not going to dwell on them here.



For example, the method creating the graphical form object on canvas on the specified chart and subwindow:

int CreateForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res= this .AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE ; obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetBackgroundColor(clr, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(clr, true ); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.BorderColor(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); }

Similar changes have been made to all methods where the color is set.





The method for searching for interaction objects:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::SearchInteractObj(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (form!= NULL ) { int total=form.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return obj; } } return form; }

In the previous article, we considered the method logic but the code was within the GetFormUnderCursor() method.

Now we simply add calling the method instead of the code block:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } return NULL ; }

Thanks to such a small refinement, the method code has become more readable.





The method handling mouse events of the former active form under the cursor:

void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing( void ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CForm *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } }

When we move the cursor away from the form object on the chart, this object loses focus and another object located under the cursor is automatically selected. In case there are no other objects under the cursor, all previously disabled chart functions are activated — scrolling, context menu and others. But sometimes it is required to handle the removal of the cursor from the object, for example, in case it is necessary to change the object color or, in our case, restore the original one. This is exactly what the method does. It cycles through all graphical elements with the "form" type and above, creates a list of objects bound to each element and calls the above mentioned mouse event handling method in a loop by these objects. Thus, each of the objects located on each form on the chart will be handled, but only in case if its last mouse event is needed (the cursor is above the object and the mouse buttons are not clicked). After handling the event, we assign the current status (the cursor is outside the form) to the object last mouse event. Thus, only one object (the last one the cursor was moved from) will be handled once.







The mouse move event and the move flag

if ( id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move ) { if (form!= NULL ) {

But when we hover the cursor over the form object available for moving and click the mouse button, the mouse hold and move flags are enabled for the form in the event handler of the graphical element collection class. But if we click the button on an object bound to the form, it should not be moved since the move flag is disabled for it, while the focus is set to it rather than on the form. Thus, we still have the hold flag enabled while the move flag is removed.are handled simultaneously:

We need to separate their verification, so that we can determine when the move flag is removed but the mouse is moving (while the hold flag is set). If the mouse button is released, the MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE event is registered. This event appears only in this case, since I have not yet added handling such a situation, while this is the mouse button release event.

Thus, we need to separate the event of checking the cursor movement event and the enabled move flag. In case of the disabled move flag, we need to define the MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE event and replace it with the new one — MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED.

Below is a code segment revised as described above. Here I have separated the two events for their separate verification:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (form!= NULL ) { if (move) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (form_index<ext.Pivots()) { if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)< 0 ) x=-shift+:: fabs (m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (x+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (y+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)< 0 ) y=-shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); if (y+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } } } } } } } if (form.IsMain()) form.Move(x,y, true ); } else { if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE) mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED; this .FormPostProcessing(); } } }

Now we are able to "catch" a new mouse event provided that the move flag is released and immediately handle the event of moving the cursor away from the object for the active form object.



In the same OnChartEvent() event handler, namely in the mouse event handler blocks, call the mouse event handler for the object, while indicating the previously found event:

else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(form. ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); long zmax= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (zmax> WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax== 0 )) { if (form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL) this .SetZOrderMAX(form); } } form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } }

Here we also add a new handler for handling the event of releasing the mouse button.







In the method setting the mouse scroll, context menu and crosshair flags for a specified chart, add the check of the already set flag to avoid constantly setting the same status already previously set for the chart:

void CGraphElementsCollection::SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag) { if (:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )==flag) return ; :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }





Currently, these are all the improvements of the library classes.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part110\ as TstDE110.mq5.



I will leave all objects from the previous EA 'as is'. Instead, I will slightly change the button size and location, as well as add getting the pointers to objects by their type to test the method operation.

Add the toggle button flag to the EA inputs and change the default parameters:

sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput bool InpButtonToggle = false ;

The OnInit() handler will now feature the following code:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); CPanel *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(prev== NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y= 0 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y, 90 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(), 4 *i), true ); obj.SetForeColor( clrRed , true ); int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 , 0 ,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement( 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { if (i % 2 == 0 ) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity( 127 ); lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpTextAutoSize, false ); lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); lbl.Update( true ); } } } CGroupBox *gbox= NULL ; int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ,y, 210 , 110 , C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ); if (gbox!= NULL ) { gbox.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox.SetForeColor(gbox.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 2 , 10 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckBox *cbox=gbox.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 0 ); if (cbox!= NULL ) { cbox.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); cbox.SetText( "CheckBox" ); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); cbox.SetChecked( true ); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, 2 ,cbox.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 4 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CRadioButton *rbtn=gbox.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, 0 ); if (rbtn!= NULL ) { rbtn.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); rbtn.SetText( "RadioButton" ); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); rbtn.SetChecked( true ); } gbox.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,( int ) fmax (rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+ 10 , 14 , 60 , 36 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CButton *butt=gbox.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, 0 ); if (butt!= NULL ) { butt.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpButtonAutoSize, false ); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode, false ); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, 2 ), true ); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 10 ), true ); butt.SetToggleFlag(InpButtonToggle); if (butt.Toggle()) butt.SetText( "Toggle-Button" ); else butt.SetText( "Button" ); } } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In fact, everything here remains as it was. I have changed the names of the methods renamed in the library. The flags (true) for keeping the initial color are now passed in the methods for setting colors, while a selected button mode is now displayed on the appropriate button as a text.

You can view all the changes in the files attached below.



Compile the EA and launch it on a symbol chart:





As we can see, the entire visual component of objects works correctly when interacting with the mouse.







What's next?



In the next article, I will continue my work on the interactivity of the library WinForms objects.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class

DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters

DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter

DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content

DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control

DoEasy. Controls (Part 8): Base WinForms objects by categories, GroupBox and CheckBox controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 9): Re-arranging WinForms object methods, RadioButton and Button controls





