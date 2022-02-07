Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 90): Standard graphical object events. Basic functionality
Concept
When working with graphical objects provided by the client terminal, we may face the need to programmatically define some property values of these objects. The program may track the value of a graphical object line and execute the embedded algorithm, for example when the line is crossed by the price. The line may be displaced when the graphical object is moved by the terminal user. Accordingly, the program should respond to this. But the program should either know that the tracked line value has changed or constantly survey graphical object property values, which is a resource-intense action. This fact is clearly stated by the help.
It is much more convenient to have functionality that signals about any change in any graphical object. Such a functionality is present in the terminal in the form of the OnChartEvent() event handler. Let's supplement its toolkit with several events, which clarify in our library what exactly happened with a graphical object. A library-controlled program will be able to know exactly what has happened with a graphical object and which property has been changed.
Let's divide the development of the functionality into two stages — first, create general events that may happen to graphical objects. Next, add the functionality clarifying what exactly happened to the object and allowing users to quickly find that out programmatically. Almost everything is ready for creating such a functionality. All we have to do is slightly improve the library classes and create a place in the event handler, in which events occurring to graphical objects are handled.
The basic graphical object events are defined as follows:
- Creating a new graphical object,
- Changing graphical object properties,
- Renaming a graphical object,
- Removing a graphical object,
- Removing a graphical object together with the chart window.
These are the events I will implement in the current article. They are to be sent to the OnChartEvent() handler. In the next article, I will implement handling each of the events so that we can know exactly which properties have been changed on the graphical object.
Note that renaming a graphical object is, in turn, entails a change in the Name property. But I decided to put it in a separate event to simplify handling since changing the name causes several events in a row — removing a graphical object, creating a new one and changing its properties. All these states have already been handled in the library. The renaming event is calculated correctly. Therefore, we will send it for further programmatic handling of the event.
Thus, deleting a graphical object currently allows us to find out exactly which object was deleted and report its name. However, when deleting a chart window that contained graphical objects, we can still only know a number of graphical objects located on the deleted chart. For now, these two events will only inform us about the deletion of graphical objects. Perhaps, in the future, I will consider the need to remember the properties of deleted objects. For now, I do not see an urgent need to implement this feature.
Improving library classes
To track the graphical object allocation, we need to add a handler for a graphical object click event. Double-clicking on an unselected graphical object selects it for editing, while double-clicking on a selected object deselects it. To handle such an object event on the current chart, we need to add a new event ID to the event handler. In order to handle such an event on other charts, we need to improve the event control indicator automatically set on each newly opened chart window.
Open the indicator file \MQL5\Indicators\DoEasy\EventControl.mq5 and add a new event ID to be sent to the control program chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventControl.mq5 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 //--- input parameters input long InpChartSRC = 0; input long InpChartDST = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator shortname IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"EventSend_From#"+(string)InpChartSRC+"_To#"+(string)InpChartDST); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return rates_total; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { EventChartCustom(InpChartDST,(ushort)id,InpChartSRC,dparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:
//--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, // Failed to get the list of newly added objects MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, // Failed to remove a graphical object from the list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Indicator for controlling and sending events created MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Failed to create the indicator for controlling and sending events MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ADDED_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Indicator for controlling and sending events successfully added to the chart MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Failed to add the indicator for controlling and sending events MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, // Chart windows closed: MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, // Objects removed together with charts: MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_OBJ, // Failed to create the event object for a graphical object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_OBJ, // Failed to add the event object to the list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE, // New graphical object created MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE, // Changed the graphical object property MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME, // Graphical object renamed MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE, // Graphical object removed MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART, // Graphical object removed together with the chart }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:
//--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов","Failed to get the list of newly added objects"}, {"Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка","Failed to detach graphic object from the list"}, {"Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий","An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created"}, {"Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий","Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events"}, {"Индикатор контроля и отправки событий успешно добавлен на график ","The indicator for monitoring and sending events has been successfully added to the chart"}, {"Не удалось добавить индикатор контроля и отправки событий на график ","Failed to add the indicator of monitoring and sending events to the chart "}, {"Закрыто окон графиков: ","Closed chart windows: "}, {"С ними удалено объектов: ","Objects removed with them: "}, {"Не удалось создать объект-событие для графического объекта","Failed to create event object for graphic object"}, {"Не удалось добавить объект-событие в список","Failed to add event object to list"}, {"Создан новый графический объект","New graphic object created"}, {"Изменено свойство графического объекта","Changed graphic object property"}, {"Графический объект переименован","Graphic object renamed"}, {"Графический объект удалён","Graphic object deleted"}, {"Графический объект удалён вместе с графиком","The graphic object has been removed along with the chart"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's make corrections in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh.
Remove the object relocation event from the list of possible graphical object events since this property change is already present in the enumeration of graphical object events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible graphical object events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT { GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE,// No event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, // "Creating a new graphical object" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, // "Changing graphical object properties" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_MOVE, // "Moving graphical object" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME, // "Renaming graphical object" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE, // "Removing graphical object" event };
Add a new constant to the list for the event of removing a graphical object together with a chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for handling graphical elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible graphical object events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT { GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE,// No event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, // "Creating a new graphical object" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, // "Changing graphical object properties" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME, // "Renaming graphical object" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE, // "Removing graphical object" event GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART, // "Removing a graphical object together with the chart window" event }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART+1) // The code of the next event after the last graphical object event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The code of the next event after the codes of the graphical object events is now calculated from the last value added to the enumeration.
When creating any standard graphical object, in its constructor, we read data from the physical object on the chart and write it to the class object properties. Some of the graphical object properties are set as common for all graphical objects. They can be found in each object and are set in the base class of all library graphical objects.
The algorithm is as follows: parameters are first read from a graphical object using standard ObjectGetXXX functions (Integer, Double and String). If the data is received successfully, these parameters are first set in the property of the CGBaseObj base graphical object class object. After that, they are set in its descendant properties. In case of standard graphical objects, this is the CGStdGraphObj class.
Here we face a certain conflict. We have the methods for setting graphical object parameters. These methods are to set the property value passed to them to the graphical object itself and to the appropriate class object property — in case the parameter is successfully set for the graphical object using the ObjectSetXXX functions (Integer, Double and String). But sometimes we simply need to set an already known value of a graphical object parameter to a class property. To achieve this, we do not need to read this value again, nor do we need to assign it to the graphical object. Instead, we should simply assign its value to the class variable. The Set methods of the base graphical object of the library first set the value to the graphical object parameters writing them to the class variables afterwards. To avoid setting the already known graphical object property and, instead, set it to the class variable, add the bool variable only_prop to such methods. The variable indicates the necessity to set the value either to the variable values only, or to the graphical object parameters, or to the class object properties. If the input is true, the parameters are first set only in the class variables. Otherwise, the value is first set to the graphical object. The class variables come second.
In the base object class of all library graphical objects \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, add the variable to such methods and change the method logic:
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetFlagBack(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) || only_prop) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; }
Here, if the variable is false and the property is set for the graphical object, or if the variable is true, write the value passed to the method into the class variable.
All class methods modified this way:
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetFlagBack(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) || only_prop) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetFlagSelected(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag)) || only_prop) { this.m_selected=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) || only_prop) { this.m_selectable=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag bool SetFlagHidden(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) || only_prop) { this.m_hidden=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart bool SetZorder(const long value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,value)) || only_prop) { this.m_zorder=value; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set object visibility on all timeframes bool SetVisible(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS); ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value)) || only_prop) { this.m_visible=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set visibility flags on timeframes specified as flags bool SetVisibleOnTimeframes(const int flags,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags)) || only_prop) { this.m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Add the visibility flag on a specified timeframe bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool only_prop) { int flags=this.m_timeframes_visible; switch(timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1; break; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2; break; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3; break; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4; break; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5; break; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6; break; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10; break; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12; break; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15; break; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20; break; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30; break; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1; break; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2; break; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3; break; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4; break; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6; break; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8; break; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12; break; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1; break; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1; break; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1; break; default : return true; } ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags)) || only_prop) { this.m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; }
Now we are able to select how to write the property — either we set a new property for the graphical object and the class variable (so that it corresponds to a newly set value), or we set the already known graphical object parameter value for the class variable (as it is done in the class constructor when creating a new graphical object). This allows us to avoid excessive access to rather slow functions for handling graphical objects due to their synchronism.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, fix the call of improved methods:
//--- Return (1) the element ID, (2) element index in the list, (3) flag of the form shadow presence and (4) the chart background color int ID(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow(void) const { return this.m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground(void) const { return this.m_chart_color_bg; } //--- Set the object above all void BringToTop(void) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible(false,false); CGBaseObj::SetVisible(true,false);} //--- (1) Show and (2) hide the element virtual void Show(void) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible(true,false); } virtual void Hide(void) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible(false,false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The methods of receiving raster data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh, fix two methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the shadow object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::CreateShadowObj(const color colour,const uchar opacity) { //--- If the shadow flag is disabled or the shadow object already exists, exit if(!this.m_shadow || this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL) return; //--- Calculate the shadow object coordinates according to the offset from the top and left int x=this.CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y=this.CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; //--- Calculate the width and height in accordance with the top, bottom, left and right offsets int w=this.Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE*2; int h=this.Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE*2; //--- Create a new shadow object and set the pointer to it in the variable this.m_shadow_obj=new CShadowObj(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),this.CreateNameDependentObject("Shadow"),x,y,w,h); if(this.m_shadow_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ)); return; } //--- Set the properties for the created shadow object this.m_shadow_obj.SetID(this.ID()); this.m_shadow_obj.SetNumber(-1); this.m_shadow_obj.SetOpacityShadow(opacity); this.m_shadow_obj.SetColorShadow(colour); this.m_shadow_obj.SetMovable(true); this.m_shadow_obj.SetActive(false); this.m_shadow_obj.SetVisible(false,false); //--- Move the form object to the foreground this.BringToTop(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the shadow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::DrawShadow(const int shift_x,const int shift_y,const color colour,const uchar opacity=127,const uchar blur=4) { //--- If the shadow flag is disabled, exit if(!this.m_shadow) return; //--- If there is no shadow object, create it if(this.m_shadow_obj==NULL) this.CreateShadowObj(colour,opacity); //--- If the shadow object exists, draw the shadow on it, //--- set the shadow object visibility flag and //--- move the form object to the foreground if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL) { this.m_shadow_obj.DrawShadow(shift_x,shift_y,blur); this.m_shadow_obj.SetVisible(true,false); this.BringToTop(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the standard graphical object class, make all methods setting graphical object properties to have a boolean type of a return value (currently, the methods return no value and have the void type). This is necessary so that the appropriate parent class methods also having the bool return type are reassigned in the child class. In this case, we are able to avoid confusion when writing the code since the hint does not contain two methods of the bool type from the base object and of the void type from its descendant.
Let's consider this using the method for setting the subwindow index as as an example:
//--- Chart subwindow index int SubWindow(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,0); } bool SetSubWindow(void) { if(!CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name())) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,0,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); return true; }
Since a subwindow index is searched for by a chart ID and object name, the chart ID already set in the base object and the graphical object name are simply passed to the base class method for setting the subwindow index. If failed to set the value in the base object, return false, otherwise set the value newly set in the base object to the object property and return true.
Let's consider this using the method for setting the object visibility on all timeframes as an example:
//--- Object visibility on timeframes bool Visible(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,0); } bool SetFlagVisible(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { if(!CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag,only_prop)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,0,flag); return true; }
Here the method receives a new parameter I have previously added in order to specify the values the parameter is to be set to — the object property only or the graphical object parameters and the class property. Next, set these properties to the base object. If failed, return false.
Otherwise, write the value to the class object property and return true.
All other methods are modified identically to the ones considered above:
//--- Background object bool Back(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0); } bool SetFlagBack(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { if(!CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag,only_prop)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0,flag); return true; } //--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart long Zorder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0); } bool SetZorder(const long value,const bool only_prop) { if(!CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value,only_prop)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0,value); return true; } //--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list bool Hidden(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0); } bool SetFlagHidden(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { if(!CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag,only_prop)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0,flag); return true; } //--- Object selection bool Selected(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0); } bool SetFlagSelected(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { if(!CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelected(flag,only_prop)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0,flag); return true; } //--- Object availability bool Selectable(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0); } bool SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { if(!CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelectable(flag,only_prop)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0,flag); return true; } //--- Time coordinate datetime Time(const int modifier) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,modifier); } bool SetTime(const datetime time,const int modifier) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,modifier,time)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,modifier,time); return true; } //--- Color color Color(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,0); } bool SetColor(const color colour) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_COLOR,colour)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,0,colour); return true; } //--- Style ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style(void) const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,0); } bool SetStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STYLE,style)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,0,style); return true; } //--- Line width int Width(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,0); } bool SetWidth(const int width) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_WIDTH,width)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,0,width); return true; } //--- Object color filling bool Fill(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,0); } bool SetFlagFill(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FILL,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,0,flag); return true; } //--- Ability to edit text in the Edit object bool ReadOnly(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,0); } bool SetFlagReadOnly(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,0,flag); return true; } //--- Number of levels int Levels(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0); } bool SetLevels(const int levels) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0,levels); return true; } //--- Line level color color LevelColor(const int modifier) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,modifier); } bool SetLevelColor(const color colour,const int modifier) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,modifier,colour)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,modifier,colour); return true; } //--- Level line style ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle(const int modifier)const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,modifier); } bool SetLevelStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style,const int modifier) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,modifier,style)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,modifier,style); return true; } ///--- Level line width int LevelWidth(const int modifier)const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,modifier); } bool SetLevelWidth(const int width,const int modifier) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,modifier,width)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,modifier,width); return true; } //--- Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align(void) const { return (ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,0); } bool SetAlign(const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN,align)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,0,align); return true; } //--- Font size int FontSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,0); } bool SetFontSize(const int size) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,size)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,0,size); return true; } //--- Ray goes to the left bool RayLeft(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,0); } bool SetFlagRayLeft(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,0,flag); return true; } //--- Ray goes to the right bool RayRight(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,0); } bool SetFlagRayRight(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,0,flag); return true; } //--- Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart bool Ray(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,0); } bool SetFlagRay(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,0,flag); return true; } //--- Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object bool Ellipse(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,0); } bool SetFlagEllipse(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ELLIPSE,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,0,flag); return true; } //--- Arrow code for the "Arrow" object uchar ArrowCode(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,0); } bool SetArrowCode(const uchar code) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,0,code); return true; } //--- Position of the graphical object anchor point int Anchor(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,0); } bool SetAnchor(const int anchor) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,0,anchor); return true; } //--- Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels int XDistance(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,0); } bool SetXDistance(const int distance) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,distance)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,0,distance); return true; } //--- Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels int YDistance(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,0); } bool SetYDistance(const int distance) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,distance)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,0,distance); return true; } //--- Gann object trend ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction(void) const { return (ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,0); } bool SetDirection(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,0,direction); return true; } //--- Elliott wave marking level ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree(void) const { return (ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,0); } bool SetDegree(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEGREE,degree)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,0,degree); return true; } //--- Display lines for Elliott wave marking bool DrawLines(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,0); } bool SetFlagDrawLines(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DRAWLINES,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,0,flag); return true; } //--- Button state (pressed/released) bool State(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,0); } bool SetFlagState(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STATE,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,0,flag); return true; } //--- Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART) long ChartObjChartID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID,0); } bool SetChartObjChartID(const long chart_id) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID,0,chart_id); return true; } //--- Chart object period ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,0); } bool SetChartObjPeriod(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,0,timeframe); return true; } //--- Time scale display flag for the Chart object bool ChartObjDateScale(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,0); } bool SetFlagChartObjDateScale(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,0,flag); return true; } //--- Price scale display flag for the Chart object bool ChartObjPriceScale(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,0); } bool SetFlagPriceScale(const bool flag) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,flag)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,0,flag); return true; } //--- Chart object scale int ChartObjChartScale(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,0); } bool SetChartObjChartScale(const int scale) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,0,scale); return true; } //--- Object width along the X axis in pixels int XSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,0); } bool SetXSize(const int size) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XSIZE,size)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,0,size); return true; } //--- Object height along the Y axis in pixels int YSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,0); } bool SetYSize(const int size) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YSIZE,size)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,0,size); return true; } //--- X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area int XOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,0); } bool SetXOffset(const int offset) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XOFFSET,offset)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,0,offset); return true; } //--- Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area int YOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,0); } bool SetYOffset(const int offset) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YOFFSET,offset)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,0,offset); return true; } //--- Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL color BGColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,0); } bool SetBGColor(const color colour) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,colour)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,0,colour); return true; } //--- Chart corner for attaching a graphical object ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner(void) const { return (ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,0); } bool SetCorner(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CORNER,corner)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,0,corner); return true; } //--- Border type for the Rectangle label object ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType(void) const { return (ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,0); } bool SetBorderType(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,type)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,0,type); return true; } //--- Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON color BorderColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,0); } bool SetBorderColor(const color colour) { if(!::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,0,colour); return true; } //--- Price coordinate double Price(const int modifier) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,modifier); } bool SetPrice(const double price,const int modifier) { if(!::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE,modifier,price)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,modifier,price); return true; } //--- Level value double LevelValue(const int modifier)const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,modifier); } bool SetLevelValue(const double value,const int modifier) { if(!::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,modifier,value)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,modifier,value); return true; } //--- Scale double Scale(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,0); } bool SetScale(const double scale) { if(!::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SCALE,scale)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,0,scale); return true; } //--- Angle double Angle(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,0); } bool SetAngle(const double angle) { if(!::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,0,angle); return true; } //--- Deviation of the standard deviation channel double Deviation(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,0); } bool SetDeviation(const double deviation) { if(!::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,0,deviation); return true; } //--- Object name string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,0); } bool SetName(const string name) { if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return true; if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="") { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,0,name); return true; } else { if(!::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name)) return false; CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,0,name); return true; } } //--- Object description (text contained in the object) string Text(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,0); } bool SetText(const string text) { if(!::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TEXT,text)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,0,text); return true; } //--- Tooltip text string Tooltip(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,0); } bool SetTooltip(const string tooltip) { if(!::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,0,tooltip); return true; } //--- Level description string LevelText(const int modifier) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,modifier); } bool SetLevelText(const string text,const int modifier) { if(!::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,modifier,text)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,modifier,text); return true; } //--- Font string Font(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,0); } bool SetFont(const string font) { if(!::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONT,font)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,0,font); return true; } //--- BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object string BMPFile(const int modifier) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,modifier); } bool SetBMPFile(const string bmp_file,const int modifier) { if(!::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,modifier,bmp_file); return true; } //--- Symbol for the Chart object string ChartObjSymbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,0); } bool SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol) { if(!::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,0,symbol); return true; }
In the method receiving and saving integer properties, first write the data present in the base object to the base object properties. Next, write the values from that object to the graphical object class properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and save the integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveINT(void) { //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object CGBaseObj::SetVisibleOnTimeframes((int)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES),true); // Write Object visibility on timeframes to the base object CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BACK),true); // Write Background object flag to the base object CGBaseObj::SetZorder(::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ZORDER),true); // Write Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart to the base object CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_HIDDEN),true); // Write Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list to the base object CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelectable(::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_SELECTABLE),true); // Write Object availability to the base object CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelected(::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_SELECTED),true); // Write Object selection to the base object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,0,CGBaseObj::VisibleOnTimeframes()); // Object visibility on timeframes this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0,CGBaseObj::IsBack()); // Background object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0,CGBaseObj::Zorder()); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0,CGBaseObj::IsHidden()); // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0,CGBaseObj::IsSelectable()); // Object availability this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0,CGBaseObj::IsSelected()); // Object selection this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_CREATETIME)); // Object creation time for(int i=0;i<this.m_pivots;i++) // Point time coordinates this.SetTimePivot(i); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_COLOR)); // Color this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_STYLE)); // Style this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_WIDTH)); // Line width //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_FILL)); // Fill an object with color this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY)); // Ability to edit text in the Edit object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS)); // Number of levels if(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0)) // Check if the number of levels has changed { this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,this.Levels()); } for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) // Level data { this.SetLevelColor(i); this.SetLevelStyle(i); this.SetLevelWidth(i); } this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN)); // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_FONTSIZE)); // Font size this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); // Ray goes to the left this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); // Ray goes to the right this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_RAY)); // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ELLIPSE)); // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ARROWCODE)); // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR)); // Position of the binding point of the graphical object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE)); // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE)); // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_DIRECTION)); // Gann object trend this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_DEGREE)); // Elliott wave marking level this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_DRAWLINES)); // Display lines for Elliott wave marking this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_STATE)); // Button state (pressed/released) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_ID));// Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_PERIOD)); // Chart object period this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE)); // Time scale display flag for the Chart object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE));// Price scale display flag for the Chart object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE));// Chart object scale this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_XSIZE)); // Object width along the X axis in pixels. this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_YSIZE)); // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_XOFFSET)); // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_YOFFSET)); // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BGCOLOR)); // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_CORNER)); // Chart corner for binding a graphical object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE));// Border type for "Rectangle border" this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR));// Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thus, we fill in all the properties duplicated in the base class and its descendant. Otherwise, when receiving object properties, we use the base object methods. No graphical object data has been written in them.
I will leave some improvements for consideration when creating the functionality for tracking standard graphical object events.
Standard graphical object events
The logic of handling graphical object events is to be based on the following concept: we are able to define any events occurring to object properties. Let's create a small class of the graphical object base event. When defining any graphical object event, a new event object will be created which is to receive:
- Event ID,
- ID of the chart containing a graphical object an event has occurred with,
- Name of the object an event has occurred at.
A custom event sent to a specified chart by the EventChartCustom() function has five parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool EventChartCustom( long chart_id, // event receiving chart ID ushort custom_event_id, // event ID long lparam, // long parameter double dparam, // double parameter string sparam // event string parameter ); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The IDs to be filled in are custom_event_id for graphical object event ID, lparam for ID of the chart containing a graphical object an event has occurred with and sparam for a graphical object name. We also have one free parameter dparam. We will use it to specify the value of the constant of a changed property when it is changed or the number of graphical objects removed together with a closed chart window.
An event object is to be created (and set in the event list) for each object event. After checking object properties for changes, we will have the complete list of all events occurred to a graphical object. Upon completion of the verification of all object properties, we will move along the newly created event list sending each event to the control program chart where the OnChartEvent() event handler method of the graphical element collection class will be called in its turn. The handler allows processing each event sent from the created list of graphical object events. Accordingly, each such event will contain the event ID, the ID of the chart a modified graphical object is located on and its name. This will precisely define the graphical object, while the knowledge of the changed property constant accurately points out to a changed property so that we are able to get the pointer to the object in the collection and read a new value of the changed property. All this will allow us to accurately point both to the graphical object itself and to the changed property in order to further handle the event in the program according to its inherent logic.
In the current article, I will only implement creating the events and sending them to the handler of graphical object collection events. These events will be decomposed to their components in the next article.
At the very start of the base graphical object file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, add the new class of the base event of the graphical library objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GBaseObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Graphical object event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGBaseEvent : public CObject { private: ushort m_id; long m_lparam; double m_dparam; string m_sparam; public: void ID(ushort id) { this.m_id=id; } ushort ID(void) const { return this.m_id; } void LParam(const long value) { this.m_lparam=value; } long Lparam(void) const { return this.m_lparam; } void DParam(const double value) { this.m_dparam=value; } double Dparam(void) const { return this.m_dparam; } void SParam(const string value) { this.m_sparam=value; } string Sparam(void) const { return this.m_sparam; } bool Send(const long chart_id) { ::ResetLastError(); return ::EventChartCustom(chart_id,m_id,m_lparam,m_dparam,m_sparam); } CGBaseEvent (const ushort event_id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam) : m_id(event_id),m_lparam(lparam),m_dparam(dparam),m_sparam(sparam){} ~CGBaseEvent (void){} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGBaseObj : public CObject
The class member variables for storing all event object properties described above are declared in the private section of the class, while the public section contains the methods for setting and returning the values of the variables and the method for sending a custom event to a specified chart.
The class constructor receives all the values to be assigned to the class variables. The values are immediately assigned to the variables in the constructor initialization list.
In the protected section of the base graphical object class, declare the list for storing object events and write the methods for handling the list and graphical object events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGBaseObj : public CObject { protected: CArrayObj m_list_events; // Object event list ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; // Graphical object type ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; // Graphical element type ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; // Program affiliation ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP m_group; // Graphical object group string m_name_prefix; // Object name prefix string m_name; // Object name long m_chart_id; // Object chart ID long m_object_id; // Object ID long m_zorder; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event int m_subwindow; // Subwindow index int m_shift_y; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift int m_type; // Object type int m_timeframes_visible; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) int m_digits; // Number of decimal places in a quote bool m_visible; // Object visibility bool m_back; // "Background object" flag bool m_selected; // "Object selection" flag bool m_selectable; // "Object availability" flag bool m_hidden; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag datetime m_create_time; // Object creation time //--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure virtual bool ObjectToStruct(void) { return true; } virtual void StructToObject(void){;} //--- Return the list of object events CArrayObj *GetListEvents(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- Create a new object event CGBaseEvent *CreateNewEvent(const ushort event_id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam) { CGBaseEvent *event=new CGBaseEvent(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return event; } //--- Create a new object event and add it to the event list bool CreateAndAddNewEvent(const ushort event_id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam) { return this.AddEvent(new CGBaseEvent(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam)); } //--- Add an event object to the event list bool AddEvent(CGBaseEvent *event) { return this.m_list_events.Add(event);} //--- Clear the event list void ClearEventsList(void) { this.m_list_events.Clear(); } //--- Return the number of events in the list int EventsTotal(void) { return this.m_list_events.Total(); } public:
All provided methods are pretty simple and easy to understand. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.
In the class constructor, clear the list of object events and set the sorted list flag:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this.m_list_events.Clear(); // Clear the event list this.m_list_events.Sort(); // Sorted list flag this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; // Object type this.m_type_graph_obj=WRONG_VALUE; // Graphical object type this.m_type_element=WRONG_VALUE; // Graphical object type this.m_belong=WRONG_VALUE; // Program/terminal affiliation this.m_name_prefix=""; // Object name prefix this.m_name=""; // Object name this.m_chart_id=0; // Object chart ID this.m_object_id=0; // Object ID this.m_zorder=0; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event this.m_subwindow=0; // Subwindow index this.m_shift_y=0; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift this.m_timeframes_visible=OBJ_ALL_PERIODS; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) this.m_visible=true; // Object visibility this.m_back=false; // "Background object" flag this.m_selected=false; // "Object selection" flag this.m_selectable=false; // "Object availability" flag this.m_hidden=true; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag this.m_create_time=0; // Object creation time } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the standard graphical object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, namely in the method checking the change in the object properties, clear the event list, set creating and adding event objects to the list and sending them to the handler of graphical object collection events from the created list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check object property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged(void) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed=false; int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; this.CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE,this.ChartID(),prop,this.Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; this.CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE,this.ChartID(),prop,this.Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed=true; this.CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE,this.ChartID(),prop,this.Name()); } } } if(changed) { for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent *event=this.m_list_events.At(i); if(event==NULL) continue; ::EventChartCustom(::ChartID(),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam()); } PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here, we check if there are changes in each object property in the loop by all object properties. If a change has been detected, create an event object and add it to the list of object events. If there is at least one change, get each event object and send it to the control program chart in the loop by the created list. Next, these events are sent and handled in the OnChartEvent() handler of the graphical element collection class.
Open the file of the graphical element collection class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh. Let's slightly improve the graphical object management class method checking chart objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl: Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If an object is added to the chart if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0) { //--- find the last added graphical object, select it and write its name string name=this.LastAddedGraphObjName(); //--- Handle only non-programmatically created objects if(name!="" && ::StringFind(name,m_name_program)==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Create the object of the graphical object class corresponding to the added graphical object type ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1); CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if(obj==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ); return; } //--- Set the object affiliation and add the created object to the list of new objects obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if(this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If failed to add the object to the list, inform of that, delete the object and leave if(!this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return; } //--- Send an event to the control program chart ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE,this.ChartID(),0,obj.Name()); } } } //--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here I added displaying error messages to the journal and sending an object creation event to the control program chart.
In the public section of the graphical element collection class, add the method returning the chart management object list:
//--- Return the number of new graphical objects, (3) the flag of the occurred change in the list of graphical objects int NewObjects(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } //--- Return a graphical object by chart name and ID CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject(const string name,const long chart_id); //--- Return the chart management object list CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl(void) { return &this.m_list_charts_control; } //--- Constructor CGraphElementsCollection();
The methods for creating standard graphical objects created in the previous article feature a large repeating code chunk. Let's move it to a separate private method:
//--- Event handler void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private: //--- Create a new graphical object, return the pointer to the chart management object CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2=0, const double price2=0, const datetime time3=0, const double price3=0, const datetime time4=0, const double price4=0, const datetime time5=0, const double price5=0) { //--- If an object with a chart ID and name is already present in the collection, inform of that and return NULL if(this.IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS)," ChartID ",(string)chart_id,", ",name); return NULL; } //--- If failed to create a new standard graphical object, inform of that and return NULL if(!this.CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1,0)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(::GetLastError(),true); return NULL; } //--- If failed to get a chart management object, inform of that CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if(ctrl==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),(string)chart_id); //--- Return the pointer to a chart management object or NULL in case of a failed attempt to get it return ctrl; } //--- Add a newly created object to the list bool AddCreatedObjToList(const string source,const long chart_id,const string name,CGStdGraphObj *obj) { bool res=true; if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,name); delete obj; res=false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); return res; } public: //--- Create the "Vertical line" graphical object
In all methods for creating standard graphical objects, return the operation result of the method:
public: //--- Create the "Vertical line" graphical object bool CreateLineVertical(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time) { //--- Set the name and type of a created object string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_VLINE; //--- Create a new graphical object and get the pointer to the chart management object CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; //--- Create a new class object corresponding to the newly created graphical object CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true,false); obj.SetFlagSelected(true,false); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); //--- Return the result of adding the object to the list return this.AddCreatedObjToList(DFUN,chart_id,nm,obj); }
Also, set the flags necessary for the correct operation of the newly changed method for setting the values of graphical object properties.
All other methods for creating standard graphical objects are changed the same way. There is no point in considering them here. You can find them in the attachments below.
In the method creating a new object of managing graphical objects of a specified chart and adding it to the list, implement adding messages to the journal when the event control indicator is added to the chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object management object | //| for a specified and add it to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id) { //--- Create a new object for managing chart objects by ID CChartObjectsControl *obj=new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); //--- If the object is not created, inform of the error and return NULL if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ),(string)chart_id); return NULL; } //--- If failed to add the object to the list, inform of the error, remove the object and return NULL if(!this.m_list_charts_control.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return NULL; } if(obj.ChartID()!=CBaseObj::GetMainChartID() && obj.CreateEventControlInd(CBaseObj::GetMainChartID())) if(!obj.AddEventControlInd()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); } else ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ADDED_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR),obj.Symbol()," #",obj.ChartID()); //--- Return the pointer to the object that was created and added to the list return obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method updating the list of all graphical objects, send a graphical object removal event instead of simply displaying in the journal the detected collection list object that has been removed:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the list of all graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh(void) { this.RefreshForExtraObjects(); //--- Declare variables to search for charts long chart_id=0; int i=0; //--- In the loop by all open charts in the terminal (no more than 100) while(i<CHARTS_MAX) { //--- Get the chart ID chart_id=::ChartNext(chart_id); if(chart_id<0) break; //--- Get the pointer to the object for managing graphical objects //--- and update the list of graphical objects by chart ID CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl=this.RefreshByChartID(chart_id); //--- If failed to get the pointer, move on to the next chart if(obj_ctrl==NULL) continue; //--- If the number of objects on the chart changes if(obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { //--- If a graphical object is added to the chart if(obj_ctrl.Delta()>0) { //--- Get the list of added graphical objects and move them to the collection list //--- (if failed to move the object to the collection, move on to the next object) if(!this.AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue; } //--- If the graphical object has been removed else if(obj_ctrl.Delta()<0) { // Find an extra object in the list CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id); if(obj!=NULL) { //--- Send an event to the control program chart ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,obj.ChartID(),0,obj.Name()); //--- Remove the class object of a removed graphical object from the collection list if(!this.DeleteGraphObjFromList(obj)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); } } } //--- Increase the loop index i++; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the event string parameter, pass the name of a removed object. Perhaps, I will implement saving removed objects to a separate list, so that when receiving a removal event, we are able to define a removed object and its properties, as well as restore it programmatically.
In the method handling a chart window removal, send an event to the control program chart as well instead of a simple journal message:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle removing the chart window | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshForExtraObjects(void) { for(int i=this.m_list_charts_control.Total()-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) { CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl=this.m_list_charts_control.At(i); if(obj_ctrl==NULL) continue; if(!this.IsPresentChartWindow(obj_ctrl.ChartID())) { long chart_id=obj_ctrl.ChartID(); string chart_symb=obj_ctrl.Symbol(); int total_ctrl=this.m_list_charts_control.Total(); this.DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(obj_ctrl); int total_obj=this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); this.DeleteGraphObjectsFromList(chart_id); int del_ctrl=total_ctrl-this.m_list_charts_control.Total(); int del_obj=total_obj-this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART,chart_id,del_obj,chart_symb); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we pass the closed chart ID, the number of graphical objects removed together with that chart and the closed chart symbol in the form of parameters.
In the handler of the graphical element collection class events, add handling base events of graphical objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL; ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Calculate the chart ID //--- If the event ID corresponds to an event from the current chart, the chart ID is received from ChartID //--- If the event ID corresponds to a user event, the chart ID is received from lparam //--- Otherwise, the chart ID is assigned to -1 long param=(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? ::ChartID() : idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE); long chart_id=(param==WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam==0 ? ::ChartID() : lparam) : param); //--- Get the object, whose properties were changed or which was relocated, //--- from the collection list by its name set in sparam obj=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); //--- If failed to get the object by its name, it is not on the list, //--- which means its name has been changed if(obj==NULL) { //--- Let's search the list for the object that is not on the chart obj=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id); //--- If failed to find the object here as well, exit if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Get the name of the renamed graphical object on the chart, which is not in the collection list string name_new=this.FindExtraObj(chart_id); //--- Send an event with the old name of an object to the control program chart and //--- set a new name for the collection list object, which does not correspond to any graphical object on the chart ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj.ChartID(),0,obj.Name()); obj.SetName(name_new); } //--- Update the properties of the obtained object //--- and check their change obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } //--- Handle standard graphical object events if(idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { //--- Depending on the event type, display an appropriate message in the journal switch(idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE)); obj=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if(obj!=NULL) obj.PrintShort(); break; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE)); obj=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if(obj!=NULL) obj.PrintShort(); break; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if(obj!=NULL) obj.PrintShort(); break; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE)); break; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART),": ChartID: ",lparam,", ChartSymbol: ",sparam); break; default: break; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method logic is described in the code comments. Here I added a response to clicking a chart. In case of a double click, an object changes its selection status leading to an object parameter change event. Thus, we are able to handle object selection/deselection events.
Finally, already handled graphical object events (base events have been created for) arrive to the same method. These base events are handled in the new code block. Currently, we only have sending messages to the journal here. In subsequent articles, I will create a full-fledged handling of each of events so that the program is able to know and quickly access the changed object and its properties.
To simplify handling graphical objects, create the methods for handling graphical objects in the main class of the CEngine library in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.
In order to define open charts while using standard graphical object classes, we can have a look at the list of chart management objects. The list allows us to retrieve IDs of all open charts from objects, thus gaining the ability to access them. To simplify receiving IDs in the program, create the method filling in the long array passed to it with open chart IDs control objects are created for:
//--- Launch the new pause countdown void Pause(const ulong pause_msc,const datetime time_start=0) { this.PauseSetWaitingMSC(pause_msc); this.PauseSetTimeBegin(time_start*1000); while(!this.PauseIsCompleted() && !::IsStopped()){} } //--- Return the graphical object collection CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection(void) { return &this.m_graph_objects; } //--- Fill in the array with IDs of the charts opened in the terminal void GraphGetArrayChartsID(long &array_charts_id[]) { CArrayObj *list=this.m_graph_objects.GetListChartsControl(); if(list==NULL) return; ::ArrayResize(array_charts_id,list.Total()); ::ArrayInitialize(array_charts_id,WRONG_VALUE); for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; array_charts_id[i]=obj.ChartID(); } } //--- Create the "Vertical line" graphical object
Here we immediately set the size of the passed array equal to the size of the chart management object list and initialize the array with -1 values. This is necessary in case of an error when receiving the chart management object in the loop in order to set -1 in the array cell corresponding to the index of the chart management object, which we failed to get. This serves as an error signal when obtaining the object.
Of course, I can increase the array size in the loop only if an object has been successfully received but calling ArrayResize() inside the loop slows down performance. Therefore, increase the array according to the list size right away. In case of an error, the appropriate array cell will contain -1.
Next, in the loop by the obtained list, get the next chart management object and write the chart ID (contained in the chart management object) to the array cell corresponding to the loop index.
For a simplified access to the methods for creating standard graphical objects, write the methods for their creation — two methods per each object. The first method calls the same-name graphical element collection class for creating a standard graphical object, while the second one calls the first method specifying the current chart ID:
//--- Create the "Vertical line" graphical object bool CreateLineVertical(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateLineVertical(chart_id,name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateLineVertical(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time) { return this.CreateLineVertical(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time); } //--- Create the "Horizontal line" graphical object bool CreateLineHorizontal(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateLineHorizontal(chart_id,name,subwindow,price); } bool CreateLineHorizontal(const string name,const int subwindow,const double price) { return this.CreateLineHorizontal(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,price); } //--- Create the "Trend line" graphical object bool CreateLineTrend(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateLineTrend(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineTrend(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.CreateLineTrend(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } //--- Create the "Trend line by angle" graphical object bool CreateLineTrendByAngle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const double angle) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateLineTrendByAngle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const double angle) { return this.CreateLineTrendByAngle(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } //--- Create the "Cyclic lines" graphical object bool CreateLineCycle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateLineCycle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineCycle(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.CreateLineCycle(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } //--- Create the "Arrowed line" graphical object bool CreateLineArrowed(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateLineArrowed(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineArrowed(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.CreateLineArrowed(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } //--- Create the "Equidistant channel" graphical object bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateChannel(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateChannel(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.CreateChannel(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } //--- Create the "Standard deviation channel" graphical object bool CreateChannelStdDeviation(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const double deviation=1.5) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateChannelStdDeviation(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,deviation); } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const double deviation=1.5) { return this.CreateChannelStdDeviation(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,deviation); } //--- Create the "Linear regression channel" graphical object bool CreateChannelRegression(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateChannelRegression(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateChannelRegression(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.CreateChannelRegression(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } //--- Create the "Andrews' Pitchfork" graphical object bool CreatePitchforkAndrews(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreatePitchforkAndrews(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.CreatePitchforkAndrews(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } //--- Create the "Gann line" graphical object bool CreateGannLine(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const double angle) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateGannLine(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateGannLine(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const double angle) { return this.CreateGannLine(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } //--- Create the "Gann fan" graphical object bool CreateGannFan(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateGannFan(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,direction,scale); } bool CreateGannFan(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale) { return this.CreateGannFan(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,direction,scale); } //--- Create the "Gann grid" graphical object bool CreateGannGrid(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateGannGrid(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,direction,scale); } bool CreateGannGrid(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale) { return this.CreateGannGrid(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,direction,scale); } //--- Create the "Fibo levels" graphical object bool CreateFiboLevels(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateFiboLevels(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboLevels(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.CreateFiboLevels(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } //--- Create the "Fibo Time Zones" graphical object bool CreateFiboTimeZones(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateFiboTimeZones(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboTimeZones(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.CreateFiboTimeZones(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } //--- Create the "Fibo fan" graphical object bool CreateFiboFan(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateFiboFan(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboFan(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.CreateFiboFan(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } //--- Create the "Fibo arc" graphical object bool CreateFiboArc(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const double scale,const bool ellipse) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateFiboArc(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,scale,ellipse); } bool CreateFiboArc(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const double scale,const bool ellipse) { return this.CreateFiboArc(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,scale,ellipse); } //--- Create the "Fibo channel" graphical object bool CreateFiboChannel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateFiboChannel(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateFiboChannel(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.CreateFiboChannel(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } //--- Create the "Fibo extension" graphical object bool CreateFiboExpansion(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateFiboExpansion(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateFiboExpansion(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.CreateFiboExpansion(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } //--- Create the "Elliott 5 waves" graphical object bool CreateElliothWave5(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const datetime time3,const double price3,const datetime time4,const double price4, const datetime time5,const double price5,const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateElliothWave5(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateElliothWave5(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2, const datetime time3,const double price3,const datetime time4,const double price4, const datetime time5,const double price5,const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this.CreateElliothWave5(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5,degree,draw_lines); } //--- Create the "Elliott 3 waves" graphical object bool CreateElliothWave3(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2, const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree,const bool draw_lines) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateElliothWave3(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateElliothWave3(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2, const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree,const bool draw_lines) { return this.CreateElliothWave3(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,degree,draw_lines); } //--- Create the Rectangle graphical object bool CreateRectangle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateRectangle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateRectangle(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { return this.CreateRectangle(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } //--- Create the Triangle graphical object bool CreateTriangle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateTriangle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateTriangle(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.CreateTriangle(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } //--- Create the Ellipse graphical object bool CreateEllipse(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateEllipse(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateEllipse(const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const datetime time3,const double price3) { return this.CreateEllipse(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } //--- Create the "Thumb up" graphical object bool CreateThumbUp(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateThumbUp(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateThumbUp(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreateThumbUp(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the "Thumb down" graphical object bool CreateThumbDown(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateThumbDown(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateThumbDown(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreateThumbDown(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the "Arrow up" graphical object bool CreateArrowUp(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateArrowUp(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowUp(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreateArrowUp(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the "Arrow down" graphical object bool CreateArrowDown(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateArrowDown(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowDown(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreateArrowDown(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the Stop graphical object bool CreateSignalStop(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateSignalStop(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalStop(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreateSignalStop(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the "Check mark" graphical object bool CreateSignalCheck(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateSignalCheck(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalCheck(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreateSignalCheck(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the "Left price label" graphical object bool CreatePriceLabelLeft(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreatePriceLabelLeft(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreatePriceLabelLeft(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the "Right price label" graphical object bool CreatePriceLabelRight(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreatePriceLabelRight(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelRight(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreatePriceLabelRight(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the Buy graphical object bool CreateSignalBuy(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateSignalBuy(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalBuy(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreateSignalBuy(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the Sell graphical object bool CreateSignalSell(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateSignalSell(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalSell(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { return this.CreateSignalSell(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price); } //--- Create the Arrow graphical object bool CreateArrow(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const uchar arrow_code,const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateArrow(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price,arrow_code,anchor); } bool CreateArrow(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const uchar arrow_code,const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { return this.CreateArrow(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price,arrow_code,anchor); } //--- Create the Text graphical object bool CreateText(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const string text,const int size,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateText(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price,text,size,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateText(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const string text,const int size,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle) { return this.CreateText(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price,text,size,anchor_point,angle); } //--- Create the "Text label" graphical object bool CreateTextLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y, const string text,const int size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateTextLabel(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,text,size,corner,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateTextLabel(const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y, const string text,const int size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle) { return this.CreateTextLabel(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,x,y,text,size,corner,anchor_point,angle); } //--- Create the Button graphical object bool CreateButton(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int font_size,const bool button_state) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateButton(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,font_size,button_state); } bool CreateButton(const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int font_size,const bool button_state) { return this.CreateButton(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,font_size,button_state); } //--- Create the Chart graphical object bool CreateChart(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int scale,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateChart(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,scale,symbol,timeframe); } bool CreateChart(const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int scale,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this.CreateChart(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,scale,symbol,timeframe); } //--- Create the Bitmap graphical object bool CreateBitmap(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateBitmap(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price,image1,image2,anchor); } bool CreateBitmap(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { return this.CreateBitmap(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time,price,image1,image2,anchor); } //--- Create the "Bitmap label" graphical object bool CreateBitmapLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,image1,image2,corner,anchor,state); } bool CreateBitmapLabel(const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { return this.CreateBitmapLabel(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,image1,image2,corner,anchor,state); } //--- Create the "Input field" graphical object bool CreateEditField(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const int font_size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align,const bool readonly) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateEditField(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,font_size,corner,align,readonly); } bool CreateEditField(const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const int font_size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align,const bool readonly) { return this.CreateEditField(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,font_size,corner,align,readonly); } //--- Create the "Economic calendar event" graphical object bool CreateCalendarEvent(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateCalendarEvent(chart_id,name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateCalendarEvent(const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time) { return this.CreateCalendarEvent(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,time); } //--- Create the "Rectangular label" graphical object bool CreateRectangleLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { return this.m_graph_objects.CreateRectangleLabel(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,border); } bool CreateRectangleLabel(const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { return this.CreateRectangleLabel(::ChartID(),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,border); } //--- Constructor/destructor CEngine(); ~CEngine();
Currently, these are all the improvements necessary for creating the basic functionality aimed at tracking graphical object events.
Test
To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article saving it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part90\ as TestDoEasyPart90.mq5.
In the previous article, we created a vertical line when clicking on a chart while holding Ctrl. Now we will create it on all open charts in the terminal.
In the chart click handling code block of the OnChartEvent() handler, add the code for filling in the array with IDs of all open charts. In the loop by the obtained array, create a vertical line on each of the charts:
if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return; datetime time=0; double price=0; int sw=0; if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i],"LineVertical",0,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compile the EA and launch it on the chart after opening another chart and placing both charts horizontally. Clicking on a chart with an EA creates vertical lines — one line per each chart. Now change their properties and see how the messages about obtained events are displayed in the journal:
As we can see, messages about object events are displayed in the journal. When creating objects programmatically, the object creation event is not created since a programmer already knows at what point in time a graphical object is created. Therefore, there is no need to duplicate the fact by sending the event.
Of course, a simple display of generalized messages in the journal is insufficient for handling events. But these are only the messages about base events whose parameters contain all data about an event defined later.
What's next?
In the next article, I will continue my work on graphical object events and implement handling each obtained event.
*Previous articles within the series:
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 86): Graphical object collection - managing property modification
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 87): Graphical object collection - managing object property modification on all open charts
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 88): Graphical object collection — two-dimensional dynamic array for storing dynamically changing object properties
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 89): Programming standard graphical objects. Basic functionality
