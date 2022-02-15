Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 91): Standard graphical object events. Object name change history

Contents

Concept

The library is already able to define events occurring to standard graphical objects. In this article, I want to implement the functionality that allows users working in a library-based program to accurately define which property has been changed and for how much when receiving an event. The idea is simple and based on passing an event ID and a name of an object the event has occurred in, an ID of a chart the changed graphical object is located in and a name of a property whose value has been changed. When removing graphical objects from the chart, objects of the classes describing these removed graphical objects are placed to the list of removed objects. This allows us to programatically define, which object has been removed, and receive all its properties or restore an accidentally deleted one.



If we expand the concept of storing removed graphical objects up to storing changed object properties, we will be able to create an attractive functionality enabling us to repeat the entire object change history. In other words, if we have the list of all successively changed object properties, we will always be able to reproduce any state the object had before the current one. Thus, it is possible to "set" different object positions relative to a chart and reproduce them sequentially (or not) afterwards. This will make it possible to make technical analysis tools featuring their own "memory", including composite graphical objects I am going to consider in the next articles.

I am not going to introduce this concept in full here but I will test its functionality using the "Object name" property change as an example. In subsequent articles, I will gradually create the ability to record and reproduce all object properties.

This concept was born from the need to let the program know, which graphical object name has been changed, to display its previous and current names in the journal. I decided that it would be good to expand the functionality of the library and library-based graphical objects. So I have come up with the current concept.



Improving library classes

As usual, I will start with implementing new library messages in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh.

Add new message indices:

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_DEL_LIST , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_RNM_LIST , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ADDED_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ALREADY_EXIST_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY , MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART, };

and text messages corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список удалённых объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of deleted objects" } , { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список переименованных объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of renamed objects" } , { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Индикатор контроля и отправки событий успешно добавлен на график " , "The indicator for monitoring and sending events has been successfully added to the chart " }, { "Не удалось добавить индикатор контроля и отправки событий на график " , "Failed to add the indicator of monitoring and sending events to the chart " }, { "Индикатор контроля и отправки событий уже есть на графике" , "The indicator for monitoring and sending events is already on the chart" } , { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-событие для графического объекта" , "Failed to create event object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-событие в список" , "Failed to add event object to list" }, { "История изменения свойства: " , "Property change history: " } , { "Создан новый графический объект" , "New graphic object created" }, { "Изменено свойство графического объекта" , "Changed graphic object property" }, { "Графический объект переименован" , "Graphic object renamed" }, { "Удалён графический объект" , "Graphic object deleted" }, { "Графический объект удалён вместе с графиком" , "The graphic object has been removed along with the chart" }, };





In the public section of the abstract standard graphical object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, add the new method for returning the pointer to the property object and declare the method for displaying the history of renaming the graphical object in the journal:

CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CProperties *Properties( void ) { return this .Prop; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); } virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); void PrintRenameHistory( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); }





When renaming an object, we cannot know its previous name if it is not set anywhere in advance. We already have the mechanism of defining an object renaming. The graphical object collection stores the object of the standard graphical object class accompanied with the description of its parameters for each physical object on a chart. As soon as the object renaming event is defined, we change its name in the appropriate class object. Before changing the name, we are able to know the object previous name and save it for history. The same can be done with the rest of the properties.

I have decided to store a previous object name directly in the object properties, since objects of the graphical object class are now based on multidimensional dynamic arrays, which allows us to set the necessary array size in any of its dimensions at any time. Let's use this. I am going to increase the object name property array at each subsequent renaming of the graphical object and enter its previous name to the array end. Thus, cell 0 of the object name property array will store its actual name, while other array cells are to store its previous names. In this case, we are always able to know the entire history of object renaming. If we do the same for its other properties, we will be able to receive an interesting graphical object able to write and store its states. By specifying the necessary cell the parameters set to the object are to be read from, we will be able to quickly reproduce all its states, which can be useful for creating analytical tools with memory.

Other properties (not an object name) will be improved later. Here I will only check the concept of storing the history of replacing object properties. Then I will slightly change the structure of the multidimensional array storing the object properties so that they can be used to store the object multi-property (for example, its levels) and the history of the level changes. Currently, the levels are stored in the same array cells as the history of changes of the Name object property values. To avoid property collisions, I will have to slightly change the structure of the multidimensional property array. I will do this in the next article.



In the public section of the class, set the method for setting the object previous name:

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ; bool SetNamePrev( const string name) { if (! this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, this .Prop.CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ 1 )) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, this .Prop.CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ,name); return true ; } CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected :

The method receives the object previous name, the size of the property array containing the name is increased by 1, while the new array cell receives the previous name of the graphical object passed to the method and true is returned. If changing the array size or setting the name fails, the appropriate journal message is displayed and false is returned.

Beyond the class body, implement the method displaying the object renaming history in the journal:

void CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory( void ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY), this .GetPropertyDescription(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME), ":" ); int size= this .Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); :: Print (DFUN, "0: " , this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); for ( int i=size- 1 ;i> 0 ;i--) :: Print (DFUN, size-i , ": " , this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ,i) ); }

Here the header with the new object name is displayed first followed by its current name with index 0.

Next, in the reverse loop up to the array cell with index 1 inclusive, display the description of the Name object property added to the object name array cells storing its renaming history by the loop index. Since the current object name is always stored in the zero cell, while the previous one is stored in the last one, we will calculate this value rather than using the loop index for the correct display of object renaming sequence index.



For example, the following entry appears for an object renamed three times:

CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: Property change history: Name: "M30 Vertical Line 24264_3" : CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 0 : M30 Vertical Line 24264 _3 CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 1 : M30 Vertical Line 24264 _2 CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 2 : M30 Vertical Line 24264 _1 CGStdGraphObj::PrintRenameHistory: 3 : M30 Vertical Line 24264

Here we can clearly see the sequence of renaming a graphical object. (I will probably change the sequence numbering so that 0 always corresponds to the object initial name, while the last index corresponds to the current name).







The main work on finalizing the tracking of graphical object events is performed in the graphical object collection class.



Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh and make the necessary changes.



In the current implementation of handling the event of adding objects, we get the last added object from the terminal list. This works only if a single new object has been added to the chart. When several objects are added simultaneously, we still get a single event in the library — adding a single object on a chart out of several ones. To avoid this, we need to check if one object has been added to the chart and, if so, get the last added object. If several objects have been added at the same time, then we need to select each one in the loop through all chart objects and send an event about its addition.

I will slightly change this structure, however. First, I will create the list of all added objects. Events will be sent to the control program chart from that list afterwards. Newly added objects are checked in the Refresh() methods of the CChartObjectsControl chart management class objects, which we have for each of the open charts. In the methods, we create class objects for each added object, next we add them to the list and send messages about creating objects to the control program in the list by this loop. The library event handler is called from the program. It receives the necessary chart management object the messages have arrived from, retrieves the class objects of standard graphical objects and places them to the collection list.



After the improvements, the Refresh() method of the chart management object class is to look as follows:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_delta_graph_obj;i++) { string name=( this .m_delta_graph_obj== 1 ? this .LastAddedGraphObjName() : :: ObjectName ( this .m_chart_id,i)); if (name== NULL || :: StringFind (name, this .m_name_program)> WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ); continue ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if (! this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; continue ; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_new_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, this . ChartID (),obj.TimeCreate(),obj.Name()); } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. The dparam parameter of the EventChartCustom() function passes the graphical object creation time. This is necessary for identifying objects located on a restored chart, which was previously deleted. In other words, if we set graphical objects on an open chart, then remove that chart and restore it, the graphical objects set on it at the time of the deletion are restored as well. Such objects will have zero creation time. We can later use this time for identifying graphical objects restored together with the symbol chart.



In the method adding the event control indicator of the chart management class on the chart, make sure such an indicator is not present on the chart yet before adding it:

bool CChartObjectsControl::AddEventControlInd( void ) { if ( this .m_handle_ind== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; :: ResetLastError (); string shortname= "EventSend_From#" +( string ) this . ChartID ()+ "_To#" +( string ) this .m_chart_id_main; int total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this . ChartID (), 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (:: ChartIndicatorName ( this . ChartID (), 0 ,i)==shortname) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ALREADY_EXIST_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR); return true ; } return :: ChartIndicatorAdd ( this . ChartID (), 0 , this .m_handle_ind); }

Here we first create the short indicator name used to search for indicators on the chart. Next, in the loop, get the next chart ID. If the short name of the obtained indicator matches the necessary one, inform that such an indicator is already present on the chart and return true. Upon the loop completion, return the result of adding the indicator to the chart.



In the private section of the graphical object collection class, declare the list of removed graphical objects, declare the overloaded method finding the object (present in the collection but absent on the chart), which, apart from the pointer to the detected object, also returns the object index in the list. Declare the methods relocating removed objects to the list of removed graphical objects.



#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); bool CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ); public :





In the public section of the class, write the methods returning the lists of removed graphical objects by selected properties, declare the method returning the pointer to the removed graphical object and write the methods returning the list of removed graphical objects, the pointer to the last removed graphical object and the one returning the size of the graphical object properties array.

Finally, declare the method displaying the history of object renaming in the journal:



public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetListDel(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListDeletedObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetListDel(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListDeletedObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetListDel(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListDeletedObj(),property,index, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *GetLastDeletedGraphObj( void ) const { return this .m_list_deleted_obj.At( this .m_list_deleted_obj.Total()- 1 ); } int GetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); return (obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0 ); } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); void PrintRenameHistory( const string name, const long chart_id); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private :





In the class constructor, clear the list of removed graphical objects and set the sorted list flag:

CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID; :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_list_deleted_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_deleted_obj.Sort(); }





In the Refresh() method of the graphical object collection class, we found only one removed object when handling the event of removing graphical objects from the chart. Now we need to find each removed object and send the appropriate event to the control program chart in the loop by the number of removed objects. This is done in the improved block of handling the removal of graphical objects:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }





Previously, I removed the objects of classes describing graphical objects removed together with the chart window in the method handling a chart window removal. Now I am going to move them to the list of removed graphical objects. Later, the list will enable us to retrieve all properties of each object removed with the chart:

void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshForExtraObjects( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list_charts_control.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.At(i); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentChartWindow(obj_ctrl. ChartID ())) { long chart_id=obj_ctrl. ChartID (); string chart_symb=obj_ctrl. Symbol (); int total_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); this .DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(obj_ctrl); int total_obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); this .MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList(chart_id); int del_ctrl=total_ctrl- this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); int del_obj=total_obj- this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART,chart_id,del_obj,chart_symb); } } }





The method located in the collection but absent on the chart and returning the pointer to the object and its index in the list:

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(obj. ChartID (),obj.Name())) { index=i; return obj; } } return NULL ; }

This method is an overload of the same-name method implemented earlier. Unlike its "partner", in addition to the pointer to a detected object, the method also returns its index, which may be necessary when accessing the detected object by its index in the list.







The method moving all objects by chart ID to the list of removed graphical objects:

void CGraphElementsCollection::MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(obj); } }

The method moves all objects with the specified chart ID to the list of removed objects.

Here we get the list of objects with the specified chart ID. Also, in the loop by the specified list, get the next object and move it to the list of removed graphical objects using the method considered below.







The method moving the graphical object class object by index to the list of removed objects:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Detach(index); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_deleted_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_DEL_LIST); delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

The method moves the object, whose index has been passed to the method, from the collection list to the list of removed objects.

Here we retrieve the object from the list by the specified index. If failed to retrieve the object, inform of that and return false.

If failed to place the object to the list of removed objects, inform of that, remove the object and return false.

As a result, return true.



The method moving the specified graphical object class object to the list of removed graphical objects:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Search(obj); return this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index); }

The method moves the object specified by the pointer to the list of removed graphical objects.

Here we set the sorted list flag to the collection list and get the object index in the list using the Search() method.

When using the method moving the object by its index in the list considered above, move the object to the list of removed graphical objects.



The method returning a removed graphical object by chart name and ID:

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListDel(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ) ; }

The object name and chart ID are passed to the method. Next, receive the list of objects by chart ID. From the obtained list, receive the list of objects by name (there should be only one such object). If the list has been received and its size exceeds zero, return the pointer to the single object in the list located at index 0. Otherwise, return NULL — failed to get the object.



From the event handler, remove the code block responsible for handling graphical object events. Move it to the EA event handler:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj. ChartID (), 0 ,obj.Name()); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE)); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": ChartID: " ,lparam, ", ChartSymbol: " ,sparam); break ; default : break ; } } }

In the handler itself, fix the logic of sending the graphical object renaming message. If a new name has been set for the object, send the event to the control program chart:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj.SetNamePrev(obj.Name()) && obj.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj. ChartID (),obj.TimeCreate(),obj.Name()); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } }





The method displaying the object renaming history in the journal:

void CGraphElementsCollection::PrintRenameHistory( const string name, const long chart_id) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.PrintRenameHistory(); }

The method receives the graphical object name and the ID of the chart it is located on.

Get the pointer to the object by name and chart ID and call its method displaying the object renaming history in the journal using the previously considered PrintRenameHistory() method of the abstract standard graphical object class.



Let's add some methods to the CEngine library main class for more convenient work with the program.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh and add the method returning the list of removed graphical objects, the method returning the number of removed graphical objects and the method returning the size of the specified property array:

void Pause( const ulong pause_msc, const datetime time_start= 0 ) { this .PauseSetWaitingMSC(pause_msc); this .PauseSetTimeBegin(time_start* 1000 ); while (! this .PauseIsCompleted() && !:: IsStopped ()){} } CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj(); } int TotalDeletedGraphObjects( void ) { return this .GetListDeletedObj().Total(); } int GraphGetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop); }

These methods return the result provided by the same-name methods of the graphical object collection class. I believe, no more details are needed here.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part91\ as TestDoEasyPart91.mq5.



All we need to do is add the code block for handling graphical object events removed from the handler of graphical object collection class events to the EA's OnChartEvent() handler:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl= NULL ; int end= 0 ; string evn= "" ; switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam); else if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam); else evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam); Print (DFUN,evn); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ), " >>> " ,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); obj.PrintRenameHistory(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": #" ,lparam, ", " ,sparam, ":" ); end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-( int )dparam; if (end< 0 ) end= 0 ; for ( int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()- 1 ;i>=end;i--) { obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.PrintShort(); } break ; default : break ; } } }

The logic in the added code block is described in great detail. I believe, there is no need to dwell on it here.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





As we can see, the object renaming is saved in its "memory".

The package deletion of graphical objects is also handled correctly:





Keep in mind that not all graphical objects removed together with the chart are restored correctly in the graphical object collection list after the previously removed chart window is restored. I have not found the reason for skipping objects yet. But I will definitely fix this.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on graphical object events and start implementing the functionality for storing the object property change history in the object properties.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

