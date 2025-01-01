DocumentazioneSezioni
Restituisce l'ID del grafico corrente.

long  ChartID();

Valore restituito

Valore di tipo long.

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- variabili per gli identificativi dei grafici
   long curr_chart=ChartFirst();
   int i=0;
 //--- stampare i primi dati del grafico nel journal
   PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d,  symbol: %s"icurr_chartChartSymbol(curr_chart));
   
//--- fino al raggiungimento del limite di apertura dei grafici (CHARTS_MAX)
   while(!IsStopped() && i < CHARTS_MAX)
     {
 //--- incrementare il contatore del grafico
      i++;
 //--- ottenere l'ID del grafico successivo in base al precedente
      curr_chart=ChartNext(curr_chart);
      
 //--- terminare il ciclo se si raggiunge la fine della lista dei grafici
      if(curr_chart<0)
         break;
         
 //--- stampare i dati del grafico successivo nel journal
      PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d,  symbol: %s"icurr_chartChartSymbol(curr_chart));
     }
   /*
   risultato:
   Chart[0ID133246248352168440,  symbolEURUSD
   Chart[1ID133346697706632015,  symbolUSDJPY
   Chart[2ID133246248352168439,  symbolGBPUSD
   Chart[3ID133346697706632009,  symbolRU000A103661
   Chart[4ID133346697706632010,  symbolAEM4
   Chart[5ID133346697706632011,  symbolAA.SPB
   Chart[6ID133346697706632012,  symbolALLFUTMIX
   Chart[7ID133346697706632013,  symbolEURUSD
   Chart[8ID133346697706632014,  symbolSBER
   */
  }