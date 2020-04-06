AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior.

The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide.

The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control.

Key Features

Trading key support and resistance zones

Filtering signals based on Price Action

Multi-factor entry assessment system

Prohibition of trade against the dominant direction

Adaptive risk management

Daily Loss Control

Work without aggressive methods of increasing volume

Visual display of work areas and trading directions

Key Benefits

Minimum number of transactions - only under confirmed conditions

Clear logic for decision-making without guessing

Suitable for the volatile gold market

Easy installation and clear settings

Stable operation in automatic mode

Recommended conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instrument: XAUUSD

Account Type: Hedging/Netting

Minimum deposit: from $500

VPS: recommended

Important

This advisor does not guarantee profit and is intended for traders who understand the risks of trading in financial markets. Testing on a demo account is recommended before use.