StanBil Gold Trend PRO
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 5
StanBil Gold Trend PRO
Professional Trend Following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)
Developed by StanBil
Overview
StanBil Gold Trend PRO is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
The system follows the prevailing market trend and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions after confirming price continuation. The strategy is based on price action and trend continuation principles, avoiding unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions.
The Expert Advisor has been designed with simplicity, stability and reliability in mind.
Main Features
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
Trend continuation trading strategy
Fully automated operation
Automatic BUY and SELL entries
Intelligent trailing stop management
Fixed lot trading
One position at a time
No martingale
No grid trading
No hedging
No DLL required
Recommended Settings
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Account Type: Hedge or Netting
Minimum Deposit: 100
Input Parameters
Fixed Lot Size 0.01
Trading volume for each position.
Stop Loss
Distance of the protective Stop Loss in points.
Take Profit
Distance of the Take Profit target in points.
Enable Trailing Stop
Enables or disables automatic trailing stop management.
Trailing Start
Profit level at which trailing stop becomes active.
Trailing Stop
Distance maintained between market price and Stop Loss.
Magic Number
Unique identifier used to manage EA positions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which symbol is recommended? XAUUSD (Gold)
Which timeframe should I use? H1
Does the EA use Martingale? No.
Does the EA use Grid trading? No.
Can I use it on a VPS? Yes.
Does the EA trade automatically?
Yes. The Expert Advisor opens and manages positions automatically.
Can I use it on other symbols?
The Expert Advisor was designed and optimized exclusively for XAUUSD.
Risk Warning
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.
Version History
Version 1.00
• Initial Market Release
• Trend Following Strategy
• Trend Continuation Logic
• Intelligent Trailing Stop
• Optimized for XAUUSD (H1)
• MQL5 Market Validation Passed