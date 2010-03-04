StanBil Gold Trend PRO



Professional Trend Following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)





Developed by StanBil





Overview

StanBil Gold Trend PRO is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.





The system follows the prevailing market trend and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions after confirming price continuation. The strategy is based on price action and trend continuation principles, avoiding unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions.





The Expert Advisor has been designed with simplicity, stability and reliability in mind.





Main Features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Trend continuation trading strategy

Fully automated operation

Automatic BUY and SELL entries

Intelligent trailing stop management

Fixed lot trading

One position at a time

No martingale

No grid trading

No hedging

No DLL required





Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: Hedge or Netting

Minimum Deposit: 100

Input Parameters

Fixed Lot Size 0.01

Trading volume for each position.

Stop Loss

Distance of the protective Stop Loss in points.

Take Profit

Distance of the Take Profit target in points.

Enable Trailing Stop

Enables or disables automatic trailing stop management.

Trailing Start

Profit level at which trailing stop becomes active.

Trailing Stop

Distance maintained between market price and Stop Loss.

Magic Number

Unique identifier used to manage EA positions.









Frequently Asked Questions

Which symbol is recommended? XAUUSD (Gold)

Which timeframe should I use? H1

Does the EA use Martingale? No.

Does the EA use Grid trading? No.

Can I use it on a VPS? Yes.

Does the EA trade automatically?

Yes. The Expert Advisor opens and manages positions automatically.

Can I use it on other symbols?

The Expert Advisor was designed and optimized exclusively for XAUUSD.









Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.





Version History

Version 1.00

• Initial Market Release

• Trend Following Strategy

• Trend Continuation Logic

• Intelligent Trailing Stop

• Optimized for XAUUSD (H1)

• MQL5 Market Validation Passed







