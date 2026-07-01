Overview

Goal Pilot MT5

Goal Pilot is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders pursue a predefined income target while applying disciplined risk management.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus solely on generating trading signals, Income Trading Bot combines automated trade execution with capital management, risk control, and progress tracking toward a user-defined financial objective.

The EA continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading opportunities, and manages positions according to the configured risk parameters.

Main Features

Goal-based trading approach

Automatic trade execution

Dynamic position sizing

Built-in risk management

Daily and period risk limits

One-position management (MVP version)

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Break-even and position management architecture

Trade logging

Telegram notifications

English and Spanish language support

Modular architecture designed for future upgrades

Supported Market

Current Version:

EURUSD

Recommended Timeframe:

H1

Future versions will support additional Forex pairs, CFDs, and Stocks.

Input Parameters

General

Enable Trading

Initial Capital

Target Income

Trading Period (Days)

Authorized Symbols

Magic Number

Telegram Token and Chat ID

Risk Management

Risk Per Trade (%)

Maximum Daily Risk (%)

Maximum Period Risk (%)

Trading Session

Session Start Hour

Session End Hour

Signal Settings

Fast EMA Period

Slow EMA Period

ATR Period

ATR Stop Loss Multiplier

ATR Take Profit Multiplier

Maximum Spread

Position Management

Maximum Open Positions

Enable Break Even

Enable Trailing Stop

Notifications

Enable Telegram Notifications

Telegram Bot Token

Telegram Chat ID

How It Works

The EA monitors the selected market. Trading signals are generated using the configured strategy. Every potential trade is validated by the Safety Engine. Position size is calculated according to the configured risk. Orders are executed automatically. Open positions are managed until exit conditions are met. The Goal Manager continuously tracks progress toward the target income. Trade activity and important events are logged and can be sent through Telegram notifications.

Safety Features

Position size calculated automatically

Daily risk protection

Period risk protection

Spread validation

Trading session validation

Margin validation

Stop Loss validation

One active position at a time

Automatic trade rejection when safety conditions are not met

Disclaimer

Income Trading Bot is a decision-support and automated execution tool.

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for configuring the Expert Advisor according to their own trading objectives and risk tolerance.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it in a live trading environment.