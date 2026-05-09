Product Description:

The Storm Rider XAUUSD - Ride the Golden Waves with Confidence.

After almost 6 months of continuous development, testing, and refinement, I created The Storm Rider_ a low-risk, high-performance Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

This EA is designed for traders who want consistent results without constantly watching the screen. Simply set it on a VPS, let it run, and focus on what truly matters.

Core Trading Approach:

Price Action The robot makes decisions based purely on raw price behavior and real market dynamics, without using any indicators. Structured It identifies key levels, support and resistance zones, and market structure shifts to pinpoint high-probability entries. Support and resistance zones is base strategy in this EA.

The robot makes decisions based purely on raw price behavior and real market dynamics, without using any indicators. It identifies key levels, support and resistance zones, and market structure shifts to pinpoint high-probability entries. Support and resistance zones is base strategy in this EA. Trend Adaptive The system intelligently adapts to current market conditions, following strong trends while avoiding unstable or low momentum environments.

The system intelligently adapts to current market conditions, following strong trends while avoiding unstable or low momentum environments. No Grid, No Martingale Uses no grid or martingale strategies, ensuring controlled and responsible risk exposure.

Uses no grid or martingale strategies, ensuring controlled and responsible risk exposure. Prop Firm Ready Built to meet the strict risk and drawdown requirements of Prop Trading Firms with disciplined execution (strict risk management, main focus is on gradual growth which is suitable for high net worth individuals who want slow and low risk growth as well as for those who are starting their journey)

Additional Strengths:

Two complementary hidden strategies for improved adaptability

Smart trend and zone-based logic optimized for Gold

Built-in news and session filters for enhanced protection

Robust drawdown protection system

Fully clean logic with no dangerous averaging methods

Important Optimization Tip: For optimal performance, optimize the EA using data from the last 4-6 months. After 1-2 months of live trading with the same settings, re-optimize using the most recent 4-6 months of data. This keeps the EA well-adapted to evolving market conditions.

The Storm Rider is built for long-term consistency and peace of mind. It’s not about getting rich quickly, it’s about steady and low-stress account growth.

If you’re looking for a reliable, professional-grade Gold trading robot that respects your capital and returns your time, The Storm Rider is for you.





Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets, especially XAUUSD, involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user assumes full responsibility for all trading decisions and outcomes. The developer and seller will not be liable for any losses incurred while using this Expert Advisor. Always test the EA thoroughly on a demo account first. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.





Launch Offer: Valid for the first 20 purchases.





Updates: 10th May 2026 - Currently enhancing the risk module, adaptive SL/TP(it will reduce the need of optimization significantly, but it is still advised to optimize time to time), and testing new strategy combinations to further improve robustness.