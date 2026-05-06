Quantum SuperTrend AI Alerts MT5

  • 指标
  • Andrei Strashko
    Andrei Strashko

    Andrei Strashko

    1 (1)
    我叫 Andrey。我是一名专业交易员，也是 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 交易解决方案开发者。10 多年来，我一直从事交易机器人、指标、脚本和交易策略的开发，将真实交易经验与深入的编程知识相结合。
    我正在发展自己的品牌 Astramql。它不仅仅是一个名称，更代表了我的工作方式：精准、纪律、强大的算法逻辑以及对每一个细节的关注。基于我的交易经验和编程能力，我创建专业的交易智能顾问、指标和实用工具，帮助交易者自动化策略、分析市场，并更高效地管理交易过程。
    我为希望更清晰地理解市场、更快速地做出决策，并将交易想法自动化的交易者创建工具。
    40 产品 4 主题 7 评论
  • 版本: 3.1
  • 更新: 12 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5


Quantum SuperTrend AI is an indicator with AI-powered intelligent signal filtering: the indicator analyzes market conditions, filters out part of weak impulses, and helps traders see a cleaner market picture without unnecessary noise.

Quantum SuperTrend AI is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who need a clear visual tool for trend analysis, trading signals, and control of possible exit zones.

The name Quantum SuperTrend AI reflects the core idea of the product. Quantum emphasizes precision, a structured approach, and step-by-step analysis of market movement. SuperTrend refers to the trend-based foundation of the indicator, which helps identify market direction and visually follow price movement. AI means intelligent signal filtering, designed to help separate more meaningful impulses from random market noise.

The indicator helps traders understand market conditions faster: where directional movement is forming, where a potential buy or sell signal appears, where price may continue the trend, and where momentum may start to weaken. Instead of an overloaded chart, the trader gets a clearer structure: direction, signal, filtering, target, and possible exit.

Quantum SuperTrend AI Alerts MT5- user guid 

Quantum SuperTrend AI is based on SuperTrend logic, enhanced with signal filtering, ATR-based targets, visual levels, exit signals, an information panel, and a notification system. This approach helps the trader not just see an entry arrow, but evaluate the market situation more broadly: trend direction, signal quality, and further trade management.

Buy and Sell signals are displayed directly on the chart. They help the trader find potential entry points faster in the direction of the current movement. At the same time, the indicator does not overload the chart with unnecessary marks: AI filtering helps remove part of weak impulses and makes visual analysis cleaner.

ATR-based targets help evaluate possible price movement zones. This is especially useful for traders who want to see potential reference points for trade development in advance. These levels do not guarantee price movement, but they provide additional structure for analysis and planning.

Exit signals help control the situation after entry. The indicator shows moments when the trader should pay closer attention to the position: the trend may be weakening, momentum may be losing strength, and the market may be entering a phase of uncertainty. This makes Quantum SuperTrend AI useful not only for finding entries, but also for managing trades.

The built-in information panel shows the current signal status directly on the chart. The trader does not need to manually check every element of the indicator — the key information is always visible. This is convenient for active trading, working with multiple instruments, or analyzing different timeframes.

The notification system helps traders avoid missing important moments. When a new trading signal or an important change in market state appears, the indicator can send a notification so the trader can quickly open the chart and evaluate the situation.

Quantum SuperTrend AI is suitable for manual trading, trend-following strategies, entry confirmation, visual market analysis, and management of open positions. The indicator can be used on currency pairs, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5.

Key features of Quantum SuperTrend AI:

• AI-powered intelligent signal filtering
• market direction detection based on SuperTrend logic
• Buy and Sell signals on the chart
• visual trend levels
• ATR-based targets for estimating potential movement zones
• exit signals for possible exit control
• filtering of weak impulses and market noise
• built-in information panel
• notifications about important signals
• clear visual structure without chart overload
• flexible use on different instruments and timeframes

The main advantage of Quantum SuperTrend AI is its comprehensive approach to trade analysis. The indicator helps the trader see not only the entry moment, but also the further development of market movement. It shows when the market is in an active trend phase, when a signal appears, when price moves toward a target zone, and when it is worth paying closer attention to a possible exit.

Quantum SuperTrend AI is created for traders who want to remove unnecessary noise from the chart and make decisions based on a clearer market structure. It helps analyze the situation faster, see movement direction more clearly, and manage the trade more calmly from signal to possible exit.

If you need an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend logic, AI filtering, Buy/Sell signals, ATR-based targets, exit signals, notifications, and a convenient status panel, Quantum SuperTrend AI can become a strong addition to your trading system.


推荐产品
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
指标
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Williams Percent Range for MT5
Igor Nagorniuk
指标
指标 WPRV2 的完整描述 指标 WPRV2 是经典技术分析工具威廉斯百分比范围（%R）的改进版本。它主要用于金融市场，包括股票交易所、外汇和加密货币平台，以帮助分析市场趋势并确定最佳入场和出场点。 指标用途 WPRV2 指标的主要目的是测量当前价格相对于最近高低点的位置。通过这种方式，可以了解： 当前价格是否接近历史高位？ 当前价格是否接近历史低位？ 这有助于交易者及时响应价格反转或现有趋势持续的信号。 WPRV2 指标特点 1. 图形表示法 该指标在主资产图表之外单独显示，并由两条线组成： 主线 ( WPR )：展示给定周期内 %R 满足值的变化情况。 附加红色线 ( Current )：仅显示当前指标值及前一个数据点，可视化跟踪移动方向。 2. 水平水平线与通知功能 用户可以设置三个水平水平线（默认为 -20%、-50% 和 -80%），当价格达到这些极限区域时会发出警报。当主线向上或向下穿越水平线时，指标将生成可视化和声音提示，便于立即决策。 3. 时间参数调节 主要配置项是计算期间长度 ( WPRPeriod )，决定考虑价格极值的时间段。较短的周期使得指标对短期价格波动
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
指标
RBreaker Gold Indicators 是黄金期货一种短线日内交易策略，它结合了趋势跟踪和日内反转两种交易方式，既能捕捉趋势行情的利润，又能在行情反转时及时止盈并顺势反手。 该策略曾连续15年被美国《Futures Truth》杂志评选为前十大最赚钱的交易策略之一，具有很长的生命周期，至今仍在国内外普遍使用与研究。 本指标结合了2026年期货黄金的走势，依据14日ATR指标，分别定义了突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R更合理的数值，非常不错的指标，已实现年稳定盈利，值得推荐~ 以上指标适合高波动品种，参数适合期货黄金，股指期货等，如果需要其他品种行情，需要单独设定 突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R，进行回测才能使用。 欢迎指标售后有问题可以加+V：504282029
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
指标
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Candle Fusion Pro — 蜡烛图形态识别 + 趋势过滤器 + 动量过滤器（无重绘） 检测强大的蜡烛图形态，并通过实时趋势与动量分析确认其强度。 Candle Fusion Pro 是一款为依赖 价格行为精度 、趋势结构和 多重确认 的交易者而打造的终极可视化工具。 核心功能 基于形态的入场 ：检测超过 10 种高级日式蜡烛图形态 ，包括： 流星形态（级别 2、3、4） 看涨/看跌吞没 晨星 / 晚星 十字星与十字星形态 锤子线（级别 2、3、4） 刺透线和乌云盖顶 无重绘、无延迟 ：箭头和形态标签仅在蜡烛收盘时绘制， 不会随行情变化而改变 。 实时确认 ： 趋势过滤器 （根据时间周期自动调整） RSI 强度标签 ：颜色显示（绿色 <30，橙色，中性，红色 >70） ADX 动量过滤器 ：显示趋势延续或震荡状态（阈值为 25）： 强趋势 = 趋势延续 ， 弱趋势 = 横盘震荡 可视化优势 ： 箭头偏移和文字大小根据时间周期自动调整 整洁界面，趋势方向、RSI、ADX 一目了然 可选图表配色增强视觉聚焦 智能提醒 ： 可按图形单独启用或关闭提醒 支持总开关控制所有提醒
Master Edition
Peter Ofunda Fischer
专家
Harvester Pro Universal Master The Ultimate Volatility Breakout & Trend-Following Solution for XAUUSD and Major Pairs. Harvester Pro Universal Master is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-performance trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs like EURUSD , this EA combines a sophisticated Volatility Breakout engine with a robust EMA/TEMA Trend-Following filter to capture explosive market moves with surg
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
指标
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
指标
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
指标
HAS RSI Signal — 带有止损/止盈计算的专业趋势指标 HAS RSI Signal 是一款强大的交易工具，结合了经典指标与现代噪声过滤算法。该指标通过 Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) 平滑蜡烛图和 RSI 震荡指标进行市场分析，在趋势反转或价格退出超买/超卖区域时，为交易者提供清晰的人场信号。 主要优势： 双重过滤： 使用 Heiken Ashi Smoothed 算法消除市场“噪音”，同时通过 RSI 确认动能强度。 自动计算点位： 指标不仅提供信号，还会根据当前市场波动率 (ATR) 自动计算 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 点位。 视觉直观： 信号以彩色蜡烛图的形式直接显示在主图表上，保持交易界面的整洁有序。 多维度通知： 内置终端弹窗警报、声音提示以及手机推送通知 (Push)，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 核心原理： 指标持续监控 RSI 的极端区域。当价格离开临界区且 HAS 算法确认方向转变时，即生成交易信号。ATR 参数允许止损和止盈根据市场当前的波动性进行动态调整。 核心参数设置： InpPeri
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
指标
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
指标
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
ESS Enguifing Strategy Signals
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
指标
ESS 启发战略信号 该指标检测应用了过滤器的信封型蜡烛，该过滤器由 3 种策略共同组成，可以在可测量的参数内确定最大可能的有效性。 信号由每个方向的向上和向下箭头指示，您还可以激活或停用警报、电子邮件和将消息推送到手机。 值得一提的是，没有一个指标是100%有效的，所以应该配合技术分析或者其他指标的帮助来提高自己策略的有效性。 ESS 启发战略信号 该指标检测应用了过滤器的信封型蜡烛，该过滤器由 3 种策略共同组成，可以在可测量的参数内确定最大可能的有效性。 信号由每个方向的向上和向下箭头指示，您还可以激活或停用警报、电子邮件和将消息推送到手机。 值得一提的是，没有一个指标是100%有效的，所以应该配合技术分析或者其他指标的帮助来提高自己策略的有效性。
No Supply No Demand arrows
Muhammad Wasim
指标
中文翻译 No Supply No Demand VSA 指标 - MQL5 Market 说明 说明 No Supply No Demand 是一款基于经典威科夫理论的成交量价差分析指标,适用于 MetaTrader 5。它会自动扫描K线,寻找两种特定的形态,这些形态提示当前行情可能出现停顿或反转,并直接在图表上用简单的箭头符号标出。 No Demand(无需求)形态是一根阳线,收盘时成交量较低,且上下两端都带有影线,出现在价格已经向下测试过、但尚未收盘高于当前K线之后。这说明买方并没有以真正的力量入场。该形态会在K线上方用红色的 v 符号标出。 No Supply(无供应)形态是一根阴线,收盘时成交量较低,且上下两端都带有影线,出现在价格已经向上测试过、但尚未收盘低于当前K线之后。这说明卖方并没有以真正的力量入场。该形态会在K线最低点用绿色的向上箭头标出。 这两种形态都通过可调节的回溯周期进行确认,因此信号只有在根据近期收盘价验证之后才会出现,而不仅仅依据K线形状判断。 规格说明 识别 No Demand 形态,阳线,低成交量,带有影线的针形K线,在K线上方用红色 v 符号标出
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
指标
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Ask Candles Indicator coloured
Thomas Tiozzo
指标
Are you tired of the uncertainty that arises when your orders fail to stop at a specific line due to the spread? Look no further! Introducing our  indicator that plots candlesticks based on the Ask price instead of the traditional bid-based chart commonly used in MQL4. With this indicator, you can say goodbye to the frustrations caused by the bid-based chart, as it provides you with a more accurate representation of market movements. By utilizing the Ask price, which represents the price at whic
A1rum Liquidity Delta PRO
Abdu Rais Bin Patani
指标
A1rum Liquidity Delta PRO is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders analyze market pressure, liquidity movement, and directional bias in a cleaner and more structured way. This indicator focuses on liquidity behavior, market reaction, and delta-style pressure analysis to support better decision-making during live trading and market review. It is suitable for traders who want a clean chart, fast visual confirmation, and a more organized way to study price movement across major
CleanTrend by NeuralTick
Oleh Savinovskyi
指标
来自 NeuralTick 的 CleanTrend — 这是一款绝不重绘历史的趋势指标。厌倦了那些在历史上看起来完美，但在实盘交易中却重绘信号的指标吗？ 厌倦了市场噪音与欺骗的交易者选择 CleanTrend 的三大理由： 100% 无重绘。 线条颜色一经确定便永久固定。没有任何一根K线会事后改变 — 您可在策略测试器中亲自验证。 双重噪音过滤。 仅当价格移动超过设定的阈值 (MinMove) 并且 在若干根K线内保持方向 (ConfirmBars) 时，信号才会出现。告别盘整行情中的「锯齿」假象。 让您随时掌握行情的警报系统。 弹出窗口、声音、日志记录以及发送到您智能手机的推送通知 (MetaTrader 5 应用)。即使终端已关闭，您也能即时获知趋势变化。 CleanTrend 不会用繁杂的面板让图表变得混乱 — 只有干净的彩色线条：蓝色 (买入) 或 红色 (卖出)。它计算入场价格，并严格过滤每一次价格波动。 点击「更多」，查看与普通指标的全方位对比、现成的趋势入场策略以及所有配置建议。  CleanTrend 与 98% 的「趋势」指标有何不
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
指标
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
指标
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
指标
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle
Sebastian Wehrfritz
指标
BlueBoat – Prime Cycle is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market cycles based on the Fimathe cycle model (Marcelo Ferreira) . It identifies and displays historic and live cycle structures such as CA, C1, C2, C3, etc., helping traders understand the rhythm and timing of price movement across multiple sessions. This tool is ideal for manual analysis or as a supporting signal in discretionary strategies. Key Features Historical Cycle Analysis – Backtest and visualize as many
HTF Candle POC
Nhat Vy Vu
指标
C88 Projected Candle See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes. Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context. Key Fe
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
指标
通过 Weis Wave Scouter，您可以深入掌握先进的成交量分析技术。这款革命性的MetaTrader 5指标结合了久经验证的Wyckoff方法和VSA（成交量价差分析）理念，专为追求高精度和深度洞察的交易者量身打造。Weis Wave Scouter通过累计成交量波动分析，为市场提供战术性解读，帮助识别趋势反转与延续的关键点位。 该指标配备了清晰的可视化界面，采用彩色直方图，展示多头与空头波动，并支持Classic、NightVision、OceanBreeze等多种自定义主题。主要功能包括检测成交量峰值、识别低活动区（DeadZone）以及基于成交量变化的可配置波动反转提醒。此外，它还支持努力与结果分析、因果关系分析以及供需动态研究，这些都是Wyckoff和VSA方法论的重要支柱。通过自定义参数如砖块大小（Brick Size）、成交量缩放因子（Volume Scale Factor）和枢轴回溯（Pivot Lookback），Weis Wave Scouter可灵活适配各种交易风格与金融品种，无论是以资金量还是以点数成交量进行分析。 使用 Weis Wave Scoute
H4 Candles And Openline Sessions MT5
Guillermo Alfonso Monge Padilla
指标
H4 Candles And OpenLine Sessions MT5 is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes your trading sessions and key 4-hour candle ranges with clear, customizable boxes and stylish opening price lines. Highlight Asia , London , and New York market sessions plus up to 6 custom H4 candle ranges — each with fully adjustable colors, line styles, thickness, opacity, and labels. The powerful OpenLine feature marks the exact opening price for each session or H4 range, helping you instantly s
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
指标
圖形分析指標。 在圖表上標記主要的日本燭台形態。 目前，交易者可以使用以下一組模式：  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami Cross;  - Bearish Two Crows;  - Bearish Identical Three Crows;  - Bearish Three Black Crows
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
作者的更多信息
Universal Trade Copier MT5
Andrei Strashko
专家
Universal Trade Copier MT5 是一款专业的本地交易复制工具，可在同一台计算机或 VPS 上的 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制交易。 该产品支持多种复制方向： MT4 → MT4 MT5 → MT5 MT4 → MT5 MT5 → MT4 此版本专为 MetaTrader 5 设计。如果复制过程涉及 MetaTrader 4 终端，则需要单独安装兼容的 MT4 版本。 该复制工具适合管理多个交易账户、使用不同 MetaTrader 终端、与不同经纪商合作，或者需要在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制交易的交易者。 用户指南 主要功能 复制市价订单：Buy 和 Sell。 复制挂单：Buy Limit、Sell Limit、Buy Stop、Sell Stop。 复制止损和止盈。 复制止损和止盈修改。 复制挂单修改。 复制订单平仓。 复制部分平仓。 手数倍增模式。 固定手数模式。 风险百分比模式。 支持不同经纪商交易品种名称的符号映射。 滑点控制。 最大交易数量限制。 Magic Number 过滤器。 仅复制当前交易品种模式。
Astra BB RSI Arrows
Andrei Strashko
指标
Astra BB RSI Arrows — 基于布林带与 RSI 的可视化交易信号指标 Astra BB RSI Arrows 专为需要清晰、简洁且高效工具的交易者而设计，用于寻找市场中的潜在入场点和离场点。该指标结合了两种经过长期验证的技术分析工具：布林带（Bollinger Bands）和相对强弱指数（RSI）。 您无需频繁切换窗口，也不必手动监控价格交叉、超买区域和超卖区域。指标会直接在图表上提供完整的可视化信号系统。 该指标不会用多余元素占满交易终端。它只显示真正重要的信息：布林带线、入场信号箭头、可视化离场标记以及帮助您及时发现重要交易机会的通知。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 的核心理念 当价格进入极端区域并开始返回正常区间时，市场往往会出现较好的交易机会。该指标正是用于识别这种市场情况。 布林带显示动态价格区间，帮助识别市场可能出现过度扩张的区域。RSI 则通过显示超买或超卖状态来补充分析。当这两种工具同时提供一致信号时，交易者可以获得更加清晰、结构化的分析依据。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 不只是绘制指标线，而是将市场情况转换为直观易懂的可视化信号
FREE
MA EMA Cross Risk EA MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
MA EMA Cross Risk EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的交易智能顾问，专为希望使用清晰、合理且可视化透明的移动平均线交叉策略进行交易的用户而设计。 该智能顾问基于技术分析中最经典的理念之一：快速与慢速 MA/EMA 的交叉。当市场方向发生变化时，移动平均线可以帮助识别这一时刻，减少不必要的市场噪声、情绪干扰以及手动寻找信号的需要。 智能顾问会自动监控移动平均线或指数移动平均线的交叉，并按照预设规则开仓。用户可以自行选择均线类型、周期、止损、止盈以及每笔交易的风险比例。因此，该智能顾问既适合稳健的系统化交易，也适合在不同市场环境下进行积极测试。 MA EMA Cross Risk EA 的核心理念是交易纪律。该智能顾问不会随机交易，不使用马丁格尔策略，也不会在缺乏控制的情况下增加交易手数。持仓规模根据用户设定的账户资金风险百分比自动计算，有助于即使在连续亏损的情况下，也能保持风险管理的可控性。 产品特别重视可视化功能。图表上会显示 MA/EMA 线，以及当前持仓的止损和止盈水平。用户可以清楚地看到交易信号产生的原因、风险所在的位置以及目标价位。 智能顾问主要功
FREE
Sar Manager MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
SAR Manager SAR Manager 是一款基于标准 Parabolic SAR 算法开发的 MetaTrader 5 信号指标。该指标可以识别 SAR 方向变化，生成虚拟 BUY 和 SELL 信号，计算止损和止盈水平，并将所有相关信息直接显示在图表上。 本产品用于市场分析和辅助人工交易。它不会开启、修改或关闭任何真实交易订单。 信号计算 当 Parabolic SAR 点从价格上方移动到价格下方时，BUY 信号得到确认。当 SAR 点从价格下方移动到价格上方时，SELL 信号得到确认。 新信号仅在当前K线收盘后计算。正在形成的K线不会用于确认入场信号。虚拟入场价格取 SAR 方向变化确认后的下一根K线开盘价。 指标同时只跟踪一个虚拟持仓。当虚拟持仓处于激活状态时，不会生成新的入场信号。当价格触及止损或止盈、出现反向 Parabolic SAR 信号，或者价格跳空越过指定水平时，虚拟持仓将被关闭。 止损和止盈 止损和止盈距离以 MetaTrader 点数为单位设置。对于 BUY 信号，止损位于虚拟入场价格下方，止盈位于虚拟入场价格上方。对于 SELL 信号，则采用相反的设置
FREE
MA EMA Cross Risk EA
Andrei Strashko
专家
MA EMA Cross Risk EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易智能顾问，专为希望使用清晰、合理且可视化透明的移动平均线交叉策略进行交易的用户而设计。 该智能顾问基于技术分析中最经典的理念之一：快速与慢速 MA/EMA 的交叉。当市场方向发生变化时，移动平均线可以帮助识别这一时刻，减少不必要的市场噪声、情绪干扰以及手动寻找信号的需要。 智能顾问会自动监控移动平均线或指数移动平均线的交叉，并按照预设规则开仓。用户可以自行选择均线类型、周期、止损、止盈以及每笔交易的风险比例。因此，该智能顾问既适合稳健的系统化交易，也适合在不同市场环境下进行积极测试。 MA EMA Cross Risk EA 的核心理念是交易纪律。该智能顾问不会随机交易，不使用马丁格尔策略，也不会在缺乏控制的情况下增加交易手数。持仓规模根据用户设定的账户资金风险百分比自动计算，有助于即使在连续亏损的情况下，也能保持风险管理的可控性。 产品特别重视可视化功能。图表上会显示 MA/EMA 线，以及当前持仓的止损和止盈水平。用户可以清楚地看到交易信号产生的原因、风险所在的位置以及目标价位。 智能顾问主要功
FREE
Adaptive Pulse MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
Adaptive Pulse 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自适应趋势指标，可帮助交易者识别当前市场方向、过滤较弱的价格波动，并在图表上直接显示经过确认的入场和出场信号。 市场状态始终在变化。在平静时期，价格波动较慢，往往会产生大量虚假交叉信号；而在高波动时期，传统趋势线又可能反应过慢。Adaptive Pulse 会根据当前市场环境自动调整灵敏度，因此在横盘阶段更加平滑，在强趋势行情中则能够更快地响应价格变化。 该指标会分析价格运动效率、短期与长期波动率、自适应趋势线的斜率以及趋势强度。信号仅在当前蜡烛图收盘后确认。已经形成的历史信号不会在之后发生移动、消失或改变。 Adaptive Pulse 的工作原理 自适应趋势线会根据当前市场方向改变颜色： 橙色表示上涨方向； 红色表示下跌方向； 中性色表示当前没有确认的趋势。 当价格确认进入上涨走势时，指标会生成买入信号。当下跌方向得到确认时，指标会生成卖出信号。内置横盘过滤器会在市场缺乏足够趋势强度时，过滤掉部分较弱的信号。 图表上会显示入场箭头、出场箭头以及计算出的交易水平，因此无需手动绘制额外线条，即可快速评估潜在交易机会
FREE
Adaptive Pulse MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Adaptive Pulse 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的自适应趋势指标，可帮助交易者识别当前市场方向、过滤较弱的价格波动，并在图表上直接显示经过确认的入场和出场信号。 市场状态始终在变化。在平静时期，价格波动较慢，往往会产生大量虚假交叉信号；而在高波动时期，传统趋势线又可能反应过慢。Adaptive Pulse 会根据当前市场环境自动调整灵敏度，因此在横盘阶段更加平滑，在强趋势行情中则能够更快地响应价格变化。 该指标会分析价格运动效率、短期与长期波动率、自适应趋势线的斜率以及趋势强度。信号仅在当前蜡烛图收盘后确认。已经形成的历史信号不会在之后发生移动、消失或改变。 Adaptive Pulse 的工作原理 自适应趋势线会根据当前市场方向改变颜色： 橙色表示上涨方向； 红色表示下跌方向； 中性色表示当前没有确认的趋势。 当价格确认进入上涨走势时，指标会生成买入信号。当下跌方向得到确认时，指标会生成卖出信号。内置横盘过滤器会在市场缺乏足够趋势强度时，过滤掉部分较弱的信号。 图表上会显示入场箭头、出场箭头以及计算出的交易水平，因此无需手动绘制额外线条，即可快速评估潜在交易机会
FREE
Turtle Path MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
Turtle Path MT5——为希望清晰洞察市场的交易者打造的指标 Turtle Path MT5 专为不想依靠猜测、而是希望直接在图表上看清市场运行结构的交易者而设计。该指标基于经典的海龟交易系统逻辑，能够帮助您快速识别关键突破水平、信号方向、止盈区域和止损区域。 每个信号都会以直观方式显示，包括通道线、入场水平、目标位、止损位以及图表上的信号箭头。您无需手动寻找突破点或计算风险距离，指标会自动完成这些工作，并立即展示完整的市场情况。 Turtle Path MT5 特别适合趋势交易者、突破策略使用者，以及希望在交易决策中保持纪律性的交易者。它能够将杂乱的图表转化为清晰的交易结构：信号出现在哪里、风险位于哪里、目标在哪里，以及当前哪些水平最为重要。 指标功能： • 根据海龟交易系统逻辑绘制唐奇安通道 • 在价格突破关键水平时生成买入和卖出信号 • 以点数设置止盈和止损 • 在图表上直接显示入场位、止盈位和止损位 • 显示 Buy/Sell 买卖信号箭头 • 支持终端弹窗、声音、Push 推送和电子邮件通知 • 可灵活设置周期、颜色和历史信号显示方式 Turtle Path MT5
FREE
Turtle Path MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Turtle Path MT4——为希望清晰洞察市场的交易者打造的指标 Turtle Path MT4 专为不想依靠猜测、而是希望直接在图表上看清市场运行结构的交易者而设计。该指标基于经典的海龟交易系统逻辑，能够帮助您快速识别关键突破水平、信号方向、止盈区域和止损区域。 每个信号都会以直观方式显示，包括通道线、入场水平、目标位、止损位以及图表上的信号箭头。您无需手动寻找突破点或计算风险距离，指标会自动完成这些工作，并立即展示完整的市场情况。 Turtle Path MT4 特别适合趋势交易者、突破策略使用者，以及希望在交易决策中保持纪律性的交易者。它能够将杂乱的图表转化为清晰的交易结构：信号出现在哪里、风险位于哪里、目标在哪里，以及当前哪些水平最为重要。 指标功能： • 根据海龟交易系统逻辑绘制唐奇安通道 • 在价格突破关键水平时生成买入和卖出信号 • 以点数设置止盈和止损 • 在图表上直接显示入场位、止盈位和止损位 • 显示 Buy/Sell 买卖信号箭头 • 支持终端弹窗、声音、Push 推送和电子邮件通知 • 可灵活设置周期、颜色和历史信号显示方式 Turtle Path MT4
FREE
CandleCloseTimer
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
CandleCloseTimer — 全面掌控K线收盘倒计时 CandleCloseTimer 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的紧凑型实用工具，可直接在图表上显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。计时器位于当前价格附近，因此交易者可以在最常关注的位置——价格刻度旁——随时查看所需信息。 该工具不会开仓，不提供交易信号，也不会干预交易平台的运行。它的主要作用是帮助用户准确查看所选时间周期的当前K线距离收盘还剩多少时间。 CandleCloseTimer 的主要功能 1. 当前K线收盘倒计时 以 00:00:00 格式显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。 2. 显示在当前价格附近 计时器可以放置在价格刻度附近或当前价格下方，不会妨碍图表分析。 3. 自动适应时间周期 当用户切换 M1、M5、M15、H1、H4 或其他时间周期时，计时器会自动重新计算剩余时间。 4. 作为 MT5 实用工具运行 CandleCloseTimer 以 Expert Advisor 实用工具的形式安装，而不是普通指标。该工具不会执行任何交易操作。 5. 每秒更新 计时器通过 OnTimer 每秒更新，因此不会仅依
FREE
Session Atlas MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
Session Atlas — MetaTrader 5 专业交易时段地图 Session Atlas 是一款适用于 MT5 的可视化指标，可将普通图表转换为清晰直观的交易日地图。它直接在图表上显示主要交易时段的开盘、收盘和活跃状态，帮助交易者快速判断当前市场正处于亚洲、欧洲还是美洲交易阶段。 许多交易者会分析价格水平、动能、突破和波动率，却常常忽略一个重要因素——时间。同一个交易信号在亚洲、欧洲和美洲交易时段中的表现可能完全不同。Session Atlas 可让您立即掌握市场的时间背景，无需手动标记、反复核对时间，也不会给图表增加多余的视觉干扰。 该指标会自动在图表上使用彩色区域标记不同的交易时段。每个区域都会显示对应交易时段的持续时间、价格波动范围，并将不同交易阶段清晰地区分开来。借助这些信息，您可以更容易发现市场何时处于平静状态、何时开始产生动能、何时流动性增加，以及价格何时仅处于盘整阶段。 Session Atlas 的功能 该指标显示以下主要交易时段： Asia Europe America 每个交易时段都可以单独启用或关闭。区域颜色、透明度、文字标签、开盘和收盘线、信息面板
FREE
Astra BB RSI Arrows MT4
Andrei Strashko
1 (1)
指标
Astra BB RSI Arrows — 基于布林带与 RSI 的可视化交易信号指标 Astra BB RSI Arrows 专为需要清晰、简洁且高效工具的交易者而设计，用于寻找市场中的潜在入场点和离场点。该指标结合了两种经过长期验证的技术分析工具：布林带（Bollinger Bands）和相对强弱指数（RSI）。 您无需频繁切换窗口，也不必手动监控价格交叉、超买区域和超卖区域。指标会直接在图表上提供完整的可视化信号系统。 该指标不会用多余元素占满交易终端。它只显示真正重要的信息：布林带线、入场信号箭头、可视化离场标记以及帮助您及时发现重要交易机会的通知。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 的核心理念 当价格进入极端区域并开始返回正常区间时，市场往往会出现较好的交易机会。该指标正是用于识别这种市场情况。 布林带显示动态价格区间，帮助识别市场可能出现过度扩张的区域。RSI 则通过显示超买或超卖状态来补充分析。当这两种工具同时提供一致信号时，交易者可以获得更加清晰、结构化的分析依据。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 不只是绘制指标线，而是将市场情况转换为直观易懂的可视化信号
FREE
Universal Trade Copier MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Universal Trade Copier MT4 是一款专业的本地交易复制工具，用于在同一台计算机或 VPS 上运行的 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制交易操作。 该产品支持多种复制方向： MT4 → MT4 MT5 → MT5 MT4 → MT5 MT5 → MT4 此版本专为 MetaTrader 4 设计。若要复制涉及 MetaTrader 5 终端的交易，则需要单独安装兼容的 MT5 版本。 该复制器适合管理多个账户、使用不同 MetaTrader 终端、在不同经纪商处交易，或需要在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制交易的交易者。 用户指南 主要功能 复制 Buy 和 Sell 市价订单。 复制 Buy Limit、Sell Limit、Buy Stop 和 Sell Stop 挂单。 复制 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit。 复制 SL/TP 修改。 复制挂单修改。 复制交易平仓操作。 复制部分平仓操作。 手数倍增模式。 固定手数模式。 按风险百分比计算手数模式。 支持不同经纪商之间的交易品种映射。 滑点控制。 最大交易数
Sar Manager MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
SAR Manager SAR Manager 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的信号指标，基于标准的 Parabolic SAR 算法。该指标可识别 SAR 方向的变化，生成虚拟 BUY 和 SELL 信号，计算 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 水平，并将所有相关信息直接显示在图表上。 本产品用于市场分析和辅助人工交易。它不会打开、修改或关闭任何真实交易订单。 信号计算 当 Parabolic SAR 点从价格上方移动到价格下方时，BUY 信号得到确认。当 SAR 点从价格下方移动到价格上方时，SELL 信号得到确认。 新信号仅在当前蜡烛图收盘后计算。正在形成的当前蜡烛图不会用于确认入场。虚拟入场价格取自 SAR 方向变化确认后的下一根蜡烛图开盘价。 该指标同一时间只跟踪一个虚拟持仓。当持仓处于活动状态时，不会生成新的入场信号。当价格触及 Stop Loss 或 Take Profit、出现相反的 Parabolic SAR 信号，或者价格跳空越过指定水平时，虚拟持仓将被关闭。 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit Stop Loss 和 Take
FREE
Session Atlas MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Session Atlas — MetaTrader 4 专业交易时段地图 Session Atlas 是一款适用于 MT4 的可视化指标，可将普通图表转换为清晰直观的交易日时段地图。它直接在图表上显示主要交易时段的开盘、收盘和活跃状态，帮助您快速判断市场当前处于亚洲、欧洲还是美洲交易阶段。 许多交易者会分析价格水平、动量、突破和波动率，却往往忽略一个重要因素——时间。同一个交易信号在亚洲、欧洲和美洲时段可能会有完全不同的表现。Session Atlas 让您无需手动标记、无需频繁查看时间，也不会给图表增加多余的视觉干扰，即可快速掌握当前市场环境。 该指标会自动使用彩色区域标记图表上的交易时段。每个区域都会显示对应交易时段的持续时间和价格波动范围，并将不同的交易阶段清晰分隔。借助这些信息，您可以更容易发现市场何时处于平静状态、何时开始出现动量、何时流动性增加，以及价格何时仅处于盘整阶段。 Session Atlas 的功能 该指标显示以下主要交易时段： Asia Europe America 每个交易时段都可以单独启用或关闭。区域颜色、透明度、名称标签、开盘和收盘线、信息面板以及通知功
FREE
Trade Assistant MT5 PRO
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 使用说明 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4/5 的专业交易面板，适合需要快速、方便、直观地控制交易流程的交易者。该产品可以减少重复性的手动操作，加快订单开立和管理速度，标准化风险管理流程，并让手动交易更加有纪律。 这个工具不会替代交易者寻找信号，也不会承诺神奇的结果。它的任务更实际，也更有价值：在图表上为你提供一个方便的交易执行和管理环境。你自己决定入场点、交易思路和市场逻辑，而 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 帮助你快速把这个想法转化为清晰的交易计划：风险、仓位大小、Stop Loss、Take Profit、Break Even、Trailing Stop 以及持仓管理。 如果你已经厌倦了每次都手动计算仓位大小、打开终端标准下单窗口、检查止损距离、移动保护位、删除挂单、进行部分平仓，并反复确认每笔交易是否符合你的交易系统规则，那么这个助手正是为你设计的。 使用说明： 点击打开 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 使用说明
CandleCloseTimer MT4
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
CandleCloseTimer — 全面掌控K线收盘倒计时 CandleCloseTimer 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的紧凑型实用工具，可直接在图表上显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。计时器位于当前价格附近，因此交易者可以在最常关注的位置——价格刻度旁——随时查看所需信息。 该工具不会开仓，不提供交易信号，也不会干预交易平台的运行。它的主要作用是帮助用户准确查看所选时间周期的当前K线距离收盘还剩多少时间。 CandleCloseTimer 的主要功能 1. 当前K线收盘倒计时 以 00:00:00 格式显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。 2. 显示在当前价格附近 计时器可以放置在价格刻度附近或当前价格下方，不会妨碍图表分析。 3. 自动适应时间周期 当用户切换 M1、M5、M15、H1、H4 或其他时间周期时，计时器会自动重新计算剩余时间。 4. 作为 MT5 实用工具运行 CandleCloseTimer 以 Expert Advisor 实用工具的形式安装，而不是普通指标。该工具不会执行任何交易操作。 5. 每秒更新 计时器通过 OnTimer 每秒更新，因此不会仅依
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Symbol Cost Monitor 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业分析工具，旨在帮助交易者同时快速监控多个交易品种的交易成本。 点差和隔夜利息会直接影响最终交易结果。对于剥头皮交易、日内高频交易、持仓数天以及同时交易多个品种的交易者而言，这一点尤其重要。MetaTrader 5 的标准界面无法在同一个窗口中方便地比较这些参数，因此交易者通常需要逐个打开品种规格并手动查看相关信息。 Symbol Cost Monitor 会收集所选交易品种的关键数据，并将其显示在图表上的紧凑型面板中。该工具可以帮助您快速识别点差较高的品种、比较隔夜利息、监控交易条件的变化，并在开仓前评估潜在交易成本。 面板会实时更新数据，并且可以监控 Market Watch 中的全部交易品种，也可以只监控用户自定义的品种列表。颜色提示能够帮助您快速发现交易条件恶化，而警报功能则可以在点差超过设定水平时及时提醒您。 主要功能： 同时监控多个交易品种，显示 Bid 和 Ask 价格，显示当前、最小和最大点差，显示 Swap Long 和 Swap Short，显示隔夜利息计算模式，显示三倍隔夜利息日，显
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor MT4
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Symbol Cost Monitor 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4 的专业分析工具，旨在帮助交易者同时快速监控多个交易品种的交易成本。 点差和隔夜利息会直接影响最终交易结果。对于剥头皮交易、日内高频交易、持仓数天以及同时交易多个品种的交易者而言，这一点尤其重要。MetaTrader 4 的标准界面无法在同一个窗口中方便地比较这些参数，因此交易者通常需要逐个打开品种规格并手动查看相关信息。 Symbol Cost Monitor 会收集所选交易品种的关键数据，并将其显示在图表上的紧凑型面板中。该工具可以帮助您快速识别点差较高的品种、比较隔夜利息、监控交易条件的变化，并在开仓前评估潜在交易成本。 面板会实时更新数据，并且可以监控 Market Watch 中的全部交易品种，也可以只监控用户自定义的品种列表。颜色提示能够帮助您快速发现交易条件恶化，而警报功能则可以在点差超过设定水平时及时提醒您。 主要功能： 同时监控多个交易品种，显示 Bid 和 Ask 价格，显示当前、最小和最大点差，显示 Swap Long 和 Swap Short，显示隔夜利息计算模式，显示三倍隔夜利息日，显
FREE
Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is a professional multi-currency and multi-timeframe Japanese candlestick pattern scanner for MetaTrader 4. The indicator analyzes multiple trading instruments and timeframes simultaneously, displays detected bullish and bearish candlestick patterns in a dashboard panel, and can also show arrows, text labels, and a Moving Average directly on the active chart. This tool is designed for traders wh
Trade Assistant MT4 PRO Panel
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4/5 的专业交易面板，适合需要快速、方便、直观地控制交易流程的交易者。该产品可以减少重复性的手动操作，加快订单开立和管理速度，标准化风险管理流程，并让手动交易更加有纪律。 这个工具不会替代交易者寻找信号，也不会承诺神奇的结果。它的任务更实际，也更有价值：在图表上为你提供一个方便的交易执行和管理环境。你自己决定入场点、交易思路和市场逻辑，而 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 帮助你快速把这个想法转化为清晰的交易计划：风险、仓位大小、Stop Loss、Take Profit、Break Even、Trailing Stop 以及持仓管理。 如果你已经厌倦了每次都手动计算仓位大小、打开终端标准下单窗口、检查止损距离、移动保护位、删除挂单、进行部分平仓，并反复确认每笔交易是否符合你的交易系统规则，那么这个助手正是为你设计的。 使用说明： 点击打开 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 使用说明 为什么大多数手动交易者需要这个工具 很多交易者的问题并不是没有策略
Quantum SuperTrend AI Alerts MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Quantum SuperTrend AI is an indicator with AI-powered intelligent signal filtering: the indicator analyzes market conditions, filters out part of weak impulses, and helps traders see a cleaner market picture without unnecessary noise. Quantum SuperTrend AI is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who need a clear visual tool for trend analysis, trading signals, and control of possible exit zones. The name Quantum SuperTrend AI reflects the core idea of the prod
PatternGuard VWAP Trader MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
PatternGuard VWAP Trader — a Smart Expert Advisor for Market Structure-Based Trading PatternGuard VWAP Trader is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed to identify high-quality entry points after price exits a zone of market uncertainty. The strategy is based on a combination of VWAP logic, a NO TRADE zone, candlestick pattern confirmation, trend filtering, and flexible trade management. The EA does not open trades randomly. It analyzes market structure, waits for price to leave a consolida
Gold Wolf EA MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Gold Wolf EA — Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MT4 / MT5 Gold Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD based on trend-following logic, market condition filtering, and controlled risk management. The EA is not designed for aggressive high-frequency trading. Its main objective is to identify suitable market conditions, avoid unnecessary entries, and trade only when the internal strategy conditions are met. Gold Wolf EA
Dream of the Golden Wolf MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Dream of the Golden Wolf EA The gold market moves fast, but not every movement is suitable for trading. Dream of the Golden Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and optimized for the M5 timeframe . The EA analyzes market structure, trend direction, momentum, price activity, and additional confirmation signals before opening a trade. The main goal of the EA is not to open as many trades as possible, but to identify higher-quality trading conditions where several fact
Golden Wolf Grid Pro MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Golden Wolf Grid PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed for automated trading on Gold / XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe . The EA is based on a grid trading strategy and is created to work with market fluctuations, opening and managing trades automatically according to the selected parameters. Golden Wolf Grid PRO comes with optimized settings for XAUUSD M15 , so you can use the prepared configuration or perform your own optimization and forward testing according to your broker, acco
MPA Trend Dashboard MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
MPA Trend Dashboard — Multi-Symbol Market Scanner for MetaTrader 4 MPA Trend Dashboard is a multi-symbol technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders monitor several trading instruments from one chart and quickly evaluate market direction using a combination of popular technical indicators. The indicator displays a compact signal dashboard directly on the chart. For each selected symbol, it shows BUY, SELL or WAIT signals based on multiple market analysis tools.
Golden Wolf SMC Trendline MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Golden Wolf SMC Trendline  is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want to analyze the market through price structure, liquidity, trendlines, and key areas of interest. The indicator is based on the Smart Money Concepts approach, widely known among traders as SMC. This analytical method helps traders look at the market not only through standard signals, but also through the logic of price movement: where structure is formed, where the character of movement changes
Golden Wolf Game Changer MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Golden Wolf GameChanger 是一款功能强大的 MetaTrader 5 交易智能顾问，专为希望将 Game Changer 指标信号转化为自动交易系统的用户打造。它支持灵活的订单管理、风险控制、交易系列管理和保护算法。 该智能顾问专为 XAUUSD / GOLD 黄金交易而创建并优化，推荐用于 M15 时间周期。黄金以其波动性、强劲冲击行情和快速反转而闻名，因此 Golden Wolf GameChanger EA 面向主动交易场景，在这类交易中，反应速度、纪律性和交易算法的精准执行尤为重要。 使用理念 Golden Wolf GameChanger EA 根据 Game Changer 信号运行，并根据市场方向自动开立 Buy 和 Sell 交易。它的任务不仅是开立一笔交易，而是根据设定参数管理整个交易系列，包括手数、订单间距、最大持仓数量、追踪止损、Take Profit、Stop Loss、交易时间过滤、点差过滤以及降低回撤算法。 这不是一个简单的“买入”或“卖出”按钮，而是一套完整的交易机制，可以根据您的风险偏好调整运行风格。 使用说明： 此处 为什么选
Second and Custom Timeframe Charts MT4
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Second and Custom Timeframe Charts See the market between standard timeframes. Second and Custom Timeframe Charts is a professional chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that creates synthetic candles for non-standard timeframes directly from market data. It is designed for traders who need more flexibility than the default MT4 timeframe set can provide. Standard charts show only fixed periods. But the market does not always move in standard blocks. Sometimes the most important structure is visible on
筛选:
[删除] 2026.06.17 14:18 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

[删除] 2026.06.16 06:05 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

[删除] 2026.06.14 15:56 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

回复评论