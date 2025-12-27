BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle

BlueBoat – Prime Cycle is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market cycles based on the Fimathe cycle model (Marcello Ferreira). It identifies and displays historic and live cycle structures such as CA, C1, C2, C3, etc., helping traders understand the rhythm and timing of price movement across multiple sessions.

This tool is ideal for manual analysis or as a supporting signal in discretionary strategies.

Key Features

Historical Cycle Analysis – Backtest and visualize as many weekly cycles as needed using the Fimathe model.

Live Cycle Projection – Shows the current cycle status directly on the chart in real time.

Multi-Timeframe Support – Works on M15 and M5 charts with accurate alignment of cycles.

Weekly & Daily Modes – Choose to display either weekly cycles or daily cycles depending on your trading horizon.

Session Filters (M5 only) – Optionally show cycles based on one or more market sessions: Oceania session London session New York session Or All sessions simultaneously

Clear Visual Markings – Cycle phases annotated directly on your chart for intuitive interpretation.

How It Works

The indicator analyzes price history to detect cycle phases according to the Fimathe concept:

CA is the initial cycle anchor derived from backtested historical data.

C1, C2, C3, … are subsequent cycles emerging from breakout patterns or progression logic in the model.

Once configured, the indicator continuously updates and displays cycle lines and labels in live conditions.

Who Is This For?

This indicator is designed for traders who:

✔ Want structural insights into market behavior beyond standard indicators.

✔ Use cycle theory for timing entries, exits, and session transitions.

✔ Trade intraday setups on M15/M5 with awareness of daily and weekly pulse.