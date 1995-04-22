AURUM Gold Shield
- 专家
-
Younes KechidProfessional Algorithmic Trader & MQL5 Developer
Welcome to my profile. I specialize in developing automated trading systems (Expert Advisors) with a core focus on Gold (XAUUSD).
- 版本: 2.0
- 激活: 10
Aurum Gold Shield MT5 is an advanced, fully automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Combining the mathematical precision of the Keltner Channel and dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), this Expert Advisor is built to capture institutional-grade gold trends while deploying a multi-layered shield to protect your capital.
Unlike dangerous grid or aggressive martingale systems, Aurum Gold Shield operates under strict defensive parameters, emphasizing safety, drawdown control, and capital preservation.
Key Features & Multi-Layered Protection:
• Trend-Following Core: Uses a specialized Keltner Mid/Range formula combined with Fast and Slow EMAs to filter out false breakouts and enter trades with high-probability momentum.
• Progressive Safe Recovery (No Martingale): Features a smart, highly controlled grid recovery system with a fixed-lot multiplier (1.0) by default and a strict cap on maximum recovery orders.
• Daily & Global Risk Guards: Built-in security that monitors your daily loss limits and a Global Hard Stop that freezes the EA if an extreme equity drawdown is reached.
• Spread & Slippage Management: Advanced protection that blocks new entries during high volatility or widening spreads, while maintaining the ability to manage and close active baskets safely.
• Time Filter Restriction: A strict built-in session filter to target only the most optimal trading hours, reducing exposure during illiquid market rollovers.
Recommended Setup:
• Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
• Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Optimized for short-to-medium swing trends)
• Minimum Account Balance: $500 (For 0.01 base lot)
• Broker Account: ECN or Low-Spread Raw accounts with MT5.
Main Parameters & Inputs Explained:
• xr_FixedLot: Starting trade volume (Base lot size for the initial position).
• xr_RecoveryMaxOrders: Strict limit on the maximum number of orders allowed in a single recovery basket (Default: 3).
• xr_DailyLossLimitPercent: Maximum daily equity drawdown allowed before closing all trades and pausing for the day.
• xr_GlobalLossLimitPercent: The ultimate circuit breaker. Stops the EA entirely if capital drops below this overall percentage.
• xr_MaxBasketMinutes: Time-based exit that closes old trades automatically if they run past the maximum allocated duration.
Risk Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is a software tool designed to automate a specific technical strategy. It does not constitute financial advice, an investment recommendation, or a guarantee of profit. You are fully responsible for your own trading risks and settings.