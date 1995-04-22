Aurum Gold Shield MT5 is an advanced, fully automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Combining the mathematical precision of the Keltner Channel and dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), this Expert Advisor is built to capture institutional-grade gold trends while deploying a multi-layered shield to protect your capital.





Unlike dangerous grid or aggressive martingale systems, Aurum Gold Shield operates under strict defensive parameters, emphasizing safety, drawdown control, and capital preservation.





Key Features & Multi-Layered Protection:

• Trend-Following Core: Uses a specialized Keltner Mid/Range formula combined with Fast and Slow EMAs to filter out false breakouts and enter trades with high-probability momentum.

• Progressive Safe Recovery (No Martingale): Features a smart, highly controlled grid recovery system with a fixed-lot multiplier (1.0) by default and a strict cap on maximum recovery orders.

• Daily & Global Risk Guards: Built-in security that monitors your daily loss limits and a Global Hard Stop that freezes the EA if an extreme equity drawdown is reached.

• Spread & Slippage Management: Advanced protection that blocks new entries during high volatility or widening spreads, while maintaining the ability to manage and close active baskets safely.

• Time Filter Restriction: A strict built-in session filter to target only the most optimal trading hours, reducing exposure during illiquid market rollovers.





Recommended Setup:

• Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

• Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Optimized for short-to-medium swing trends)

• Minimum Account Balance: $500 (For 0.01 base lot)

• Broker Account: ECN or Low-Spread Raw accounts with MT5.





Main Parameters & Inputs Explained:

• xr_FixedLot: Starting trade volume (Base lot size for the initial position).

• xr_RecoveryMaxOrders: Strict limit on the maximum number of orders allowed in a single recovery basket (Default: 3).

• xr_DailyLossLimitPercent: Maximum daily equity drawdown allowed before closing all trades and pausing for the day.

• xr_GlobalLossLimitPercent: The ultimate circuit breaker. Stops the EA entirely if capital drops below this overall percentage.