Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm

VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION

NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System

Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture

    Built on Proven Performance

    VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing.

    Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows.


    Verified Live Performance

    1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available.

    The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile.

    Performance statistics shown below are based on verified live trading together with long-term historical testing.

    2. Signals / MetaTrader5 /Volquis Nasdaq M15 intraday  
    >> Live Signal

    Overview

    VOLQUIS Nasdaq Prop Firm Edition is an automated trading system developed specifically for proprietary trading firm challenges and funded account management.

    The strategy focuses on disciplined execution, controlled drawdown and consistent long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term returns.


    Performance Summary (2020–2026)

    Metric Result
    Track Record 6 consecutive profitable calendar years
    Maximum Daily Drawdown 3.90%
    Monthly Loss Observed only 1 time in 78 months
    Objective Designed to reach typical 10% profit objectives during favorable market conditions while maintaining predefined risk limits.


    Risk Management

    ✓ Intraday execution only ✓ No Martingale
    ✓ No overnight positions ✓ No Grid
    ✓ Weekend exposure eliminated ✓ One position at a time
    ✓ Fixed stop-loss on every position ✓ Independent Magic Number management


    Platform

    Platform MetaTrader 5
    Instrument NAS100 / US100 / USTEC
    Timeframe M15
    Reference Position Size $10,000 : 0.60 Lot
    Recommendation Position size should be adjusted proportionally to account size.
    Low-latency VPS is recommended.


    Risk Disclosure

    Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

    Past performance, including historical testing and verified live records, does not guarantee future results.

    Users are solely responsible for all trading decisions and account management.


    VOLQUIS

    Professional MT5 Expert Advisor

    Consistency Through Risk Management

    Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS


    For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
    volquis2026@gmail.com
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    Here is the technical description of the Trade Sentinel EA for the MQL5 Market listing. Trade Sentinel is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining a trend-following momentum strategy with a dynamic grid recovery system and built-in capital protection features. The expert advisor utilizes three core mechanisms to manage positions: Entry Filter and Trend Determination The system uses an Exponential Moving Average filter on the one-minute chart to identify the institutional
    XAU Guardian
    ahmed mohiuddin
    专家
    The XAU Guardian is an automated expert advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). It employs a multi-timeframe approach combining trend analysis, momentum signals, and volume confirmation to execute trades with comprehensive risk management. Recommended for best results: 5 min Time Frame The EA is built on Custom Indicators and In-built indicators for best entries
    Gordian Knot 1
    Hidenori Tanaka
    专家
    This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
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    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.38 (21)
    专家
    Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
    Velora MT5
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    专家
    The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
    Foli Pivots MT5
    John Folly Akwetey
    专家
    Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
    PivotStorm
    Li Yin Fang
    专家
    PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
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    Quoc Dung Le
    专家
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    Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
    Anton Serozhkin
    专家
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    Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
    Thiago Lopes
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    CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
    Eagle Scalper MT5
    Yang Wu
    专家
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    BenefitEA Mt5
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    专家
    Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
    Shadow Legends MT5
    Zarui Ogannisian
    专家
    Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
    Tendency Expert Trader
    Jing Yi He
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    Ugochukwu Mobi
    专家
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    Ugochukwu Mobi
    5 (2)
    专家
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    Finvesting EA
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    5 (1)
    专家
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    Sevolter
    Yuriy Bykov
    专家
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    Palicent
    Yuriy Bykov
    专家
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    Break Of Structure Pro
    Travis W Royal
    专家
    Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
    GoldMining
    Mr Sarut Panjan
    专家
    Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
    TecBot
    Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
    专家
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    Levon Manukyan
    专家
    The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
    TaiJi Master
    Qiu Lin Zhang
    专家
    TaiJi Master EA 是一款突破型的 MQL5 专家顾问，其核心思想来源于中国的太极，在阴和阳，涨和跌的交界处，往往是方向不明确的的时候。 EA采用独有的方法监测到行情处于多空交界处的时候，开始双向挂单，等待行情进一步发展，如果后续行情依旧不明确，则取消挂单，相反，则开仓成交。 经测试，该EA适用于绝大多数品种， 贵金属、货币对、期货、现货、加密货币、股指、能源  等等都可适用，具有广泛的适应性，可以大大提高资金效率，同样适合机构和大资金交易者。 我们将各个品种的交易逻辑，进行了统一封装，大家只需要在对应品种的图表上加载EA，并且将选项选择至对应的品种即可，使用极其简单。 关于品种： 本EA经测试，对黄金的适配度最高，对货币对的兼容性稍差一些，但依然是正收益。 关于点差和隔夜费： EA 运行于1H、4H周期，所以对点差并不敏感，不属于短线、超短线策略，通常持仓时间在1天至1周，因此，更低的隔夜费往往更有优势。 关于经纪商： 本EA的测试是在XM平台上进行的，理论上来说对XM平台兼容性最好，同时又测试了其他平台，诸如ICMarkets、Exness，IC的绩效在某些方面甚至优于
    SentimentExpert
    Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
    专家
    Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
    Quantity Demand Swing trade
    Shinta Yunia Oleh Yanta
    专家
    *** Rent Price is Promo Price, it will change soon*** *** use Daily Time Frame for Swing Trade*** *** use Equilibrium from previous Quarter to trade at current Quarter*** *** Recommended to deploy EA simultaneously using pair EURUSD and AUDCAD*** Quantity Demand Swing Trade Expert Advisor that applies economic principles regarding Quantity Demand and Quantity Supply as a reference for opening positions and using lot sizes Introduction Expert Advisors are tools developed to assist Traders in c
    DayRest
    Viktor Timofeev
    专家
    ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
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    Remstone
    5 (8)
    专家
    Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live Performance:   Pepperstone Community: Join Remstone MQL5 Channel 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您的资金安全，所有复杂的计算均由我们为您完成。我们会分析账户基础货币、交易资产和止损距离，从而计算出与您的风险百分比对应的交易手数。 用户友好： 适合初学者和专业人士的直观界面。 经过认证的性能： 多年的回溯测试和实时结果支持。 Remstone 哲学 研究人员将趋势跟踪
    GolderCross
    Paulo Henrique Aparecido Leonel
    专家
    Советник "GolderCross" — инструмент для автоматической торговли GolderCross — это советник, разработанный на основе алгоритма пересечения скользящих средних (Moving Averages), предназначенный для автоматизации торговли на рынке Forex. Основные особенности GolderCross: Алгоритм скользящих средних (MA) : Использует пересечение двух скользящих средних для формирования торговых сигналов. Параметры алгоритма гибко настраиваются для адаптации под различные рыночные условия. Интуитивно понятные настро
    Monex Scalp
    Behzad Shadfar
    专家
    Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: • User-Friendly Settings: Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. • Session Scheduling: Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. • Adjustable Stop-Loss: Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to your trading pl
    Allgain100
    Nissar Ahmed
    专家
    Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
    MT Monster
    MASSINISSA AINOUZ
    专家
    This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
    Gold FVG scalper
    Erik Gall
    专家
    This EA is a dynamic gold trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, operating on the 5-minute chart. It identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in XAUUSD to initiate buy or sell cycles, placing market and limit orders strategically. recommended capital is 3000$ for 0.01 base lot. do a lot of backtesting to ensure good settings. Pair : XAU/USD backtested on a broker with 1:500 leverage and 5 year long backtest, see screenshot. give it a try. dont think there is anything like this on the market.  if yo
    作者的更多信息
    Simple Strong Signal VolQuis
    Koo Hotbeom
    指标
    VOLQUIS SERIES — LINEAR ALGORITHM ENGINE There is no such thing as a perfect trading signal. However, rule-based trading systems capable of interpreting random market volatility through statistical structure and directional behavior do exist. VOLQUIS LINEAR ALGORITHM ENGINE is a premium trading indicator combining Linear Regression Channel structural analysis with a proprietary momentum filtering framework. Rather than attempting to “predict” the mar
    Volquis Gold M30
    Koo Hotbeom
    专家
    VOLQUIS GOLD M30    Intraday   Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture  6-Year Track Record of Unbroken Annual Profitability (2020–2026)  Zero Losing Years   | Strict Capital Protection & Controlled Drawdown  Pure Mathematical Edge   : No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging Down. Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows.
    Volquis Nasdaq M15 Intraday
    Koo Hotbeom
    专家
    VOLQUIS NASDAQ M15  Intraday Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture  6-Year Track Record of Unbroken Annual Profitability (2020–2026)  Zero Losing Years   | Strict Capital Protection & Controlled Drawdown  Pure Mathematical Edge   : No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging Down. Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Si
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