Pipsophilia

PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision.
🔍 Core Attributes:
Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset.
Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 minutes, with minimal exposure and high turnover.
Exceptional Win Rates: Over 87% of trades closed profitably, with some pairs exceeding 90% win ratios.
Controlled Drawdown: Relative drawdowns consistently below 10%, ensuring capital preservation.
Robust Profitability Metrics:
Profit Factor: 1.38–1.81
Sharpe Ratio: 23–67
Recovery Factor: Up to 8.3
Net Profit: Reached over 3000% on a $100 deposit on some pairs
🧠 Strategic Logic:
PIPSOPHILIA employs a hybrid execution model that blends momentum detection, volatility compression, and breakout logic. It avoids overfitting by maintaining consistent trade sizing and modular entry/exit logic. The strategy is optimized for high-tick environments and benefits from tight spreads and fast execution.
💼 Ideal Use Cases:
Automated scalping portfolios
Low-latency ECN environments
Traders seeking high turnover with low drawdown
Multi-asset deployment with consistent logic
推荐产品
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
专家
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
专家
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
专家
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
专家
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
专家
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
专家
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
Stability Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (3)
专家
推出促銷活動： 只需 34 9 美元，而不是 990 美元！ 此促銷價僅剩幾本！ 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“ 終極 EA 組合套餐 ”   ！   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here 實時結果低風險 實時結果高風險 歡迎使用 STABILITY PRO ：市場上最先進、穩定、低風險的網格系統之一！ 該 EA 已對其使用的外匯對的完整可用歷史記錄進行了壓力測試。 在這些壓力測試中，從 2007 年至今，EA 每個月都盈利，如下面的屏幕截圖所示。 EA 使用先進的 SVG 算法（智能可變網格），該算法不會以固定距離添加網格交易，而是會分析市場走勢以確定網格位置。 我付出了很多努力來為這個 EA 獲得良好的風險/回報比和強大的恢復係數。 因此，您有多種方法來控制風險和回撤，並且 EA 將從任何潛在損失中快速恢復。 為了防止帳戶崩潰，有多種方法可以在每個網格上放置“最壞情況”SL。 範圍從基於最大歷史回撤的止損，到更嚴格的止損以防止重大損失。 這些只是“最壞的情況”，SL 是為了防止市場上大多數 EA 經歷的高額淨值虧損或賬戶崩潰。 所有模式都很
XauusdPrecisionEA
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
专家
XAU Breakout Pro – The Ultimate GMT Gold Breakout Bot Timeframe: M5 Symbol: XAUUSD ️ Type: Fully Automated Expert Advisor Strategy Style: Volatility Breakout Why XAU Breakout Pro? XAU Breakout Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and profitability. It captures high-volatility breakout moves that occur during the London market open — one of the most explosive times to trade gold (XAUUSD). This EA doesn’t overtrade. It waits patiently for the right moment, then strikes with a cle
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
专家
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Little Spartan EA MT5
Joseph Saeidian
专家
Little Spartan EA   The Little Spartan EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with RSI momentum indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. While not explicitly using neural networks in the traditional sense, it employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach that mimics neural network pattern recognition through multi-dimensional signal analysis. Recommended time frame M1 Metatrader 4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/prod
Pip Titan Golden Edge Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
专家
Pip Titan Golden Edge Pro 1.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) crafted for trading XAU/USD on the 30-minute timeframe . Designed with precision and control in mind, this EA offers robust protection and a dynamic strategy to thrive in gold's high-volatility environment. Key Features : Optimized for XAU/USD : Tailored to capture lucrative opportunities in gold trading. News Filter : Protects your positions by avoiding trades during high-impact news events. Entry Protections : Maximum Spread C
Advance PROB Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
PROB V2 - Advanced Pattern Range Opening Breakout PROB V2 is a sophisticated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakouts during the New York market open. Unlike simple breakout strategies, this EA validates every move using advanced price action patterns, including volume surges, momentum shifts, and candle structure analysis, to filter out false signals. Key Features Smart Breakout Logic:   Validates breakouts using compression ratios, gap analysis, and wick rejection filters
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
专家
BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA 是一款在 M5（5 分钟）时间框架下精准执行欧元/美元剥头皮交易的 EA。 BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z 是一款专为欧元/美元货币对精准剥头皮策略设计的 EA，运行在 MetaTrader 5 平台上，采用 M5（5 分钟）时间框架。这款 EA 专为追求快速执行和可控风险管理的交易者而设计，其止盈点为 12 点，止损点为 11 点。 回测结果（Metatrader 5 策略测试器）：2025 年 1 月至 8 月，8 个月内盈利 1,205,540 美元（120 万美元） 时间：2025 年 1 月至 2025 年 8 月 结果：8 个月内持续盈利高达 1,205,540 美元（参见本页下方图表和回测结果） 测试模式：5 分钟时间周期，IC Markets 经纪商的逐笔数据，原始账户，杠杆 1:1000（任何杠杆均可使用，但我建议使用 1:1000 或 1:500 以获得最佳效果） ️ 注意：回测结果显示性能非常出色。最低账户资金 300 美元即可使用，但建议资金为 500 美元或 1,000
Gradale
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
专家
概述 Gradale EA 是一款高级智能交易顾问（Expert Advisor），专为偏好基于价格行为和趋势动量策略的交易者设计。经过七年精心优化，该 EA 在 GBP/JPY 等高波动性货币对上表现卓越。经过全面测试并优化用于 M5（5 分钟）时间框架，Gradale EA 提供强大且动态的交易功能。 主要特点 动态手数调整 ：根据账户余额和市场波动性自动调整手数。 风险管理 ：集成止损、止盈和最大风险控制功能，减少交易风险。 交易时间限制 ：仅在指定时间段内交易，避免波动性过高或流动性不足的时期。 性能验证 ：在 GBP/JPY、EUR/JPY 和 USD/JPY 上测试并取得优异成果。 可定制参数 ：提供完全的个性化设置，适应不同交易风格和偏好。 默认策略与额外策略 默认策略 ：默认关闭（ false ）。下载后，关闭额外策略（ false ），并启用默认策略（ true ）。默认策略已优化，可实现视频和测试报告中显示的结果。 额外策略 ：默认启用（ true ）。除非有足够的经验找到并应用最佳设置，或识别适合的货币对，否则建议关闭该策略。此策略包含在内是为了符合 MQL5
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
专家
五星级智能交易顾问 — FundPass Pro 隆重推出 FundPass Pro：适用于所有账户类型和 prop 公司挑战的终极 AI 交易系统 ️ 重要提示 ：为确保与 所有账户类型 （包括 prop 公司账户和标准个人账户）兼容，请务必在参数设置中 启用“Prop Firm Mode”模式 。未启用该模式可能导致交易行为不符合 prop 公司规定。 简介： FundPass Pro 是一款高度智能、全自动的交易顾问（EA），不仅专为 prop 公司评估设计，同时适用于日常标准账户交易。起初为满足如 FTMO、MyForexFunds、The Funded Trader 等 prop 公司严格规则而开发，如今已成为适合所有交易者的多功能解决方案。 其**即插即用（Plug-and-Play）**架构无需复杂设置，无需日常盯盘，轻松一键启动。设置好参数后挂载图表，FundPass Pro 将自动完成行情分析、交易执行与风控管理。居家办公，零压力交易，轻松享受自动化收益体验。 完全符合主流 prop 公司规则 FundPass Pro 内置 prop 公司合规逻辑
Mbl Expert Advisor
Mahdi Bin Al-ahwal
专家
MBL EA – Automated XAUUSD Trading System By Mehdi Ben Lahwel  A rule-based algorithmic trader designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe, combining technical analysis with adaptive risk management. Key Features:   Multi-Strategy Logic   – Utilizes a blend of trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   Dynamic Risk Control   – Adjusts position sizing based on account balance and volatility.   News Event Protection   – Temporarily pauses trading during high-impact economic rel
Jesversal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
专家
以下是上述文档的中文翻译： Jesversal 通用 MT5 智能交易系统 (EA) 文档 概述 Jesversal 是一款先进的通用 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 (EA)，旨在通过多信号整合和复杂的风险管理策略实现高级交易自动化。 核心功能 1. 多指标信号处理 同时支持多达三个不同的指标 可处理多达 16 个不同的信号缓冲区 指标 1 和 3 可处理多达 4 个信号缓冲区 指标 2 可处理多达 8 个信号缓冲区 2. 高级交易策略 奖励策略 在启用的情况下，无需外部指标即可执行交易 稳健的策略，适用于多种货币对 通过参数 StrategyTwo 控制 (默认值：true) 马丁格尔和亏损恢复策略 Kelechi 模式： 在亏损后按同一方向开仓 当价格突破特定的 EMA 阈值时触发 可配置 EMA 周期和回溯范围 Jeslyn 模式： 在相反方向开仓马丁格尔交易 在达到预定的亏损百分比时触发 可自定义亏损百分比触发条件 3. 风险与资金管理 根据市场波动动态调整手数 基于 ATR（平均真实波幅）计算手数 可配置的初始手数和 ATR 参数 可选择基于账户余额计算手数 最小和
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
专家
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
专家
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
专家
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
指标
這是一個多用途系統，既適合外匯手動交易者，也適合作為黃牛系統或進入非常強勁勢頭的策略、二元期權交易者或由通用 EA 在自動化交易中使用。 Jeslyn頭指示器，但它具有復雜且邏輯的算法。它不會根據其他指標進行計算，而僅根據價格行為進行計算。我找到了一種方法來解釋趨勢、趨勢與動量的差異、背離與成交量價差分析之間的關係。有一些小型的供應和需求區域，其中的頭寸充滿動力，這些是我們在它們開始時想要的地方。他們還說我們無法在 Metatrader 中獲得真實交易量，好吧，我找到了一種方法來獲取它並通過價格動量操縱它。成交量、動量和分歧是這頓飯的秘訣。 Jeslyn頭指示器，但它具有復雜且邏輯的算法。它不會根據其他指標進行計算，而僅根據價格行為進行計算。我找到了一種方法來解釋趨勢、趨勢與動量的差異、背離與成交量價差分析之間的關係。有一些小型的供應和需求區域，其中的頭寸充滿動力，這些是我們在它們開始時想要的地方。他們還說我們無法在 Metatrader 中獲得真實交易量，好吧，我找到了一種方法來獲取它並通過價格動量操縱它。成交量、動量和分歧是這頓飯的秘訣。 我想要一種能夠經受住時間和所有
LineTrader 2 MT5
Sergei Evstiunichev
专家
夹线机2.0MT5 Version for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67566 实时监控专家在真实账户上的工作: 1. 2020年5月推出的真实账户，起始余额为5,000美元： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977 2. 真实账户，起始余额$10,000，于2022年4月推出： 顾问工作背后的想法: 每个人都知道，价格永远不会无休止地朝着一个方向前进，没有修正。 技术分析的规则告诉我们，历史总是重演。 这意味着价格将在一段时间后重复低点和高点。 此外，观察各种金融工具的价格行为图表，我们发现大约90％的时间市场处于具有一定价格范围的横盘走势，只有10％的时间市场出现下行或上行趋势。 基于这种理解，我们开发了一种算法，可以打开和记录具有潜在利润的交易操作。 自2012年以来，EA设置已经过历史数据测试 要从我们的交易账户接收设置文件，请通过电报与我联系： https://t.me/fanaty
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
专家
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
专家
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
IRB Scalper Pro
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
专家
The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar
4.3 (10)
专家
购买的不是回测，而是真正的交易系统    Live Signal      此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 回溯测试应仅针对真实报价进行，否则将不正确。 加入公共聊天群： 点击此处 欢迎来到 US30 道琼斯 EA US30 道琼斯 EA ： 掌握动态道琼斯 US30，也称为道琼斯指数，是市场上最受欢迎的指数之一。尽管有大量的专家顾问可供使用，但从长远来看，很少有专家顾问能够在不依赖网格、马丁格尔或恢复等高风险策略的情况下取得成功，而这些策略往往会导致不良的风险回报结果。由于市场动态复杂且波动性高，尤其是在纽约时段，道琼斯指数可能难以驾驭。做市商经常以止损为目标，一旦流动性充足，就会利用支撑位和阻力位触发大额订单。 隆重推出 US30 道琼斯 EA — 旨在跟踪智能资金走势，提供有利的风险回报比，而无需诉诸危险的策略。该 EA 采用独特且创新的交易风格，利用多种策略在不确定的市场条件下实现利润最大化和损失最小化。 使用 US30 道琼斯 EA 拥抱智能交易的力量，自信地驾驭道琼斯指数！ 主要特点 1-经纪商独立 ： 与您喜欢的任何经纪商无缝交易。 2-最佳风险回
该产品的买家也购买
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
专家
NEXUS – 随市场变化而演进的量化自适应网格系统 NEXUS 是一套 100% 全自动 的交易系统，会在实时数据上构建规则组合，通过 样本外验证（out-of-sample） 过滤，并且只在检测到统计优势且环境有效时入场。 快速参数概览 系统类型： 带 OOS（样本外）验证的自适应网格系统，内置环境过滤（新闻、波动率、交易时段/日期以及可选的成交量价值区域）。 交易品种： 主要及交叉外汇货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、EURJPY、AUDCHF、GBPCAD、AUDUSD）以及根据预设选择的 XAUUSD 。 内置风险配置： 保守型（Conservative）、经典型（Classic）和激进型（Aggressive）。 时间周期： 加载每个预设时会 自动设置 推荐周期，无需手动切换图表周期。 预设验证： 所有预设均在 2018–2025 年区间通过样本外验证。 风险管理： 基于波动率的网格间距、入场间的最小时间间隔、全局止损（Global Stop）以及可配置的分块平仓机制。 资金建议： 保守型配置建议每个品种至少 100 EUR/USD ，经典型配
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
专家
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
专家
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）简介 APE 是一款基于 均值回归策略 开发的智能交易系统（EA）。它用于识别价格的过度波动，并在特定条件下执行反趋势操作。 该系统内置风险管理模块，包括可配置的每日亏损限制和自动盈利平仓功能。用户可根据账户规模、评估要求或个人风险承受能力调整参数。 APE 已通过大量历史数据测试，系统结构稳定，适合有一定交易经验、了解风险与资金管理的用户。 风险控制功能： 可配置的日内最大亏损限制 达到净利润目标后自动平仓 支持多种风险设定（如保守、中性、高风险） 技术概览： 反趋势逻辑，基于市场过度延伸行为 内置资本保护机制 可根据模拟账户或评估平台进行参数调整 适用于策略研究、测试及控制型实盘应用 重要声明： 本产品在特定条件下可能增加持仓暴露， 不适用于长期投资或构建历史记录 。 所有结果基于历史回测，不代表实盘表现，也不构成未来盈利的承诺。请用户在理解相关风险的前提下使用本产品。 交易货币对说明： APE 可应用于多种货币对，但建议优先选择以下四个组合，以获取较稳定和低风险的效果： AUDCAD EURCAD NZDCAD GBPNZD AUDN
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
专家
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
专家
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
专家
MAX XAUUSD – 闪耀黄金市场的智能交易系统 各位交易员们，大家好！ 我是   MAX XAUUSD ，趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，实力非凡。我的专长？ 黄金 。没错，我精准而自信地交易黄金/美元对，为您在闪耀的黄金市场上带来无与伦比的交易机会！ 为什么选择 MAX XAUUSD？ 智能顺势系统 采用先进的顺势交易算法， 风险最小化，收益最大化 每一笔交易都 提前布局 ，回测与实盘完全透明 100%真实策略 ，无历史拟合，无数据造假 即插即用体验 简单安装，轻松配置 支持 MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 双平台 自动监控市场，精准执行交易 ️ 真实可靠承诺 在智能化流行和神经网络遍地的今天，我们坚持： "不求销售量，只求解救市场苦难的每一位交易者" 系统核心特性 专业黄金交易 专注品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元） 适用周期 ：M30、H1等主流时间框架 交易逻辑 ：基于波动性触发器和价格结构 先进风控管理 使用固定的止损和移动的止盈水平 支持多种策略：马丁格尔、网格系统、加仓机制 独立于新闻、指标或第三
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
专家
GOLD MAX — 引领黄金交易的智能新纪元 欢迎来到黄金交易的全新境界！我们隆重推出   GOLD MAX ，隶属趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，专注于   XAUUSD（黄金/美元）   的精准交易。无论市场如何波动，GOLD MAX 都能以卓越的策略和稳定的表现，助您在黄金市场中把握闪耀的交易良机！ 为什么选择 GOLD MAX？ 智能交易，专注黄金 基于趋势交易系统，每笔交易提前布局，机会可靠、逻辑清晰 不惧怕任何回测或实盘验证，交易逻辑完全透明，杜绝虚假策略 采用先进的波动触发与价格结构入场机制 ️ 结合固定止损与移动止盈，风险可控 支持马丁、网格等多种资金管理模式 灵活适配，即装即用 支持 M5、M15、M30、H1、H2、H4 等多种时间周期 只需加载至 XAUUSD 图表，设定风险偏好，即可开启全自动交易 专注于交易质量，不追求高频交易，稳健累积收益 技术参数 交易配置 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元），兼容 USDJPY 推荐周期 ：H1、H2、H4（黄金），M30、H1（美
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
专家
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
Stocks Squeezer
Federico Sbordoni
专家
Follow the STOCKS SQUEEER Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/503024 STOCKS SQUEEZER is trading system that simultaneously operates on several stocks trying to take advantage of their volatility. The EA opens a position on each stocks specified investing the initial amount of money you have set. The single position is closes it when the calculated take profit is hit. Instead, if the market goes against, the position is increased and the take profit moved properly. This goes on for a stric
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
专家
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
作者的更多信息
Equity Risk Manager
Sami Triki
实用工具
Equity Risk Manager EA is a smart, compliance-focused tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring equity performance in real time. It automatically blocks new trades when your profit or loss thresholds are reached, based on your selected period — daily, weekly, or monthly. No more accidental overtrading or commission losses: once your target is hit, the EA alerts you and halts further entries. Ideal for disciplined traders who value risk control, clarity, and automation.
Comprehensive Risk Management Tool
Sami Triki
实用工具
Risk Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview This tool is a comprehensive risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with a visual interface to calculate and manage trade parameters based on their risk tolerance. It features a draggable panel with interactive price lines and real-time calculations. Key Features Risk Management Controls: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1%-100%) of account equity or balance Customizable risk/reward ratio with +/- buttons Choice between Equit
MultiTF Fibonacci Levels with Smart Alerts
Sami Triki
指标
MultiTF_Fibonacci is a precision tool for traders who rely on Fibonacci retracements across multiple timeframes. This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci levels from the previous candle of a selected timeframe, allowing you to monitor real-time price reactions with clean visuals and workflow-friendly logic.  Key Features: • Multi-Timeframe Support: Choose any reference timeframe (e.g. D1, H4, M15) to anchor your Fibonacci levels. • Custom Level Input: Define your own retracement levels usin
Multi TF Mini Chart
Sami Triki
指标
Mini Chart (Canvas) is a lightweight, interactive sub-chart that overlays directly onto your main MetaTrader 5 chart. Designed for traders who want a compact, customizable view of another symbol or timeframe, this tool delivers real-time price action in a clean, resizable canvas — perfect for multi-symbol monitoring, scalping setups, or visual strategy overlays.  Key Features: • Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support: Display any symbol and timeframe independently from the main chart. • Resizab
Wicks Lovers
Sami Triki
指标
Spot high-impact reversal zones with precision. This indicator highlights candles where the wick exceeds a customizable percentage of total candle length — a key signal of price rejection and potential turning points. Features include: • Wick ratio filter (e.g. wick > 50% of candle length) • Minimum candle length threshold (in pips) • Real-time chart arrows for upper/lower wick dominance • Optional alerts for fresh wick signals Perfect for traders who rely on candlestick psychology to a
La Medusa
Sami Triki
专家
This algorithm is uniquely optimized to perform with maximum effectiveness on JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs , 1 MIN Timeframe , a market segment known for its explosive directional trends and responsiveness to interest rate divergence. Specifically, La Medusa operates by: Impulse Detection: It employs proprietary logic to identify the exact moment a significant trend begins, focusing on the acceleration of price (momentum) rather than reversal. Volatile Capture: It is tailored to thrive in the typica
Sharpe Domination
Sami Triki
专家
Sharpe Domination EA Description Sharpe Domination is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor engineered for peak performance on JPY currency pairs using the 1-minute timeframe . Leveraging proprietary momentum-based algorithms and meticulously optimized risk management , this EA is designed to deliver consistent, market-leading returns, resulting in extremely high Sharpe Ratios .
筛选:
无评论
回复评论