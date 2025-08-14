Fer Scalphunter MT5
Fer Scalphunter Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines a volatility breakout entry strategy with an intelligent recovery system using Grid and Martingale. Its goal is to capture strong market movements and manage adverse trades through controlled averaging. The bot stands out for its robust risk management system, including news filters, daily loss limits, and an exclusive Support and Resistance (S/R) filter to avoid entries in dangerous zones.
IMPORTANT Parameters to change before running the EA:
-
Trailing Stop (Pips") (0 for Disable) : Set to 1.3
-
Enable Filter S/R High/Low : Set to TRUE
Main Features
Hybrid Entry Strategy:
-
Breakout Mode: The bot identifies the highs and lows of a specific period (Lookback) and opens trades in the direction of the trend when the price breaks these levels.
-
Intelligent Recovery: If the market moves against the initial trade, it activates a Grid system with Martingale (configurable multiplier) to average the entry price and exit in profit.
Advanced Safety Filters:
-
Support and Resistance (S/R) Filter: Automatically detects S/R zones on the chart. If the price is too close to a resistance (for buys) or a support (for sells), the bot blocks the trade to avoid market traps.
-
News Filter: Allows you to configure the time of the next high-impact news event to stop trading before and after the event, avoiding extreme volatility.
-
Trend Filter (EMAs): Uses two Exponential Moving Averages (Fast and Slow) to confirm the general direction before trading.
Money Management:
-
Dynamic Lot Sizing: Option to automatically increase trade volume based on account balance growth (Compound Interest).
-
Daily Targets: Includes configurable limits for Daily Profit Target (% of balance) and Daily Drawdown Limit (% of balance). If reached, the bot closes everything and stops trading for the day.
Exit and Closure:
-
Global Trailing Stop: Protects profits by moving the Stop Loss as the trade moves in favor.
-
Global Take Profit: Closes all positions of the same type (buys or sells) when a collective monetary target is reached.
Visual Panel:
-
Displays real-time statistics on screen: Net profit, open lots, average price, and filter status (News, Limits, etc.).
Key Parameters
-
Lot Management: FixedLotSize (Fixed lot) or UseBalanceBasedLot (Compound interest).
-
Grid Strategy: DistancePips (Distance between trades), MartingaleMultiplier (Lot multiplier), MaxTrades (Maximum number of trades).
-
Breakout Settings: Breakout_LookbackPeriods (Candles to calculate High/Low), Breakout_OffsetPips (Extra pips to validate breakout).
-
S/R Filter: UseSRFilter (Enable/Disable), SR_TimeFrame (Timeframe for level detection), SR_PipsRange (Safety distance).
-
Risk Management: MaxDailyDrawdownPercent (Max daily loss %), DailyProfitTargetPercent (Daily profit target %).
Recommendations
-
Timeframe: Configurable (Recommended M1, M5, M15, or H1 for Support and Resistance detection).
-
Symbol: Optimized for volatile pairs or metals (such as XAUUSD), but adaptable to major currency pairs.
-
Account: An ECN account with low spread is recommended, with sufficient leverage to withstand the Martingale strategy.
-
Minimum Deposit: For Standard accounts, a minimum balance of 500 USD. For Cent accounts, a minimum balance of 5 USD.
-
Recommended Deposit: For Standard accounts, a recommended balance of 1000 USD. For Cent accounts, a recommended balance of 10 USD.
-
Leverage: Use a minimum leverage of 1:500. Recommended 1:1000 or higher.
